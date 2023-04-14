Exceptional Results Confirm Ultra High Bright Kaolin at Koolya

Xander Resources Completes Shares for Debt Transactions

Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed two shares for debt settlements that were previously announced on March 16, 2023 (the " Shares for Debt Settlements "), after being granted approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). The outstanding debt was owed to consultants of the Company as part of their severance packages

Pursuant to the Shares for Debt Settlements, the Company has issued a total of 2,210,198 of its common shares (the " Settlement Shares ") at a deemed price of $0.035 per share for an aggregate amount of $77,356.93. The Settlement Shares are subject to a four month and one day hold period expiring on August 14, 2023. The Shares for Debt Settlements are subject to final approval of the TSXV. The Settlement Shares have not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws.

1,105,099 of the Settlement Shares were issued to Dwayne Yaretz, a current director of the Company (the " Insider Participation "). The Insider Participation is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Insider Participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before closing the Shares for Debt Settlements as the details of the abovementioned Insider Participation were not settled until shortly prior to closing, and the Company wished to close the Shares for Debt Settlements on an expedited basis.

About Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral acquisition and exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada focused on developing accretive gold and battery metal properties within Canada. The Company currently has a focus on projects located within the Provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

Xander is exploring for commercially exploitable mineral deposits and is currently focused on deposits located in Val-d'Or, Quebec, including the Senneville Claim Group which comprises over 100 sq. km and is contiguous in the south to Probe Metals' new discovery, and contiguous in the north to Monarch Mining, in close proximity to Eldorado Gold's (formerly QMX Gold) projects, and east of the North American Lithium Deposit, Great Thunder Gold's Chubb Lithium property and East of the Sayona Quebec's Authier Lithium Deposit, all in the Val-d'Or Mining Camp, plus its newly acquired nickel-sulphide project in Timmins, Ontario near Canada Nickel's MacDiarmid and Crawford Projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Deepak Varshney, P.Geo., President and CEO
For more information, please email ir@xanderresources.ca , or visit www.xanderresources.ca .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 20, 2023 Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce that it has completed the second phase of its fully financed drill program at its Timmins Nickel Project (the " Property ") located in Timmins, Ontario.

Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements to settle $77,357 of indebtedness by the issuance of 2,210,198 common shares of the Company at $0.035 per share. The outstanding debt was owed to two former officers andor directors of the Company as part of their severance packages. The settlements are subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. All shares to be issued pursuant to the settlements will be subject to the applicable statutory, exchange and regulatory hold period of four months and any other required resale restrictions. The shares to be issued have not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws

ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC. ("Aberdeen" or the "Company") (TSX: AAB) announces that it has sold 5,663,000 common shares of Xander Resources Inc. (" Xander ") ( TSXV: XND ) on March 6, 2023, which has resulted in Aberdeen's ownership being reduced by 4.8% to less than 10% of the outstanding Xander common shares and Aberdeen ceasing to be an insider of Xander.

The Company reviews its holdings from time to time and may increase or decrease its position as future circumstances may dictate.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 13, 2023 Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce that it has initiated the second phase of its fully financed drill program at its Timmins Nickel Project (the " Property ") located in Timmins, Ontario.

Vancouver, British Columbia December 22, 2022 Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of November 17, 2022 and December 19, 2022, and subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "), it has raised aggregate gross proceeds of $1,304,575.03 through the issuance of the following non-brokered private placements (the " Private Placement s"):

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces it has completed its previously announced C$21.3 million strategic equity investment by Mitsubishi Materials Corporation ("Mitsubishi Materials") to further advance the Company's copper-gold Casino Project in the Yukon .

Western Copper And Gold logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Mitsubishi Materials acquired 8,091,390 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$2.63 per Share for proceeds of approximately C$21.3 million , resulting in Mitsubishi Materials owning approximately 5.0% of Western's issued and outstanding Shares, on an undiluted basis (following completion of the Rio Tinto subscription).

As previously announced, Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto") will subscribe for 878,809 Shares at a price of C$2.63 per Share for proceeds of approximately C$2.3 million , allowing Rio Tinto to maintain its interest of approximately 7.84%. The Rio Tinto subscription is expected to be completed on or before May 1, 2023 .

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the expected closing date for the Rio Tinto subscription . Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - April 13, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (" Tranche One ") of its non-brokered private placement financing previously announced on March 21, 2023.

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a permitting update related to the proposed Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver exploration program in Arizona.

On March 13, 2021, the United States Forest Service ("USFS") completed the 45-day objection period, which represented the final opportunity for public input into the permitting process for the Sunnyside project. Two objections were filed during the objection period and the USFS is currently working on providing detailed responses, which will be sent to the respective parties in due course. The USFS has informed the Company that it will utilize the 30-day extension to the 45-day objection response period. As such, the USFS currently forecasts completion of the objection response period on or before May 29, 2023.

Highlights

  • First four holes intersected multi-hundred metre intervals of mineralized dunite across a strike length of two kilometres

  • Near-surface mineralization - overburden less than five metres thick

  • Preliminary mineralogy samples from first two holes confirm:
    • mineralization dominated by awaruite, a recoverable nickel-iron alloy mineral
    • more than triple Crawford's content of brucite, which is highly reactive for carbon sequestration, in hole MID23-02

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announces positive preliminary drill results from the first four holes on the Midlothian Property (the "Property" or "Midlothian"), located 70 kilometres south-southeast of Timmins, Ontario .

Further to its press release dated March 23, 2023, Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that due to demand it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one flow-through common share and one-half common share purchase warrant (the "Offering"). The Company has increased the size of the Offering to up to 8,500,000 Units for gross proceeds of up to $595,000. The upsized offering of Units is now expected to close on or about April 19, 2023.

About Green River Gold Corp.

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 40,000,000 units (the "Units"), at $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Units will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). The Warrants are exercisable for a period of 36 months from closing of the Offering (the "Expiry Date") at an exercise price of $0.075.

In connection with the Offering, the Company will pay 8% cash finders fee and 8% non-transferable share purchase warrants, each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 12 months from closing.

