Gold
Copper
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Getchell Gold Corp. Welcomes New Chairman Bob Bass and Announces Change of Directors

Getchell Gold Corp. Welcomes New Chairman Bob Bass and Announces Change of Directors

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) (" Getchell " or the " Company ") warmly welcomes Robert (Bob) Bass as a Director and the new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Getchell Gold Corp. logo (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

Mr. Bass is a well-recognized and respected labor relations senior negotiator and spokesperson leading a distinguished career spanning decades. Celebrated as a key figure in his field, Mr. Bass has been instrumental in negotiations and arbitration for a wide array of major public sector entities, including the Metropolitan Toronto School Board, the Ontario Hospital Association, hospitals, police services, universities, nursing homes, and government.

Mr. Bass is an astute investor with a lengthy history and knowledge of investing in mining and mineral exploration. Mr. Bass's increasing ownership position in the Company, highlighted by his recent participation in the Company's debenture financing (Company news release dated Jan. 29, 2024 ), underscores his significant investment and belief in Getchell's ability to successfully advance its Nevada -based Fondaway Canyon Gold project.

Getchell Gold Corp. CEO and previous Chairman, Bill Wagener , expressed his enthusiasm for Mr. Bass's appointment stating, "Bob was one of the founders of Getchell when we started out as a private company. He has been a continuous and longtime supporter, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the helm of Getchell Gold Corp. His leadership, business acumen, and extensive network of contacts are precisely what we need to propel the recognition and valuation of the Company and the Fondaway Canyon Gold project. Bob's talents and dedication speak volumes, and we are confident in his ability to guide Getchell towards greater success."

Upon his appointment, Mr. Bass stated, "I am fully committed to take on the role of Chairman at Getchell Gold Corp. and motivated by the immense potential of the Fondaway Canyon Gold project, located in the world-class mining jurisdiction of Nevada . I believe that with our combined efforts, we can unlock great value for the Company and our shareholders. My confidence in this venture is unwavering, and I look forward to guiding the Company towards achieving its strategic goals."

In addition to Mr. Bass' appointment, the Company is pleased to welcome his son, Chris Bass , to its Board of Directors. Chris is a seasoned entrepreneur with significant experience in healthcare. He currently serves as the CEO of InventoRR MD Inc., where he has been pivotal in the development and success of the company's revolutionary flagship medical device, AbClo. These leadership changes underscore Getchell's commitment to continuous improvement and strong corporate governance, positioning the Company for long-term success.

In connection with the Director appointments, the Company has granted 1,000,000 stock options to Directors under the Company's 2022 stock option plan. Each option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 5 years from the date of grant. Additionally, the Company has granted its investor relations consultant, Fred Cooper , 250,000 stock options on the same terms.

With the addition of Bob and Chris Bass , the Directors, Officers, and Management of Getchell Gold Corp. now own 20.4% of the Company on a partially-diluted basis.

In light of these new additions, Jim Mustard has resigned as a Director to the Company and will assume the role as an advisor and consultant to the Company. Jim is a well-respected capital markets and mining professional and the Company welcomes his continued contribution. In addition, Jerry Bella has resigned as a Director to the Company. The Company thanks Jerry for his efforts and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

The Company further announces that it intends to enter into a debt settlement agreement with a bona-fide creditor of the Company to settle outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of $3,000 (the "Debt") in exchange for the issuance of 23,100 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of $0.13 per Share. The Shares issued by the Company will be subject to a four-month hold period and the Debt settlement remains subject to Canadian Securities Exchange acceptance.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada -focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage, 100% owned, Fondaway Canyon gold project, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio are the 100% owned; Dixie Comstock , a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag), and Hot Springs Peak (Au) projects. Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties are located in Churchill County, Nevada .

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the impact of Board changes on the Company's future success. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/28/c0018.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Debenture Financing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Debenture Financing

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful closure of the second tranche of its previously announced debenture financing initiative (the " Debenture Financing "), raising an additional $1,003,998 . As part of the Debenture Financing, the Company issued 10,039,980 warrants (each a " Debenture Warrant "), each allowing the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at $0.10 per share until January 26, 2027 with 50% of the Debenture Warrants vested on closing and the remaining 50% will vest and be exercisable on March 26, 2025 . Between both tranches, the Company issued non-convertible debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $2,921,418 and an aggregate of 29,214,180 Debenture Warrants.

