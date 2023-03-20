Brunswick Exploration Begins Drilling at Anatacau West and Kicks off 2023 Exploration Campaign

Base MetalsInvesting News

Xander Resources Completes Second Phase of Drilling Program for Timmins Nickel Project

Xander Resources Completes Second Phase of Drilling Program for Timmins Nickel Project

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 20, 2023 Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce that it has completed the second phase of its fully financed drill program at its Timmins Nickel Project (the " Property ") located in Timmins, Ontario.

The drill program comprised 1,559 metres across six (6) drill holes and continued Xander's strategy of targeting geophysical anomalies on its claims that are on trend and/or adjacent to properties where Canada Nickel Company (CNC) has identified significant nickel mineralization.

  • Three (3) holes, NKV23-1, NKV23-2, and NKV23-3, targeted the northern part of the Company's "North Block" on claims along trend with CNC's Mahaffy and Nesbitt properties. Both properties have been drilled by CNC, with the first two drill holes at Nesbitt returning significant intersections of mineralization with intervals of visible disseminated sulphides consistent with the Higher Grade Zone at CNC's Crawford Project where a preliminary economic assessment indicates a 25-year mine with an after-tax NPV (net present value) with 8-per-cent discount rate of $1.2-billion ( http://bit.ly/3YMsYFi , http://bit.ly/3E3b3CB ).

  • Three (3) holes, NKV23-4, NKV23-5, and NKV23-6, were drilled in the Company's "South Block" of claims that are adjacent to CNC's MacDiarmid Project where CNC announced its second major discovery in the Timmins Camp with a target that is approximately 15% larger than Canada Nickel's original Crawford's Main Zone discovery ( https://bit.ly/3RVjMfI ).

  • Ultramafics comprising komatiitic flows, gabbro and/or peridotite were intersected in five (5) of the six (6) drill holes. Notable intercepts include:

Drill Hole

Rock Type

Interval Length (metres

Interval Range (metres)

NKV23-02

Komatiite

42.1

189.1 – 231.5

Komatiite

18.8

240.0 – 258.8

NKV23-03

Komatiite

87.0

186.0 – 273.0

NKV23-04

Komatiite

54.5

54.0 – 108.5

Komatiite

38.4

111.5 – 149.9

Peridotite/Gabbro

76.8

178.2 – 255.0

NKV23-05

Peridotite/Gabbro

201.6

50.4 – 252.0

NKV23-06

Komatiite

22.0

214.7 – 236.7

Peridotite

22.8

236.7 – 259.5

The assay results from the second phase drill program will be released following their receipt, compilation and interpretation.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 - Location of drill holes comprising the second phase of Xander's maiden drill program.

The Timmins Nickel Project

The Timmins Nickel Project consists of two (2) separate mineral claim blocks (as shown in Figure 2 below) and is located within the Timmins mining camp in Ontario, Canada, a highly prolific mining complex with over 100 hundred years of history and well supported by major infrastructure including highways, rail, and relatively inexpensive hydroelectric power.

The "North Block" consists of 336 claims located approximately 21 kilometres west of Canada Nickel Company's (CNC's) Crawford Project where CNC has completed a preliminary economic assessment only 20 months after the commencement of exploration drilling that indicates 25-year mine with an after-tax NPV 8% of $1.2 billion i . It is also situated southwest of Kingsmill, Mahaffy-Aubin, and Nesbitt North, properties acquired from Noble Mineral Exploration by Canada Nickel through option agreements earlier in 2021 ii and adjacent to CNC's recently identified Reid Discovery which has already through early exploration delineated a mineralized footprint 90% as large as Crawford.

The "South Block" consists of 50 claims contiguous to Canada Nickel's MacDiarmid Project where in May 2021, Canada Nickel announced a secondary discovery through the identification of significant intersections of mineralized dunite similar to the average mineralization initially discovered at Crawford. Geophysical surveys reveal that the MacDiarmid target to be approximately 1.8 kilometres long indicating a structural footprint averaging 400 meters in width – 15% larger than Canada Nickel's original Crawford's Main Zone discovery iii .


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2 - Location of Xander's Claims in the Timmins Camp

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Andrew Tims, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ").

About Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral acquisition and exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada focused on developing accretive gold and battery metal properties within Canada. The company currently has a focus on projects located within the Provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

Xander is exploring for commercially exploitable mineral deposits and is currently focused on deposits located in Val-d'Or, Quebec, including the Senneville Claim Group which comprises over 100 sq. km and is contiguous in the south to Probe Metals' new discovery, and contiguous in the north to Monarch Mining, in close proximity to Eldorado Gold's (formerly QMX Gold) projects, and east of the North American Lithium Deposit, Great Thunder Gold‘s Chubb Lithium property and East of the Sayona Quebec's Authier Lithium Deposit, all in the Val-d'Or Mining Camp, plus its newly acquired nickel-sulphide project in Timmins, Ontario near Canada Nickel's MacDiarmid and Crawford Projects.

We seek Safe Harbor

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Deepak Varshney, P.Geo., President and CEO

For more information, please email ir@xanderresources.ca , or visit www.xanderresources.ca .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release may include "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

i Preliminary Economic Assessment, titled "Crawford Nickel-Sulphide Project National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment", Effective Date of May 21, 2021

ii https://canadanickel.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/20210422-Canada-Nickel-Acquires-Option-Properties-final.pdf

iii https://canadanickel.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/2021-10-26-East-Zone-High-Grade-vFinal2.pdf

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Xander ResourcesTSXV:XNDBase Metals Investing
XND:CA
The Conversation (0)
Xander Resources (TSXV:XND)

Xander Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources Arranges Shares for Debt Transactions

Xander Resources Arranges Shares for Debt Transactions

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements to settle $77,357 of indebtedness by the issuance of 2,210,198 common shares of the Company at $0.035 per share. The outstanding debt was owed to two former officers andor directors of the Company as part of their severance packages. The settlements are subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. All shares to be issued pursuant to the settlements will be subject to the applicable statutory, exchange and regulatory hold period of four months and any other required resale restrictions. The shares to be issued have not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Early Warning Press Release

Early Warning Press Release

ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC. ("Aberdeen" or the "Company") (TSX: AAB) announces that it has sold 5,663,000 common shares of Xander Resources Inc. (" Xander ") ( TSXV: XND ) on March 6, 2023, which has resulted in Aberdeen's ownership being reduced by 4.8% to less than 10% of the outstanding Xander common shares and Aberdeen ceasing to be an insider of Xander.

The Company reviews its holdings from time to time and may increase or decrease its position as future circumstances may dictate.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources Commences Second Phase of Drilling Program for Timmins Nickel Project; Reviews Lithium Opportunities in the James Bay Region of Quebec

Xander Resources Commences Second Phase of Drilling Program for Timmins Nickel Project; Reviews Lithium Opportunities in the James Bay Region of Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 13, 2023 Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce that it has initiated the second phase of its fully financed drill program at its Timmins Nickel Project (the " Property ") located in Timmins, Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources Closes $1,304,575 of Non-Brokered Private Placements

Xander Resources Closes $1,304,575 of Non-Brokered Private Placements

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia December 22, 2022 Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of November 17, 2022 and December 19, 2022, and subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "), it has raised aggregate gross proceeds of $1,304,575.03 through the issuance of the following non-brokered private placements (the " Private Placement s"):

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources Announces Additional Non-Brokered Private Placement and Increase in Private Placement

Xander Resources Announces Additional Non-Brokered Private Placement and Increase in Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of November 17, 2022, wherein the Company announced that it is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") raising up to $600,000 through the issuance of up to 17,142,857 flow-through units (the " FT Units ") at a price of $0.035 per FT Unit, it has increased the Private Placement to up to a total of $650,000 from the previously announced $600,000. All other aspects of the Private Placement remain the same as disclosed in the November 17 th news release

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Copper Receives DTC Eligibility for U.S Trading

American Copper Receives DTC Eligibility for U.S Trading

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) (OTCQB: ACDXF) ("ACDX" or the "‎‎Company") announces that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").DTC eligibility simplifies the process of trading and can enhance liquidity of ACDX's shares in the United States. The Company's shares recently began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the ticker symbol "ACDXF". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.American Copper's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "ACDX".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
African Energy Metals Announces Share Consolidation

African Energy Metals Announces Share Consolidation

African Energy Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUCO) (FSE: BC2) (OTCQB: NDENF) (WKN: A3DEJG) ("African Energy Metals" or the "Company") announced today it plans to consolidate all of its issued and outstanding common shares (each, a "Common Share", the "Common Shares") on the basis of four (4) existing Common Shares for one (1) new Common Share (the "Consolidation").

