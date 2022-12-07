TomaGold closes $974,125 first tranche of private placement and grants options

  • Purchase Order from 5-star luxury hotel in Austin, Texas marks the achievement of another milestone in The Gummy Project's ongoing highly strategic multi-channel sales strategy
  • The Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks are expected to be for sale in each of the hotel's guest room private bars

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order for its Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks from a 5-star luxury hotel located in Austin, Texas (the "Luxury Hotel").

"Entering an additional US state and having our gummies for sale at this Luxury Hotel is another significant achievement for the Company as we continue to expand in both Canada and the US," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY.

The Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks are plant based, gluten free and without peanuts. Each 50g pouch of the Watermelon Sharks or Peachy Bees contains only 80 calories and 2 grams of sugar.

For every bag purchased, a donation is made to support an endangered "keystone" species. For the Watermelon Sharks, the Company supports Ocearch - a global leader in ocean and shark conservation. For the Peachy Bees, the Company supports The Bee Conservancy.

"This Luxury Hotel's commitment to a more sustainable future is consistent with our mandate of supporting endangered "keystone" species and we very much look forward to developing a long-term relationship with them," said Mr. Lamb.

About The Gummy Project

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow.

Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director
Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656
E-mail: investors@shopgummies.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements
Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

The Gummy Project Officially Launches in U.S. Market with Ecommerce Site and Nationwide Shipping

The Gummy Project Officially Launches in U.S. Market with Ecommerce Site and Nationwide Shipping

  • U.S. customers can now purchase Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees at www.shopgummies.com.
  • Product is shipped nationwide across the U.S. within 5-7 days.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the official launch of its U.S. ecommerce site at www.shopgummies.com.

"We are excited to officially launch our products into the U.S. market, which is a major milestone for the company," said Charlie Lamb, CEO at GUMY. "We are now ready to ship product to all 50 states, which represents a tremendous growth opportunity for the Company beyond the existing Canadian market."

The Gummy Project Announces Warrant Repricing

The Gummy Project Announces Warrant Repricing

The Gummy Project Inc. (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") announces today that it has reduced the exercise price of 7,261,700 warrants (the "Amended Warrants") of the Company. All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

The reduced exercise price is $0.05. The Amended Warrants include an accelerated expiry provision such that the exercise period of each of the Amended Warrants is reduced to 30 days if for any 10 consecutive trading days, the closing price of the Company's common shares is equal or greater than $0.05, with the 30-day expiry period commencing on the day the Company disseminates a press release announcing the commencement of the accelerated expiry period.

The Gummy Project Announces Grant of Stock Options

The Gummy Project Announces Grant of Stock Options

The Gummy Project Inc. (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS0) (OTCQB: GUMYD) ("GUMY" or the "Company") announces that it has issued a total of 2,300,000 stock options pursuant to its incentive stock option plan ("Plan") to consultants which vest on the grant date. Each option entitles the holder to subscribe for one common share of the Company for $0.06 for a period of 5 years, subject to the terms of the Plan. Over the past quarter, 1,664,800 options have lapsed or been cancelled.

About The Gummy Project

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - The Gummy Project Inc.

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - The Gummy Project Inc.

 The Gummy Project Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 12,250,156 common shares.

The Gummy Project Continues Strategic Expansion in US with Purchase Order from 5-Star Luxury Four Seasons Hotel Seattle to Become Supplier of Gummy Products for Guest Room Mini-Bars

The Gummy Project Continues Strategic Expansion in US with Purchase Order from 5-Star Luxury Four Seasons Hotel Seattle to Become Supplier of Gummy Products for Guest Room Mini-Bars

  • The Gummy Project's Watermelon Sharks are expected to be featured for sale in all 147 guest rooms at the 5-star luxury Four Seasons Hotel Seattle.
  • The Four Seasons Hotel Seattle now joins the Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco as Four Seasons properties that will be selling Peachy Bees and/or Watermelon Sharks in guest room mini-bars.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS0) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order from the 5-star luxury Four Seasons Hotel Seattle to become a supplier of gummies for each of the hotel's 147 guest room mini-bars.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have a second Four Seasons property place a purchase order for our gummies for each of its guest room mini-bars," said Charlie Lamb, President & CEO of GUMY. "We are gaining some tremendous traction in the hotel sector and very much look forward to continually growing our relationship with the ultra-luxury 5-star Four Seasons brand."

