Awalé Hits 14.7 g/t Gold over 59 Metres at the Charger Zone, Odienné Project

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 14.7 g/t gold ("Au") over 59 metres ("m"), or 868-gram-metres gold, from 96m downhole, including 22.4 g/t Au over 21m from 143m downhole in Hole OEDD-100.

  • OEDD-100 is a 'scissor' hole collared:

    • 200m southwest of hole OEDD-83, which previously returned 26 g/t Au over 57m; and

    • 25m east of OEDD-88, which previously returned 20 g/t Au over 29m.

  • Awalé has reported three of the highest-grade intercepts in West Africa over the past 12 months.

  • Uniform mineralization across reported intersection, with no nugget effect.

  • Results confirm a very high-grade gold zone with strong continuity and significant resource potential, with a 200m-long corridor identified.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2024) - Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to report the final four holes from the Charger target at the Odienné Project, including 14.7 g/t Au over 59m in drill hole OEDD-100. Today's results mark the culmination of a successful drilling campaign, highlighted by the previously reported intercept of 26 g/t Au over 57 metres in hole OEDD-83 and 20 g/t Au over 29m in hole OEDD-88.

"We have now established the breccia's true width at over 30 metres, within a 200-metre strike length of breccia mineralization, and the very high-grade gold is concentrated in fold hinges within this corridor. Importantly, our understanding of Charger's structure has evolved, allowing us to test our new fold model within the current corridor and step out to explore potential parallel zones. With this refined structural model, we're confident in continuing our success at Charger.

We are very pleased with the latest results and the successful outcome of this drill campaign, which delivered multiple high-grade hits at Charger and drilling through 100m of the target breccia body at depth. These holes established both grade and geological continuity of the breccia mineralization. The 14 g/t Au over 59m in hole OEDD-100 has exhibited the same grade consistency across the reported interval as the previous high-grade hits. We have also ramped up our new field season last week, commencing a 4000m diamond drill program at BBM and Charger," commented Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awalé Resources.

LINK TO Charger's Drill Core Photos with Gold Grade on OEDD-100

LINK TO Charger Hi-res Figures

LINK to Webinar on Charger

Uniform Mineralization

As with drill holes OEDD-83 and OEDD-88, OEDD-100 delivered consistently high-grade gold mineralization throughout the reported interval. The Core Photos show the gold grade consistency within the 1-metre assays from the reported interval in OEDD-100, reinforcing the consistent and robust mineralization in this hole along with the previously reported high-grade intervals in OEDD-83 and OEDD-88.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10016/229444_176619bed46f5a33_002.jpg

Figure 1: 3D Plan View for the Charger Zone; showing logged breccia distribution in red, and the corridor of breccia mineralization trending from southwest to northeast. Red lines highlight a 200m mineralized Corridor, folding has been identified in drilling both within and outside this corridor, there is opportunity to find parallel corridors, and multiple fold hinges within each corridor.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10016/229444_176619bed46f5a33_002full.jpg

New Charger Structural Interpretation: A Folded Model

The high-grade breccias are now understood to be controlled by folding within the Charger Intrusive, with very high-gold grades developing in the fold hinge(s). The Company has now separated gold results pertaining to interpreted hinge and limb zones, with interpreted fold hinges displaying significantly higher gold results than the limb zones (see Table 1) with average gold grade in the hinge zone at 735-gram x metres versus 38-gram x metres in the limbs. The Company will be drill testing the fold model within the current corridor as well as step-out and test for other parallel zones starting in late Q4 2024 into Q1 2025.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10016/229444_176619bed46f5a33_003.jpg

Figure 2: 3D Long Section looking northwest through the Charger breccia mineralization, again the red zones are breccia intercepted in drilling, along with OEDD-99 which has intercepted 100m of breccia - the system is open at depth as well as along strike.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10016/229444_176619bed46f5a33_003full.jpg

Table 1: Weighted-Average Gold Grades in Interpreted Hinges and Limbs*.

