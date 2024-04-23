Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Nextech3D.ai Receives Notice From USPTO to be Granted Patent for CAD 3D Model Part Assembly & Segmentation

Nextech3D.ai Receives Notice From USPTO to be Granted Patent for CAD 3D Model Part Assembly & Segmentation

Company Expanding its Portfolio of AI Patents for 3D Modeling and CAD

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, Wesfarmers Group "Bunnings" (Australia's largest listed company) and other major e-commerce retailers is excited to announce that U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has informed of their decision to issue a patent for its technology to assemble and segment parts for 3D CAD files so that each 3D part can be textured individually. This technology is currently having success and being used on the Toggle3D.ai Platform. This is another patent which the Company believes is pivotal to Nextech3D.ai's artificial intelligence technology stack as it builds a moat around its 3D model making for ecommerce business with industry expertise and intellectual property; which includes its GPT AI powered 3D model generation. This patent approval reinforces and validates Nextech3D.ai's commitment to increasing shareholder value by investing in 3D-AI & GPT patents and solutions

USPTO has sent a letter to the company stating that the patent will be issued. Web reference for the patent APPLICATION NO.: 17/707,917

TITLE: THREE-DIMENSIONAL (3D) MODEL ASSEMBLY

Previous Patents Issued and Approved:

April 2024: THREE-DIMENSIONAL (3D) MODEL GENERATION FROM TWO-DIMENSIONAL (2D) IMAGES

In December 2023, Nextech3D.ai announced the grant of a patent by USPTO for 3D model generation from Computer Aided Design (CAD) data.

Link to the patent online at USPTO site: patent # 11823328

See a list below of the Patent Portfolio across Nextech3D.ai's group of companies:

CompanyPatentDate FiledStatus / Issued
NEXTECHTHREE-DIMENSIONAL (3D) MODEL GENERATION FROM TWO-DIMENSIONAL (2D) IMAGES - covers core AI algorithms for creating 3D models automatically from 2D photos and is the core of Threedy techJuly 2022issued April 2, 2024
NEXTECHEFFICIENT CREATION OF 3D MODEL AND APPLICATION - covers the virtual assembly line concept that helps scale 3D content creation from 2D photosMarch 2022Pending
NEXTECHMATERIAL ESTIMATION FOR 3D MODELING AND APPLICATION - covers the AI/ML techniques for creating 3D textures and materials automatically from 2D reference photosMarch 2022Pending
NEXTECHAUTOMATICALLY EXTRACTING TILEABLE UNITS FROM IMAGES- describes a method for compressing large textures with regular patterns to significantly reduce the size of the texture filesMarch 2022Pending
NEXTECHAUTOMATIC BACKGROUND REMOVAL FOR HUMAN TELEPRESENCE- covers the technologies built into our HoloX app to create holograms without requiring a green screenMay 2023Pending
NEXTECH

THREEDIMENSIONAL (3D) MODEL GENERATION 

FROM CAD DATA - covers core artificial  

intelligence algorithms 

for creating 3D models 

automatically from 2D 

photos

March 2022 Issued
ARWAYGENERATING 3D DIGITAL TWIN FROM PROPERTY FLOORPLAN IMAGES FOR NAVIGATION SYSTEMS - covers the framework for generating a virtual representation of a floorplan from floorplan images, in accordance with some embodiments.March 2023Pending
ARWAYDEVICE LOCALIZATION BASED ON TWO-DIMENSIONAL (2D) REFERENCE IMAGES - covers integration of visual markers, such as QR codes or other identifiable 2D objects in the physical environment, with an online map database.June 2023Pending

TOGGLE / NEXTECH		GENERATIVE AI FOR 3D MODEL CREATION FROM 2D PHOTOS USING STABLE DIFFUSION WITH DEFORMABLE TEMPLATE CONDITIONING - creating 3D models from 2D reference photos, either as a whole, or part-by-part by evolving differentiable, deformable templates to convert into 3D parts, conditioned on one or more reference photos of the part.March 2023Provisional filed

Recent News

Nextech3D.ai Announces Formation of AI Incubator and AI Acquisition & Development Division With Potential 2024 IPO Spin Out

Nextech3D.ai Establishes New Business Unit Led by Former META Executive, Targeting Jewelry Industry with GPT AI CAD-3D Models, Blockchain Technology, and NFTs

Nextech3D.ai Expands AI Tech Team and Doubles Office Space As Demand Increases For GPT AI Platform and 3D Model Production In Hyderabad, India

