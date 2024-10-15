Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

LME Week 2024: Copper Highlighted as 'Top Prospect'

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an industry update following London Metal Exchange ("LME") Week.

The annual gathering of the global metals community in London featured representatives from across the supply chain including company executives, government officials, traders and financiers, with discussions centring around current market trends and outlooks for the year ahead.

ESG and the green transition featured heavily on the agenda at LME Week 2024. Experts spoke of the need for the industry to take the initiative on sustainability, with the London Metals Exchange stating at the beginning of the week that it is working with various organisations, including producers, to increase the sustainability credentials of the metals traded in its system.

Copper was the central focus of many sector discussions and was once again voted as the 'top prospect' for base metals in a poll at the LME Metals Seminar. Following analyst presentations on the six base metals traded on the LME, attendees were asked to vote on which one is likely to have the most upside in 2024. Copper received 46% of the vote, with tin in second receiving 36%.

Copper prices have been strong in 2024, reaching record highs of over $11,100 per tonne in May. Analysts continue to predict a significant deficit in long term copper supply, with demand only set to rise as the world transitions to greener energies. Looking to the short term, Morgan Stanley analyst, Amy Gower, remarked at LME Week that an anticipated fall in demand due to a decline in the Chinese property sector has not materialized. Gower also commented that "there hasn't been enough capex in copper", leading to "an impending lack of supply".

Los Andes Copper wholly owns the Vizcachitas Project in Chile, one of the largest advanced copper deposits in the world which can contribute to plugging this supply gap, helping to deliver global transition efforts.

Eduardo Covarrubias, Chairman of Los Andes, commented: "It was pleasing to see industry experts reiterate their confidence in copper at LME Week 2024. The sector is in agreement that a sustainable supply of copper is essential to meet net zero goals, and the Vizcachitas Project is set to be part of the solution as one of the largest development stage copper projects in the world.

"I was encouraged by the conversations I shared with various stakeholders throughout the week that echoed our view that investment in the development of copper projects is vital to meeting these targets."

About Los Andes Copper Ltd.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is an exploration and development company with an 100% interest in the Vizcachitas Project in Chile. The Company is focused on progressing the Project, which is located along Chile's most prolific copper belt, into production. Vizcachitas is one of the largest copper deposits in the Americas not controlled by the majors and the Company believes it will be Chile's next major copper mine.

The Project is a copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, located 150 kilometers north of Santiago, in an area of very good infrastructure. An independent technical report for the PFS, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, is available on the Company's SEDAR profile.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is listed on the TSX-V under the ticker: LA.

For more information please contact:

Santiago Montt, CEO
santiago.montt@losandescopper.com
Tel: +56 2 2954-0450

Elizabeth Johnson, Investor Relations
Elizabeth.johnson@losandescopper.com

E-Mail: info@losandescopper.com or visit our website at: www.losandescopper.com
Follow us on X: @LosAndesCopper
Follow us on LinkedIn: Los Andes Copper Ltd

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226654

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Los Andes Copper Notes Recently Reported Share Sales by Resource Capital Fund

Los Andes Copper Notes Recently Reported Share Sales by Resource Capital Fund

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") announces today information which came to the attention of the Company yesterday concerning its second-largest shareholder, Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. ("RCF") and which has been the subject of inquiries from a number of shareholders.

Based on insider reports filed by RCF on September 10, 2024, the Company has learned that RCF sold common shares of the Company ("Los Andes Shares") from its holdings over 19 trading days between July 23, 2024 and September 9, 2024. The Company understands that, prior to these share sales, RCF held a direct interest in the Company of approximately 13.6%, and also an indirect beneficial ownership in Los Andes Shares through its equity interest in the Company's largest shareholder, Turnbrook Mining Limited, of approximately 9%.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Chile Day Paris

Chile Day Paris

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its CEO, Santiago Montt, has been invited by the Government of Chile to participate today as a panelist at the Chile Day Paris.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Corporate Update

Los Andes Copper Announces Corporate Update

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update.

Desala Petorca SPA ("Desala Petorca") announced on August 23, 2024 a strategic alliance and investment with Colbún S.A. ("Colbún"). Desala Petorca is a desalination project located on the coast of the Petorca Province, V Region ("Desalination Project"), designed to be a multi-client supplier of desalinated water. Desala Petorca is key to guaranteeing water security in the Petorca Province, one of the areas in Chile most affected by decade-long droughts.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Ltd. Announces Board Change

Los Andes Copper Ltd. Announces Board Change

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company"), announces that Non-Executive Director, Warren Gilman, is stepping down from the Board due to other business commitments. Warren will become a Senior Advisor to the Board and remains actively supportive of the Company.

Eduardo Covarrubias, Chairman of Los Andes, commented: "We would like to thank Warren for his invaluable support and time on the Board over the past three years. We are delighted that he has agreed to remain as a key Senior Advisor to the Board allowing us to continue to benefit from his extensive experience and backing."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Ltd. Announces Issuance of Stock Options to Management

Los Andes Copper Ltd. Announces Issuance of Stock Options to Management

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") announces the issuance of a total of 40,000 options to management of the Company in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan. In line with the progress of the Company's Vizcachitas project, the options are exercisable at a price of $15.00 and have an expiration date of December 30, 2026.

