Goodness Growth Holdings to Release First Quarter 2024 Results on May 7, 2024

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a cannabis company committed to providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today announced that it will release its financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024 on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 after the market closes.

Goodness Growth management will host a conference call with the investment community that day, Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT) to discuss its results. Interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (Toll-Free) (US and Canada) or 1-646-307-1963 (Toll) (International) and referencing conference ID number 3718174.

A live audio webcast of this event will also be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website and via the following link:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/586704075 .

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. is a cannabis company whose mission is to provide safe access, quality products and value to its customers while supporting its local communities through active participation and restorative justice programs. The Company is evolving with the industry and is in the midst of a transformation to being significantly more customer-centric across its operations, which include cultivation, manufacturing, wholesale and retail business lines. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in four markets and operates 14 dispensaries in three states. For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com .

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries: Media Inquiries:
Sam Gibbons Amanda Hutcheson
Managing Director Corporate Communications
sam.gibbons@alpha-ir.com amandahutcheson@goodnessgrowth.com
(612) 314-8995 (919) 815-1476


Primary Logo

Goodness Growth HoldingsCNX:GDNSGDNSFCannabis Investing
Cronos Group Inc. to Hold Virtual 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") will hold its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Cronos will be conducting the meeting in a virtual-only format via live audio webcast. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will have an equal opportunity to participate in the 2024 Annual Meeting online regardless of their geographic location, including a chance to ask questions and vote.

Cronos Group Inc. to Hold 2024 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on May 9, 2024

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") will hold its 2024 first quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Cronos' senior management team will discuss the Company's financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.

To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations . To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company's website.

Cannabis Market Flourishes Amid Global Legalization, Driving Concerns About Road Safety

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

Over the past decade, the cannabis market has undergone significant expansion, driven largely by a wave of legalization efforts across the United States and other parts of the world. As state and national governments reassess their legal stance on cannabis, both for medical and recreational use, the industry has seen a surge in legitimacy and economic interest. In the United States, a majority of states have legalized cannabis in some form, reflecting a shift in public opinion and an acknowledgement of the potential medical benefits and revenue generation opportunities. Globally, countries like Canada, Uruguay, and several European nations have moved towards more liberal cannabis policies, further propelling the market's growth. The financial implications of these legalization efforts are substantial and continue to evolve. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global legal cannabis market size was valued at USD 13.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5% from 2022 to 2030. Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTC: BLOZF) (CSE: BLO), Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON), Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB), Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTC: CURLF)

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in North Palm Beach, Florida

New location on U.S. Highway 1 will host grand opening celebration Friday

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in North Palm Beach, Florida .

Charts and pen on desk, Tilray Brands logo.

Cannabis Round-Up: Tilray Reports Quarterly Results, Nebraska Adjusts Proposed CBD Tax Rate

Major cannabis industry player Tilray Brands (TSX:TLRY,NASDAQ:TLRY) disappointed investors with its latest quarterly results this week, falling short of analysts' expectations in the wake of a number of acquisitions.

Meanwhile, Nebraska lawmakers have proposed a lower tax rate for CBD after their initial offer was criticized, and unionized cannabis workers are preparing to strike on 4/20 as they seek improved benefits.

Stay up to date on the latest news, trends and policy developments in the cannabis industry with our round-up below.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call on May 9, 2024

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its first quarter 2024 financial results.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers and Chief Financial Officer Wes Getman will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call and ask to join the Trulieve Cannabis Corp. call.

North American toll free: 1-844-824-3830

Passcode:

3368806

International: 1-412-542-4136

Passcode:

3368806

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://app.webinar.net/gl7Pnd4n40e

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Norfolk Metals: ASX-listed Uranium Explorer

White Gold Corp. to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

Charbone Hydrogen Announces 2023 Financial Results

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce les Resultats Financiers 2023