Hole IDFrom (m)To (m)Interval (m)Gold g/tGxMFold Geometry
OEDD00831652055626.001456Hinge
OEDD0085177196211.7036Hinge
OEDD00881491782920.00580Hinge
OEDD01001431995914.70867Hinge




Average735
OEDD004589100115.4159.51Limb
OEDD0045117127101.8618.60Limb
OEDD008321021991.5614.04Limb
OEDD008323223641.777.08Limb
OEDD008520321298.6878.12Limb
OERC0132748287.2958.32Limb
OERC013296107112.6328.93Limb




Average38
*The intercepts reported in the Table 1 may not be the same as previously reported, as they have been selected based on geology and broken down to 'Hinge' or 'Limb' zones.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10016/229444_176619bed46f5a33_004.jpg

Figure 3: Cross Section showing inferred fold hinge controlling high-grade gold mineralization in drill holes OEDD-83 and OEDD-100. Note the lower grade sections in the limbs from the deeper mineralization in OEDD-83 - See the 'limb' intercepts shown in Table 1 with 56m at 26 g/t Au in the hinge and 9m at 1.6 g/t Au and 4m at 1.8 g/t Au in the limbs.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10016/229444_176619bed46f5a33_004full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10016/229444_176619bed46f5a33_005.jpg

Figure 4: 2D Plan View, Charger drill collars over simplified geology, drill holes from this release highlighted in red.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10016/229444_176619bed46f5a33_005full.jpg

Table 2: All Significant Intercepts from this Phase of Drilling at the Charger Zone.

Hole From (m)To (m)Length (m)Au (g/t)Ag (g/t)Cu (ppm)Mo (ppm)GxM AuDepth (m)EastingNorthingRLAzi.Dip
OEDD008464.065.01.00.71.942521179.26476901032316472155-55
OEDD008469.0139.070.01.22.3611284





including118.0119.01.05.42.056815





and 143.0144.01.01.00.54211





OEDD008555.056.01.00.80.811711260.06477591032374471186-55
and 64.069.05.00.40.527482





and 117.0118.01.01.90.28222





and 137.0138.01.01.30.3121141





and 149.0152.03.00.40.190151





and 163.0164.01.00.70.410281





and 177.0198.021.01.72.2122236





Including 178.0179.01.05.62.814426





and 202.0212.010.07.84.8144378





Including 207.0211.04.016.88.7219367





and 222.0223.01.01.51.329922





and 242.0243.01.00.50.29511





and 248.0249.01.00.40.212610





OEDD008681.082.01.00.40.15820293.06478181032414474190-55
and 111.0112.01.01.50.214332





OEDD0087125.0126.01.00.70.12831344.36477961032437476193-55
and 145.0146.01.00.50.312811





and 222.0223.01.00.60.14511





and 149.0178.029.020.06.76352580218.2647710103217647313-55
Including 149.0157.08.039.520.522103316





OEDD0099306.0307.01.00.70.15511554.4647597103197947113-55
and 343.0344.01.00.70.24921





and 349.0354.05.00.50.411223





and 372.0373.01.00.90.316021





and 422.0425.03.00.81.75022





OEDD010096.097.01.00.80.977711233.2647735103220147413-55
and 140.0199.059.014.75.22194868





Including 143.0164.021.022.47.51232470





OEDD01011.503.01.50.70.29261370.9647514103199947313-55
OEDD01024.05.01.00.60.25311500.36476751032344477155-55
and 186.0187.01.03.8


4





and 194.0207.013.02.7


35





and 211.0219.08.013.3


106





and 230.0231.01.00.7


1





Background on the Charger Zone

The Charger Zone is one of four grassroots discoveries Awalé has made on its Odienné project. Charger is a discovery that has delivered multiple high-grade results from drilling which includes the following high-grade intercepts in a breccia to the south of that intercepted in OEDD-83 and now OEDD-100 (see news releases January 11, 2023, March 29, 2023, August 21, 2023, March 25, 2024 and July 31, 2024):

  • OEDD-83: 57m @ 26 g/t Au from 164m downhole

    • Including 32m @ 45.7 g/t Au from 165m downhole

  • OEDD-88: 29m @ 20 g/t Au from 149m downhole

    • Including 8m @ 39.5 g/t Au from 149m downhole

  • OEDD-84: 70m @ 1.2 g/t Au from 143m downhole

  • OEDD-100: 59m @ 14.7 g/t Au from 140m downhole

  • OEDD-85: 21m @ 1.7 g/t Au from 177m and 10m @ 7.8 g/t Au from 202m downhole

  • OERC-132: 32m @ 3.0 g/t Au from 74m downhole 

    • Including 4m @ 12.4 g/t Au from 78m downhole

  • OEDD-45 (step back from OERC 132) contains 3 high-grade intervals within a 65m wide zone of mineralization which included

