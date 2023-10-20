Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

SHINE BOX CAPITAL CORP. ("RENT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 24, 2023 , the securities of Shine Box Capital Corp., (the "Company") will resume trading.  Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated June 16, 2021 , a news release was issued on September 5, 2023 , announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction.  The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

________________________________________

XPLORE RESOURCES CORP. ("XPLR ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on September 12, 2023 , the Company has consolidated its capital on a (2.5) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening , Tuesday , October 24, 2023 , the  common shares of Xplore Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Copper and Zinc Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation


Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


15,681,505

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow

Nil

shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Service Inc.

Trading Symbol:

XPLR

(UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

98421G208

(New)

________________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABCOURT MINES INC. ("ABI ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing Abcourt Mines Inc.'s (the "Company") proposal to issue 2,166,506 common shares and 2,166,506 warrants to settle outstanding debt of $86,660.23 .

Number of Creditors:      1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party /


Pro Group Participation:

Nil



Warrants:

2,166,506 warrants to purchase 2,166,506 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.05 per share for a period of 36 months

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 12, 2023 .

MINES ABCOURT INC. (« ABI »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN :  Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN : 20 octobre 2023
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de Mines Abcourt Inc. (« la société ») en vertu de l'émission proposée de 2 166 506 actions ordinaires et 2 166 506 bons de souscription, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 86 660,23 $.

Nombre de créanciers :      1 créancier

Participation de personnes


ayant un lien de dépendance /


Groupe Pro :

Aucune



Bons de souscription :

2 166 506 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 166 506 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons :

0,05 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 12 octobre 2023.

________________________________________

Awale Resources Limited ("ARIC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,978,880 shares (the "Shares") to settle outstanding debt for $477,465.90 .

Number of Creditors:      10 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:






Creditors

# of

Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price

per Share

Aggregate # of

Shares






Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:

8

$454,815.90

$0.12

3,790,130

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Of the 3,978,880 shares, the Company obtained disinterested shareholder approval for the issuance of 1,812,230 shares at its Annual General Meeting held on September 6, 2023 . The Company announced its proposal to issue the Shares in a news release, dated May 16, 2023 , May 24, 2023 and September 20, 2023 and shall issue a news release when the Shares have been issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CEYLON GRAPHITE CORP. ("CYL ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:




# of Warrants:

50,928,566



Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

October 22, 2023 (as to 29,663,566 warrants)


October 28, 2023 (as to 21,265,000 warrants)



New Expiry Date of Warrants:

October 22, 2024 (as to 29,663,566 warrants)


October 28, 2024 (as to 21,265,000 warrants)



Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.15 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 51,428,566 shares with 51,428,566 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 26, 2020 .

________________________________________

EMINENT GOLD CORP. ("EMNT ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 26, 2023 , between Eminent Gold Corp. and its subsidiary (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Seller"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire 100% interest in the 110 unpatented claims (890 hectares). By way of Consideration, the Company will issue 350,000 common shares to the Seller. And an additional 200,000 common shares will be issued when the company initiates a drill program at Gilbert South Property, located 30 kilometres west of Tonopah in the Walker Lane trend, Nevada .

The Timberline claims are currently subject to a 3% net smelter return royalty, the Nevada select claims are currently subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty, and the GL claims are currently subject to a 2.25% net smelter return royalty. The company shall have the option and right to repurchase 1% of the GL royalty for $1 million (U.S.). The Seller shall have the option to buy down 1% of the Timberline net smelter return for $1.5 million (U.S.).


CASH  ( $)

SECURITIES

WORK

EXPENDITURES (S)

CONSIDERATION

N/A

350,000 common shares

N/A



200,000 common shares (additional)


For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 27, 2023 .

________________________________________

LAHONTAN GOLD CORP. ("LG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on August 2, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

25,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.08 per common share



Warrants:

25,000,000 warrants to purchase 25,000,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.12 until September 1, 2026, subject to an accelerated expiry provision



Number of Placees:

34 placees




Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

2,687,500

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

8

5,212,500

Agent's Fee: An aggregate of $108,052 and 1,354,290 non-transferable compensation options payable to Beacon Securities Limited and Haywood Securities Inc.  Each compensation option entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.08 for a period of 36 months.

The Company issued a news release on September 1, 2023 , confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SNG ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 236,436 shares in consideration of certain geological and consulting services totaling $20,000 provided to the company between April 1, 2023 , and September 30, 2023 , pursuant to an agreement dated April 1, 2019 , as amended on April 1, 2020 , and April 1, 2022 .

Number of Service Providers:    1 service provider

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:






Creditors

# of

Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price

per Share

Aggregate # of

Shares






Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement:

1

$5,000.00

$5,000.00

$5,000.00

$5,000.00

$0.0875

$0.0963

$0.0831

$0.0744

57,143 shares

51,921 shares

60,168 shares

67,204 shares






Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 18, 2023 .

