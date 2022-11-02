Life Science NewsInvesting News

 The Gummy Project Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 12,250,156 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on November 3, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

The Gummy Project Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 12 250 156 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 3 novembre 2022. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée:

le 4 NOV 2022

Record Date/Date d'enregistrement:

le 7 NOV 2022

Symbol/Symbole:

 GUMY

NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP:

 40281F 20 1

NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN:

 CA 40281F 20 1 7

Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN:

 40281F102/CA40281F1027

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com

The Gummy Project Continues Strategic Expansion in US with Purchase Order from 5-Star Luxury Four Seasons Hotel Seattle to Become Supplier of Gummy Products for Guest Room Mini-Bars

  • The Gummy Project's Watermelon Sharks are expected to be featured for sale in all 147 guest rooms at the 5-star luxury Four Seasons Hotel Seattle.
  • The Four Seasons Hotel Seattle now joins the Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco as Four Seasons properties that will be selling Peachy Bees and/or Watermelon Sharks in guest room mini-bars.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS0) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order from the 5-star luxury Four Seasons Hotel Seattle to become a supplier of gummies for each of the hotel's 147 guest room mini-bars.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have a second Four Seasons property place a purchase order for our gummies for each of its guest room mini-bars," said Charlie Lamb, President & CEO of GUMY. "We are gaining some tremendous traction in the hotel sector and very much look forward to continually growing our relationship with the ultra-luxury 5-star Four Seasons brand."

The Gummy Project Continues Strategic Expansion in US Hotel Sector After Receiving Purchase Order from Virgin Hotels Chicago to Become Supplier of Gummy Products for Guest Room Mini-Bars

  • The Gummy Project's Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks expected to be featured for sale in all 250 guest rooms at the Virgin Hotel Chicago.
  • Purchase order continues The Gummy Projects strategic expansion in the Canadian and US Hotel sector.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS0) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order from the Virgin Hotels Chicago to become a supplier of gummies for each of the hotel's 250 guest room mini-bars.

The Gummy Project Achieves Another Milestone with Purchase Order from Canada Life Centre, Home of the National Hockey League's Winnipeg Jets and American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose

  • Purchase from an NHL sports and entertainment venue marks an important milestone in The Gummy Project's multi-channel sales strategy.
  • The Gummy Project's Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks will be featured for sale in all concessions, starting with the Winnipeg Jets pre-season home opener.
  • Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks now available in an NHL sports and entertainment venue, major grocery chains, a national airline, hotels (in both US and Canada) and one of the largest passenger ferry lines in the world.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS0) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received a purchase order from The Canada Life Centre, home of the National Hockey League's Winnipeg Jets and American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose.

"We are absolutely thrilled that our Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks will be available for fans to enjoy at Jets and Moose games," said Charlie Lamb, President & CEO of GUMY. "Our multi-channel sales strategy now includes high traffic sports and entertainment venues, with Canada Life Centre marking our entrance into this sector and a key milestone for the Company. In a very short time period, we have been able to form partnerships with and have our gummies for sale in major grocery chains, a national airline, hotels (both in the US and Canada), one of the largest passenger ferry systems in the world and now a professional sports stadium and we very much look forward to continuing to execute our strategic expansion both in Canada and the US."

The Gummy Project Expands in US After Receiving Purchase Order from 5-Star Luxury Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco to Become Supplier of Gummy Products for Guest Room Mini-Bars

  • The Gummy Project's Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks expected to be featured for sale in all 277 guest rooms at the 5-star luxury Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco
  • Purchase order from world class hotel marks the achievement of another milestone in The Gummy Project's ongoing multi-channel sales strategy

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order from the 5-star luxury Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco to become a supplier of gummies for each of the hotel's 277 guest room mini-bars.

"We are thrilled to continue our strategic expansion in the US and honoured to have been selected by the luxury 5-star Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco to be a supplier of Peachy Bees and Watermelon sharks for hotel guest rooms," said Charlie Lamb, President & CEO of GUMY. "We very much look forward to developing a long-term relationship with The Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco, who not only are a world class hotel but who also share our commitment to a more sustainable future for everyone."

The Gummy Project Announces Plans to Launch 3rd Endangered 'Keystone' Species Gummy Product - Coconut Flavoured Palm Trees

  • After the successful North American launch of Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks, the Company has decided to accelerate the launch of Coconut Palm Trees after extensive flavour testing and consumer research.
  • Palm Trees are within GUMY's mandate to support endangered "keystone" species.
  • GUMY to donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale of each bag of Coconut flavoured Palm Trees to a carefully selected conservation partner.
  • Q1 2023 set as launch date for Coconut Palm Trees.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans to launch a coconut flavoured gummy product that will support Palm Trees, an endangered "keystone" species.

