Sage Potash Announces Formation of U.S. Subsidiary, Sage Lithium Corp.

VVC Achieves Cashflow Generating Milestone

VVC's Strategic Investment, Proton Green, LLC ("Proton Green"), the operator of one of the leading helium, beverage grade CO 2 and carbon sequestration hubs in North America, announced the startup of its Phase I Helium Extraction Plant at its St. Johns Dome asset, which spans approximately 150,000 contiguous acres. The St. Johns asset is located in Apache County, Arizona, atop one of the largest helium and carbon dioxide reservoirs in North America, with an estimated 33 billion cubic feet of helium and 9 trillion cubic feet of CO 2 in accessible reservoirs. Notably, both helium and CO 2 produced from the region contain no hydrocarbon component.

According to Steve Looper, Chief Executive Officer of Proton Green, LLC: "With initiation of production at its Phase I Helium Extraction Plant, Proton Green joins the Top 10 ranks as a helium producer in North America, being junior to Exxon, Kinder Morgan, NASCO, and others as leading producers. Proton Green's Phase I Helium Extraction Plant will reach nameplate production capacity over the next several weeks, as standard ramp up and risk management procedures are executed. Proton Green's production has been contracted for fixed-price offtake with two multi-national industrial gas distribution and marketing companies."

With its 14.09% ownership, VVC expects to begin recognizing cashflows from the free cash generated by Proton Green. "We are truly excited about this new development" said Terrence Martell, Chairman of VVC. "We look forward to future monetizing efforts that this strategic investment brings now that Proton Green will be generating free cash in the near term".

About VVC Resources
VVC engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC) and on the OTC Market (OTCQB:VVCVF). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com .

About Proton Green, LLC
Proton Green LLC, is poised to become one of the leading North American producers of helium and beverage-grade CO 2 , while also building out its position as one of the leading carbon sequestration operators in North America. With operating control over the St. Johns Field, a 152,000-acre property in Apache County, Arizona, the Company controls a massive helium reservoir, CO 2 reservoir, and carbon storage basin. Both helium and beverage-grade CO 2 remain in short supply. Helium is used to cool magnets in MRI systems, as the temperate of silicon during semiconductor manufacturing, for space and satellite system applications, as well as in many other critical technologies. Carbon capture and sequestration is fast becoming a climate imperative, and the Company has the ability to inject up to 22 million metric tons of CO 2 per year at its primary basin, and over one billion tons of total storage capacity. Company website: https://www.protongreen.com/

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer
For further information, please contact:
Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727 or Trevor Burbank - (214) 641-1041
E-mail: pfernet@vvcexploration.com E-mail: trevor@vvcexpl.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

2369 Kingston Road, PO Box 28059 Terry Town, Scarborough, ON M1N 4E7 Tel: 416-619-5304

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws) and "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such statements or information are identified with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "propose", "project", "outlook", "foresee" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Such statements about VVC include, among others: VVC Achieves Cashflow Generating Milestone; VVC expects to begin recognizing cashflows from the free cash generated by Proton Green; future monetizing efforts that this strategic investment brings now that Proton Green will be generating free cash in the near term; etc.

Such forward-looking information or statements are based on a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated and which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, management's expectations regarding acquisitions, production of helium, future development and growth, plans for and completion of projects by Company's third-party relationships, availability of capital, and the necessity to incur capital and other expenditures. Actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, without limitation, operational risks in the completion of Company's anticipated projects, delays or changes in plans with respect to the development of Company's anticipated projects by Company's third-party relationships, risks related to Covid-19, risks affecting the ability to develop projects, risks in legislative changes in the applicable jurisdictions, risks inherent in operating in foreign jurisdictions, the ability to attract key personnel, risks in decrease of price of helium and copper. No assurances can be given that the efforts by Company will be successful.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information or statements are reasonable, prospective investors in the Company's securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because the Company can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise this forward-looking information and statements, except as required by law.

Investors are cautioned that notwithstanding the expectations described herein, there can be no assurance that the plans described herein will be completed as proposed. Trading in the securities of VVC should be considered highly speculative.  All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com ).


VVC Exploration - Extension of various Warrants

VVC Exploration CORPORATION [TSXV: VVC] (the "Company") announces the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Series No. of Warrants Exercise Price Expiry Date Amended Expiry Date
AA 16,527,545 $0.06 30-Nov 2020 30-Nov 2022
AB 750,000 $0.11 20-Dec 2020 20-Dec 2022
AC 8,698,850 $0.06 18-Jan 2021 18-Jan 2023
TOTAL 25,976,395

These warrants were attached to private placements and debt financings approved by the TSXV in November 2017, December 2017 and January 2018. The warrants are not currently in-the-money, and no warrants were exercised. An aggregate of 7.73% of these warrants are held by insiders of the Company. The warrant extension is conditional on obtaining TSXV approval.

