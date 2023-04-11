PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES POSITIVE METALLURGICAL TEST RESULTS EXCEEDING 86% COPPER RECOVERY FOR THE LA ROMANA COPPER MINERALIZATION, SPAIN

Pharmaceutical Investing News

Merck Named One of Fortune's 2023 100 Best Companies to Work For

Merck (NYSE:MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has earned a place on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the second time in the past three years. The company also made the list in 2021

"Our talented, diverse team is foundational to our ability to deliver on our purpose of saving and improving lives around the world," said Steven C. Mizell, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, Merck. "We are honored by this significant recognition, which is reflective of our vibrant and inclusive culture, where employees feel seen, heard, valued and set up for continued success."

This year's Best Companies to Work For list is based on the feedback of more than half a million U.S. employees, who responded to a nationwide survey from Great Place to Work®, Fortune's research partner and a global authority on workplace culture.

About Merck
At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world - and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA
This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (the "company") includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of the global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19); the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC's Internet site (www.sec.gov).

Learn more about Merck's Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) approach by visiting merck.com/company-overview/esg.

Merck & Co., Inc., Tuesday, April 11, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Merck & Co., Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Merck & Co., Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/merck-co-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Merck & Co., Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/748620/Merck-Named-One-of-Fortunes-2023-100-Best-Companies-to-Work-ForR

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

MerckMRKPharmaceutical Investing
MRK
The Conversation (0)
OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Announces Grant to Investigator Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health

Highlights:

  • Grant awarded to Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, Principal Investigator of the Phase I/IIa combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (by Merck) in advanced breast cancer at Thomas Jefferson University.
  • Merck to provide KEYTRUDA® for use in the combination study.
  • The Investigator Grant validates and will build on the encouraging preliminary data from BriaCell’s combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (Link).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, today announced that Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, a board-certified medical oncologist and recognized expert in breast cancer treatment at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, PA, has been selected to receive support from the Merck Investigator Studies Program (“MISP”). The Investigator Grant is a highly coveted award granted by Merck & Co., Inc. (“Merck”) (NYSE: MRK) to leading investigators with highly innovative clinical studies.

Keep reading...Show less

Merck Announces Q4 and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

Merck (NYSE:MRK) reported quarterly worldwide sales at US$11.9 billion in Q4 in its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and its full fiscal 2019 year.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell’s Clinical Data Accepted to be Presented at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology 2020 in Boston

Safety and early efficacy data to be presented from clinical trial of Bria-IMT™ in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in advanced breast cancer:

  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®; by Merck & Co., Inc.);
  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with INCMGA00012 (by Incyte Corporation).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce that the data of its clinical studies with its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, will be presented the at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology (SSO) 2020 – International Conference on Surgical Cancer Care taking place March 25-28 in Boston, MA.

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Invited to Present at Mount Sinai’s Frontiers in Academic Pathology Symposium at The New York Academy of Medicine

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announced today that it will present at the “Frontiers in Academic Pathology” symposium, hosted by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, to be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at The New York Academy of Medicine, 1216 Fifth Avenue in New York. The symposium focus will include molecular biomarkers, experimental diagnostics and liquid biopsies, all of which factor heavily in the development of BriaCell’s companion diagnostics under development, including BriaCell’s HLA-matching hypothesis and recently-announced Grade I/II biomarkers.

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

Highlights:

  • Patient initially identified September 19, 2019 as a Remarkable Responder;
  • Patient has continued to experience a highly remarkable reduction in tumors that had metastasized to areas outside of the breasts;
  • A metastasized tumor behind the left eye orbital region, which had pushed the eye forward from the skull, has now completely disappeared;
  • Prior to BriaCell’s treatment, patient had failed prior regimens with 16 agents (13 chemotherapy and 3 hormonal);
  • Patient remains on BriaCell’s treatment.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to provide an update on the previously-announced (Link) top responder (“Remarkable Responder”) in the combination study of its lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, with Incyte’s INCMGA00012, a PD-1 inhibitor.

