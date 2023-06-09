Appia Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire up to a 70% Interest in Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Resource News Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Los Andes Copper, LTD. Q2 2023

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Los Andes Copper, LTD. Q2 2023

Los Andes Copper, LTD (TSXV: LA): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Los Andes Copper, LTD. The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: Los Andes Copper Q2 2023 Report

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • PFS shows robust economics of project
  • Capital remains accessible
  • Trading below peers on EV/NPV basis

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/169498_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking, equity research and capital raising for public and private companies.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169498

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Los Andes CopperTSXV:LABase Metals Investing
LA:CA
The Conversation (0)
Los Andes Copper

Los Andes Copper


Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Resource Capital Fund's Exercise of its Outstanding Warrants

Los Andes Copper Announces Resource Capital Fund's Exercise of its Outstanding Warrants

 Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. ("RCF"), has exercised the 1,340,000 warrants of the Company that it held. Accordingly, the Company has received $6,700,000 and has issued 1,340,000 new ordinary shares.

The warrants were offered in connection with an $8.8 million private placement which was completed in two tranches with the first tranche closing on May 7, 2018 and the second closing on June 7, 2018. Following the issue of new shares, the Company has a total of 29,416,686 shares issued and outstanding.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Appoints Santiago Montt as Chief Executive Officer

Los Andes Copper Appoints Santiago Montt as Chief Executive Officer

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") advises that Santiago Montt has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company, effective May 25, 2023.

Mr. Montt has served the Company as Interim CEO since November 1, 2022, where he was responsible for the Company's operations in Chile. Prior to this, he was the Company COO.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Files Positive PFS for Vizcachitas With a US$2.77 Billion Post-Tax NPV and 24% IRR

Los Andes Copper Files Positive PFS for Vizcachitas With a US$2.77 Billion Post-Tax NPV and 24% IRR

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further that it has now filed the pre-feasibility study at its 100% owned Vizcachitas Project ("Vizcachitas" or the "Project") which was the subject of its news release of February 23, 2023 (the "PFS"). The PFS, titled "Vizcachitas Project Pre-Feasibility Study Valparaíso Region, Chile NI 43-101 Technical Report" dated March 30, 2023 with an effective date of February 20, 2020 was prepared for Los Andes by Tetra Tech, and has been filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Highlights of the PFS include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Positive PFS for Vizcachitas with a US$2.77 Billion Post-Tax NPV and 24% IRR

Los Andes Copper Announces Positive PFS for Vizcachitas with a US$2.77 Billion Post-Tax NPV and 24% IRR

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a positive Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") at its 100% owned Vizcachitas Project ("Vizcachitas" or the "Project"), a world class porphyry copper project, located 150 km north of Santiago. The PFS has been prepared by Tetra Tech Sudamérica S.A, a leading international engineering firm. A conference call and webcast to discuss these results will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 12.00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. To register please contact loasandes@blytheray.com whereafter the webinar details will be sent to you. All values in this release are reported in US dollars.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") has announced today that it has closed its previously announced bought deal offering (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the Offering, Los Andes sold 800,000 common shares ("Common Shares") at a price of $12.55 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $10 million.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to advance the Vizcachitas Project, cover studies and drilling expenses and for working capital.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Repricing of Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Announces Repricing of Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") due to market conditions, 1844 announces amended pricing to its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the amended pricing, the Company is increasing the number of units (the "Units") to be issued from up to 40,000,000 Units to up to 57,142,858 Units and has amended the Unit pricing from $0.05 per Unit to $0.035 per Unit. The gross proceeds for the Offering will continue to be for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000.

The Units will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). The Warrants are exercisable for a period of 36 months from closing and the exercise price of the Warrants was reduced from $0.075 per warrant to $0.055 per Warrant.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

NEWSTRIKE BRANDS LTD. ("HIP.WT.A ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: June 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon / Marvel Option Baie Verte Projects To Carmanah Minerals Corp.

Falcon / Marvel Option Baie Verte Projects To Carmanah Minerals Corp.

