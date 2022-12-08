StrategX Confirms New Discovery at Nagvaak Project with First Drill Core Results returning 58 metres of 2.63% Copper Equivalent

GamingInvesting News

LAD Brings the Bang Back to That Old Gaming Rig

Gamers have been through thick and thin with their old gaming rigs: online battles, quests and adventures. It seems wasteful to retire it to their grandmother's word processing and email (they know it's Christmas slippers she wants anyway). Don't give up on it there is much better use for that old warhorse, even without a video card.

Burning up that old rig on cryptomining is unlikely to cover the electric bill, however, add a network card or two and a Wi-Fi card and the practical possibilities open up. It has plenty of guts, more than enough to hold its own and then some against mainstream routers. That is how FreeBSD and Linux got going in the 90s, born out of frustration over exorbitant brand-name router prices and the need for something robust and affordable. People knew there was no magic in packet routing and filtering, turning to Unix to power their PCs into routers. That bare-knuckles enthusiasm of sticking it to the man changed everything. Now the man sponsors it – it is strictly business.

In a curious twist opensource migrated to mass produced routers. So, what is inside? Marketing hype, a parade of edgy moulded plastic cases and low performance general purpose CPUs with limited features, but dedicated, inexpensive switching fabric. The result? For fixed switching it looks impressive, but in terms of utility in network management, not so much. The same money for a x86 mini-PC with LAD achieves higher performance in switching and superior features. Why? About ten years ago x86's overall performance took a great leap to keep up with Windows' bloat.

Consider LAD , a complete, fully-featured network appliance in one software module, built from the foundation of fourth-gen commercial grade forensic-class packet capture appliances designed and built for years right here in Oregon . Featuring 100% capture up to 10Gbps and millions of packets per second sustained, with all the bells and whistles, the key was security and performance, without detracting from either. Today's LAD is much bigger, with integrated blackholing, full DNS management plus DNS-level firewalling, low-latency switching and lateral isolation of devices, so nothing can jump from one client to another. Automatic and real-time per-device and per-domain reporting down to single packets, gaming server uptime monitoring via ping and full packet capture help pinpoint connectivity issues, while seamless domain blacklisting delivers ad-free and tracking-free internet by timing-out ad server domains and cookies to boot. All with stable, low-latency network performance, minus the classic CLI.

LAD requires 4GB RAM, a SATA HDD and a compatible network card. Consider the i350-T4 with four ports. An AX210 brings Wi-Fi 6E triband wireless with full support for 2.4Ghz, 5Ghz and 6Ghz bands. LAD's pedigree in packet capture enables full wireless monitoring and capture, while simultaneously routing with 1/10,000,000 second accuracy.

Providing network mastery suits that old gaming rig and saves a buck or two. Skip wondering what the old router is doing or where the speed issues and dropped connections are originating. LAD cleans up connections without separate pi-hole, OpenDNS or whatnot. Integrated into the core, LAD's native LateralDNS introduces no latency – it is slick, easy-to-use and wirespeed. Installation is a snap: place the bootx64.efi on a USB stick, plug it in and reboot. Running LAD on that old rig delivers superior routing and switching performance, plus a host of network security and management features.

The downside: that gaming rig slurps the juice. But, since they already have it, it makes sense to run it for a year or two, then switch to a J4125 or N5105 mini-PC with four or six built-in i225 or i226 ports. LAD's support for them is great: stable and worry free. The great thing about the J4125 or N5105? Low-cost, multigigabit network performance with LAD and quiet fanless operation, consuming 10-15W.

About LAD. Short for LateralAccessDevice from IPCopper, Inc. Why lateral? Because it manages network flows laterally, as well as vertically. IPCopper has been in the business of network appliances for over a decade, making commercial appliances for business and government. We built something we are proud to use ourselves. Quality software is made by good engineers here at home. Check back for more practical, common-sense features – we're on a roll!

Media contact:
Kathryn Ash
350198@email4pr.com
503-290-0110

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lad-brings-the-bang-back-to-that-old-gaming-rig-301697882.html

SOURCE LAD

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Epson Announces 'Epson Epic Family Gaming Night Sweepstakes*' Featuring the Nintendo Switch - OLED Model System and the Nintendo Switch Sports Game

Thirty Lucky Winners to Enjoy Ultimate Game Night Package Including Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 Laser Projector, the Nintendo Switch™ OLED Model System, a Download Code for a Digital Version of the Nintendo Switch Sports Game, a Joy-Con™ Controller Set, and a Leg Strap Accessory

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. , Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson is taking holiday game sessions this winter to new heights with an epic family gaming night sweepstakes. Kicking off on Dec. 12 and running through Feb. 3, 2023 , participants can head over to the Epson Family Gaming Night website and enter for a chance to win the ultimate game night package, including an Epson EpiqVision® Mini EF12 Smart Streaming Laser Projector , a Nintendo Switch™ – OLED Model system , a download code for a digital version of the Nintendo Switch Sports game, an additional Joy-Con™ controller set, and a Leg Strap accessory. Thirty lucky winners will be able to enjoy up to 150 inches of big-screen entertainment that is sure to elevate family game night while creating memories that last a lifetime.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MediaTek's New Dimensity 8200 Upgrades Gaming Experiences on Premium 5G Smartphones