Keep reading...Show less

Merck and Eisai Provide Update on Phase 3 Trials of KEYTRUDA® Plus LENVIMA® In Certain Patients With Advanced Melanoma and Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, and Eisai today provided updates on two Phase 3 trials, LEAP-003 and LEAP-017 investigating KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, plus LENVIMA, the orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor discovered by Eisai.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230405005809/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MRNA-4157/V940, an Investigational Personalized MRNA Cancer Vaccine, in Combination With Keytruda , Receives Prime Scheme Designation From the European Medicines Agency for Adjuvant Treatment of Patients With High-Risk Stage III/IV Melanoma Following Complete Resection

Designation based on positive data from Phase 2b KEYNOTE-942/mRNA-4157-P201 trial and unmet need for additional therapeutic options for certain types of melanoma

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, and Merck (NYSE:MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced that mRNA-4157V940, an investigational personalized mRNA cancer vaccine, in combination with KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, has been granted Priority Medicines (PRIME) scheme designation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the adjuvant treatment of patients with high-risk stage IIIIV melanoma following complete resection. The EMA granted PRIME scheme designation based on positive data from the Phase 2b KEYNOTE-942mRNA-4157-P201 trial. The first detailed results of the trial will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) in Orlando, FL, from April 14-19

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Merck: Aiming for Health Equity and Business Success

Josette Gbemudu is motivated to ensure everyone has the chance to be as healthy as possible

As an executive director of health equity and social determinants of health for Merck, Gbemudu draws on her health policy and public health backgrounds - and her strong moral compass and lived experience.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
colored test tubes and beaker

Top 3 Canadian Pharma Stocks of 2023

The Canadian pharmaceutical industry has positioned itself firmly on the global map thanks to advances in biotechnology and investments in medical research and development (R&D). The life science sector is one of Canada’s key industries, and as a sub-sector the pharma industry represents 41 percent of the country's life science gross domestic product.

“Canada’s commercially oriented research network takes innovation from lab to market; joint investment opportunities in research allow for R&D result optimization; and the responsive and efficient regulatory environment facilitates business operations,” according to Invest in Canada. In fact, the organization notes that 5 percent of the world’s clinical trials take place in Canada, making it one of the 10 top medical research nations on a global scale.

The Canadian pharma sector is the 10th largest in the world and accounts for 2 percent of the global market. Even though the country doesn't even break the top 35 in terms of population — the nation held roughly 39.5 million people as of January 2023 — Canada’s pharma market share is profound, and the country is home to companies making moves.

Keep reading...Show less

Merck Ranked No. 1 in the Pharmaceutical Industry Among Barron's 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies 2023

Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been named one of Barron's 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies for the third consecutive year, ranking No. 1 in the pharmaceutical industry and advancing 38 spots in the overall rankings from last year-from No. 67 overall in 2022 to No. 29 overall in 2023

"At Merck, we are committed to operating responsibly and moving with urgency to deliver value for patients, society and all of our stakeholders," said Carmen Villar, vice president of Social Business Innovation for Merck. "We are pleased to see the impact of our work being recognized, and we will continue to make strides toward building a healthier, safer and more sustainable world."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Univar Solutions Inc. , Oak Street Health , Seagen Inc. , U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc.

Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ( jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com ) or Marc Ackerman ( mackerman@brodskysmith.com ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE - UNVR)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Fabled Copper Corp.

Ur-Energy to Present April 19 at the Emerging Growth Conference

Technology Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 13th

Related News

Base Metals Investing

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Fabled Copper Corp.

Energy Investing

Ur-Energy to Present April 19 at the Emerging Growth Conference

Resource Investing

Arch Resources to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on April 27

Potash Investing

SAGE POTASH CORP. ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF LAND PACKAGE IN POTASH-RICH PARADOX BASIN EXPANDING SAGE PLAIN PROJECT IN SOUTHERN UTAH

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF PARTICIPATION RIGHT IN FULL BY RIO TINTO

×