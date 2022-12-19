Copper-Molybdenum-Gold Porphyry Mineralisation Discovered At Copper Ridge

Gummy Project to Issue 285,714 Shares for Services

The Gummy Project Inc. ("GUMY" or the "Company") (CSE: GUMY - FSE: 0OS - OTCQB: GUMYF) announces that pursuant to a service contract, the Company will issue 285,714 common shares of the Company at a deemed value of $0.035 per share for services provided. The shares will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance.

ABOUT POTENT VENTURES

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow.

Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director
Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656
E-mail: investors@shopgummies.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