"Following the successful launch of our Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks, we want to leverage the strong momentum that we have created with the addition of a new SKU," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY. "From the start, we've been testing a variety of flavours with real consumers, while researching which 'keystone' species we want to support. Palm Trees have been at the top of the list for some time and we are currently in discussions with various conservation groups that support both Palm Trees and rainforests as a whole, with plans to carefully select the ideal partnership in the very near future."

AMGEN TO WEBCAST INVESTOR CALL AT AHA 2022

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will host a webcast call for the investment community in conjunction with the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions at 6:00 p.m. ET on Monday Nov. 7, 2022. David M. Reese M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen, along with members of Amgen's R&D team and a clinical investigator, will discuss the Phase 2 data on olpasiran, an investigational small interfering RNA molecule designed to lower the body's production of apolipoprotein(a), a key component of Lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), that has been associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular events and data from the Repatha FOURIER and FOURIER-open label extension studies.

Jounce Therapeutics earns clinical milestone payment under the CCR8 exclusive license agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, announced today earning a $15.0 million clinical milestone payment from Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) under the exclusive license agreement for GS-1811, an anti-CCR8 antibody for which Gilead has exclusive rights to develop and commercialize. GS-1811 (formerly JTX-1811) is designed to selectively deplete immunosuppressive tumor-infiltrating T regulatory (TITR) cells in the tumor microenvironment.

Under the terms of the September 2020 agreement, Gilead invested $35.0 million in Jounce's common stock and made an $85.0 million upfront payment to Jounce. Jounce led the development of JTX-1811 through IND clearance, after which Gilead obtained the sole right to develop and commercialize the program. After receiving this $15.0 million milestone payment, Jounce may receive up to an additional $645.0 million in future clinical, regulatory and commercial milestone payments and will also be eligible to receive royalties ranging from high single digit to mid-teens based upon worldwide sales. Any milestone or royalty paid to Jounce is subject to certain reductions as described in the license agreement.

Allergan Aesthetics Celebrates Fourth Annual BOTOX® Cosmetic Day

THE ICONIC BRAND ENCOURAGES PEOPLE TO TAKE A 'MOMENT FOR YOU' WITH TWO EXCLUSIVE OFFERS FOR FAMILY AND FRIENDS, POWERED BY ALLĒ

Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV), is inviting people across the country to take a "Moment for You" on Wednesday, November 16 and celebrate the biggest event of the year for BOTOX ® Cosmetic. This annual holiday celebrates the number one selling product of its kind 8 with rewards and offers creating the busiest day of the year for the brand.

Komo Plant Based Food to be Distributed by PSC Natural Foods

Komo Plant Based Food to be Distributed by PSC Natural Foods

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FSE: 9HB0) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that it is adding PSC Natural Foods to its Canadian distribution platform for its full product line. PSC has been a leading distributor for 40 years on Vancouver Island, BC and Lower Mainland. This adds to Komo's growing distribution network across Canada which now has over 400 distribution points.

"PSC Natural Foods is very pleased to represent Komo Plant Based Foods on Vancouver Island! Komo's commitment to quality, plant based, feel good food, closely aligns with our customers' demands on beautiful Vancouver Island," says Andrew Betts, Purchasing, Procurement, Finance.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Vemlidy® for Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection in Pediatric Patients

Approval Expands on Previous FDA Approval of Vemlidy in Adults Living With This Chronic Liver Disease –

Efficacy and Safety of Once-Daily Vemlidy Demonstrated in Individuals 12 Years of Age and Older

Data Reinforcing Impact of Bristol Myers Squibb Cardiovascular Portfolio to be Presented at American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2022

Data across VALOR-HCM, EXPLORER-HCM, AUGUSTUS and other studies continue to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of the company's cardiovascular portfolio

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced the presentation of research demonstrating the strength of the company's cardiovascular franchise at the American Heart Association's (AHA) annual Scientific Sessions, taking place in-person and virtually November 5-7, 2022. Findings from clinical, patient-reported outcomes and real-world studies will be presented across the cardiovascular portfolio. Notably, one abstract from the CAMZYOS ® (mavacamten) development program was accepted as a featured science presentation demonstrating advancements in the treatment of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

