Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH) (“Lithium Ionic” or the “Company”) reports additional excellent drilling results from the Galvani claims, which the Company recently acquired (see Sept. 12, 2022, press release) following a thorough due diligence review. The Galvani claims, as well as its neighbouring 100%-owned Itinga Lithium Project (Areas 1-5) are located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, in the same district as the lithium producing CBL mine and Sigma Lithium’s Barreiro deposit (20.4Mt grading 1.4% Li2O) (see Figure 1, location map).
New Galvani Drill Results Highlights (See Figure 2 and Table 1)
- Drill intercept of 1.68% Li2O over 20.7m, incl. 2.22% Li2O over 8.63m (ARDD-22-009)
- Drill intercept of 1.77% Li2O over 10.85m (ARDD-22-013)
- Drill intercept of 1.30% Li2O over 38.5m (ARDD-22-014)
Previously Reported Drill Result Highlights from Galvani Claims
- Drill intercept of 1.94% Li2O over 19.78m, incl. 2.33% Li2O over 7.35m
- Drill intercept of 1.27% Li2O over 10.77m, incl. 1.70% Li2O over 3.53m
- Drill intercept of 1.57% Li2O over 24.93m, incl. 2.10% Li2O over 7.45m
- Drill intercept of 1.17% Li2O over 42.05m, incl. 1.95% Li2O over 11.72m
Blake Hylands, Chief Executive Officer of Lithium Ionic, commented, “We are very encouraged to continue intersecting shallow and high-grade lithium zones within our now acquired Galvani claims and we look forward to conducting further exploration to improve our understanding of the structural controls of mineralization in this area with the belief that we will be able to define a meaningful resource in the near-term.”
Subsequent to the completed acquisition of the Galvani claims announced on September 12, 2022, the Company will be expanding upon the drill program it initiated in June 2022. As part of its due diligence review, Lithium Ionic successfully confirmed historic drilling results and also identified new zones of mineralization beyond the ~0.7km strike pegmatite with strong lithium values over significant widths. The Company has engaged Foraco International, a prominent global drilling company with extensive experience working with other local lithium companies in the region, who has recently mobilized two additional drill rigs on its properties to ramp up drilling efforts. The Company is now aggressively drilling with a total of five drill rigs.
The Galvani property is located less than 4 kilometres from Sigma Lithium’s Xuxa deposit (over 17Mt grading 1.55% Li2O M+I). The high grade and large widths of the intercepts to date demonstrate excellent potential to outline a significant resource very quickly. Mineralization is hosted in spodumene bearing pegmatites sourced from the same granitic intrusive, which characterizes Lithium Ionic’s Project Area 1, CBL’s lithium mining operation, and Sigma Lithium’s resources (Figure 2).
Figure 1: Itinga Project (Areas 1-5) and Galvani Claims location and geology map. Note the surface expression of the CBL lithium mine in the northeast corner of Project Area 1 and Sigma Lithium’s Barreiro deposit to the southeast.
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19aa1952-de6d-4371-87c9-a94ffa9adfc6
Figure 2: Galvani Pegmatite and Drill Hole Locations
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/900ccf25-407d-4754-91f6-bf0a2e8298a9
Table 1. Galvani Drill Results
About Lithium Ionic Corp.
Lithium Ionic is a Canadian-based lithium-focused mining company with properties covering ~2,000 hectares located in the prolific Aracuai lithium province in Minas Gerais State, Brazil, which boasts excellent infrastructure, including highways, access to hydroelectrical grid power, water, and nearby commercial ports. Its Itinga and Galvani claims are located in the same district as the lithium-producing CBL mine and development-stage Sigma Lithium Corp.’s (TSXV: SGML; NASDAQ: SGML) large Barreiro and Xuxa lithium deposits.
Quality Assurance and Control
During the drill program, assay samples were taken from NQ core and sawed in half. One-half was sent for assaying at SGS Laboratory, a certified commercial laboratory, and the other half was retained for results, cross checks, and future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples. Every sample was processed with Drying, crushing from 75% to 3 mm, homogenization, quartering in Jones, spraying 250 to 300 g of sample in steel mill 95% to 150. SGS laboratory carried out multi-element analysis for ICP90A analysis.
Qualified Persons
The technical information in this news release has been prepared by Carlos Costa, Vice President Exploration of Lithium Ionic and Blake Hylands, CEO and director of Lithium Ionic, and both are “qualified persons” as defined in NI 43-101.
For more information please contact:
Lithium Ionic Corp.
