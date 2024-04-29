Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cleo Diagnostics

March 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is pleased to provide the market with an update on activities in the March 2024 quarter as it develops its simple and accurate blood test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Highlights

  • Design transfer activities completed, with reliable and reproducible data supporting progression to prototype manufacture
  • Publication of second peer-reviewed dataset confirms substantial performance advantage over current standard of care testing using CA125
  • CLEO’s strategic U.S. market access and reimbursement program underway with appointment of New York-based industry partner HcFocus
  • U.S. clinical trial established, with U.S.-based Lindus Health managing site logistics and patient recruitment
  • Physician engagement commenced in Australia
  • A$9.973M cash at bank at 31 March 2024.

2nd PEER REVIEWED PUBLICATION

The article, entitled ‘Reclassification of patients with ambiguous CA125 for optimised pre-surgical triage’ was published in the peer reviewed medical journal, Diagnostics.

A copy of the publication is available here: https://www.mdpi.com/2075-4418/14/7/671 The article concluded:

a) CLEO’s test correctly identified most cancer cases missed by CA125, including a majority of patients with early stage cancers;

b) The test provided superior identification of benign disease to eliminate the majority of "false positive" results obtained using CA125; and

c) The test efficiently discriminated malignant from benign samples.

Background

Further data for CLEO’s ovarian cancer triage test has been published in the peer-reviewed international journal ‘Diagnostics’.

Whilst these clinical studies are complex documents to interpret for the lay-reader, they form an integral part of Cleo’s commercialisation strategy. They are crucial for providing documentary evidence of Cleo’s test performance and will be used:

  • To support Cleo’s case to be included in national and international medical guidelines;
  • To support Cleo’s applications for private insurance coverage in the USA; and
  • To inform clinicians of Cleo’s test performance to drive uptake.

The latest study assessed the use of CLEO’s triage test to rescue those cases where CA125 provided an incorrect indication. Accurately identifying cancer patients early is critical to provide immediate referral to a gynaecological oncology specialist for surgery; whilst allowing better management of patients with non-malignant disease.

The study compared the potential clinical benefit to patients if CLEO’s Test was used for initial diagnostic work-up instead of CA125, the current gold standard ovarian cancer biomarker.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from CLEO Diagnostics, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.

Cleo Diagnostics

Cleo Diagnostics


Medtronic receives FDA approval for Inceptiv closed-loop spinal cord stimulator

Closed-loop sensing capability instantly and automatically adjusts therapy while treating chronic pain

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Inceptiv™ closed-loop rechargeable spinal cord stimulator (SCS) for the treatment of chronic pain. Inceptiv is the first Medtronic SCS device to offer a closed-loop feature that senses biological signals along the spinal cord and automatically adjusts stimulation in real time, keeping therapy in harmony with the motions of daily life.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Illustration of heart attack.

Investing in Cardiovascular MedTech Companies

Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading global cause of death, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives annually, based on data from the World Health Organisation. Over 80 percent of these deaths are due to heart attacks and strokes, while one-third of them occur in people under seventy years of age.

Efforts to address the core risk factors associated with cardiovascular diseases are coinciding with recent innovations in medical technology, which have been critical in not only preventing and managing them but also increasing the survival rate.

As medical technologies associated with the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease continue to evolve, medical technology companies provide an opportunity for investors to create wealth through health.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 30, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

March Quarterly Appendix 4C

March Quarterly Appendix 4C

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) (Cardiex, the Company) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Cardiex March 2024 Quarter Update

Cardiex March 2024 Quarter Update

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) (Cardiex, the Company) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report.
CardieX Limited (ASX:CDX)

Cardiex: Biomarker Technologies, Digital Solutions to Address the World's Largest Health Disorders