    • 12m @ 4.9 g/t Au from 89m downhole,

    • 13m @ 1.3 g/t Au from 114m downhole, and

    • 21m @ 1.3 g/t Au from 133m downhole

  • Hole OEDD-53 (50m step back from OEDD-45): 32m @ 1.5 g/t Au from 215m downhole

    • Including 3m @ 5.2g/t Au from 77m downhole

The company has also determined the true width of the breccia between holes OEDD-83 and OEDD-100 to be over 30 metres, and the intercept in OEDD-88 being a further 25 metres away from OEDD-100. This drilling has established a 200-metre corridor of breccia mineralization where high-grade mineralisation is thought to be controlled by folding and hosted in the hinge zone of these folds. Moreover, the Company has gained a clearer understanding of the unique and complex characteristics of the Charger target, presenting an opportunity to test the fold model within the current corridor as well as step-out and test for other parallel zones.

About Awalé Resources

Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. Exploration activities are currently underway in the underexplored regions of Côte d'Ivoire, where the Company is focused on the Odienné Copper-Gold Project ("Odienné" or the "Project"), covering 2,489 km2 across seven permits. This includes 796 km2 in two permits held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture ("OJV"). Awalé manages all exploration activities over the OJV, with funding provided by Newmont Joint Ventures Limited ("Newmont") (see May 31, 2022 news release).

Awalé has discovered four gold, gold-copper, and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum discoveries within the OJV and has recently commenced exploration on its 100%-owned properties following an $11.5 million capital raise in April 2024.

The Odienné Project is underexplored and has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical signatures to Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and intrusive-related mineral systems with substantial upside potential. The Company benefits from a skilled and well seasoned technical team that allows it to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that offers significant potential for district-scale discoveries.

Quality Control and Assurance

Analytical work for drill samples is being carried out at the independent Intertek Laboratories in Ghana and Australia, an ISO 17025 (2017) Certified Laboratory. Samples are stored at the Company's field camps and put into sealed bags until collected by Intertek from the Company's secure Odienné office and transported by Intertek to their preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Cote d'Ivoire, for preparation. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried, and pulverized to greater than 85%, passing a 75-micron screen. Two pulps are prepared from each sample with one stream to Intertek Ghana for fire assay and a second to Australia where the sample is analyzed by 52 element ICP/MS with an Aqua Regia digest. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material (standards) are being used to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis. All fire assay samples returning greater than 5 g/t gold are routinely Screen Fire Assayed, in this special case lower than 5g samples up and down hole from the high-grade interval in OEDD-88 were also subject to Screen Fire Assays. As a further QC precaution due to visible gold presence, Intertek was requested to insert a quartz wash between each sample in the mineralized interval, ensuring no sample contamination in the preparation process.

Mineralized Interval Calculations

Significant intervals reported in this news release are calculated downhole length weighted intercepts. For the Charger target initial mineralized are calculated at a 0.3 g/t trigger and include internal waste of 3m for delineation mineralized zones.

Abbreviations Used in this Release

AuGold
g/tGrams per tonne
kmKilometres
mMetres

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr Chubb is the Company's Chief Executive Officer and holds an Economic Geology degree, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG). Mr. Chubb has over 20 years of experience in international mineral exploration and mining project evaluation.