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); and Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(GR:04T)(OTCQB:MARVF) together (the Alliance), jointly hold 1402 claims (the "Property") totaling 35,050 hectares located along the Baie Verte Brompton Line ("BVBL") in Central Newfoundland. Falcon and Marvel have agreed to option their interests in the Property to Carmanah Minerals Corp. ("Carmanah"). Carmanah recently announced the acquisition of the Hare Hill Pluton Rare Earth Project covering 162 claims totaling 4,050 hectares in Western Newfoundland. The property is directly contiguous to the recent "Bottom Brook Acquisition" by York Harbour Metals Inc. announced December 21, 2022

The Hare Hill granitic system is prospective for rare-earth mineralization, as recently reported by York Harbour Metals whose grab rock samples returned total rare earth oxide grades (TREO) grades between 3.45% and 21.63% TREO. Previously, Kirrin Resources Inc. reported drilling results that included 4.47% TREO over 5.64m core lengths and 1.16% TREO over 15.3m core lengths on the Bottom Brook project in February 2011.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Tinka Drills 98 Metres at 8.8% Zinc Including 36 Metres at 19.0% Zinc at Ayawilca and Provides Exploration Update

Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSXV:TK)(BVL:TK)(OTCQB:TKRFF) is pleased to announce results for five recent drill holes from the Ayawilca Project and to provide an update on the Company's exploration activities. All five drill holes were resource confirmation holes from West Ayawilca, and all intersected strong zinc mineralization. The Company has now successfully completed its 11,000-metre drill program at Ayawilca which commenced midway through 2022. Two drill rigs were demobilized during May 2023 and independent mining consultants have now been engaged to complete an updated mineral resource estimate

The 2022-23 drill program has significantly improved the geological model of the mineralized zinc bodies at West and South Ayawilca and improved the confidence in the continuity of mineralization. One exploration hole at South Ayawilca has results pending. The next steps for the project include an updated resource estimate to be announced during Q3 2023 and the continuation of low impact exploration.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hispania Resources Acquires Lumbrales Deposit Permit, Aims for Continued Growth in Spain's Mining Sector

Hispania Resources Acquires Lumbrales Deposit Permit, Aims for Continued Growth in Spain's Mining Sector

Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned Lumbrales Deposit ("Lumbrales"), in the Stanniferous Iberian Belt of Spain. A region known for its more than 100 Tin and Tungsten deposits across Spain and Portugal, the prolific belt is set to be further enriched by Hispania's ambitious expansion plans. The Company has now acquired the Lumbrales Permit from Siemcalsa, a company controlled by the administration of Castile y Leon in Spain.

The Lumbrales Permit covers 2,900 hectares and contains the formerly producing Mari Tere mine and two other artisanal tin prospects. These sites are situated approximately 115 kilometers west of the city of Salamanca, Spain. Prior to its closure in 1986, the Mari Tere mine contained a confirmed resource of 2.5 million tons at a grade of 0.25% Tin and 100 ppm Molybdenum. Based on Siemcalsa's historical records, an additional 3 million tons of potential resources might be present, although these figures are historical and hence, are not reliable for current evaluation.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Announces the Voting Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Canadian North Resources Announces the Voting Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE:EO0, which is "E-O-zero") is pleased to announce the voting results for election of its Board of Directors at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 5, 2023 in Mississauga, Ontario. A total of 66,847,257 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 63.49% of the common shares outstanding.

The director nominees as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 1, 2023, which was filed on sedar.com, were elected as directors of the Company at the meeting to serve until the next Annual General Meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed. In addition, the appointment of auditors as well as the Company's Stock Option Plan were approved. The results are as follows:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

1844 Announces Repricing of Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

ACME Lithium Extends Warrant Expiry for June 21 and July 2, 2021 Series

Baselode Closes Final Tranche, Securing Full Proceeds of $5 Million

Appia Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire up to a 70% Interest in Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Related News

Energy Investing

Baselode Closes Final Tranche, Securing Full Proceeds of $5 Million

Battery Metals Investing

Alpha Lithium Advises Shareholders to TAKE NO ACTION on Tecpetrol's Significantly Undervalued Takeover Bid

Resource Investing

Black Rock Mining Limited (ASX: BKT) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

MQR And Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) Agree To Accelerate Farm-In At WSP

×