Impact Minerals

Large Strong EM Conductor Identified At Platinum Springs,Broken Hill Ni-Cu-PGM Joint Venture Project, NSW

Impact Minerals Limited is pleased to announce that a significant electromagnetic (EM) conductor has been identified in the extensive ground EM survey that is in progress at the company’s Broken Hill project in NSW and which is being funded by joint venture partner IGO Limited (ASX:IGO) (Figure 1 and ASX Releases 9th November 2021 and 27th January 2022).

Highlights:

  • A large strong EM conductor about 420 metres by 85 metres in dimension and buried at a depth of about 350 metres below surface has been identified in the extensive EM survey in progress at the Broken Hill project in joint venture with IGO.
  • The conductor is about 1,000 metres along trend from previous drill hole PSD002 which intersected massive sulphide with similar electrical conductance to the new conductor and returned:
    • 0.6 metres at 11.5 g/t platinum, 25.6 g/t palladium, 1.4 g/t gold, 7.6% copper, 7.4% nickel and 44.3 g/t silver from 57.1 metres down hole
  • The conductor lies within a major shear zone interpreted to be a possible feeder zone for the extensively mineralised nine-kilometre long Moorkai Trend. Such feeder zones are prime targets for massive sulphide mineralisation.
  • The EM survey is expected to take a further three months to complete.

The new EM conductor has been modelled to have a high conductance of about 8,000 siemens and with the top edge of the modelled EM plate centred at a depth of about 350 metres below surface. It has a length of about 420 metres and extends for at least 85 metres down dip moderately to the south.

The conductor is considered prospective for massive sulphide mineralisation based on its discrete dimensions and high conductance, and is a priority target for follow-up work.

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Impact Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

IPT:AU
Impact Minerals Limited
Impact Minerals

Impact Minerals Limited


Impact Minerals Limited
