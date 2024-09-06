Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

FPX Nickel Announces Support from the Province of British Columbia for the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

Vanadium redux: WA project leads VFB charge

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Highly Encouraging Maiden Scandium Mineral Resources for Melrose and Murga North

Argentina Lithium Reports it has Exercised Option Agreements on Nearly 25,400 Hectares of Highly Prospective Lithium Properties at its Rincon West, Pocitos and Antofalla North Projects

Beyond Oil Featured in Television Report by Israel's Broadcast Network

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Wide Open Agriculture

WOA:AU

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

Horizon Minerals

HRZ:AU

Golden Mile Resources

G88:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Chile Day Paris

Chile Day Paris

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its CEO, Santiago Montt, has been invited by the Government of Chile to participate today as a panelist at the Chile Day Paris.

The Chile Day is a public-private collaboration, sponsored by the Chilean Ministry of Finance, whose main objective is to position Chile as a highly attractive destination for foreign investment. It takes place 4 times a year in New York, London, Toronto and Paris. This year, Mr. Mario Marcel, the Minister of Finance of Chile, heads the delegation which includes several other high-level authorities.

Los Andes has been invited to participate in a panel to discuss "Stimulating Investment and Growth: Accelerating Permits and Improving Regulation Benchmarks and Trends." The panel will be led by Francisco Saffie, the Economic Regulation Coordinator from the Ministry of Finance of Chile, and will include representatives of BHP, Eren Groupe, and Los Andes Copper.

Santiago Montt, CEO of Los Andes, commented: "I am very pleased to have been asked to participate on this panel. The Chilean government is making important efforts to improve our current system of regulations and permitting processes, with the goal of securing the leadership position that the country has had as a destination for foreign investment, in mining, energy and several other industrial sectors. We are delighted to share our experience from the perspective of a greenfield project."

About Los Andes Copper Ltd.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is an exploration and development company with an 100% interest in the Vizcachitas Project in Chile. The Company is focused on progressing the Project, which is located along Chile's most prolific copper belt, into production. Vizcachitas is one of the largest copper deposits in the Americas not controlled by the majors and the Company believes it will be Chile's next major copper mine.

The Project is a copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, located 150 kilometers north of Santiago, in an area of very good infrastructure. An independent technical report for the PFS, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, is available on the Company's SEDAR profile.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is listed on the TSX-V under the ticker: LA.

Qualified Persons

Antony Amberg CGeol FGS, the Company's Chief Geologist, is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

For more information please contact:

Santiago Montt, CEO
santiago.montt@losandescopper.com
Tel: +56 2 2954-0450

Elizabeth Johnson, Investor Relations
Elizabeth.johnson@losandescopper.com

E-Mail: info@losandescopper.com or visit our website at: www.losandescopper.com
Follow us on twitter @LosAndesCopper
Follow us on LinkedIn Los Andes Copper Ltd

Certain of the information and statements contained herein that are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Securities Act (British Columbia), Securities Act (Ontario) and the Securities Act (Alberta) ("Forward-Looking Information"). Forward-Looking Information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend"; statements that an event or result is "due" on or "may", "will", "should", "could", or might" occur or be achieved; and, other similar expressions. More specifically, Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Information. Such Forward Looking Information includes, without limitation, the timing of and ability to obtain TSX-V and other regulatory approvals and the prospects, details related to and timing of the Vizcachitas Project. Such Forward-Looking Information is based upon the Company's assumptions regarding global and Chilean economic, political and market conditions and the price of metals and energy and the Company's production. Among the factors that have a direct bearing on the Company's future results of operations and financial conditions are changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, a change in government policies, competition, currency fluctuations and restrictions and technological changes, among other things. Should one or more of any of the aforementioned risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from any conclusions, forecasts or projections described in the Forward-Looking Information. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise Forward-Looking Information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222364

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

los andes copperla:catsxv:labase metals investingBase Metals Investing
LA:CA
Los Andes Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

Los Andes Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Los Andes Copper (TSXV:LA)

Los Andes Copper


Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Corporate Update

Los Andes Copper Announces Corporate Update

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update.

Desala Petorca SPA ("Desala Petorca") announced on August 23, 2024 a strategic alliance and investment with Colbún S.A. ("Colbún"). Desala Petorca is a desalination project located on the coast of the Petorca Province, V Region ("Desalination Project"), designed to be a multi-client supplier of desalinated water. Desala Petorca is key to guaranteeing water security in the Petorca Province, one of the areas in Chile most affected by decade-long droughts.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Ltd. Announces Board Change

Los Andes Copper Ltd. Announces Board Change

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company"), announces that Non-Executive Director, Warren Gilman, is stepping down from the Board due to other business commitments. Warren will become a Senior Advisor to the Board and remains actively supportive of the Company.