________________________________________

SONORAN DESERT COPPER CORPORATION ("SDCU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Exploration Right Assignment Agreement with Definitive Rights Assignment Option agreement dated January 16, 2023 ("Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of Agreement, the Company has acquired the right to purchase (the "Option") the rights, titles and interests of the Cuatro Hermanos Porphyry Copper Project located in Sonora, Mexico ("4H Project"), in consideration of an aggregate payment of $5,862,500 cash and aggregate exploration expenditures of $2,850,000 , according to the following schedule:

Date

Cash Payment

Work Commitment




Upon Execution

$ 50,000

NIL

12-Month Anniversary

$ 150,000

$ 100,000

24-Month Anniversary

$ 200,000

$ 250,000

36-Month Anniversary

$ 200,000

$ 500,000

48-Month Anniversary

$ 200,000

$ 1,000,000

60-Month Anniversary

$ 5,062,500

$ 1,000,000

The Optionor will retain a 1% net smelter returns royalty, which has been registered with Mining Ministry of Mexico . The Company will be responsible for paying the continuing mining taxes, duties, and fees to maintain concessions in active status during the term of the Option.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 9, 2023 ; September 6, 2023 ; and October 20, 2023 .

________________________________________

Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Change of Auditors

Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Change of Auditors

Awalé Resources Limited (" Awalé " or the " Company ") (TSXV: ARIC) is pleased to announce that at the Company's September 6, 2023 shareholder meeting, all resolutions were passed.

As a result of the meeting, the Company's board of directors are: Charles Beaudry; Robin Birchall ; Andrew Chubb ; Derk Hartman and Stephen Stewart . Disinterested shareholders also re-approved the Company's RSU and Stock Option Plans as well as approved the issuance of an aggregate 1,812,230 shares in settlement of $217,467.86 of debt.

Noble Minerals Initiates an AirTEM Airborne Survey Near Go Metals, HSP Project, Havre St. Pierre, Quebec

Noble Minerals Initiates an AirTEM Airborne Survey Near Go Metals, HSP Project, Havre St. Pierre, Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Company Exploration Update

Emerita Announces Commencement of Drilling Program at Nuevo Tintillo Project, Spain

Emerita Announces Commencement of Drilling Program at Nuevo Tintillo Project, Spain

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX–V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") announces it is commencing with the previously announced diamond drill program (see news release August 30, 2023) (the "Drill Program") at its wholly owned Nuevo Tintillo project ("Nuevo Tintillo" or the "Project") (Figure 1). Due to an unusually hot and dry summer, the restrictions related to fire prevention in the area were extended to mid-October.   During the hottest weather in this region of Spain, heavy equipment is not permitted to operate during the daytime hours. According to Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of Emerita, "This is the most extended dry period seen in the region in many years. Some rainy weather has started however much more is needed as reservoirs, ponds, smaller streams and rivers are still dry in many cases. The Company will truck water for the drill program."

VIDEO - Invest NWT: Untapped Potential and Collaboration in Canada's North

VIDEO - Invest NWT: Untapped Potential and Collaboration in Canada's North

Invest Canada North presents untapped potential in Canada's Northwest Territories metals and mining sector, attracting investors and corporations. Ongoing exploration and development efforts in the Northwest Territories offer diverse industry opportunities, supported by the Invest Canada North Initiative's focus on collaboration with Indigenous landowners and the government. Notably, the region excels in female representation, with the historic appointment of the first female president of a diamond mine. ESG practices prioritize Indigenous involvement, enhancing social license and project advancement. Hear insights from industry leaders, including Brandon Macdonald (President & CEO, Fireweed Metals), Angela Bigg (President & COO, Diavik Diamond Mines), and Kenny Ruptash (President, NWT & Nunavut Chamber of Mines). The Northwest Territories' metals and mining industry remains a beacon of opportunity in Canada's North.

Invest NWT

https://investcanadanorth.ca/territory/nwt/

About BTV:
BTV is a TV production and Digital Marketing Agency that has helped companies increase their brand awareness for 25+ years, reaching a national retail and institutional investor audience through top TV networks like BNN Bloomberg, CNBC, and FOX Business. Combining unique content creation and major distribution services, their offerings include the BTV Show, CEO Clips, TV Branding Ads, and Digital Campaigns. Discover Investment Opportunities.

www.b-tv.com.

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/184573

LME Week 2023: Positive Copper Sentiment

LME Week 2023: Positive Copper Sentiment

Los Andes Copper Ltd.  (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an industry update following London Metal Exchange ("LME") Week.

The annual gathering of the global metals community in London at LME Week included representatives from the breadth of the supply chain, with discussions centering around current trends in metals markets and outlooks for the year ahead.

PAN GLOBAL INCREASES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING FROM $2 MILLION TO $6 MILLION DUE TO STRONG DEMAND

PAN GLOBAL INCREASES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING FROM $2 MILLION TO $6 MILLION DUE TO STRONG DEMAND

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, RELEASE OR PUBLICATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TSXV: PGZ | OTCQX: PGZFF

FPX Nickel Files Preliminary Feasibility Study for Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Files Preliminary Feasibility Study for Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") announces that further to its news release dated September 6, 2023 it has filed the associated National Instrument 43-101 Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") technical report (the " Report ") for the Preliminary Feasibility Study (" PFS ") for the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ") at its wholly-owned Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia.  The report is dated October 18, 2023 and can be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

