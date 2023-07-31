Noble Acquires Option Properties

Goodness Growth Holdings to Release Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 14, 2023

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a cannabis company committed to providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today announced that it will release its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Monday, August 14, 2023 after the market closes.

Goodness Growth management will host a conference call with the investment community that same day, Monday, August 14, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. CT) to discuss its results. Interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing 1-888-414-4585 (Toll-Free) (US and Canada) or 1-646-960-0331 (Toll) (International) and referencing conference ID number 8663261.

A live audio webcast of this event will also be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website and via the following link:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/747827666 .

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. is a cannabis company whose mission is to provide safe access, quality products and value to its customers while supporting its local communities through active participation and restorative justice programs. The Company is evolving with the industry and is in the midst of a transformation to being significantly more customer-centric across its operations, which include cultivation, manufacturing, wholesale and retail business lines. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in four markets and operates 14 dispensaries in three states. For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com .

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:
Sam Gibbons
Chief of Staff, VP Investor Relations
samgibbons@goodnessgrowth.com
(612) 314-8995

Media Inquiries:
Amanda Hutcheson
Senior Manager, Communications
amandahutcheson@goodnessgrowth.com
(919) 815-1476


Trulieve Opening Relocated Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Kissimmee, Florida

New dispensary delivers on brand promise of product quality and variety with convenient locations

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States announced the relocation of a medical dispensary in Kissimmee, Fla. located at 2647 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. The dispensary will be open 9AM 8:30PM Monday through Saturday and 11AM 8PM on Sunday .

Melodiol Global Health Limited

Quarterly Activities Report: Record Revenues for Melodiol

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1, FRA:1X8) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide the following report on progress for the three month period ended 30 June 2023 (the ‘quarter’), which is accompanied by the Company’s Appendix 4C. All financial results are in Australian dollars (unless otherwise stated) and unaudited.

cannabis leaves with mastercard

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Mastercard Bans Cannabis Debit Card Transactions

Payments company Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is putting a firm end to any US debit card transactions involving cannabis.

Meanwhile, this week in Canada another cannabis producer issued less-than-glowing financial results, adding to the list of losses faced by the domestic industry. Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Trulieve Opening Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Sanford, Florida

Company announces grand opening and patient education sessions

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States announced the grand opening of a new medical dispensary in Sanford, Fla. at 4740 W SR-46. The doors will open on Saturday, July 22 with hours of 9 AM 8:30 PM Monday through Saturday and 11 AM 8 PM on Sunday .

Trulieve Announces Appointment of Ryan Blust as Interim Chief Financial Officer

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the appointment of Ryan Blust the Company's Vice President, Finance, as its interim Chief Financial Officer and the departure of Tim Mullany as Chief Financial Officer for personal reasons, each effective July 20, 2023 . The Company has also retained the services of an executive recruitment firm to commence a search for a new chief financial officer.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Mr. Blust has over 18 years of accounting and finance experience. He joined Trulieve in September 2018 , and has previously served as interim CFO for the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Blust served as the Controller at Vector Solutions, a software company. Mr. Blust also served as CFO for Honeycomb Company of America, an aerospace manufacturer, and as Assistant Controller for Marinemax, a retail boat company. He began his career in public accounting in 2004, serving with both Cherry Bekaert as well as Bobbitt, Pittinger & Company.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Nicole Yelland , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (248) 219-9234
Nicole.Yelland@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-appointment-of-ryan-blust-as-interim-chief-financial-officer-301882739.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/21/c9230.html

Cronos Group Inc. to Hold 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on August 8, 2023

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") will hold its 2023 second quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Cronos' senior management team will discuss the Company's financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.

To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations . To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company's website.