Blake Hylands, P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer
Email: bhylands@lithiumionic.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-statements.” Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. When used in this press release, the words “estimate”, “project”, “belief”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “plan”, “predict”, “may” or “should” and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include information relating to the prospectivity of the Itinga Project and the Galvani claims, the mineralization and development of the Itinga Project, Galvani claims and other mining projects and prospects thereof. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Lithium Reserves: Top 4 Countries (Updated 2022)
Those interested in the lithium sector and investing in lithium stocks are often curious about which countries produce the most of the battery metal.
Why? Because major lithium-producing countries are often home to a large number of lithium companies.
What investors may not think to consider are lithium reserves by country. While many of the world’s top lithium producers also hold significant reserves, some countries produce marginal amounts of lithium, but have very large reserves of the alkali metal responsible for electric vehicle battery power. Investors may want to be aware of these countries, as they could eventually become lithium powerhouses on the global stage.
Looking forward, many analysts believe lithium demand will continue to increase. That’s because together with metals such as cobalt, lithium is a key raw material in the lithium-ion batteries used to power electric vehicles; it is also essential for the energy storage sector. However, lithium supply to meet that increasing demand is still uncertain.
On that note, here’s an overview of lithium reserves by country, with a focus on the four countries that hold the most lithium. Data is based on the most recent information from the US Geological Survey.
1. Chile
Lithium reserves: 9,200,000 MT
Chile was the second biggest producer of lithium in 2021 at 26,000 metric tons (MT), but it has the most reserves in the world by a large amount. The country reportedly holds most of the world’s “economically extractable” lithium reserves, and its Salar de Atacama hosts approximately 37 percent of the world’s lithium reserve base. SQM (NSYE:SQM) is a key lithium producer in Chile’s Salar de Atacama, and in 2018 it finally reached a long-awaited agreement with Corfo, the country’s development agency, over royalties.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is another top lithium producer in Chile. Despite short-term volatility, the company is optimistic about long-term lithium demand.
2. Australia
Lithium reserves: 3,800,000 MT
Interestingly, while Australia was the largest lithium-producing country in the world in 2021, it comes in second in terms of reserves of the important commodity.
The country is home to the Greenbushes lithium project, which is operated by Talison Lithium, a subsidiary jointly owned by lithium producers Tianqi Lithium (SZSE:002466) and Albemarle, as well as Australian nickel–gold miner IGO (ASX:IGO,OTC Pink:IPGDF). The project is known as the longest continuously running mining area, having been in operation for over 25 years. Greenbushes has been the subject of multiple expansions in recent years.
3. Argentina
Lithium reserves: 2,200,000 MT
Argentina is the fourth largest lithium producer in the world, and last year it put out 6,200 MT of the metal. It ranks third in terms of world lithium reserves at 2,200,000 MT.
It’s worth noting that Chile, Argentina and Bolivia comprise the “Lithium Triangle,” which hosts more than half of the world’s lithium reserves. The Argentinian government recently committed to investing up to US$4.2 billion in its lithium industry over the next three years with the goal of increasing lithium output.
4. China
Lithium reserves: 1,500,000 MT
China holds lithium reserves of 1,500,000 MT, and last year it produced 14,000 MT of the mineral. That’s a 700 MT increase from the previous year. Currently, the Asian nation still imports most of the lithium it needs for its battery cells from Australia, but increasing domestic production may bring an end to this reliance.
China’s lithium usage is high due to its electronics manufacturing and electric vehicle industries. It also produces nearly two-thirds of the world’s lithium-ion batteries and controls most of the world’s lithium-processing facilities.
Last year, both spot lithium carbonate prices and spot lithium hydroxide prices in China rebounded from 2019 lows. After lithium is extracted from lithium deposits, it is often processed into a lithium compound, usually lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide, and then is used in lithium-ion batteries.
Other lithium reserves by country
While Chile, Australia, Argentina and China are home to the world’s highest lithium reserves, other countries also hold significant amounts of the metal. Here’s a quick look at the other countries:
- United States — 750,000 MT
- Zimbabwe — 220,000 MT
- Brazil — 95,000 MT
- Portugal — 60,000 MT
Total worldwide lithium reserves stand at 22,000,000 MT. If the lithium industry continues to grow, production will need to follow, and some of these countries with high reserves may become more significant players.
Where in the world are the best lithium reserves?
The three countries that make up the Lithium Triangle — Argentina, Bolivia and Chile — together account for more than 63 percent of the world’s lithium reserves.
How should India utilize its newly found lithium reserves?
In early 2021, India’s first lithium deposit was discovered in the Mandya district of Karnataka. The Indian government hopes to develop its newly found lithium reserves in order to reduce its lithium imports and build out its domestic zero-emissions technology industry. The first step is likely to involve changes to mining laws that will allow private firms to mine lithium in India.