Santiago Montt, CEO of Los Andes, commented: "The delivery of the Pre-Feasibility Study in 2023, which demonstrated a technically and economically robust project as well as highlighting a number of potential optimisations, was a major milestone for the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - DCMC

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - DCMC

Trading resumes in:

Company: Dore Copper Mining Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Doré Copper and Cygnus Metals Enter Into Arrangement Agreement to Create Strategic Critical Minerals Company

Doré Copper and Cygnus Metals Enter Into Arrangement Agreement to Create Strategic Critical Minerals Company

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

Doré Copper Mining Corp. (" Doré Copper ") (TSXV: DCMC; OTCQB: DRCMF; FRA: DCM) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the " Agreement ") on October 14, 2024 with Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5) (" Cygnus ") to combine their respective businesses in a merger of equals transaction, pursuant to which Cygnus has agreed to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Doré Copper (the " Doré Copper Shares ") by way of a court approved plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporation Act (the " Transaction ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Update: Newmont to Exercise 10% Minority Interest Option on the Odienné Joint Venture

Awalé Update: Newmont to Exercise 10% Minority Interest Option on the Odienné Joint Venture

Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") announces that Newmont Ventures Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (TSX: NGT) (ASX: NEM) (PNGX: NEM) ("Newmont"), has provided notice of its intention to acquire the 10% minority equity interest in the Odienné Joint Venture (JV) Project in Côte d'Ivoire (see Figure 1). The minority interest is currently held by the shareholders of Africa New Geological Technologies Côte d'Ivoire SARL ("ANGET"). This notice is in accordance with the Exploration Agreement with Venture Option, signed on May 27, 2022 (see May 31, 2022 news release), and follows Newmont's recent completion of Phase 1 of its Earn-In, which has vested it with a 51% controlling interest in the joint venture.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Produces Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate and Successfully Completes Pilot-Scale Refinery Testwork

FPX Nickel Produces Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate and Successfully Completes Pilot-Scale Refinery Testwork

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed pilot-scale hydrometallurgy refinery testwork and produced battery-grade nickel sulphate from its Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ").  Following on the Company's successful 2023 bench-scale hydrometallurgy refining testwork program, the 2024 pilot plant represents a significant step forward in demonstrating the technical maturity of refining Baptiste's awaruite concentrate.  This milestone marks completion of the campaign funded in part by a grant from Natural Resources Canada (" NRCan ") under the Government of Canada's Critical Minerals Research, Development and Demonstration (" CMRDD ") program, which is advancing the commercial readiness of processing technologies to support the development of Canada's EV battery material supply chain.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Fully Allocated Non-Brokered Private Placement

Heritage Mining Announces Fully Allocated Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Metal Resources Signs LOI to Acquire Mineral Claim Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Red Metal Resources Signs LOI to Acquire Mineral Claim Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with an arm's length vendor to acquire a 100% interest in three separate packages of mineral claims directly contiguous to Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. ("QIMC") recent Hydrogen sample discovery of over 1,000 ppm, announced on September 4th 2024. These mineral claim blocks are located within the Timiskaming Graben formation approximately 15 km north of the town of Ville Marie and accessible by road (Route 101).

These claim blocks consist of three separate packages, covering 19 cells and totaling over 1,100 hectares to the North, Northeast and the Southwest of QIMC's Hydrogen sample discoveries. These claim blocks exhibit close proximity and similar geological setting to that of Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.'s recent hydrogen-in-soil discovery, with similar geology to the recent large natural hydrogen Ramsey Project discovery by Gold Hydrogen Ltd. in South Australia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Los Andes Copper
Troy Minerals: Targeting Near-term High-purity Silica Production in Mongolia and British Columbia

Red Metal Resources: Advancing High-grade Copper Assets in Chile's Coast Cordillera Belt

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - DCMC

Doré Copper and Cygnus Metals Enter Into Arrangement Agreement to Create Strategic Critical Minerals Company

Cleantech Investing

Copper Investing

Red Metal Resources: Advancing High-grade Copper Assets in Chile's Coast Cordillera Belt

Copper Investing

Precious Metals Investing

Lode Gold Identifies New High Priority RIRGS Target ''Steelhead'' at WIN, Tombstone Belt - Yukon

Battery Metals Investing

Critical Metals Investing

Aclara Announces Update on its Rare Earths Separation Project

Precious Metals Investing

Lode Gold Identifies New High Priority RIRGS Target ''Steelhead'' at WIN, Tombstone Belt - Yukon

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD's Drill Program Intersects near Surface Gold at the Reefton Project

Critical Metals Investing

Aclara Announces Update on its Rare Earths Separation Project

Base Metals Investing

Artificial Intelligence Study Confirms Prismo Metals' Exploration Plan at Hot Breccia

