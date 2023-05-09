Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Xander Resources Announces New CFO and Corporate Secretary

Xander Resources Announces New CFO and Corporate Secretary

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Deepak Varshney, the Company's current President and CEO, as Corporate Secretary of the Company, and Khalid Naeem as CFO of the Company, effective May 1, 2023

Khalid Naeem is a Canadian Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) with over 15 years of financial and executive experience. Mr. Naeem is also the CFO of Usha Resources Ltd., Totec Resources Ltd. and Western Metallica Resources Corp., TSX Venture Exchange listed issuers. Mr. Naeem has extensive experience in tax and compliance, public and private enterprises' financial policy, management and internal financial reporting, including senior roles at junior mining and oil and gas public companies and the Canadian Revenue Agency.

The Company also announces that Peter Michel and Aaron Atin have ceased as the CFO and Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective April 30, 2023.

About Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral acquisition and exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada focused on developing accretive gold and battery metal properties within Canada. The company currently has a focus on projects located within the Provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

Xander is exploring for commercially exploitable mineral deposits and is currently focused on deposits located in Val-d'Or, Quebec, including the Senneville Claim Group which comprises over 100 sq. km and is contiguous in the south to Probe Metals' new discovery, and contiguous in the north to Monarch Mining, in close proximity to Eldorado Gold's (formerly QMX Gold) projects, and east of the North American Lithium Deposit, Great Thunder Gold‘s Chubb Lithium property and East of the Sayona Quebec's Authier Lithium Deposit, all in the Val-d'Or Mining Camp, plus its newly acquired nickel-sulphide project in Timmins, Ontario near Canada Nickel's MacDiarmid and Crawford Projects.

We seek Safe Harbor

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Deepak Varshney, P.Geo., President and CEO

For more information, please email ir@xanderresources.ca , or visit www.xanderresources.ca .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Xander ResourcesTSXV:XNDBase Metals Investing
XND:CA
The Conversation (0)
Xander Resources (TSXV:XND)

Xander Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources Completes Shares for Debt Transactions

Xander Resources Completes Shares for Debt Transactions

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed two shares for debt settlements that were previously announced on March 16, 2023 (the " Shares for Debt Settlements "), after being granted approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). The outstanding debt was owed to consultants of the Company as part of their severance packages

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources Completes Second Phase of Drilling Program for Timmins Nickel Project

Xander Resources Completes Second Phase of Drilling Program for Timmins Nickel Project

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 20, 2023 Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce that it has completed the second phase of its fully financed drill program at its Timmins Nickel Project (the " Property ") located in Timmins, Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources Arranges Shares for Debt Transactions

Xander Resources Arranges Shares for Debt Transactions

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements to settle $77,357 of indebtedness by the issuance of 2,210,198 common shares of the Company at $0.035 per share. The outstanding debt was owed to two former officers andor directors of the Company as part of their severance packages. The settlements are subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. All shares to be issued pursuant to the settlements will be subject to the applicable statutory, exchange and regulatory hold period of four months and any other required resale restrictions. The shares to be issued have not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Early Warning Press Release

Early Warning Press Release

ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC. ("Aberdeen" or the "Company") (TSX: AAB) announces that it has sold 5,663,000 common shares of Xander Resources Inc. (" Xander ") ( TSXV: XND ) on March 6, 2023, which has resulted in Aberdeen's ownership being reduced by 4.8% to less than 10% of the outstanding Xander common shares and Aberdeen ceasing to be an insider of Xander.

The Company reviews its holdings from time to time and may increase or decrease its position as future circumstances may dictate.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources Commences Second Phase of Drilling Program for Timmins Nickel Project; Reviews Lithium Opportunities in the James Bay Region of Quebec

Xander Resources Commences Second Phase of Drilling Program for Timmins Nickel Project; Reviews Lithium Opportunities in the James Bay Region of Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 13, 2023 Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce that it has initiated the second phase of its fully financed drill program at its Timmins Nickel Project (the " Property ") located in Timmins, Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Teck to Present at the BofA Securities 2023 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference May 16, 2023

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Price will be presenting at the BofA Securities 2023 Global Metals, Mining and Steel conference on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 5:40 a.m. Eastern2:40 a.m. Pacific time. The investor presentation will focus on maximizing value for shareholders and include information on company strategy, financial performance, and outlook.

The presentation will be webcast through the following link at: https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/metalsminingsteel2023/idf0a930.cfm .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon, Crews Mobilized at Hope Brook Lithium Prospect, Contiguous to The Kraken Pegmatite Field, NFLD

Falcon, Crews Mobilized at Hope Brook Lithium Prospect, Contiguous to The Kraken Pegmatite Field, NFLD

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); and Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX.V:MARV)(GR:04T)(OTCQB:MARVF) together (the Alliance) announce field crews have been mobilized to the Hope Brook Lithium prospect in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada. The Hope Brook Property is strategically located contiguous to Benton-Sokoman's Golden Hope Project covering the Kraken Pegmatite Field