What are the biggest lithium reserves in Europe?
Portugal has the biggest lithium reserves in Europe, coming in at 60,000 MT. The Southern European country produced 900 MT of lithium in 2021, up nearly 260 percent from the previous year.
Latin Resources - Half Year Report
Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) is pleased to present its Half Year Report.
Exceptional Assay Results, Up To 4.32% Li2o At Mavis Lake
Critical Resources Limited (ASX:CRR) (“Critical Resources” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from the current diamond drilling campaign at the Company’s 100% owned Mavis Lake Lithium Project. The assay results have returned the highest grade lithium results in our Projects’ history.
Highlights
- Assay results confirm thick, high-grade intercepts, with sections of exceptionally high- grade lithium oxide
- Hole MF22-116 assay highlights include:
- 24.1m @ 1.62% Li2O, from 53m
- 8.15m @ 1.70% Li2O from 89m
- including 1.0m @ 4.32% Li2O from 91m
- 8.70m @ 2.18% Li2O from 112.75m
- Hole MF22-117 assay highlights include:
- 23.9m @ 1.55% Li2O from 112.75m
- including 11.15m @ 2.28% Li2O from 112.75m
- including 7.05m @ 2.77% Li2O from 129.35m
- Including 3.80m @ 3.09% Li2O from 131m
- 23.9m @ 1.55% Li2O from 112.75m
- Company to commence Metallurgical test work and resource modelling
- Stage 3 drilling campaign progressing with extension planning already underway
Critical Resources Chairman, Mr Robert Martin said:
“To receive such exceptional assays results and for them to contain the Company’s highest grading results of lithium mineralization ever to be intersected at Mavis Lake is absolutely outstanding.
These result further build our confidence in the project and reinforce our decision to commence complmentary project development efforts such as metallurgical test work and resource modelling. Mavis Lake and the opportunity to position Critical Resources as an emerging, lithium focused project developer is an absolutely incredible prospect for the Company and our shareholders.
Furthermore, after a global search for a more suitably qualified senior executive to fill the role of Managing Director, the company is pleased to advise that it is in late stages of negotiations with a highly skilled lithium resource executive, with the ability and experience to take the Company from explorer to producer. We look forward to updating the market on this in the coming weeks”.
Tesla Considering Building a US Lithium Refinery Later This Year
Pioneer electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is looking to set up a lithium-refining facility in the US later this year, with production to be shipped to the company's battery manufacturing sites.
Tesla is seeking relief on local property taxes for the refinery, which it says will be “the first of its kind in North America,” as per an application with the Texas Comptroller's Office.
The carmaker is considering potential sites in Texas and Louisiana. Subject to approval, construction could start as early as the end of 2022, with first output expected by the end of 2024.
According to Tesla, the process it will use at the facility is “innovative and designed to consume less hazardous reagents and create usable by-products compared to the conventional process.”
The Elon Musk-led company also said it is evaluating building out facilities to support other types of battery materials processing, refining and manufacturing.
“The move signals a further trend towards vertical integration for EV makers — vitally important given the high cost of battery raw materials and increasingly limited options to secure material,” Project Blue analysts said.
CEO Musk has been calling for more lithium development since earlier this year. Following a rally for the commodity seen in 2021, he pointed out that prices were at "insane" levels.
“I’d like to once again urge entrepreneurs to enter the lithium-refining business. The mining is relatively easy, the refining is much harder,” Musk said on a July earnings call, adding that there are software-like margins to be made in lithium processing. “You can’t lose, it’s a license to print money.”
Most lithium mining happens in Australia from hard-rock sources and in Chile from brines, and those countries are the two top producers. But lithium refining is dominated by China, which currently accounts for more than 75 percent of global lithium processing capacity — with the US falling far behind.
It is not the first time Tesla has considered jumping further upstream. In 2020, at Tesla’s battery day, the Austin-based company announced plans to build a cathode plant in Texas and a lithium hydroxide chemical facility, where it will turn hard-rock spodumene concentrate into lithium hydroxide for direct use in its battery cells.
Tesla’s current lithium suppliers include top producer Ganfeng (OTC Pink:GNENF,SZSE:002460), and earlier this year the company also signed deals with juniors Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) and Core Lithium (ASX:CXO,OTC Pink:CXOXF) for future supply.
Lithium Ionic Completes Acquisition of the Galvani Lithium Licenses in Brazil
Lithium Ionic Corp. (TSXV: LTH; OTCQB: LTHCF) (“Lithium Ionic” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that further to its June 14, 2022 press release, the Company has completed the acquisition of two strategic lithium mining licenses (the “Licenses” or the “Properties”) in Minas Gerais, Brazil (the “Transaction”).
