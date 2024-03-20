Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Collaborates With CleanTech Lithium PLC in Pilot Plant for Lithium Chloride Eluate Production

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce a collaboration with CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium") and Conductive Energy Inc. in the supply of their industrial forward osmosis (iFOTM) system for use in the hyper-concentrating of CleanTech Lithium's eluate and its conversion into battery grade lithium carbonate by use of Conductive Energy's Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") conversion process. The large-scale production volume of battery grade lithium carbonate is intended to validate CleanTech Lithium's DLE process design and its commercial scalability. The produced battery grade lithium carbonate is expected to be supplied to battery and automotive manufacturing companies as part of the evaluation process within their long-term offtake agreements. The collaboration between FWTC and CleanTech Lithium signals CleanTech Lithium's progression towards full-scale commercialization as the need for sustainable lithium production supply increases on a global scale due to the transition to electric mobility worldwide

Grant Thornley, VP Engineering Sales for FWTC says, "Use of iFO™ in the hyper-concentrating of DLE eluate delivers operating simplicity to CleanTech Lithium's DLE process while realizing improved economics in lithium plant yield when compared to processes still using conventional thermal evaporation."

Furthermore, FWTC's CEO C. Howie Honeyman says, "We are proud to be a part of CleanTech Lithium's strategy of providing high quality materials to the market while simultaneously producing the target materials with the best-in-class sustainable methods from the onset of production."

About CleanTech Lithium
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to produce material quantities of battery grade lithium using Direct Lithium Extraction technology, powered by renewable energy. The Company plans to be a leading supplier of 'green' lithium to the EV and battery manufacturing market.
For further information, please visit www.ctlithium.com/

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.
Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSX.V: FWTC) is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada, a leading technology innovation centre supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, DLE, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. In addition, the Company has initiated early-stage R&D for the treatment of food and beverage process streams.
For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com.

Contact Information
For more information or interview requests, please contact:

C. Howie Honeyman - Chief Executive Officer
howie.honeyman@forwardwater.com
(519) 333-5888

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws including statements regarding expansion and uptake of the Company's technology and the ability for the Company to achieve its growth strategy and business plan. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, the ability to scale the technology and the adoption of the technology by potential customers.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; unanticipated operating events; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE:Forward Water Technologies Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Forward Water Technologies to Participate at the PDAC Conference in Toronto, ON

Forward Water Technologies to Participate at the PDAC Conference in Toronto, ON

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) today announced that Grant Thornley, Vice-President of Engineering Solutions will be attending PDAC in Toronto from March 3 to March 6, 2024 and meeting with Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) and mining clients at this event

Date: March 3-6, 2024
Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre
Link: https://www.pdac.ca/convention

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Announces Fiscal Year Q3, 2024 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Announces Fiscal Year Q3, 2024 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated

Operating Highlights and Recent Corporate Developments

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Chosen to Advise CleanTech Lithium on Development of Lithium Extraction Process

Forward Water Technologies Chosen to Advise CleanTech Lithium on Development of Lithium Extraction Process

Forward Water Technologies Corp (TSXV:FWTC) ("Forward Water Technologies" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been contracted by CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium") to provide advisory services for the support and development of CleanTech Lithium's Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) processes in Chile, this agreement was signed December 31st, 2023

CleanTech Lithium is a pioneering company in the field of lithium extraction from brine, with a focus on sustainable and environmentally friendly practices. The DLE process targeted by CleanTech Lithium aims to revolutionize the lithium extraction industry by efficiently isolating and converting lithium brine into high-purity, battery-grade lithium carbonate, a critical component in the production of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION: Forward Water Technologies Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

CORRECTION: Forward Water Technologies Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Correction of all tables in the Summary of Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended September 30, 2023. Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies to Participate at the Direct Lithium Extraction 2023 Conference in California, USA

Forward Water Technologies to Participate at the Direct Lithium Extraction 2023 Conference in California, USA

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces that Mr. Grant Thornley, Vice-President of Engineering Solution Sales will be present at the Direct Lithium Extraction 2023 Conference as an invited speaker in Orange County, California

Date: December 11-12, 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Partners with Tallysight to Further Enhance its Sports Insights Content for March Madness

NorthStar Gaming Partners with Tallysight to Further Enhance its Sports Insights Content for March Madness

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced a partnership with Tallysight Inc., creators of a leading no-code content and wagering platform.

The partnership provides NorthStar with access to Tallysight's platform including dynamic odds widgets, graphics, and other editorial tools, to support NorthStar's industry-leading, in-app Sports Insights content vertical. NorthStar's Sports Insights is a key differentiating feature that provides NorthStar Bets players with analysis, statistics, trends, staff picks, and betting tips produced by NorthStar's Ontario-based team of staff writers. NorthStar's Sports Insights articles will now feature Tallysight's dynamic odds widgets, allowing registered NorthStar Bets users to click on odds within articles and place wagers without having to leave the page. The integration of Tallysight's editorial tools will enable NorthStar staff to easily create and share a variety of highly engaging betting graphics and staff picks across the NorthStar Bets platform and social media.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene Engage US Capital Global comme Conseiller Financier pour Diriger la Strategie de Formation de Capital

Charbone Hydrogene Engage US Capital Global comme Conseiller Financier pour Diriger la Strategie de Formation de Capital

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Engages US Capital Global as Financial Advisor to Lead Capital Formation Strategy

Charbone Hydrogen Engages US Capital Global as Financial Advisor to Lead Capital Formation Strategy

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Richard Sadowsky Appointed as Interim CEO; Kurt Lageschulte Returns to the Board of Directors

Richard Sadowsky Appointed as Interim CEO; Kurt Lageschulte Returns to the Board of Directors

-

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, is pleased to announce that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Richard Sadowsky, a member of the Company's Board since November of 2023, as its new Interim CEO.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bion Applies for OMRI Listing for Commercial 10-0-0 Nitrogen Fertilizer

Bion Applies for OMRI Listing for Commercial 10-0-0 Nitrogen Fertilizer

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment and resource recovery technology, announced it has applied to the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) for an OMRI listing for its liquid 10-0-0 nitrogen fertilizer that is produced from livestock waste.

Bion's fertilizer – ammonium bicarbonate – is a stable, readily available source of nitrogen that is upcycled in a patented process from the reactive ammonia in livestock and other organic waste streams. In 2020, Bion received an OMRI listing for its initial product, a 0.5 percent ammonium bicarbonate solution. Bion is also preparing an application to the California Department of Food Agriculture (CDFA) for a 6-0-0 nitrogen fertilizer product; CDFA organic certification will expand the markets for Bion's fertilizer products.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces Instant Buy in the USA and Provides Early March Signup Data

Bitcoin Well Announces Instant Buy in the USA and Provides Early March Signup Data

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces "Instant Buy" which gives customers the ability to buy bitcoin and receive it to their personal bitcoin wallets in under 60 seconds. The Company also provides preliminary and unaudited early March signup data as follows:

Early March Signup Data

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