VVC Announces New Private Placement

VVC Exploration Corporation (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSXV:VVC) announces the following:

Private Placement Financing
VVC is raising up to CA$3.3 million (US$2.5 million) in a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company at a price of CA$0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company for a period of three years, at an exercise price of CA$0.075 per share. The Company will pay a Finder’s Fee, not to exceed 7% of the aggregate amount raised by arm’s length finders, which fee may be paid in cash or by the issuance of common shares and warrants. It is expected that a maximum of 1 million shares and warrants will be issued to the Finders.

VVC Exploration Announces Closing of Private Placement Financing

VVC Exploration Corporation (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSXV:VVC) announces the following:

Private Placement Financing

VVC Announces Private Placement and Debt Financings

VVC Exploration Corporation (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSXV:VVC) announces the following:

Private Placement Financing

VVC Exploration – Debt Financing Closing and New Private Placement Financing

VVC Exploration Corporation (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSXV:VVC) announces the following:

Debt Conversion

Canadian North Resources Receives DTC Eligibility, Unlocking New Opportunities for Investors

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company,") (TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that the Company has been granted Depository Trust Company (DTC) eligibility, a significant milestone that will enhance the accessibility and efficiency of the Company's shares for investors in the United States.

The DTC eligibility allows the Company's common shares to be electronically cleared and settled through the Depository Trust Company, which simplifies the trading process and broadens the Company's investor base to entire North America. As a result, investors can now trade the Company's shares seamlessly through their brokerage accounts, facilitating faster and more secure transactions.

Northern Dynasty: U.S. Army Corps Have Extended Deadline to Comment on Future Plans to June 29, 2023

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") reports that its 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") has been informed that the Alaska District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ("USACE") requested a second extension of the 45 day deadline to communicate the plan on how the District plans to move forward with its reconsideration of the administrative record after remand. The Division Engineer approved the request for the extension and the revised deadline is June 29, 2023

As reported by the Company on May 1, 2023, in a news release entitled "US Army Corps Remand highlights serious flaws in the permitting decision", the USACE Pacific Ocean Division had given the Alaska District 45 days to review the appeal decision and notify the parties how it plans to proceed in light of the EPA's Final Determination. The original deadline expired on Friday, June 9, 2023. The news release is available at the following link: https://northerndynastyminerals.com/news/news-releases/2023/northern-dynasty-u.s-army-corps-remand-highlights-serious-flaws-in-the-permitting-decision/

Voltage Metals Corp. Announces Personnel Change and Status Update on Outstanding Filings

Voltage Metals Corp. ("Voltage" or the "Company") (CSE: VOLT) (OTC: VLTMF) is pleased to announce that Alice Margulies, CA, CPA, has been appointed as the Company's interim CFO effective June 8, 2023 bringing her professional expertise in junior mining audit.  Ms. Margulies takes over from Nickolas Mah whose resignation as CFO was effective the day prior.

Voltage Metals Logo (CNW Group/Voltage Metals Corp.)

The Company further announces that in consultation with Ms. Margulies and its auditors, it has revised the expected date for filing its outstanding annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the required certifications (the "Issuer Statements") to July 31, 2023 .

As was previously announced on May 5, 2023 , the Company's application for a temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), made on April 18, 2023 , was granted by the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") effective May 2 , 2023.

Said application for an MCTO was made on the basis that the Company was unable to file the Issuer Statements on or before the prescribed filing deadline of May 1 , 2023.  The Company underwent a business combination transaction in its last financial year (the completion of which was previously announced on March 11, 2022 ), adding to the complexity of the audit of the Issuer Statements and contributing to the filing delay.  The Company's recent change of auditors has also contributed to the delay.

The MCTO prohibits trading in securities of the Company by its CEO and CFO until the Issuer Statements are filed and the MCTO is lifted.  While the MCTO remains in effect, the general public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed securities.  By its terms, the MCTO will be revoked two business days following the receipt by the OSC of all filings the Company is required to make under Ontario securities law, or further order of the OSC.

The Company confirms that it will satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out under Sections 9 and 10 of NP 12-203 until the Issuer Statements are filed.

About Voltage Metals

Voltage is a critical metals exploration and development company focused on Canadian projects near existing or past-producing mines.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Voltage Metals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/25/c4098.html

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AZARGA METALS CORP. ("AZR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AZARGA METALS CORP. ("AZR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

ASCENDANT PROVIDES UPDATE FOR ITS LAGOA SALGADA PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

ASCENDANT PROVIDES UPDATE FOR ITS LAGOA SALGADA PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

TSX: ASND
 www.ascendantresources.com

TSX: ASND) (OTCQB: ASDRF) (FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") announces that it and its joint venture partner, Mineral & Financial Investments AG ("M&FI"), have agreed to an extension in the Earn-in Option Agreement for the Lagoa Salgada project to allow for the completion date of the feasibility study to be on or before August 3, 2023 .