Eduardo Covarrubias, Chairman of Los Andes, commented: "We would like to thank Warren for his invaluable support and time on the Board over the past three years. We are delighted that he has agreed to remain as a key Senior Advisor to the Board allowing us to continue to benefit from his extensive experience and backing."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Ltd. Announces Issuance of Stock Options to Management

Los Andes Copper Ltd. Announces Issuance of Stock Options to Management

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") announces the issuance of a total of 40,000 options to management of the Company in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan. In line with the progress of the Company's Vizcachitas project, the options are exercisable at a price of $15.00 and have an expiration date of December 30, 2026.

Santiago Montt, CEO of Los Andes, commented: "The delivery of the Pre-Feasibility Study in 2023, which demonstrated a technically and economically robust project as well as highlighting a number of potential optimisations, was a major milestone for the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LME Week 2023: Positive Copper Sentiment

LME Week 2023: Positive Copper Sentiment

Los Andes Copper Ltd.  (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an industry update following London Metal Exchange ("LME") Week.

The annual gathering of the global metals community in London at LME Week included representatives from the breadth of the supply chain, with discussions centering around current trends in metals markets and outlooks for the year ahead.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RETRANSMISSION: Los Andes Copper Signs Agreement With ERM

RETRANSMISSION: Los Andes Copper Signs Agreement With ERM

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed ERM to conduct a strategic analysis of the licensing process for the Vizcachitas Project and to define the required baseline studies.

ERM is a leading global, full-service, sustainability consulting firm. They have been operating in Latin America since the 1990s with 7 offices in the region, and more than 160 offices globally. In Chile specifically they have worked with a number of major mining companies including Anglo American, Teck, SQM, Glencore and Albermarle.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Questcorp Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Interest in La Union Project, Sonora, Mexico

Questcorp Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Interest in La Union Project, Sonora, Mexico

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent (the "Letter of Intent"), dated effective September 4, 2024, with Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) ("Riverside"), an arms-length party, whereby the Company will be granted an option (the "Transaction") to acquire a one-hundred percent (100%) interest in the La Union project (the "Project") located in Sonora, Mexico.

In accordance with the terms of the Transaction, the Company can acquire a one-hundred percent (100%) interest in the Project in consideration for completion of a series of cash payments totaling $100,000, the issuance of 19.9% of the outstanding common shares of the Company, and the incurrence of no less than $5,500,000 of exploration expenditures on the Project, as follows:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals Closes $350,000 Private Placement

Avrupa Minerals Closes $350,000 Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce 13% Copper in Assays at the Cyclone Deposit and a New Copper Discovery at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce 13% Copper in Assays at the Cyclone Deposit and a New Copper Discovery at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Drilling Highlights

  • Drilling surpasses 20,000 metres ("m") with 128 Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes and 14 diamond drill holes now completed in 2024 at Storm and Tempest

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cancellation of Trident Shares to Trading on AIM

Cancellation of Trident Shares to Trading on AIM

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

On 13 June 2024, the boards of Deterra Global Holdings Pty Ltd ("Bidco") and Trident Royalties PLC ("Trident") announced that they had agreed the terms of a recommended cash acquisition of Trident by Bidco pursuant to which Bidco will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Trident (the "Acquisition") to be effected by means of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme"). The circular in relation to the Scheme was published on 4 July 2024 (the "Scheme Document

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Acquires Data and Updates Model for Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Acquires Data and Updates Model for Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:PMOMF)(FSE:7KU) is pleased to announce that it has updated the mineralization model for the Hot Breccia project in Southern Arizona based on important historical information recently acquired from a third party. The information includes historic Bear Creek Mining Company (then a subsidiary of Kennecott Copper Co. (now part of Rio Tinto, ASX: RIO) exploration data, gathered between the completion of a masters thesis by Larry Barrett (1972) (1) through the completion of their first drill hole on our Hot Breccia property between 1972 and mid-1974. The recently acquired information includes a complete log and assays for hole OC-1 and a geological interpretation after holes OC-1 to OC-3 were completed(2

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Scheme Of Arrangement Becomes Effective

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Scheme Of Arrangement Becomes Effective

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

RECOMMENDED CASH ACQUISITION

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Los Andes Copper
Sign up to get your FREE

Los Andes Copper Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Bifurcation a Big Test of Miners’ Mettle

Questcorp Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Interest in La Union Project, Sonora, Mexico

FY24 R&D Refund Advance Received to Accelerate Pilot Plant Automation and Safety Systems

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Related News

Resource Investing

Bifurcation a Big Test of Miners’ Mettle

Rare Earth Investing

FY24 R&D Refund Advance Received to Accelerate Pilot Plant Automation and Safety Systems

resource investing

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Nightflower Exploration Target Upgrade Following Antimony Price Increase

Resource Investing

Spargoville Project Aircore Drilling Results

Gold Investing

Yvonne Blaszczyk: Gold, Silver — Last Call to Invest Before Prices Go Higher

×