Within the past two years, Benton-Sokoman made headlines announcing the first High Grade Discovery of Lithium bearing pegmatites at their Golden Hope project in southern Newfoundland, declaring the Kraken zone to be the first documented Lithium Discovery in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada (reported August 16, 2021). It is important to note the Kraken discovery is located less than 2km from Falcon's Hope Brook project, known as the "Golden Brook" Property boundary.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Discovery

Marvel, Crews Mobilized at Hope Brook Lithium Prospect, Contiguous to the Kraken Pegmatite Field, NFLD

Marvel Discovery Corp. (MARV:TSX.V), (O4T:GR), (MARVF:OTCQB); and Falcon Gold Corp. (FG: TSX.V), (3FA: GR), (FGLDF:OTCQB) together (the Alliance), announce field crews have been mobilized to the Hope Brook Lithium prospect in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada. The Hope Brook Property is strategically located contiguous to Benton-Sokoman's Golden Hope Project covering the Kraken Pegmatite Field

Within the past two years, Benton-Sokoman made headlines announcing the first High Grade Discovery of Lithium bearing pegmatites at their Golden Hope project in southern Newfoundland, declaring the Kraken zone to be the first documented Lithium Discovery in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada (reported August 16, 2021). It is important to note the Kraken discovery is located less than 2km from Falcon's Hope Brook project, known as the "Golden Brook" Property boundary.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER EXPANDS WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

VIZSLA COPPER EXPANDS WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the amendment of the Megaton Option Agreement to include an additional 1,061ha of prospective mineral claims contiguous with the Company's Woodjam Copper-Gold Project (the " Woodjam Project ").

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Expansion of Flagship Woodjam Project: With the addition of these claims, the Woodjam Project now covers 66,325ha of prospective southern Quesnel Terrane.

  • Prospective Geology: New claims are underlain by intrusive rocks of the Takomkane batholith, which hosts porphyry-related copper-gold mineralization at the nearby Southeast deposit.

"We've prioritized expanding our land position around the Woodjam Project ahead of our initial drill program," commented Steve Blower , Vice President of Exploration . "These claims are proximal to our historical deposits and display similar geological attributes, adding to the pipeline of fantastic exploration targets on the Woodjam Project. "

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals & Mining Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 11th

Metals & Mining Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 11th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Metals and Mining Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

The in-person and online event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions covering all areas of the metal industry, including gold, silver, copper and "cleantech metals" such as cobalt, lithium, nickel, rare earth elements and vanadium. Company executives and industry experts will present live from the OTC Markets Group headquarters at 300 Vesey Street in New York City. All presentations will be broadcast to the Virtual Investor Conferences community. For those who are interested in attending, there are two ways to register:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TOURMALINE PROVIDES WILDFIRE UPDATE

 Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX: TOU) ("Tourmaline" or the "Company") provides an update on operations impacted by Alberta wildfires.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Tourmaline Oil Corp.)

Tourmaline staff and families have been safely evacuated from certain operated facilities and homes in the greater Edson area. The Company evacuated and shut down nine South and West Deep Basin gas processing facilities between the afternoon of Friday, May 5 and the afternoon of Saturday, May 6 as nearby fires expanded and new wildfires rapidly emerged.

Tourmaline is not aware of any damage to those facilities to date, and access to the sites is currently prohibited.

Tourmaline will quantify the timeline for production resumption at the 9 sites and the total production impact on Q2 in subsequent updates.

Tourmaline is extremely thankful for the efforts of all personnel engaged in fighting these dangerous fires and hopes all remain safe.

Tourmaline is Canada's largest and most active natural gas producer dedicated to producing the lowest-emission and lowest-cost natural gas in North America . We are an investment grade exploration and production company providing strong and predictable operating and financial performance through the development of our three core areas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With our existing large reserve base, decades-long drilling inventory, relentless focus on execution and cost management, and industry-leading environmental performance, we are excited to provide shareholders an excellent return on capital, and an attractive source of income through our base dividend and surplus free cash flow distribution strategies.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including with respect to the potential damage to the Company's facilities and other impacts on operations and production from the Alberta wildfires. The forward-looking information made herein speak only as of the date of this news release and, unless otherwise required by law, Tourmaline does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Additional information on factors that could affect Tourmaline, or its operations or financial results, are included in Tourmaline's most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis (See "Forward-Looking Statements" therein), Annual Information Form (See "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" therein) and other reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website ( www.sedar.com ) or Tourmaline's website ( www.tourmalineoil.com ).

SOURCE Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/08/c1551.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Falcon, Crews Mobilized at Hope Brook Lithium Prospect, Contiguous to The Kraken Pegmatite Field, NFLD

Appointment of Stephen Quin as Independent Non-Executive Director

Related News

Gold Investing

Falcon, Crews Mobilized at Hope Brook Lithium Prospect, Contiguous to The Kraken Pegmatite Field, NFLD

Copper Investing

Appointment of Stephen Quin as Independent Non-Executive Director

Zinc Investing

Hispania Resources: Transfer of Permits de Investigation Lumbrales

Oil and Gas Investing

PrairieSky to Host Investor Day

Precious Metals Investing

New Break Announces Flow-Through Financing to Raise up to $750,000

Precious Metals Investing

TomaGold provides an update on current and future activities at its Obalski, Star Lake and Brisk projects

×