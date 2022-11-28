Life Science NewsInvesting News

The Gummy Project Inc. (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS0) (OTCQB: GUMYD) ("GUMY" or the "Company") announces that it has issued a total of 2,300,000 stock options pursuant to its incentive stock option plan ("Plan") to consultants which vest on the grant date. Each option entitles the holder to subscribe for one common share of the Company for $0.06 for a period of 5 years, subject to the terms of the Plan. Over the past quarter, 1,664,800 options have lapsed or been cancelled.

About The Gummy Project

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow.

Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director
Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656
E-mail: investors@shopgummies.com

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - The Gummy Project Inc.

 The Gummy Project Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 12,250,156 common shares.

The Gummy Project Continues Strategic Expansion in US with Purchase Order from 5-Star Luxury Four Seasons Hotel Seattle to Become Supplier of Gummy Products for Guest Room Mini-Bars

  • The Gummy Project's Watermelon Sharks are expected to be featured for sale in all 147 guest rooms at the 5-star luxury Four Seasons Hotel Seattle.
  • The Four Seasons Hotel Seattle now joins the Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco as Four Seasons properties that will be selling Peachy Bees and/or Watermelon Sharks in guest room mini-bars.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS0) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order from the 5-star luxury Four Seasons Hotel Seattle to become a supplier of gummies for each of the hotel's 147 guest room mini-bars.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have a second Four Seasons property place a purchase order for our gummies for each of its guest room mini-bars," said Charlie Lamb, President & CEO of GUMY. "We are gaining some tremendous traction in the hotel sector and very much look forward to continually growing our relationship with the ultra-luxury 5-star Four Seasons brand."

The Gummy Project Continues Strategic Expansion in US Hotel Sector After Receiving Purchase Order from Virgin Hotels Chicago to Become Supplier of Gummy Products for Guest Room Mini-Bars

  • The Gummy Project's Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks expected to be featured for sale in all 250 guest rooms at the Virgin Hotel Chicago.
  • Purchase order continues The Gummy Projects strategic expansion in the Canadian and US Hotel sector.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS0) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order from the Virgin Hotels Chicago to become a supplier of gummies for each of the hotel's 250 guest room mini-bars.

The Gummy Project Achieves Another Milestone with Purchase Order from Canada Life Centre, Home of the National Hockey League's Winnipeg Jets and American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose

  • Purchase from an NHL sports and entertainment venue marks an important milestone in The Gummy Project's multi-channel sales strategy.
  • The Gummy Project's Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks will be featured for sale in all concessions, starting with the Winnipeg Jets pre-season home opener.
  • Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks now available in an NHL sports and entertainment venue, major grocery chains, a national airline, hotels (in both US and Canada) and one of the largest passenger ferry lines in the world.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS0) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received a purchase order from The Canada Life Centre, home of the National Hockey League's Winnipeg Jets and American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose.

"We are absolutely thrilled that our Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks will be available for fans to enjoy at Jets and Moose games," said Charlie Lamb, President & CEO of GUMY. "Our multi-channel sales strategy now includes high traffic sports and entertainment venues, with Canada Life Centre marking our entrance into this sector and a key milestone for the Company. In a very short time period, we have been able to form partnerships with and have our gummies for sale in major grocery chains, a national airline, hotels (both in the US and Canada), one of the largest passenger ferry systems in the world and now a professional sports stadium and we very much look forward to continuing to execute our strategic expansion both in Canada and the US."

The Gummy Project Expands in US After Receiving Purchase Order from 5-Star Luxury Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco to Become Supplier of Gummy Products for Guest Room Mini-Bars

  • The Gummy Project's Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks expected to be featured for sale in all 277 guest rooms at the 5-star luxury Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco
  • Purchase order from world class hotel marks the achievement of another milestone in The Gummy Project's ongoing multi-channel sales strategy

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order from the 5-star luxury Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco to become a supplier of gummies for each of the hotel's 277 guest room mini-bars.

