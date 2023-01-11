Benton Receives $100,000 Option Payment from Rio Tinto Exploration for Baril Lake West Project

SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2022 Year-End Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Video Webcast

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2022 year-end financial results after market close on January 25, 2023. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place January 26, 2023, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD's Chairman, Dr. Thomas Kaplan; President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang; and Chief Financial Officer, David Ottewell, will provide a summary of the company's year-end financial results, an update on the Donlin Gold project, and gold sector remarks.

Questions may be submitted prior to the call at info@novagold.com . There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast following the presentation.

The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

Video Webcast: www.novagold.com/investors/events/
North American callers: 1-800-319-4610
International callers: 1-604-638-5340

The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD's website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see https://www.novagold.com/investors/presentations/ to download or email info@novagold.com .

NOVAGOLD Contact:

Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications

Frank Gagnon
Manager, Investor Relations

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227
www.novagold.com


Barrick Broadens Copper Base in Saudi Arabia

All amounts expressed in US Dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today signed new joint venture agreements with Ma'aden for two prospective exploration projects comprising the Jabal Sayid South and Umm Ad Damar license areas.

Notice of Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Barrick will release its 2022 Q4 and full year results on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.  President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day at 11:00 EST 16:00 UTC, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call.  Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q4 and full year 2022 on January 17, 2023.

Franco-Nevada Provides Additional Update on Cobre Panama

Franco-Nevada Corporation (" Franco- Nevada ") (TSX: FNV) (NYSE: FNV) has been advised by its partner First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (" First Quantum ") that engagement between First Quantum, Minera Panama, S.A. (" MPSA "), the operator of Cobre Panama, and the Government of Panama (the " Government ") continues regarding the long-term future of the Cobre Panama mine. First Quantum remains ready to reach an agreement that is fair and equitable to both First Quantum and the Government.

As previously announced by First Quantum, MPSA is working through a number of steps to address the resolution from the National Directorate of Mineral Resources of the Ministry of Commerce and Industries requiring MPSA to suspend commercial operations at Cobre Panama. MPSA will deliver a plan to put the mine under "care and maintenance" to the Government, for review and response. At this time, the timing and impact of any care and maintenance regime enacted by the Ministry remain uncertain. First Quantum reported that in the interim, operations at Cobre Panama continue as normal, with no disruption to production as yet.

the words "5 TIPS" over bars of silver and images of investing experts

5 Experts Share Best 2023 Tips for Resource Investors

2022 is over, and the Investing News Network is looking forward to 2023.

To kick off the new year, I asked five experts to share their best tips for resource investors over the next 12 months.

Read on to find out what they had to say.

Gold79 Mines President and CEO Derek Macpherson

Gold79 Mines Sees Multimillion Ounce Gold Potential at Gold Chain Project

Gold79 Mines sees multi-million-ounce potential at Gold Chain project in Arizonayoutu.be

B2Gold Reports Two Fatalities from Off-Site Incident in Mali

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") deeply regrets to report that two B2Gold employees have passed away as a result of injuries sustained in an off-site robbery incident in Mali earlier today. All reports have identified this tragic event as the result of a robbery incident and not related to any terrorist activity.

A local bus contractor, traveling under gendarme escort, transporting B2Gold employees from the Fekola Mine to Bamako was involved in an incident when it encountered an ongoing armed robbery approximately 75 kilometers west of Bamako. Security forces accompanying the bus transport supported the safety of B2Gold personnel, but unfortunately the incident resulted in the death of two employees. Initial reports indicate all other employees on the bus have been safely accounted for and are being transported to Bamako for assistance.

