Forward Water Technologies Chosen to Advise CleanTech Lithium on Development of Lithium Extraction Process

Forward Water Technologies Chosen to Advise CleanTech Lithium on Development of Lithium Extraction Process

Forward Water Technologies Corp (TSXV:FWTC) ("Forward Water Technologies" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been contracted by CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium") to provide advisory services for the support and development of CleanTech Lithium's Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) processes in Chile, this agreement was signed December 31st, 2023

CleanTech Lithium is a pioneering company in the field of lithium extraction from brine, with a focus on sustainable and environmentally friendly practices. The DLE process targeted by CleanTech Lithium aims to revolutionize the lithium extraction industry by efficiently isolating and converting lithium brine into high-purity, battery-grade lithium carbonate, a critical component in the production of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

As part of the agreement, Forward Water Technologies will leverage its expertise in water treatment and process optimization to advise and support CleanTech Lithium on the design, and implementation of water treatment solutions within their DLE processes.

"We are excited to partner with CleanTech Lithium and contribute our technical knowledge and experience to the development of their innovative DLE processes," said Grant Thornley, Director Engineering Solutions of Forward Water Technologies "This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to the development and delivery of sustainable solutions for critical mineral extraction and underscores the importance of water management in the lithium production supply chain." said C. Howie Honeyman, CEO of Forward Water Technologies.

Forward Water Technologies and CleanTech Lithium are committed to advancing sustainable practices in the lithium extraction industry and are achieving significant milestones in the development of DLE processes.

About CleanTech Lithium
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL),(Frankfurt:T2N),(OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to produce material quantities of battery grade lithium using Direct Lithium Extraction technology, powered by renewable energy. CleanTech Lithium plans to be a leading supplier of 'green' lithium to the EV and battery manufacturing market.

For further information, please visit www.ctlithium.com

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.
Forward Water Technologies (TSXV:FWTC) is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada, a leading technology innovation centre supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, DLE, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. In addition, the Company has initiated early-stage R&D for the treatment of food and beverage process streams.

For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com.

For more information or interview requests, please contact:
C. Howie Honeyman - Chief Executive Officer
howie.honeyman@forwardwater.com
519 333 5888

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws including statements regarding the the ability for the Company to achieve its growth strategy and business plan. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, the ability to scale the technology and the adoption of the technology by potential customers. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; unanticipated operating events; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE:Forward Water Technologies Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