Nextech3D.ai Launches Next Era of GPT AI 3D Solutions Led by Former Microsoft Executive

Nextech3D.ai Lands $1.8 Million 3D Modeling Deal with NASDAQ 100 Technology Company

Nextech3D.ai Reports $5 Million in 2023 Revenue, Growth Up +56% Preliminary Unaudited Results

Sign up for Investor News and Info -Click Here

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology Company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent Company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB:ARWYF)(CSE:ARWY)(FSE:E65) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public Company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL)(FSE:Q0C ) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

To learn more, please follow us onTwitter,YouTube,Instagram,LinkedIn, andFacebook, or visit our website:https://www.Nextechar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@nextechar.com

Nextech3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai Expands Offering to Ecommerce Imagery: Unveils Cutting-Edge 3D Model-AI Photo Rendering Services, Transforming 2D Photos into Dynamic Product Visuals

Nextech3D.ai Expands Offering to Ecommerce Imagery: Unveils Cutting-Edge 3D Model-AI Photo Rendering Services, Transforming 2D Photos into Dynamic Product Visuals

New ecommerce expansion with AI 3D-Photography Tools

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier (Patent #11,948,248) for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, Wesfarmers Group ``Bunnings" (Australia's largest listed company) and other major e-commerce retailers is adding Digital Photography and dynamic product visuals as part of its 3D model offerings. Now every 3D model that Nextech3D.ai creates will have stunning 2K, 4K, or even 8K photos to go with it for its ecommerce customers. This AI tool is expected to drive significant revenue for the company as each product listed for sale on an ecommerce platform requires a minimum of six 2D photos for listing, this offering allows the company to capitalize on this demand for 2D high res images while simultaneously increases the value of its 3D modeling business as it represents the all-in-one solutions for ecommerce sellers that sell on Amazon, Shopify and other platforms. The company has already signed up 10 existing customers for its digital photography offering representing over 6000+digital photos and will be offering it both as part of a 3D model bundle as well as a stand alone product offering for people that already have a 3D model opening up the ecommerce imagery market to the company. The company's analysis shows that creating and rendering 3D models is more cost-effective than traditional product photography, especially for products that are expensive to produce or difficult to photograph in real life. Once a 3D model is created, it can be easily manipulated and rendered from different angles without the need for physical prototypes or multiple photoshoots

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces Date For Financial Results and Webcast For Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023

Nextech3D.ai Announces Date For Financial Results and Webcast For Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023

-

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier (Patent #11,948,248) for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, Wesfarmers Group "Bunnings" (Australia's largest listed company) and other major e-commerce retailers will release its audited full year and fourth quarter 2023 financial results after markets close on Monday, April 29, 2024

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Releasing New 3D GPT-AI For Toggle3D.ai The "All-IN-ONE 3D Platform"

Nextech3D.ai Releasing New 3D GPT-AI For Toggle3D.ai The "All-IN-ONE 3D Platform"

Launching Several Enhanced AI Productivity Tools

  • Content Management of 3D models (3D Cloud)
  • New EXPANDED Generative AI texturing library
  • AI 3D Mesh Search Engine
  • Join the CEO Livestreams TODAY April 4 showcasing NEW AI Technology

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier (Patent #11,948,248) for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, Wesfarmers Group ``Bunnings" (Australia's largest listed company) and other major e-commerce retailers is thrilled to integrate various AI capabilities from its technology stack into the Toggle platform boosting 3D modeling productivity. The Company's distinctive AI mesh search algorithm is now fully installed, enabling 3D modelers to search for quad 3D meshes using just a 2D image. The new and improved Toggle platform allows for the purchase of the 3D mesh a la carte and then the customization of the 3D model's texture. This AI powered streamlined process empowers users to embark on their 3D journey with only a 2D image, leveraging the user-friendly AI tools available in the Toggle platform. Additionally, this new AI mesh search engine with a la carte buying of 3D meshes allows Nextech3D.ai to create an extra revenue stream by monetizing its extensive 3D mesh library

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Receives Notice From USPTO To Be Granted Pivotal AI Patent for Generating 3D Models from 2D images

Nextech3D.ai Receives Notice From USPTO To Be Granted Pivotal AI Patent for Generating 3D Models from 2D images