AWALÉ Resources Limited
On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Andrew Chubb"
Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Andrew Chubb, CEO
(+356) 99139117
a.chubb@awaleresources.com

Ardem Keshishian, VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations
+1 (416) 471-5463
a.keshishian@awaleresources.com

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedarplus.com. For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.awaleresources.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plans, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to statements regarding, the Company's presence in Côte d'Ivoire and ability to achieve results, creation of value for Company shareholders, achievements under the Newmont JV, works on other properties, planned drilling, commencement of operations. Although the Company believes any forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229444

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ARIC:CA
Awale Resources Limited
Awale Resources Limited (TSXV:ARIC)

Awale Resources Limited


Awalé Uncovers 3.5km Gold Footprint on 100%-Owned Ground and on Trend from the BBM Discovery

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Greater than 37ppb gold footprint over a 3.5 kilometre open trend with peak value of 1.3 grams gold.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Awalé Update: Newmont to Exercise 10% Minority Interest Option on the Odienné Joint Venture

Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") announces that Newmont Ventures Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (TSX: NGT) (ASX: NEM) (PNGX: NEM) ("Newmont"), has provided notice of its intention to acquire the 10% minority equity interest in the Odienné Joint Venture (JV) Project in Côte d'Ivoire (see Figure 1). The minority interest is currently held by the shareholders of Africa New Geological Technologies Côte d'Ivoire SARL ("ANGET"). This notice is in accordance with the Exploration Agreement with Venture Option, signed on May 27, 2022 (see May 31, 2022 news release), and follows Newmont's recent completion of Phase 1 of its Earn-In, which has vested it with a 51% controlling interest in the joint venture.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Awalé Announces Voting Results from Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders and Grant of Options and Share Units

Awalé Resources Limited. (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders which was held on September 17, 2024, in Toronto, ON (the "Meeting"). Full details of all the voting results for the 2024 Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 29,825,288 representing 34.36% of the Company's outstanding shares.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Hits Multiple High-Grade Intercepts, including 3.3 g/t Gold Eq. over 35 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 35m @ 3.3 g/t gold equivalent (Au Eq.) and 17m @ 2.4 g/t Au Eq. in OEDD-89
  • 52m @ 2.0 g/t Au Eq. in OEDD-90
  • 32m @ 2.1 g/t Au Eq. in OEDD-92
  • BBM's strike length expanded from around 400 to over 600 metres, with mineralization defined from surface to 250 metres depth with true widths of up to 50 metres.
  • Assay results are pending for 6 more holes from this drill program, from both BBM and Charger.
  • Awalé will start a new 8,000-metre drill program, fully-funded by Newmont, in Q4/2024.

Awalé Resources Limited. (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to announce partial results of a follow-up drilling program from the BBM Zone at the Odienné Project in Côte d'Ivoire.

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Announces Appointment of Key Personnel

Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the strategic appointment of personnel, strengthening the Company's leadership team as it advances the Odienné Project in Côte d'Ivoire toward becoming an exceptional mining camp.

Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awalé Resources, commented,

"I am delighted to welcome a group of skilled and seasoned professionals to the Awalé team. Awalé is moving into an exciting new chapter and the addition of their expertise will be instrumental in delivering our exploration efforts across our 100% owned properties, as well as advancing our existing discoveries at Odienné. We are all excited and committed to realizing the full potential of both the Odienné Project and delivering maximum value to our shareholders. These appointments also complement our efforts to strengthen our dedicated team in Côte d'Ivoire, where we are actively promoting and recruiting high quality people."

Andrew Smith - VP Exploration

Mr. Smith is an accomplished economic geologist with over 14 years of exploration and mining experience. Andrew has proven discovery success in both greenfield and near-mine gold exploration. He has well-developed skills in both technical and management roles for exploration and development projects across West Africa and Canada. More recently this has included roles as Director of Exploration Geology for Coeur Mining, Chief Geologist for Awalé Resources, and Exploration Manager for Randgold Resources in Senegal. Andrew has an Honours Degree in Geology and Petroleum Geology from the University of Aberdeen in Scotland, is a Fellow of the Geological Society of London, and member of the Society of Exploration Geologists.

Ardem Keshishian - VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Mr. Keshishian brings over 15 years of progressive experience in corporate development, investor relations, finance, and capital markets, specializing in the mining sector. Most recently, Ardem served as VP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations at Moneta Gold, a Canadian gold developer with assets in the Timmins Gold Camp, Ontario, until its merger with Nighthawk Gold. Prior to Moneta Gold, He held roles at Royal Road Minerals, Pollitt & Co., Haywood Securities, and Van Berkom & Associates. He is a CFA® charter holder and holds a Bachelor of Science from Concordia University and a Master of Business Administration from the John Molson School of Business. Ardem will be primarily responsible for the Company's business and corporate development initiatives, including managing Awalé's day-to-day investor communications efforts and relationships with the analyst, broker, and investment communities. His role will be pivotal in driving the Company's growth and ensuring strong stakeholder engagement.