The two large Licences are located approximately 2 km to the west of the large Xuxa lithium deposit of Sigma Lithium and approximately 3 km to the northwest of the CBL lithium mining operation.
Previously Released Highlights from Lithium Ionic Drilling at Galvani Licenses:
- Drill intercept of 1.94% Li2O over 19.78m, incl. 2.33% Li2O over 7.35m
- Drill intercept of 1.27% Li2O over 10.77m, incl. 1.72% Li2O over 2m and 1.70% Li2O over 3.53m
- Drill intercept of 1.57% Li2O over 24.93m, incl. 2.10% Li2O over 7.45m
- Drill intercept of 1.17% Li2O over 42.05m, incl. 1.95% Li2O over 11.72m
Blake Hylands, Chief Executive Officer of Lithium Ionic, commented, “The Galvani Property, specifically the Outro Lado showing, have shown the kinds of grades and widths we feel could potentially lead Lithium Ionic to a significant resource. The Galvani Property is an excellent addition to our land holdings in this prolific lithium belt.”
Pursuant to the terms of the asset purchase agreement dated June 13, 2022, as amended, between the Company, MGLIT Empreendimentos Ltda., the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, and Galvani Nordeste Mineracao Ltda. (“Galvani”) the Company has paid an aggregate cash amount of USD$3,310,000 to Galvani to close the Transaction.
If during the 18 months follow the closing of the Transaction, the Company, through an independent qualified person defines an inferred mineral resource estimate of a minimum of 5Mt with a Li2O content above 1.3%, the Company shall, at Galvani’s discretion, (i) issue such number of Lithium Ionic shares equal to USD$2 million calculated using the 7 day VWAP of the Lithium Ionic shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ending on the effective date of the technical report evidencing such mineral resource estimate, subject to a minimum price per Lithium Ionic share of $0.904 and a maximum total issuance of 2,844,912 Lithium Ionic shares, or (ii) pay USD$2 million in cash to Galvani on the effective date of the technical report evidencing such mineral resource estimate.
The Transaction is arm’s length and the Company has not paid any finder fees in connection therewith. The TSX Venture has approved the closing of the Transaction.
About Lithium Ionic Corp.
Lithium Ionic is a publicly-traded company which owns a 100% ownership interest in the Itinga lithium project in Brazil (the “Itinga Project” or the “Project”).
The Itinga Project is located in Minas Gerais State (MG), Brazil. The Project comprises five mineral licenses covering more than 1,300 hectares in the prolific Aracuai lithium province. A portion of the Project occurs immediately south of the CBL lithium mine and plant, Brazil’s only lithium producer, and immediately north of the large Barreiro and Xuxa lithium deposits of Sigma Lithium Corp.
The Project area has excellent infrastructure, including access to hydroelectrical grid power, water, a commercial port, highways and communities. Lithium mineralization (spodumene, lepidolite, petalite) occurs within a halo of pegmatite dikes and apophyses that occur within the rocks surrounding Neoproterozoic granitic intrusions. Mineralization within the mineralized province and the distribution of the mineralized pegmatites is controlled by a complex and crosscutting system of northeast and northwest oriented faults that were exploited by the dikes. Mineralized structures have been identified in two areas within the Project and the remainder of the Project area remains to be explored.
Qualified Persons
The technical information in this news release has been prepared by Carlos Costa, Vice President Exploration of Lithium Ionic and Blake Hylands, CEO and director of Lithium Ionic, and both are “qualified persons” as defined in NI 43-101.
For more information please contact:
Lithium Ionic Corp.
Blake Hylands, P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer
Email: bhylands@lithiumionic.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-statements.” Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. When used in this press release, the words “estimate”, “project”, “belief”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “plan”, “predict”, “may” or “should” and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include information relating to the mineralization and prospectivity of the Licenses, the Company’s ability to continue to explore and develop the Licenses and the Company’s future plans. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Top 5 ASX Lithium Stocks (Updated July 2022)
Discourse-wise, it has been an interesting few months for the lithium market. At the end of May, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) made a controversial oversupply call that many experts in the space spoke out against.
Additionally, the Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Raw Materials conference saw discussions about many aspects of the current lithium sector and its trends, including the increasing supply required by the electric vehicle industry, the politics of lithium and what innovations need to be seen to keep the space sustainable.
Although lithium prices have cooled off from their all-time highs seen earlier this year, they're still up at historic levels, and many ASX-listed lithium companies are performing strongly alongside that.
Here the Investing News Network takes a look at the five top ASX-listed lithium companies by year-to-date gains. The list below was generated using TradingView’s stock screener on July 13, 2022, and includes companies that had market caps above AU$10 million at that time.