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is excited to announce that U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has informed of their decision to issue a patent for its technology to generate three-dimensional (3D) models from two-dimensional (2D) images. This is another patent which the Company believes is pivotal to Nextech3D.ai's artificial intelligence technology as it builds a moat around its 3D model making for ecommerce business with industry expertise and intellectual property; which includes its GPT AI powered 3D model generation. This patent approval reinforces and validates Nextech3D.ai's commitment to increasing shareholder value by investing in 3D-AI GPT patents and solutions while simultaneously generating millions in annual 3D modeling revenue

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces Formation of AI Incubator and AI Acquisition & Development Division With Potential 2024 IPO Spin Out

Nextech3D.ai Announces Formation of AI Incubator and AI Acquisition & Development Division With Potential 2024 IPO Spin Out

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers announces the launch of its new AI Incubator and AI Development Division, signaling a significant leap forward in its commitment to advancing artificial intelligence technologies. This new venture, set to be spearheaded by a dynamic team of three esteemed AI scientists alongside the visionary leadership of Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai, and Hareesh Achi, former Microsoft executive renowned for his pivotal role in digital transformation and technology strategy. This new division marks a major milestone in Nextech3D.ai's growth trajectory and sets the stage for additional potential IPO spin- outs of new AI technology Companies to its shareholders

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Provides Update on Management Cease Trade Order

Aether Global Provides Update on Management Cease Trade Order

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - April 17, 2024 Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE:AETH) (OTC:AETHF) (Frankfurt:4XA) (WKN#A2N8RH), a leader in drone management and automation, is providing this update on the status of a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") granted on April 3, 2024 by the British Columbia Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Order ("NP 12-203").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials Appoints Renowned Battery Industry Pioneer Mr. Ricky Lee as Lead Managerial Advisor

NEO Battery Materials Appoints Renowned Battery Industry Pioneer Mr. Ricky Lee as Lead Managerial Advisor

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTC: NBMFF )

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to appoint Mr. Ricky Lee, a renowned battery industry pioneer, as the Lead Managerial Advisor. Mr. Ricky Lee is a 35-year battery and energy industry executive with substantial experience with battery material and cell design, mass-production technology, and equipment & process development at globally distinguished companies.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Signs Deal with George Mason University for Augmented Reality Campus Navigation and Experience

ARway.ai Signs Deal with George Mason University for Augmented Reality Campus Navigation and Experience

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce that George Mason University is signed up for the ARway platform and will be deploying ten spatial maps across the university campus. The rollout is part of a 2024 project aimed at enhancing the campus navigation and campus experience for students. GMU has an undergraduate enrollment of approximately 27,014 and the campus size is 817 acres. ARway.ai is seeing demand from across the globe for University Campus deployments, and is currently deployed in the Middle East at the Suleyman Demirel University in Turkey, In the EU at the Institut für Innovations- und Informationsmanagement (iFii), University of Applied Sciences Brandenburg. ARway has also signed multiple new subscriptions with prestigious universities around the globe including Bicol University in Indonesia, DHA Suffa University in Pakistan, University of Alberta in Canada, University College Cork in the UK and German University of Technology in Oman

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Debt Settlements

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Debt Settlements

Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") announces today that it has entered into settlement agreements that will see $149,215 of debt settled by the issuance of 1,755,470 shares at a deemed price of $0.085, and the Company's balance sheet much improved

No finders fees will be paid. The securities issued will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period from closing.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech Provides Interim Results of Dalhousie Efficacy Study

Sona Nanotech Provides Interim Results of Dalhousie Efficacy Study

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce further positive interim results from its study with The Giacomantonio Immuno-Oncology Research Group at Dalhousie University (the "Study"). The Company was provided with data from the Study that indicates the response in a pre-clinical triple negative breast cancer model treated with the combination of Sona's targeted hyperthermia therapy ("THT") and interleukin-2 ("IL-2"), a standard immunotherapy, is statistically significantly superior to results observed from treatment with either agent individually or the control group. This second phase of the Study has documented that, in a cohort of six animals, 66 of treated triple negative breast cancer, the most aggressive and therapy resistant form, mouse tumors bearing gold nanorods and IL-2 responded to the combination therapy, resulting in a flattening of the tumor growth curves, as shown in the below graph. The generation of hyperthermia involved exposing tumors previously injected intratumorally with Sona's gold nanorods and IL-2 to a single dose of near infrared light.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces Full Year 2023 Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5:00 pm ET on Thursday , April 25th

European Q&A Session on Friday April 26 th at 8:30am ET

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