Kirmat Noormohamed - Exploration Manager

Ms. Noormohamed is an Exploration Geologist with technical and operational skills developed through more than 25 years in company and consulting roles within the mining and exploration industry across multiple countries in Africa. She has extensive experience from greenfield exploration to feasibility studies as part of diverse teams within multinational companies such as Anglo American, AngloGold Ashanti, Falconbridge, Redback Mining, Kinross Gold, and Teranga Gold where she has led and been part of teams discovering over 2.5 million ounces of gold. Kirmat holds a BSc from Abilene Christian University, United States of America and is currently completing her MBA at University of Illinois.

John Scott - Principal Geologist

Dr. Scott is a results-focused exploration geologist, with more than 27 years of experience within teams that have delivered numerous discoveries and significant business growth in both near-mine and greenfield settings internationally. John's career as a seasoned technical lead has spanned North America, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Australasia. John specializes in practical mentorship to upskill field teams, target generation, identifying mineralization controls, and developing robust geologic models at deposit, district and country scales. John holds a Bachelor of Science with Honors (First Class) from the University of Adelaide, Australia as well as a PhD in Structural Geology from the University of Otago, New Zealand. John is also a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists and a Member of both the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and the Society for Geology Applied to Mineral Deposits.

About Awalé Resources

Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration Company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. The Company currently undertakes exploration activities in the underexplored parts of Côte d'Ivoire. Awalé's exploration success to date has culminated in a fully funded earn-in Joint Venture with Newmont covering one permit and one application (the "Odienné Project JV") within the greater Odienné Copper-Gold Project in the Northwest of Côte d'Ivoire, where three (3) significant gold and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum discoveries have been made. The Sceptre East and Charger discoveries have significant scope for growth with future discovery and resource development drilling. The Project has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical fingerprints to Iron Oxide Copper Gold ("IOCG") and intrusive related mineral systems. The 400km2 of granted tenure and 400km2 under application remain underexplored and offer significant upside potential. The Odienné Project JV forms a solid foundation for the Company to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that provides significant potential for district-scale discoveries.

AWALÉ Resources Limited
On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Andrew Chubb"
Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Andrew Chubb, CEO
(+356) 99139117
a.chubb@awaleresources.com

Ardem Keshishian, VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations
+1 (416) 471-5463
a.keshishian@awaleresources.com

Keep reading...Show less
Red Metal Resources Announces New Board Member

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Parent to the Board of Directors.

Matt Parent is a proven entrepreneur with 35+ years of business experience in business strategy, and operations, having founded and successfully developed businesses, including in the transportation and logistics industry. He has a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of Windsor, and an accounting degree from Athabasca University. In addition, he has the Canadian Securities Course, his Dealer Representative course from Investment Funds Institute (IFSE) of Canada, and he is enrolled in the Officers, Directors, and Partners course with IFSE.

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Oversubscribed Closing of the Final Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Shares

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE)

Keep reading...Show less
Red Metal Resources Expands Land Position in Natural Hydrogen District, Quebec

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC PINK: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired a 100% interest in four additional mineral claims directly contiguous to Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.'s ("QIMC") recent expansion claims staking and in the area of its expansion of its natural renewable hydrogen discovery (See QIMC news dated October 3rd 2024).

The Company's four new claims are located to the North of QIMC's announced 11 km expansion of natural renewable hydrogen discovery. Recent soil gas measurements from QIMC's Line 13 recorded at 594, 543, and 463 ppm, are the highest levels detected outside of those previously reported from Line 7 on September 4th, 2024, press release. These new high readings by QIMC, located 11 km northwest of the 1,000 ppm samples collected on Line 7, highlight the district hydrogen-rich zone across the Ville Marie property.

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Provides Update on the Pine Point Project and Feasibility Study

Keep reading...Show less
Group Eleven Announces Michael Gentile Joins Board of Directors of the Company

Keep reading...Show less