"We are thrilled to continue our strategic expansion in the US and honoured to have been selected by the luxury 5-star Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco to be a supplier of Peachy Bees and Watermelon sharks for hotel guest rooms," said Charlie Lamb, President & CEO of GUMY. "We very much look forward to developing a long-term relationship with The Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco, who not only are a world class hotel but who also share our commitment to a more sustainable future for everyone."

AMGEN TO WEBCAST INVESTOR CALL AT WCIRDC 2022

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will host a webcast call for the investment community in conjunction with the World Congress on Insulin Resistance, Diabetes & Cardiovascular Disease (WCIRDC) at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday Dec. 5, 2022. David M. Reese M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen, along with members of Amgen's R&D team, will discuss the Phase 1 data from AMG 133, a novel bispecific glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor (GIPR) antagonist and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist molecule.

The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

Gilead and Arcus Biosciences Announce Positive Update on Joint TIGIT Program From Interim Analysis of ARC-7 Study in Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

Data will be Presented on December 20, 2022 at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Monthly Plenary Series

The Impact of Inaction - New Publication Reveals Not All of Canada is on Track to Meet Global Hepatitis C Elimination Goal

  • Timing of elimination of the hepatitis C virus (HCV) in Canada's provinces indicates 70% of provinces could reach the World Health Organization's (WHO) HCV elimination target of 2030, however three of Canada's provinces — two of them the most populous in the country — are off track to achieve this hepatitis C elimination goal. 1
  • Timely elimination would save 170 lives and $122.6 million in direct medical costs in these three provinces by 2030. 1
  • The Progress Report developed by Action Hepatitis Canada outlines key metrics on which to evaluate HCV elimination progress in Canada , specific to each province. 2
  • In Canada , there are five priority populations and one age-cohort that carry the largest burden of HCV and are recognized as being affected the most by the virus.

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) supports a wide range of efforts to help elevate and prioritize hepatitis C virus (HCV) elimination. With a recent publication indicating 70% of Canada's provinces are on track to reach HCV elimination by the World Health Organization's (WHO) initial proposed target of 2030 1 it is important to turn our attention on those affected by the virus and acknowledge that infection with chronic HCV is a global public health concern.

The Impact of Inaction: Timing of Hepatitis C Elimination in Canada. (CNW Group/AbbVie Canada)

In 2016, Canada was one of the 194 countries that committed to support the World Health Organization's (WHO) goal of eliminating viral hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030. With the remarkable progress in HCV therapy, offering the ability to cure patients, this goal seemed possible.

"With the decline in treatment across Canada , it is particularly critical we continue to monitor treatment levels to assess Canada's progress to HCV elimination," said Jordan J Feld, MD MPH, Interim Director, Toronto Centre for Liver Disease, University Health Network, University of Toronto . "We need to continue to pursue novel approaches to case finding and linkage to care, as well as work closely with identified priority populations to ensure that they are able to seek prevention and treatment services without facing stigma and other barriers in the health care system. At the policy level, we need to improve our data sharing abilities across the country to ensure we can track our progress toward elimination."

Populations Most Affected by HCV in Canada 3

  • Indigenous people
  • People with experience in the prison system
  • People born between 1945 and 1975
  • Immigrants and newcomers
  • Gay, bisexual, men who have sex with men (gbMSM)
  • People who inject or use drugs

" Canada has made great strides toward the elimination of hepatitis C. However, there is a lot more work to be done, and the tactics that got us to this point will not necessarily get us to elimination," said Jennifer van Gennip , Executive Director, Action Hepatitis Canada. "Our mandate is to hold the federal and provincial governments accountable to provide the policies and resourced plans to achieve our goal, with focused efforts on priority populations within Canada ."

