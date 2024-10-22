Impact Awarded $2.87 Million in Federal Funding for Pilot Plant Work on the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project, WA

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Trending Press Releases

Brixton Metals Drills 8.00m of 11.37 g/t Gold including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t Gold all within 82.00m of 1.27 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project

SAGA Metals Closes Amirault Lithium Acquisition Contiguous to Rio Tinto Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

Chariot Corporation Ltd (ASX: CC9) – Trading Halt

Red Metal Resources Signs LOI to Acquire Mineral Claim Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Doré Copper and Cygnus Metals Enter Into Arrangement Agreement to Create Strategic Critical Minerals Company

New Gold with Silver & Base Metals Results Highlight Potential Discoveries in Three Key Areas at Corvette River

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU

Red Metal Resources

RMES:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Impact Minerals

Impact Awarded $2.87 Million in Federal Funding for Pilot Plant Work on the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project, WA

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that in collaboration with CPC Engineering and the Mineral Recovery Research Centre (MRRC) at Edith Cowan University, they have been awarded a grant of $2.87 million grant towards the commercialisation of the company’s innovative process to produce High Purity Alumina (HPA) from the Lake Hope deposit located 500 km east of Perth in Western Australia. HPA is on the list of critical minerals for Australia, Europe, and North America.

The grant is provided under the Federal Government’s Cooperative Research Centres Projects (CRC-P) program which fosters short-term, industry-led research collaborations. The grant is part of an estimated $6.4 million research and development project to be completed within three years and designed to provide Impact with the relevant information required to complete a Definitive Feasibility Study in that time frame. A key component of the grant funding will be to construct a pilot plant, which is a key goal for 2025, and this will provide consistent material for off-take and qualification trials.

Impact Minerals’ Managing Director Dr Mike Jones with Eugenia Phegan of CPC Engineering andAssociate Professor Amir Razmjou of the Mineral Recovery Research Centre at ECU holding a pilot scale Membrane.

Impact Minerals’ Managing Director Dr Mike Jones, said, “We are immensely proud to drive this transformative project, which aligns with and advances Australia’s strategic interests in critical minerals. We thank Minister Husic for his personal interest in the project as this federal funding not only underscores the national importance of our work but also enhances our capability to implement world- leading technologies that set new standards in sustainability and efficiency in the mineral sector. Being able to commence work on our pilot plant and the subsequent feasibility studies with the world-leading research of Edith Cowan University and the unique skills and experience of CPC Engineering will position Impact Minerals at the forefront of the global HPA market, ready to meet increasing demands with a sustainably produced, high-quality product. The project is scheduled to advance from initial trials to a definitive study phase swiftly, ensuring timely delivery of HPA and fertilizer samples to potential customers and partners. This grant and likely contributions from the R and D rebate will ensure our next stage of work after the PFS will be well funded.”

The research project brings together three groups with the unique assets and skills to bring the Lake Hope project to fruition.

Impact has developed innovative metallurgical processes to produce HPA and fertiliser by-products from the salts in the Lake Hope deposit, which will be mined and trucked to Kwinana for processing. The mining and processing will have a minimal environmental footprint, with no on-site beneficiation required at the mine, nominal long-term rehabilitation requirements and one of the lowest Scope 1 and Scope 2 CO2 emissions of any HPA production process globally (ASX Release June 19th 2024).

The Mineral Recovery Research Centre at ECU, led by Associate Professor Amir Razmjou, is a world leader in Membrane Selective Technology (MST) in which plastic or ceramic membranes are used to remove a wide variety of contaminants from reagents and water. The technology is well-established in water treatment, and the MRRC is adapting the technology to the mining industry.

Impact believes MST to be a further game changer for producing HPA, and in particular, for cost-effective reagent regeneration and removal of contaminants in waste water. This, in turn, will lead to lower energy costs, emissions and, in particular, operating costs for the project. It adds to the overall small environmental footprint of the Lake Hope project and the research aims to design a “zero-liquid discharge” project to minimise or even eliminate waste from the process.

CPC Engineering is completing the engineering design studies and estimates of the operating and capital costs for the proposed 10,000 tonnes per annum HPA plant as part of Impact’s Pre-Feasibility Study on Lake Hope (ASX Release October 9th 2024). Eugenia Phegan of CPC, who has previous experience in building HPA pilot plants, recognised the potential of MST for Lake Hope and Impact thanks her for her insight and energy in helping design and complete the grant application as well as her on-going contribution to the Lake Hope journey.

CPC will design, build and manage the pilot plant under the research project. In addition, Impact will also work with ECU and CPC to generate new uses for HPA.