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Equity Financing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Equity Financing

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (the " Unit Financing "). Between both tranches, the Company issued a total of 5,000,000 units (the " Units ") for gross proceeds of $500,000 . Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a " Unit Warrant "). Each Unit Warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.15 per common share for two years from the date of issuance.

Getchell Gold Corp to Attend the 2024 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Getchell Gold Corp to Attend the 2024 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

  • Exhibiting at Booth 808
  • Live Corporate Presentation: 11:10 - 11:20am - Sunday, Jan 21 st , Workshop 3

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming 2024 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (the "VRIC") in Vancouver on January 21-22, 2024 .

Getchell Gold Corp. logo (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

The VRIC, a key event in the junior mining sector for 25 years, draws over 5,000 investors annually. It will feature a marketplace with more than 300 investment opportunities in the mining industry, covering the spectrum from early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

This conference presents a unique opportunity for Getchell to highlight its latest achievements at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project and to outline its strategies for 2024. The conference schedule includes tailored meetings that match investors with appropriate projects, supported by expert analyses and updates on the latest trends in the mining sector.

Investors keen on attending the VRIC can register here: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference . Getchell invites attendees to visit its booth where they can directly interact with the Company's leadership team and gain insights into Getchell's recent progress and future plans.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate.  Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock , a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag) and Hot Springs Peak (Au).  Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada .

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation.  Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur.  Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information.  Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.  The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/17/c6536.html

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Raising Sufficient Funds to Make the Final Earn-In Option Payment to Acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Raising Sufficient Funds to Make the Final Earn-In Option Payment to Acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received sufficient funds through its ongoing debenture financing (the " Debenture Financing ") to execute on the final USD 1.6 million earn-in option payment to acquire a 100% interest in the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock gold properties located in Nevada .

Getchell Gold Corp. logo (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

"Completing the acquisition of the Fondaway Canyon gold project will undoubtably be a milestone event, marking a key inflection point in the trajectory of the Company." Bill Wagener , Chairman and CEO, commented. "A 100% acquisition of a large developing open-ended at-surface gold deposit in Nevada will deliver a major impetus for the Company going into the new year, especially as we head into a highly supportive and burgeoning gold market."

The Debenture Financing, as announced on Nov. 27, 2023 , remains ongoing and open for subscription to maximum proceeds of CA$5 million. Proceeds received in excess of US$1.6 million will be used to conduct further exploration work on the Fondaway Canyon gold project and for general working capital.

Under the terms of the option agreement (the " Agreement ") with Canagold Resources Ltd. (" Canagold ") executed on January 3, 2020 , the Company has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock , properties by paying Canagold a total of US$2 million in cash and US$2 million in the Company's shares staged over 4 years. The Company also has work commitments totaling US$1.45 million over the four years which have been fully satisfied.

In the preceding three anniversary payments, the Company has paid a total of US$400,000 in cash and US$1 million in the Company's shares with the outstanding balance, required to complete the acquisition, of US$1.6 million in cash and US$1 million in the Company's shares due on or before the fourth anniversary date.

The Company is preparing the final cash payment and share issuance to be fulfilled prior to year-end.

Fondaway Canyon Gold Project

Getchell Gold Corp. is delineating a potential Tier-1 gold resource at its flagship Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada, USA .

Following three consecutive successful drilling programs, the Company has effectively doubled the size of the historic resource, firmly placing Fondaway Canyon amongst the foremost developing projects in a world class mining jurisdiction. The Company recently published its first Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") at Fondaway Canyon (Company news release dated February 1, 2023 ):

  • Gold mineralization is at and near surface supporting an Open Pit mine model;
  • Inferred Mineral Resource of 38.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.23 g/t Au for 1,509,100 ounces of gold ;
  • Indicated Mineral Resource of 11.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.56 g/t Au for an additional 550,800 ounces of gold ;
  • Strong gold mineralization in the most peripheral drill holes leaves the mineral resources open in most directions for further expansion and indicates a substantially larger body of mineralization than delineated to date (Company news release dated August 9, 2023 ); and
  • Fully permitted drill program designed to expand the mineral resources and upgrade Inferred Resources to Indicated.

