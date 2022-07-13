Resource News Investing News

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") announces that it has awarded incentive stock options pursuant to its stock option plan, to various directors, officers, and consultants of the Company, to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,110,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.57 per share and will expire five years from the date of grant.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH and OTCQB: GGLDF. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historic resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag) and Hot Springs Peak (Au). Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada.

The Company reiterates that its near-term strategy to advance its assets is not impacted by the COVID-19 Corona virus. The Company continues to monitor the situation and is in compliance with all government guidelines.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com.

Mr. William Wagener, Chairman & CEO

Getchell Gold Corp.
1-647-249-4798
info@getchellgold.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130716

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Getchell GoldCSE:GTCHBase Metals Investing
GTCH:CNX
Getchell Gold

Getchell Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Engages Apex Geoscience to Conduct a Resource Estimate for the Advanced Exploration Stage Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Engages Apex Geoscience to Conduct a Resource Estimate for the Advanced Exploration Stage Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of Apex Geoscience Ltd. ("Apex") of Edmonton, AB, to conduct a resource estimation ("2022 Resource Estimate") for the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada.

Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects Shallow High-Grade Gold at North Fork Zone Returning 17.7 g/t Au over 9.9 m within a Broader Interval Grading 5.4 g/t Au over 51.9m, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects Shallow High-Grade Gold at North Fork Zone Returning 17.7 g/t Au over 9.9 m within a Broader Interval Grading 5.4 g/t Au over 51.9m, Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide partial results for drill hole FCG22-17 that targeted the high-grade North Fork zone at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada.

Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Commences Drill Program at the High-Grade Star Copper-Gold-Silver Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Commences Drill Program at the High-Grade Star Copper-Gold-Silver Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of the maiden drill program at the Company's Star project that comprises two main mineralized occurrences, the formerly producing Star Point copper mine and the Star South Cu-Au-Ag prospect, located in Pershing County, NV.

Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Getchell Gold Corp. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed a non-brokered private placement. The Company issued 4,382,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.40 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,752,800 (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.60 per share for a period of two years from the date of closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold 2022 Drilling at Fondaway Has Commenced at the North Fork High-Grade Discovery that Intersected 10.4 g/t Au over 25.0 m

Getchell Gold 2022 Drilling at Fondaway Has Commenced at the North Fork High-Grade Discovery that Intersected 10.4 g/t Au over 25.0 m

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 2022 drill program at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada has commenced.

Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Provides Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Provides Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel Project. The Kenbridge Nickel Project is in the Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario. Kenbridge has an existing shaft to a depth of 2,042 ft (622 m), with level stations at 150 ft. (45 m) intervals below the shaft collar and two levels developed at 350 ft (107 m) and 500 ft (152 m) below the shaft collar.

The PEA was independently prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") of Brampton, Ontario under the supervision of Eugene J. Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Victory Begins Work Program on Its Georgia Lake Lithium Project in Ontario

Victory Begins Work Program on Its Georgia Lake Lithium Project in Ontario

  • Property represents a large, under-explored land package adjacent to Rock Tech's near term Georgia Lake Lithium deposit
  • The Georgia Lake Lithium District has a proven track record of economic Li deposits dating back to the mid 1950's
  • Rock Tech is building a lithium ore processing facility for custom milling in Thunder Bay, to be online in early 2024, which with Ontario Government support will support mineral processing from other nearby Li mines

Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's has begun its first work program on its recently acquired Georgia Lake Lithium Project in the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario

"We are excited to begin our first work program at our fully owned Georgia Lake property, which is based in the proven Lithium region within the Thunder Bay District," said Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory Resources President and CEO. "Victory's Georgia Lake property is ideally situated in a proven lithium region, and one with mining infrastructure supported by the Government of Ontario and from Rock Tech, which will allow us to realize the full potential of any commercially viable deposits within the project."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EV Nickel Phase 2 Drilling Results: Reports 5.4 Metres Grading 2.96% Ni From "W4 Extension"

EV Nickel Phase 2 Drilling Results: Reports 5.4 Metres Grading 2.96% Ni From "W4 Extension"

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

● EV22-12 intersects 14.3 metres grading 1.50% Ni, including 5.4 metres grading 2.96% Ni
● EV22-13 intersects 15.8 metres grading 0.85% Ni, including 5.5 metres grading 1.33% Ni
● Initial results from the Phase 2 Drilling focused on the down plunge potential of the Langmuir W4 Zone
● This High-Grade mineralization is referred to as the "W4 Extension", between 200 and 500m from surface

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toronto Stock Exchange, Western Copper and Gold, The View From The C-Suite

Toronto Stock Exchange, Western Copper and Gold, The View From The C-Suite

Paul West-Sells President and CEO of Western Copper and Gold ("Western" or the "Company")  (TSX: WRN) shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html .

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.  For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/08/c5019.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EV Nickel Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement of $2.2M

EV Nickel Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement of $2.2M

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

EV Nickel Inc. (TSXV:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the oversubscribed, non-brokered, private placement financing (the "Offering") (see news releases dated June 15, 2022 and June 27, 2022) for gross proceeds of C$2,206,831

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stillwater Critical Minerals Reports Wide and High-Grade Intervals of Platreef-Style Mineralization in Resource Expansion Drilling in the HGR Deposit Area at Stillwater West Project in Montana, USA

Stillwater Critical Minerals Reports Wide and High-Grade Intervals of Platreef-Style Mineralization in Resource Expansion Drilling in the HGR Deposit Area at Stillwater West Project in Montana, USA

Stillwater Critical Minerals (formerly Group Ten Metals) (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "SWCM") today reports wide, high-grade intervals of nickel sulphide mineralization with palladium, platinum, rhodium, cobalt, copper and gold in a final tranche of first-pass drill results from the 14-hole resource expansion campaign completed at the Company's flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project in Montana, USA. Additional rhodium results are pending

Results continue to support the Company's priority objective of expanding the October 2021 inaugural mineral resource estimates with multiple wide and highly mineralized intervals returned in step-out drilling in six holes at the HGR deposit area at Iron Mountain (see Table 1 and Figure 1). Drilling in 2021 focused on resource expansion in three of the five deposit areas delineated by the 2021 estimates. Similar wide and well-mineralized intervals have now been reported from all three deposit areas as announced December 20, 2021, March 7, 2022, and May 3, 2022. Mineralization remains open to expansion along trend and at depth in all five deposit areas, which are set within 12 kilometers of the broader 32-kilometer-long land package in the lower Stillwater Igneous Complex (see Figure 2).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×