Dimensity 8200 offers cutting-edge gaming, display, connectivity, and picture quality features in ultra power-efficient 4nm chipset

MediaTek today announced the Dimensity 8200, the company's newest chipset for premium 5G smartphones. Smartphones powered by the Dimensity 8200 will offer flagship level experiences including connectivity, gaming, multimedia, displays and imaging at a more accessible price point. Built on the 4nm-class process, the new chipset delivers unparalleled power efficiency. It also integrates an octa-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A78 cores operating at up to 3.1 GHz, along with a powerful Mali -G610 graphics engine, for better performance across applications.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nifty Gateway Goes Multichain with ImmutableX

ImmutableX-powered NFTs are now available on Nifty Gateway's platform, offering a convenient way to trade digital collectibles

Nifty Gateway the premium marketplace for non- fungible tokens (NFTs), announced today its native integration with leading web3 gaming platform ImmutableX (IMX) is now live, marking the first step in Nifty Gateway's evolution to a multichain platform.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Genesis League Sports Announces Pack Staking for Flagship Game

- Genesis League Sports announced today that it would begin card pack staking for its soccer-based flagship game, Genesis League Goals.

This is a significant next step for the new sports gaming platform, as users will now be able to apply their purchased in-game card packs to a staking framework in order to receive the game's Web 3.0 based token, $GLX. Players can purchase the card pack NFTs on the website, where they are then held in Hive blockchain wallets - the blockchain that Genesis League Goals operates on. From there, users can stake their card packs on the website through Genesis League Goals' user interface.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Dream Championship 2022 Finals Stream Live on December 10th and 11th

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the worldwide Dream Championship 2022 tournament finals online on December 11th and 12th. It will be livestreamed on YouTube. This year marks the fourth installment of the tournament to decide who is the number one player in the world. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the worldwide Dream Championship 2022 tournament finals online on December 11th and 12th. It will be livestreamed on YouTube. Following the online qualifiers that began September 9th, the players who won the Europe and Africa group, Asia and Oceania group, America group, and Japan and East Asia group, and the top 7 rated players all advanced to the final tournament.

Final Tournament Overview

Dates (Based in JST/UTC+9)

  • Day 1: Saturday, December 10th from 15:00 ~ 19:30
  • Day 2: Sunday, December 11th from 15:00 ~ 19:30

Livestream URLs

The tournament will feature live commentary in English and Japanese so viewers can enjoy the tournament in their preferred language.

Day1
English: https://youtu.be/gHiV3HkzimU
Japanese: https://youtu.be/0jFMl_SRrN4

Day2
English: https://youtu.be/3FtlJzjwN-w
Japanese: https://youtu.be/i_rV6ikHYlEE

Cheer on the Competitors with Streamers from Around the World

Streamers from all over the world will broadcast the Dream Championship Finals alongside the official Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team YouTube channel. This is a great chance to watch who will be crowned world champion live together. Check out the Dream Championship 2022 official website for information on the streamers at a later date.

Dream Championship 2022 Website:
https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/en/?utm_source=press&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=dcs_p4

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 11.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+
Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game
Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)
Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en
Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/
Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48
Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global
AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-tsubasa-dream-team-dream-championship-2022-finals-stream-live-on-december-10th-and-11th-301697011.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Swarmio Media and etisalat by e& Launch Swarmio's Ember Gaming and Esports Platform Across the MENA Region

Swarmio Media and etisalat by e& logo (CNW Group/Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.)

Ember was rolled out in the UAE under the brand name "Arena Esports" on November 28 th

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Andy Fortin as Senior Process and Commissioning Director

Sylla Gold Provides Update on Private Placement of Units

Green River Gold Corp. Continues to Expand Its Critical Minerals Discovery at the Quesnel Nickel Project Hitting 79 Meters of 20.1% Magnesium, 0.177% Nickel, 0.138% Chromium and 0.01% Cobalt

ALX Resources Corp. Stakes Additional Claims at the Hydra Lithium Project in Quebec

Related News

Base Metals Investing

CORRECTION -- Emerita Intersects 19.7 Meters Grading 10.9% Zinc, 1.7% Lead and 74.6 G/T Silver at La Romanera Deposit 150 Meters East of Historical Drilling

Copper Investing

Copper Price 2022 Year-End Review

Lithium Investing

Iola Hughes: EV Market Has Strong Upside Despite 2022 Headwinds

Lithium Investing

Acme Lithium Gears Up for Phase 2 Drilling Following Lithium Discovery

Graphite Investing

South Star Battery Metals Eyes Graphite Production in Brazil by Late 2023

Resource Investing

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces 2023 Guidance

Gold Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Applies to Amend Warrant Terms

×