Getchell Gold Corp. is well positioned to continue expanding the Mineral Resource Estimate and advancing towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Notes on the Mineral Resource Estimate:

  1. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. There has been insufficient exploration to define the Inferred Resource as Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources, however, it is reasonable to expect that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. There is no guarantee that any part of the mineral resources discussed herein will be converted into a mineral reserve in the future. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, marketing, or other relevant issues. The Mineral Resources in this report were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") standards on mineral resources and reserves, definitions, and guidelines prepared by the CIM standing committee on reserve definitions and adopted by the CIM council (CIM 2014 and 2019).
  2. The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is December 12, 2022 , and a technical report on the Fondaway Canyon project titled "Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Fondaway Canyon Project, Nevada, USA " was filed by the Company on SEDAR+ on February 1, 2023 .
  3. The independent and qualified person for the MRE, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is Michael Dufresne , P.Geo., from APEX Geoscience Ltd.
Supplemental Financing Increased

Further to the Company's announcement dated Nov. 30 and Dec. 8, 2023 , and due to elevated demand, the amount of the Financing has been increased, while all other terms remain unchanged. The Financing will consist of up to 5 million units at a price of 10 cents per unit, for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 .

Closing of the Financing is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange. The securities issued pursuant to the financing will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The securities offered in the Financing and the Debenture Financing have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock , a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag) and Hot Springs Peak (Au). Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada .

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the launching and completion of the Debenture Financing and Financing, the terms of the Debenture Financing and Financing, the issuance and vesting of Warrants, payment of finder's fees in connection with the Debenture Financing and Financing, receipt of all applicable regulatory approval of the Debenture Financing and Financing, the use of proceeds, and timing for the amended proxy materials for the Annual General and Special Meeting. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/22/c3752.html

Getchell Gold Corp. Plans to Upgrade Mineral Resource Estimate at Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, Nevada

Getchell Gold Corp. Plans to Upgrade Mineral Resource Estimate at Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, Nevada

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) (" Getchell " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce plans to upgrade the Mineral Resource Estimate at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada .

Upgrading Mineral Resource Estimate

The Company published its first Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ")* for the Fondaway Canyon gold project (Company news release dated February 1, 2023 ), reporting:

us money, stock chart

Elliott Management's Hyperion to Seek Billion-dollar Mining Assets as Metals Demand Grows

Bargain-hunting billionaire investment firms are chasing undervalued mining stocks.

Those who follow the commodities markets are well aware that prices for many of the world’s important metals are facing continued downward pressure from weak global macroeconomics and heightened geopolitical volatility. As a result, mining companies have seen their valuations sink as institutional investors turn toward less risky ventures.

However, with commodities demand forecast to surge as the green transition takes hold, there's plenty of optimism that tides are set to change, and big-name contrarians are beginning to position ahead of time.

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

NV Gold Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that, further to the Company's press release on February 13, 2024, it is proceeding with a consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Shares") on the basis of (1) post-consolidated Share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated Shares (the "Consolidation"). No fractional shares will be issued as any fractional share will be rounded to the nearest whole number. The new CUSIP number will be 67090W307 and the new ISIN number will be CA67090W3075. The Company's name and stock symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation

The Consolidation will be effective at the opening of markets on February 28, 2024. As a result of the Consolidation, the 88,745,454 Shares which are currently issued and outstanding will be reduced to approximately 8,874,545 Shares, subject to rounding. The Consolidation is subject to final confirmation by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Gold Royalty to Release 2023 Full Year Results on March 28, 2024

Gold Royalty to Release 2023 Full Year Results on March 28, 2024

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) will release its financial and operating results for the full year and quarter ending December 31, 2023 on Thursday, March 28, 2024 .

