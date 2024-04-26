Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cronos Group Inc. to Hold Virtual 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") will hold its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Cronos will be conducting the meeting in a virtual-only format via live audio webcast. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will have an equal opportunity to participate in the 2024 Annual Meeting online regardless of their geographic location, including a chance to ask questions and vote.

The Company's proxy statement describing the formal business to be conducted at the meeting and containing detailed instructions about how to participate in the meeting is available on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/financial-information/annual-meeting .

Access Information
Date: Thursday, June 20, 2024
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Live Audio Webcast Online at: http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CRON2024

Replay

A replay of the Annual Meeting will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website ( https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations ) starting about 24 hours after the meeting is finished.

About Cronos

Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach ® , PEACE NATURALS ® and Lord Jones ® . For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about Cronos' intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks. Financial results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which has been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar , respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

Cronos Group Contact
Shayne Laidlaw
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com


Cronos Group CRON:CA CRON Cannabis Investing
Cannabis Investing

Ongoing Growth in North America’s Cannabis Space

An article curated by Bazinga highlighted the cannabis market trends from last week. Even though last week was short, the cannabis sector was a busy. The article went on to highlight a number of the cannabis companies looking preparing for their IPOs, among other cannabis related news.

The article went on to highlight the Flowr Corporation as one of numerous companies looking to go public by the end of the year. Flowr’s management team is responsible for the creation and success of MedReleaf, an R&D focused company in the medical cannabis space. In preparation for its RTO in Canada, the company has raised $36 million in financing.

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos Group Inc. to Hold 2024 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on May 9, 2024

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") will hold its 2024 first quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Cronos' senior management team will discuss the Company's financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.

To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations . To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company's website.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cannabis Market Flourishes Amid Global Legalization, Driving Concerns About Road Safety

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

Over the past decade, the cannabis market has undergone significant expansion, driven largely by a wave of legalization efforts across the United States and other parts of the world. As state and national governments reassess their legal stance on cannabis, both for medical and recreational use, the industry has seen a surge in legitimacy and economic interest. In the United States, a majority of states have legalized cannabis in some form, reflecting a shift in public opinion and an acknowledgement of the potential medical benefits and revenue generation opportunities. Globally, countries like Canada, Uruguay, and several European nations have moved towards more liberal cannabis policies, further propelling the market's growth. The financial implications of these legalization efforts are substantial and continue to evolve. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global legal cannabis market size was valued at USD 13.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5% from 2022 to 2030. Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTC: BLOZF) (CSE: BLO), Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON), Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB), Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTC: CURLF)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in North Palm Beach, Florida

New location on U.S. Highway 1 will host grand opening celebration Friday

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in North Palm Beach, Florida .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charts and pen on desk, Tilray Brands logo.

Cannabis Round-Up: Tilray Reports Quarterly Results, Nebraska Adjusts Proposed CBD Tax Rate

Major cannabis industry player Tilray Brands (TSX:TLRY,NASDAQ:TLRY) disappointed investors with its latest quarterly results this week, falling short of analysts' expectations in the wake of a number of acquisitions.

Meanwhile, Nebraska lawmakers have proposed a lower tax rate for CBD after their initial offer was criticized, and unionized cannabis workers are preparing to strike on 4/20 as they seek improved benefits.

Stay up to date on the latest news, trends and policy developments in the cannabis industry with our round-up below.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call on May 9, 2024

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its first quarter 2024 financial results.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers and Chief Financial Officer Wes Getman will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call and ask to join the Trulieve Cannabis Corp. call.

North American toll free: 1-844-824-3830

Passcode:

3368806

International: 1-412-542-4136

Passcode:

3368806

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://app.webinar.net/gl7Pnd4n40e

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-cannabis-corp-to-hold-first-quarter-2024-results-conference-call-on-may-9-2024-302108647.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/05/c4744.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces April 2024 Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned event participation in April.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

  • Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, Miami, Florida : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a panel discussion at 1 pm eastern on April 17 th with the Bellamy Brothers, campaign spokesmen for the Smart & Safe Florida initiative.

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at: https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-april-2024-event-participation-302107164.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/03/c8191.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×