Upon completion of the Consolidation, the Company is expected to have 20,067,964 issued and outstanding Common Shares. No fractional shares will be issued because of the Consolidation and all fractional interests will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Common Shares. Each shareholder's percentage of ownership in the Company and proportional voting power will remain unchanged after the Consolidation, except for minor changes and adjustments resulting from the treatment of fractional shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Intersects 22.5 Meters Grading 0.2 % Copper; 2.6 % Lead; 5.1 % Zinc; 3.17 g/t Gold and 91.0 g/t Silver, Including 5.0 Meters Grading 0.3 % Copper; 4.1 % Lead; 10.4 % Zinc; 3.38 g/t Gold and 147.6 g/t Silver from 141.9 m

Emerita Intersects 22.5 Meters Grading 0.2 % Copper; 2.6 % Lead; 5.1 % Zinc; 3.17 g/t Gold and 91.0 g/t Silver, Including 5.0 Meters Grading 0.3 % Copper; 4.1 % Lead; 10.4 % Zinc; 3.38 g/t Gold and 147.6 g/t Silver from 141.9 m

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the ongoing 2022 - 2023 delineation drilling program at La Romanera Deposit, part of Emerita's wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). Assays from an additional 14 drill holes have been received. IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

Assays are reported for the following 14 drill holes (LR022, LR027, LR031, LR036, LR039, LR048, LR055, LR063, LR068, LR070, LR072, LR099, LR110 and LR120) at La Romanera deposit (Figures 1, 2 and 3 and Table 1).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Announces Receipt of Shareholder and Stock Exchange Approvals for Appian Joint Venture Transaction

Osisko Metals Announces Receipt of Shareholder and Stock Exchange Approvals for Appian Joint Venture Transaction

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce that it expects to close its previously-announced transaction with a subsidiary of Appian Natural Resources Fund III LP (" Appian ") in late March or early April 2023 which will result in the formation of a joint venture for the advancement of Osisko Metals' Pine Point Project (the " Transaction "). To that end, the Company is pleased to announce that it has received the requisite shareholder and stock exchange approvals to close the Transaction.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Voltage Metals Corp. Announces Private Placement Financing up to $500,000

Voltage Metals Corp. Announces Private Placement Financing up to $500,000

Voltage Metals Corp. ("Voltage" or the "Company") (CSE: VOLT) (OTC: VLTMF) is pleased to announce that it plans to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 16,666,667 common shares at a price of C$0.03 per share to raise gross proceeds of up to C$500,000 (the "Share Offering").

Voltage Metals logo (CNW Group/Voltage Metals Corp.)

The Company may pay a finder's fee to certain finders of up to 3% of the aggregate gross proceeds of subscriptions facilitated by such finders.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Share Offering for technical reporting, exploration of the Company's mining properties, potential strategic acquisitions, and general working capital.

The closing of the Share Offering is expected to occur on or about March 27 , 2023.  All securities issued pursuant to the Share Offering will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Voltage Metals

Voltage is a mineral exploration company with an experienced team focused on battery metals exploration in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Newfoundland . The Company's mission is to create shareholder value by exploring and developing projects that display sound geology and discovery potential.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Voltage Metals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/17/c6308.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
African Energy Metals Announces Extension on Mali Acquisition Agreement

African Energy Metals Announces Extension on Mali Acquisition Agreement

African Energy Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUCO) (FSE: BC2) (OTCQB: NDENF) (WKN: A3DEJG) ("African Energy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company and GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx") have agreed to extend the outside date of the share purchase agreement announced on January 18, 2023 from March 15, 2023 to April 14, 2023. The extension provides for additional time to obtain documents required to comply with the TSXV filing requirements including updated technical reports.

AboutAfricanEnergyMetals

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Appia Drills 6.08m of 0.305 wt.% Treo Within Wide Zone of 26.07 Metres Grading 0.246 wt.% Treo at the Alces Lake Magnet Ridge Zone

Enterprise Group Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

enCore Energy's NRC Source Materials License for Dewey-Burdock Project Now Final and Effective

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Uranium Energy Corp Appoints Trecia Canty to the Board of Directors

manganese investing

Building A World-Class Zero Carbon Manganese Business

Resource Investing

Change in Company Secretary

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Equinox Leads Gold and Silver Miners Higher

Resource Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Vertical Exploration Rises 100 Percent

Gold Investing

Ecuador Operations Unaffected By Earthquake

Gold Investing

Ramelius Makes Recommended Takeover Offer for Breaker Resources: Bid Implementation Agreement

×