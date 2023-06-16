Getchell Gold Corp. Announces First Tranche Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Environmental Court Authorizes Los Andes Copper to Restart Drilling

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to report that on June 15, 2023, the Second Environmental Court in Chile ruled that Los Andes has complied with all the conditions imposed on July 20, 2022 and is now authorized to restart drilling.

On March 18, 2022, the Second Environmental Court in Chile issued a preliminary injunction suspending the drilling program of the company. On July 20, 2022, the Court decided that the company's drilling program was compatible with the presence of the Andean cat, and that drilling could resume subject to certain conditions. The Company and its consultants worked to obtain certain government agencies' filings and approvals required by the Court as conditions, which the Court have now declared met, authorizing the Company to return to drilling.

Santiago Montt, CEO of Los Andes, said: "We are delighted to have received this positive ruling. Having fully complied with all the conditions imposed by the Court we are now able to return to drilling in order to pursue the optimisations highlighted in the Pre-Feasibility Study published earlier this year.

In addition to the technical work required to lift the injunction, we have also continued to be very active reinforcing our relationship with the community. We have implemented various community programs and have developed a strong communications plan, particularly in regional radios and social media, aimed at improving the knowledge and understanding of the future Vizcachitas Project and of the multiple opportunities that a sustainable mining project like Vizcachitas will bring to families and communities."

About Los Andes Copper Ltd.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is a development company with an 100% interest in the Vizcachitas Project in Chile. The Company is focused on progressing Vizcachitas, which is located along one of Chile's most prolific copper belts. Vizcachitas is one of the largest copper deposits in the Americas not controlled by the majors and the Company believes it will be Chile's next major copper mine.

The Project is a copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, located 150 kilometers north of Santiago, in an area of very good infrastructure. An independent technical report for the PFS, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, is available on the Company's SEDAR profile.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is listed on the TSX-V under the ticker: LA.

For more information please contact:

Santiago Montt, CEO
Santiago.montt@losandescopper.com
Tel: +56 2 2954 0450

Elizabeth Johnson, Investor Relations
Elizabeth.Johnson@losandescopper.com

E-Mail: info@losandescopper.com or visit our website at www.losandescopper.com.

Follow us on Twitter: @LosAndesCopper.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170265

Los Andes CopperTSXV:LABase Metals Investing
LA:CA
