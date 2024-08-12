Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Impact Minerals

Mining Lease Lodged for the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project, WA.

Impact Minerals Limited’s (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that it has lodged a Mining Lease Application (MLA63/684) and associated Miscellaneous Licence (L63/99) for the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project located 500 km east of Perth in Western Australia, (Figures 1 and 2). This is a crucial step in advancing the project towards production as it defines the work required to obtain the statutory approvals needed for the grant of the Mining Lease.

  • Mining Lease Application (MLA 63/684) lodged over the West Lake resource.
  • Miscellaneous Licence (L63/99) lodged to cover mine infrastructure and haulage road.
  • A clear pathway to the grant of the mining lease has been established with two main focus areas going forward:
  • oA negotiation protocol for Land Access and Cultural Heritage agreements with the Ngadju peoples which is under review; and
  • oFurther seasonal flora and fauna surveys.
  • Mining studies are underway as part of the Pre-Feasibility Study to provide mining schedules, proposed equipment, site logistics and costs of mining and transport of ore to Kwinana.

The approvals process, together with the logistics and estimated costs of mining and transporting the Lake Hope mud to the process plant, form one of the four key parts of a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on Lake Hope, which is in progress (Figure 3 and ASX Release July 10th, 2024). Impact can take an 80% interest in Playa One Pty Limited, which owns the Lake Hope Project and associated intellectual property, by completing the PFS (ASX Releases March 21st 2023 and July 10th 2024).

The PFS followed on from a positive Scoping Study, which showed that for a benchmark production of 10,000 tonnes per annum of HPA, the Project has an estimated post-tax Net Present Value (NPV8) of about A$1.3 billion and would potentially be one of the lowest-cost producers of HPA globally (ASX Release November 9th 2023).

All material assumptions underpinning the production target and the forecast financial information derived from it in the Scoping Study continue to apply and have not materially changed within the +/-30% parameters (ASX November 9th, 2023).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Impact Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

IPT:AU
Impact Minerals Limited
Stock charts going up.

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Gold Stocks Lead the Way as Turmoil Rocks Markets

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing junior mining stocks on the TSX Venture Exchange, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US market data impacting the resource sector.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fell 17.97 points last week to close at 537.59. Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) lost 83.67 points to close at 22,311.3.

Statistics Canada released its July labor force survey on Friday (August 9). In the announcement, the agency indicates that the employment situation in Canada remained flat for the third consecutive month, with just 2,800 jobs lost.

Keep reading...Show less
Manuka Resources

Restart of Mount Boppy Gold Mine - Execution Update

Manuka Resources Limited (“Manuka” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a progress update on the restart of gold doré production from its 100% owned Mt Boppy gold mine (“Mt Boppy”) located in the Cobar Basin, NSW (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
US flag with red down arrow.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Reacts to Market Chaos, Yen Carry Trade Unwind Not Over Yet

The gold price dropped significantly on Monday (August 5) as global markets faced volatility, sinking as low as the US$2,375 per ounce mark after closing the previous week around US$2,440.

Diverse factors were at play that day. A weaker-than-expected US jobs report released on August 2 stoked fears about a recession, with only 114,000 jobs added for the month of July compared to the 175,000 expected by analysts.

However, the Bank of Japan's interest rate hike has been widely identified as the bigger culprit for Monday's selloffs. It surprised market watchers by raising rates to 0.25 percent on July 31, the highest level in a decade and a half.

Keep reading...Show less
UAE flag on a map of the Middle East.

UAE Suspends 32 Gold Refineries in Anti-Money Laundering Initiative

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced the temporary suspension of operations at 32 gold refineries as part of a sweeping effort to combat money laundering and related financial crimes.

According to Bloomberg, the move comes amid increasing scrutiny of the the country's gold sector, which has been linked to illicit activities, including smuggling of the yellow metal and unregulated gold flows.

The UAE is one of the world's largest gold-trading hubs, with 7,000 traders of precious metals and stones.

Keep reading...Show less
Aurum Resources

Successful Placement of $2.26M SPP Shortfall

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX:AUE) (Aurum or the Company) is pleased to announce it has secured firm commitments of A$2.26 million at A$0.33 per share (SPP Shortfall Placement). The SPP Shortfall Placement was in strong demand and the A$2.26 million represents the full shortfall under its recently completed share purchase plan (SPP) which closed on 10 July 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold Reports Q2 2024 Results and Updated 2024 Guidance

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") announces its operational and financial results for the second quarter of 2024. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

2024 Second Quarter Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

×