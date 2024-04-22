Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in North Palm Beach, Florida

New location on U.S. Highway 1 will host grand opening celebration Friday

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in North Palm Beach, Florida .

Trulieve North Palm Beach, located at 11859 U.S. Hwy 1, will be open 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sundays

A grand opening celebration will be held Friday, April 26 , beginning at 9 a.m. , featuring music, specials, discounts, and opportunities to register for upcoming patient education sessions.

"We are thrilled to expand access to medical cannabis in Florida with this new dispensary," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers . "Patients in Palm Beach County can find their favorite top-quality branded cannabis products and experience Trulieve's world-class customer service at this convenient location."

The new dispensary, located at 11859 U.S. Hwy 1, will be open 9 a.m. 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. 8 p.m. on Sundays , offering walk-in and express pickup service.

Trulieve North Palm Beach will carry a wide variety of popular products including Trulieve's portfolio of in-house brands such as Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One, Sweet Talk, and Trekkers. Customers will also have access to beloved partner brands such as Alien Labs, Bellamy Brothers , Binske, Black Tuna, Blue River , Connected Cannabis, DeLisioso, Khalifa Kush , Love's Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen, Seed Junky, and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida .

Across Florida , Trulieve offers home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup. Veterans receive 20% off every order when they show their military ID, and all first-time guests are eligible for a 60% new customer discount at any Florida Trulieve location. For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .
Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-to-open-medical-cannabis-dispensary-in-north-palm-beach-florida-302122904.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/22/c0872.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Charts and pen on desk, Tilray Brands logo.

Cannabis Round-Up: Tilray Reports Quarterly Results, Nebraska Adjusts Proposed CBD Tax Rate

Major cannabis industry player Tilray Brands (TSX:TLRY,NASDAQ:TLRY) disappointed investors with its latest quarterly results this week, falling short of analysts' expectations in the wake of a number of acquisitions.

Meanwhile, Nebraska lawmakers have proposed a lower tax rate for CBD after their initial offer was criticized, and unionized cannabis workers are preparing to strike on 4/20 as they seek improved benefits.

Stay up to date on the latest news, trends and policy developments in the cannabis industry with our round-up below.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call on May 9, 2024

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its first quarter 2024 financial results.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers and Chief Financial Officer Wes Getman will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call and ask to join the Trulieve Cannabis Corp. call.

North American toll free: 1-844-824-3830

Passcode:

3368806

International: 1-412-542-4136

Passcode:

3368806

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://app.webinar.net/gl7Pnd4n40e

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-cannabis-corp-to-hold-first-quarter-2024-results-conference-call-on-may-9-2024-302108647.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/05/c4744.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces April 2024 Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned event participation in April.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

  • Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, Miami, Florida : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a panel discussion at 1 pm eastern on April 17 th with the Bellamy Brothers, campaign spokesmen for the Smart & Safe Florida initiative.

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at: https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-april-2024-event-participation-302107164.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/03/c8191.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CORRECTION - ACE Venture Enterprises, Inc. Announces Planned Acquisition of Vireo Health of New York from Goodness Growth Holdings

Led by Steven Acevedo and Art Isagholian, ACE Venture Enterprises, Inc., a minority-owned business, plans to acquire Vireo Health of New York to accelerate entry into the New York market –

– Ace plans to retain Goodness Growth with a collaborative advisory agreement to advance the long-term success of both organizations –

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Company demonstrates improved performance with record revenue and operating income in fiscal year 2023 –

– Q4 2023 revenue of $24.2 million excluding discontinued operations increased 34.4% year-over-year –

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Applauds Florida Supreme Court for Affirmative Ruling on the Smart & Safe Florida Ballot Initiative

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., applauds the Florida Supreme Court for ruling affirmatively on the Smart & Safe Florida initiative and placing it on the 2024 General Election ballot. The initiative, if passed, will allow adults over the age of 21 to purchase cannabis products for personal consumption.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

"We are thankful that the Court has correctly ruled the ballot initiative and summary language meets the standards for single subject and clarity. We look forward to supporting this campaign as it heads to the ballot this Fall," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers .

Rivers added, "Trulieve was the primary financial supporter of the initiative during the signature gathering effort and subsequent court challenge and is a proud supporter, alongside a strong coalition of other companies, of the next important phase to educate Floridians on the amendment and secure a yes vote on Amendment 3 this November."

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-applauds-florida-supreme-court-for-affirmative-ruling-on-the-smart--safe-florida-ballot-initiative-302104809.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/01/c4879.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ChemX Materials: Developing Innovative Processing Technology to Produce High Purity Alumina

Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 25th

Canada Nickel Announces Exercise of Mann Property Option with Noble

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES 2023 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL & QUARTERLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Rare Earth Investing

ChemX Materials: Developing Innovative Processing Technology to Produce High Purity Alumina

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Announces Exercise of Mann Property Option with Noble

Energy Investing

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES 2023 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL & QUARTERLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Base Metals Investing

Noble Announces Canada Nickel Exercising its Option on Noble's Mann Township Property

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Announces Exploration Permit for Flagship Project Drayton Black Lake

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Drilling and Geophysics Underway at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Precious Metals Investing

GOLD ROYALTY ANNOUNCES RECORD TOTAL REVENUE, LAND AGREEMENT PROCEEDS AND INTEREST AND GEOS

×