Gold Royalty Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Gold Royalty Corp.)

An investor webcast will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2024 starting at 11:00 am ET ( 8:00 am PT ) to discuss these results. Management will be providing an update to interested stakeholders on the Company's 2023 results including key recent catalysts that have been announced on the assets underlying the Company's royalties. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session where participants will be able to ask any questions they may have of management.

To register for the investor webcast, please use the following link: https://www.bigmarker.com/vid-conferences/Gold-Royalty-Corp-Town-Hall-Forum-Q4

Reminder of Warrants Expiration

The Company today issued a reminder to holders of the outstanding warrants to purchase common stock of Gold Royalty, that the warrants will expire on Monday, March 11, 2024 .

The NYSE has notified the Company that it will suspend trading in the warrants after the close of trading on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 so that all trades can be settled by Monday, March 11, 2024 . As of December 31, 2023 , there were approximately 10.35 million warrants outstanding. The warrants have an exercise price of $7.50 per share.

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to acquire royalties, streams and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a balanced portfolio offering near, medium and longer-term attractive returns for its investors. Gold Royalty's diversified portfolio currently consists primarily of net smelter return royalties on gold properties located in the Americas.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-royalty-to-release-2023-full-year-results-on-march-28-2024-302070128.html

SOURCE Gold Royalty Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/23/c4994.html

Sylla Gold Exercises Option Agreement to Acquire 100% of the Deguefarakole Licence at Its Niaouleni Gold Project

Sylla Gold Exercises Option Agreement to Acquire 100% of the Deguefarakole Licence at Its Niaouleni Gold Project

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (OTCQB: SYGCF) ("Sylla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has exercised its option to acquire a 100% interest in the Deguefarakole exploration licence at its Niaouleni Gold Project by issuing 3,000,000 Common Shares of the Company and amending the Option Agreement dated September 15, 2021 with Niaouleni Gold Inc. (the "Optionor") and Niaouleni Gold Mali SARL. The Deguefarakole licence is one of four exploration licences that comprise the Company's 17,200 sq. km. Niaouleni Gold Project located in the Republic of Mali.

The Niaouleni Gold Project is located in the Sanankoro-Kobada-Niaouleni Gold Corridor and all of the Company's exploration work to date has been completed within the Deguefarakole licence area which represents 9,200 hectares (Figure 1). Between August of 2022 and March 2023, the Company completed 76 reverse circulation drill holes on the Deguefarakole licence encountering anomalous gold grades over significant widths in 66 of 76 RC holes drilled on the property (see Sylla press releases dated August 29, 2022, September 13, 2022, and April 12, 2023). Drilling was mainly focused around the Niaouleni South Prospect. The Company's drilling activities extended the strike length at Niaouleni South to 700 m and remains open to the north, south and at depth. The Niaouleni South prospect sits approximately 6 km along strike from the Kobada gold deposit.

Prismo Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 3010 at PDAC 2024 in Toronto, March 3-6

Prismo Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 3010 at PDAC 2024 in Toronto, March 3-6

Visit Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) at Booth #3010 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Prismo Metals Inc.

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL URANIUM STAKING AND PROVIDES UPDATE FOR MURMAC AND STRIKE URANIUM PROJECTS

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL URANIUM STAKING AND PROVIDES UPDATE FOR MURMAC AND STRIKE URANIUM PROJECTS

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQB: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of two additional uranium projects through staking on the north-central margin of the Athabasca Basin, in proximity to the Company's recently announced Spruce Pine and Aspen Uranium Projects (Figure 1).

Gareth Garlick , Technical Director for Fortune Bay, commented "The acquisition of the Birch and Fir projects adds to our growing uranium portfolio of newly acquired, 100% owned projects on the north-central margin of the Athabasca Basin. This extensive portfolio now totals five new uranium projects covering over 40,000 hectares and provides Fortune Bay with further opportunity to create value through exploration and/or transactional success. The Birch and Fir projects have known uranium endowment with historical occurrences of up to 55.1% U 3 O 8 , in addition to Rare Earth Element potential with historical outcrop grades of up to 2.4% Total Rare Earth Elements."