New Data for Trodelvy Demonstrate Clinical Efficacy Across Trop-2 Expression Levels in HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer

Late-Breaking TROPiCS-02 Analysis Shows that Trodelvy Demonstrates Consistent Efficacy Across Trop-2 Expression Levels –

Trop-2 is Highly Expressed in 90% of Breast Cancers

AbbVie Launches Strategic Collaboration with HotSpot Therapeutics to Further Expand Immunology Pipeline

  • Collaboration leverages HotSpot's Smart Allostery™ drug discovery platform for the development of the first and only small molecule IRF5 (interferon regulatory factor 5) inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases
  • HotSpot to receive an upfront cash payment of $40 million with potential for further milestones and royalties

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) and HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule allosteric therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced an exclusive worldwide collaboration and option to license agreement for HotSpot's discovery-stage IRF5 program for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

"This collaboration with HotSpot has the potential to deliver an entirely new target class of modulators to patients with serious autoimmune diseases, such as systemic lupus erythematosus, and will help to further strengthen our robust immunology pipeline," said Jonathon Sedgwick , Ph.D., vice president and global head of discovery research, AbbVie.  "HotSpot's drug discovery platform has been able to identify molecules that bind to IRF5 in a predictable, reproducible manner potentially enabling effective drugging of what has been considered an undruggable target."

AbbVie to Showcase Migraine Portfolio and Pipeline During the 16th European Headache Federation Congress

AbbVie to present late-breaking data from the Chronic Migraine Epidemiology and Outcomes International (CaMEO-I) study on neck pain with headache in people with and without migraineResults from the PROGRESS Phase 3 trial on atogepant for the preventive treatment of chronic migraine in Europe will also be presented

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. , Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that data from its robust migraine portfolio will be presented at the 16 th European Headache Federation Congress 2022 (EHC 2022) taking place in Vienna, Austria , December 7-10 . A total of 15 abstracts will cover a wide range of studies across AbbVie's migraine portfolio, including data on onabotulinumtoxinA and atogepant.

AMGEN PRESENTS NEW AMG 133 PHASE 1 CLINICAL DATA AT WCIRDC 2022

AMG 133 is a First-in-Class Investigational Bispecific Molecule That Activates GLP-1R and Inhibits GIPR

Phase 1 Results Showed up to 14.5% Reduction in Body Weight at the Highest Dose After 12 Weeks

AbbVie Announces Provincial Reimbursement for RINVOQ® for the Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis and Psoriatic Arthritis in Alberta, New Brunswick, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan

 ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV), today announced that RINVOQ is now listed as a special authorization medication or exception medication status on the formularies of Alberta 1 New Brunswick 2 Ontario 3 Quebec 4 and Saskatchewan 5 for the treatment of adults with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriatic arthritis (PsA). In addition, RINVOQ is now listed as a Limited Use product on the formulary of the Non-Insured Health Benefits program (NIHB) 6 for the treatment of RA and PsA.

Information regarding the specific reimbursement criteria for each province and jurisdiction may be found by consulting the links below:

Aurinia Announces the Great Britain Marketing Authorization of LUPKYNIS® for the Treatment of Lupus Nephritis

MHRA Approval follows European Commission marketing authorization of LUPKYNIS to treat adults with active lupus nephritis in 27 European Union Member States

LUPKYNIS is the first oral medicine approved in the U.S. and Europe for the treatment of adults living with active lupus nephritis

