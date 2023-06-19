Belararox Raises $2.5 Million Via Placement

Xander Resources Announces AGM Results, Appointment of New Director and Adoption of New Omnibus Incentive Plan

Xander Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 19, 2023 Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting (the " Meeting ") held on June 16, 2023.  All resolutions presented to the shareholders were approved, as a result:

  • Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLC, Chartered Professional Accountants were re-appointed as auditors of the Company;

  • The number of directors was set at four (4) with the following nominees elected as directors: Deepak Varshney, Richard Paolone, James Walker and Adrian Smith; and

  • The new omnibus incentive plan (the Plan "), which consists of a 10% rolling stock option plan and 10% fixed restricted share unit plan was approved by the disinterested shareholders of the Company. The Plan remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Richard Paolone is a Toronto-based securities lawyer whose focus includes an emphasis on natural resources and diversified industries. Mr. Paolone is the principal lawyer of Paolone Law Professional Corporation. In his private practice, he has developed experience with respect to public companies, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and other facets fundamental to the natural resource sector. Mr. Paolone currently serves as a board member of Critical Infrastructure Technologies Inc (CSE: CTTT), SBD Capital Corp (CSE: SBD), and previously was a board member and CEO of Red Pine Petroleum Ltd. (TSXV: RPN).

About Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral acquisition and exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada focused on developing accretive gold and battery metal properties within Canada. The company currently has a focus on projects located within the Provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

Xander is exploring for commercially exploitable mineral deposits and is currently focused on deposits located in Val-d'Or, Quebec, including the Senneville Claim Group which comprises over 100 sq. km and is contiguous in the south to Probe Metals' new discovery, and contiguous in the north to Monarch Mining, in close proximity to Eldorado Gold's (formerly QMX Gold) projects, and east of the North American Lithium Deposit, Great Thunder Gold‘s Chubb Lithium property and East of the Sayona Quebec's Authier Lithium Deposit, all in the Val-d'Or Mining Camp, plus its newly acquired nickel-sulphide project in Timmins, Ontario near Canada Nickel's MacDiarmid and Crawford Projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Deepak Varshney, P.Geo., President and CEO

For more information, please email ir@xanderresources.ca , or visit www.xanderresources.ca .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Xander Resources (TSXV:XND)

Xander Resources


Xander Resources Announces New CFO and Corporate Secretary

Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Deepak Varshney, the Company's current President and CEO, as Corporate Secretary of the Company, and Khalid Naeem as CFO of the Company, effective May 1, 2023

Xander Resources Completes Shares for Debt Transactions

Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed two shares for debt settlements that were previously announced on March 16, 2023 (the " Shares for Debt Settlements "), after being granted approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). The outstanding debt was owed to consultants of the Company as part of their severance packages

Xander Resources Completes Second Phase of Drilling Program for Timmins Nickel Project

Xander Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 20, 2023 Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce that it has completed the second phase of its fully financed drill program at its Timmins Nickel Project (the " Property ") located in Timmins, Ontario.

Xander Resources Arranges Shares for Debt Transactions

Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements to settle $77,357 of indebtedness by the issuance of 2,210,198 common shares of the Company at $0.035 per share. The outstanding debt was owed to two former officers andor directors of the Company as part of their severance packages. The settlements are subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. All shares to be issued pursuant to the settlements will be subject to the applicable statutory, exchange and regulatory hold period of four months and any other required resale restrictions. The shares to be issued have not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws

Early Warning Press Release

ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC. ("Aberdeen" or the "Company") (TSX: AAB) announces that it has sold 5,663,000 common shares of Xander Resources Inc. (" Xander ") ( TSXV: XND ) on March 6, 2023, which has resulted in Aberdeen's ownership being reduced by 4.8% to less than 10% of the outstanding Xander common shares and Aberdeen ceasing to be an insider of Xander.

The Company reviews its holdings from time to time and may increase or decrease its position as future circumstances may dictate.

Platinex Receives Exploration Permits for W2 Copper-Nickel-PGE Project and Provides Update on Shining Tree and Heenan Mallard Gold Projects

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (OTCQB: PANXF, Frankfurt: 9PX) (" Platinex " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities and corporate developments.

W2 Copper-Nickel PGE and Gold Project ("W2")

FPX Nickel Announces Appointment of Keith Patterson as Vice President of Generative Exploration for JOGMEC Joint Venture

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Keith Patterson P.Geo., as the Company's Vice President of Generative Exploration.  Mr. Patterson, formerly Director of Project Generation and Greenfield Strategy with Eldorado Gold, has worked as an exploration professional for over twenty-five years throughout North America South America Europe and Asia.  He will lead FPX's newly formed global generative exploration alliance (the " Generative Alliance ") with Japan Organization for Metals and Security (" JOGMEC ") which aims to build on the successes of the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste ") by identifying new large-scale awaruite nickel deposits worldwide.

Emerita Resources Announces Closing of $3 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSXV:EMO) announces that, further to its news release of June 5, 2023, it has closed the non-brokered private placement offering of units of the Company (the " Units ") pursuant to which the Company issued an additional 7,500,000 Units at a price of $0.40 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,000,000 (the " Offering "). Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (" Common Share ") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.60 per Common Share for a period of 36 months following the date hereof. Securities issued under the Offering will carry a statutory hold period of 4 months and one day from the date hereof.

Romios Reports Potential for Porphyry System at Depth on the Kinkaid Gold-Silver-Copper Property in Nevada, USA

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its recently completed field program on the Kinkaid property in Nevada has improved our understanding of the large-scale mineral potential of the property and reinforced previous suggestions by the Company's geologists that there may be a porphyry system at depth beneath the dozens of old high-grade gold-silver-copper prospects on the claims.

HIGHLIGHTS

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces First Tranche Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") by issuing 4,287,500 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $857,500 (the "First Tranche").

Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of two years from the date of closing.

Environmental Court Authorizes Los Andes Copper to Restart Drilling

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to report that on June 15, 2023, the Second Environmental Court in Chile ruled that Los Andes has complied with all the conditions imposed on July 20, 2022 and is now authorized to restart drilling.

On March 18, 2022, the Second Environmental Court in Chile issued a preliminary injunction suspending the drilling program of the company. On July 20, 2022, the Court decided that the company's drilling program was compatible with the presence of the Andean cat, and that drilling could resume subject to certain conditions. The Company and its consultants worked to obtain certain government agencies' filings and approvals required by the Court as conditions, which the Court have now declared met, authorizing the Company to return to drilling.