About the Grant and Future Directions

The CRC-P grant of $2.87 million aims to foster the development of competitive, sustainable, and productive Australian industries through strategic research collaborations. Impact Minerals, along with its partners, will fund the remainder of the $6.4 million project, being $3.53 million, with cash and in-kind contributions. Impacts contribution will be about $1.7 million, much of which will be potentially eligibility for the Research and Development rebate of 43%.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Impact Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:iptcopper explorationcopper investingcopper stocksnickel investingtsxv stocks
IPT:AU
Impact Minerals Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Impact Minerals Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT)

Impact Minerals Limited


Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper

Company Update and Appointment of Voluntary Administrators

On 21 October 2024, the Directors of True North Copper Ltd (ASX:TNC) (and its subsidiaries) appointed Richard Tucker and Tony Miskiewicz of KordaMentha as Voluntary Administrators of the below entities:

  • True North Copper Limited (ACN 119 421 868)
  • TNC Mining Pty Ltd (ACN 652 408 378)
  • CopperCorp Pty Ltd (ACN 649 946 305)
  • North West Copper Pty Ltd (ACN 661 786 956)
  • TNC Asset Holding Pty Ltd (ACN 652 599 687)
    (all Administrators Appointed) (together ‘the Group’)

The decision has come after a period of extensive negotiations with the Company's debt provider, largest shareholder and other potential equity providers.

Keep reading...Show less
Gears beside up arrow.

BHP Releases Latest Quarterly Results, Olympic Dam Faces Temporary Halt

Mining giant BHP (ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP,NYSE:BHP) reported a solid start to its 2025 fiscal year.

For the quarter ended in September, BHP’s copper production rose by 4 percent year-on-year, driven by higher feed grades and recoveries at its Escondida mine in Chile, one of the world's largest copper mines.

Iron ore production at BHP’s Western Australia Iron Ore operations also increased, rising 3 percent year-on-year. BHP is maintaining its iron ore production guidance at 255 million to 265.5 million tonnes for its 2025 fiscal year.

Keep reading...Show less
Two groups of chess pieces merging together.

Cygnus Metals, Doré Copper to Merge, Bringing Together Québec Assets

Cygnus Metals (ASX:CY5) announced plans to merge with Doré Copper Mining (TSXV:DCMC,OTCQB:DRCMF), saying it will acquire 100 percent of Doré's issued and outstanding common shares via a definitive arrangement.

In an October 15 press release, Cygnus said the deal will create a Québec-focused copper and lithium company, with Doré’s Chibougamau copper-gold project and Cygnus’ James Bay lithium projects as its main assets.

The new entity sees the potential for resource growth, as well as brownfield and greenfield discoveries at the properties. Chibougamau has a resource of 10.8 million tonnes at 3.5 percent copper equivalent, while the James Bay-based Pontax project has a resource of 10.1 million tonnes at 1.04 percent lithium oxide.

Keep reading...Show less
True North Copper

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of True North Copper Limited (‘TNC’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of TNC, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 23 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Copper pipes laid on top of each other in bundles.

5 Best-performing Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2024

Many Canadian copper stocks are performing strongly in 2024, thanks in part to several tailwinds for the sector this year.

Copper prices saw gains during the first half of the year, and supply concerns and rising demand caused the metal to surge to a record COMEX high on May 20, reaching US$5.20 per pound, or US$11,464 per metric ton (MT).

The price has since eased to US$4.37 per pound or US$10,296 per MT as of October 16, but remains elevated compared to 2023 prices.

Keep reading...Show less
Two puzzle pieces coming together.

Kincora Copper Expands Fleet Space Partnership for Exploration at Wongarbon Project

Kincora Copper (ASX:KCC,TSXV:KCC) announced on Wednesday (October 16) that it has expanded its partnership with Fleet Space Technologies as it works to advance its Wongarbon project in New South Wales, Australia.

The expanded partnership will include a listed equity investment, as well as multiphysics surveys to identify and refine targets at Wongarbon. Fleet Space will also have the right to drill test targets to earn an asset-level interest.

Kincora said it will raise AU$1.27 million via a strategic investment by Fleet Space, along with participation from existing major shareholders, directors and new investors. Fleet Space will contribute AU$400,000.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Impact Minerals Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Impact Minerals Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Exceptional Drilling Results Returned from Hyperion Gold Deposit

BPH Global Ltd (ASX: BP8) – Trading Halt

$850,000 Capital Raise to Accelerate the Pearl Copper Project

September 2024 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Related News

gold investing

Exceptional Drilling Results Returned from Hyperion Gold Deposit

gold investing

$850,000 Capital Raise to Accelerate the Pearl Copper Project

Gold Investing

September 2024 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Lithium Investing

Pursuit Minerals Limited (ASX: PUR) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

Justinian Cu-Au Prospect Extended Over 3km with 5.3g/t Au and Cu to 16%

Gold Investing

5 Best-performing Gold Stocks on the TSX in 2024

Silver Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

×