A look at national treatment data from January 2019 to November 2020 4 confirmed the decreasing trend in treatment levels nationally - a year-over-year decline of 31% in total treatment levels between 2019 and 2020. The report notes that this drop could be due to the disruptions to the healthcare system caused by the COVID-19 pandemic but could also reflect the saturation of treatment among those already linked to care and the difficulties with finding and engaging with individuals and populations not well served by our various healthcare systems. 1

"Everyone has a part to play in eliminating viral hepatitis as it will take more than medicine to achieve this goal," said Tracey Ramsay , Vice-president and General Manager, AbbVie Canada. "AbbVie is committed to partnering with stakeholders to implement sustainable solutions that allow more patients to be screened, linked to care, and treated in a timely manner, especially for those vulnerable patient populations that have lost access to our healthcare system as a result of the pandemic."

Given the available evidence, Canada's momentum towards timely HCV elimination may be jeopardized if diagnosis and treatment are not maintained at appropriate levels. Improved HCV surveillance to build frameworks and innovative approaches to prevention, testing, linkage to care and treatment to achieve this goal is required.

About Hepatitis C

An estimated 250,000 people in Canada are living with chronic hepatitis C but as many as 44% are not aware that they have the disease. 5 Left undiagnosed and untreated, chronic hepatitis C can lead to cirrhosis, liver cancer or liver failure. Currently, hepatitis C is the leading indication for liver transplant in Canada . 6 AbbVie supports a range of efforts to help elevate and prioritize HCV elimination because we know achieving the shared goal of elimination by 2030 will take more than medicine. It will take transparent and collaborative partnerships with all stakeholders – industry, healthcare providers, healthcare systems, patient groups and their support networks. Joint efforts and maximizing the time we have left will enable us to reach this goal.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca . Follow AbbVie Canada on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn.


1 Timing of elimination of hepatitis C virus in Canada's provinces. https://canlivj.utpjournals.press/doi/full/10.3138/canlivj-2022-0003 . Accessed November 2022.


2 Action Hepatitis Canada. Progress Toward Viral Hepatitis Elimination in Canada. 2021 Report. https://www.actionhepatitiscanada.ca/uploads/8/3/3/9/83398604/ahc_progress_report_2021.pdf . Accessed November 2022.


3 Action Hepatitis Canada. Priority Populations. https://www.actionhepatitiscanada.ca/priority-populations.html . Accessed November 2022.


4 IQVIA GPM National Audit for HCV/Direct Acting Antivirals Market, January 2019–November 2020.


5 Canadian Liver Foundation. https://www.liver.ca/hepatitis-c-warning/ . Accessed November 2022.


6 Canadian Liver Foundation. https://www.liver.ca/how-you-help/advocate/ . Accessed November 2022.

AbbVie logo (CNW Group/AbbVie Canada)

SOURCE AbbVie Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/24/c4530.html

AMGEN ANNOUNCES WEBCAST OF 2022 EVERCORE ISI HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference at 11:20 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 . David M. Reese M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

Sirona Biochem Signs International Partnership Agreement with Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") announces that, subsequent to the LOI Sirona and Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals (" Wanbang ") have signed an expanded, international partnership agreement to collaborate on licencing Sirona's SGLT2 inhibitor, TFC-039, as a pharmaceutical treatment in both animal and human health. The agreement adds human health to the partnership as a result of new licencing opportunities currently in due diligence.

Wanbang (a wholly owned subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical) and Sirona initially signed a licensing agreement for TFC-039, whereby Wanbang obtained the rights to develop the compound as a diabetes treatment in China and Sirona retained the global rights. Sirona has since been in discussions with animal health companies to advance TFC-039 as a treatment for diabetes and chronic kidney disease in companion animals. SGLT2 inhibitors provide an opportunity to treat inflicted animals with an oral medication as opposed to the traditional method of daily insulin injections. More recently, Sirona has entered into due diligence with a large pharmaceutical company with a regional interest in developing the compound for human diabetes.

AbbVie to Present at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in the 5 th Annual Evercore ISI Virtual HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 . Rob Michael vice chairman and president, Jeffrey R. Stewart executive vice president, commercial operations, Scott Reents senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Tom Hudson senior vice president, R&D and chief scientific officer, will present at 9:55 a.m. Central time .

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com . An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

