Los Andes Copper Signs Agreement With ERM

Los Andes Copper Signs Agreement With ERM

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed ERM to conduct a strategic analysis of the licensing process for the Vizcachitas Project and to define the required baseline studies.

ERM is a leading global, full-service, sustainability consulting firm. They have been operating in Latin America since the 1990s with 7 offices in the region, and more than 160 offices globally. In Chile specifically they have worked with a number of major mining companies including Anglo American, Teck, SQM, Glencore and Albermarle.

The final strategy for the licensing process and baseline studies is expected to be completed during Q4 2023.

Santiago Montt, CEO of Los Andes, commented: "ERM is one of the top sustainability consultancy firms operating globally and we are very pleased to be working with them. With a forecast copper deficit looming it is important that advanced stage projects like Vizcachitas come onstream as targeted to meet the demand driven by the energy transition. The work ERM are doing will allow us to ensure that everything is in place to navigate the permitting process in a timely fashion and ensure that the Project remains on track to meet the timeline for construction and production."

About Los Andes Copper Ltd.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is a development company with an 100% interest in the Vizcachitas Project in Chile. The Company is focused on progressing Vizcachitas, which is located along one of Chile's most prolific copper belts. Vizcachitas is one of the largest copper deposits in the Americas not controlled by the majors and the Company believes it will be Chile's next major copper mine.

The Project is a copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, located 150 kilometers north of Santiago, in an area of very good infrastructure. An independent technical report for the PFS, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, is available on the Company's SEDAR profile.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is listed on the TSX-V under the ticker: LA.

For more information please contact:

Santiago Montt, CEO
Santiago.montt@losandescopper.com
Tel: +56 2 2954 0450

Elizabeth Johnson, Investor Relations
Elizabeth.Johnson@losandescopper.com

E-Mail: info@losandescopper.com or visit our website at www.losandescopper.com

Follow us on Twitter: @LosAndesCopper

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179465

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

