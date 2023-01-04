Foremost Lithium Announces Receipt of Its Second $300,000 Grant from The Manitoba Mineral Development Fund

Overview
Lithium supply security has become a top priority for battery suppliers and vehicle manufacturers, and establishing strategic alliances and joint ventures with exploration companies has been essential in ensuring a reliable and diversified supply of lithium. As the push for green energy powers on, demand for electric vehicles has risen significantly from 2.1 million units sold in 2020 to 4.5 million the following year, according to LMC Automotive. The electric vehicle market cap exceeded that of the internal combustion engine for the first time in late 2021, hitting C$1.52 trillion compared to C$1.47 trillion. The US government has also announced plans to target a 50 percent electric vehicle sales share by 2030, mirroring similar efforts in other countries
The new “Inflation Reduction Act” passed into law by the US on August 17, 2022, represents the most aggressive action in US history to address climate change concerns. Crucial for critical battery minerals, it implements a $7,500 EV credit tax offer. To qualify for this EV tax credit, the critical minerals inside the battery must be at least 40 percent of the value extracted or processed in any country with which the United States has a free trade agreement (FTA) in effect or be "recycled in North America”, and this value will increase gradually to 80 percent by 2027. In addition, the IRA would prohibit the application of the above tax credit where a vehicle's battery contains "any" critical minerals sourced from countries such as China or Russia or is not an FTA partner.
This law puts Canada at an advantage and will deepen investment with lithium exploration companies as EV manufacturers and other suppliers scramble to source and secure their critical minerals with an FTA partner. In April 2022, Canada announced its own C$3.8 billion initiative toward a critical minerals strategy. The country is replete with opportunities for lithium mining.
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE:FAT,OTCQB:FRRSF,FWB:F0R0) is a Canadian hard-rock lithium exploration and development company focused on the production of ethically produced battery-grade lithium hydroxide. The company owns six hard rock lithium projects in Canada, each of which is in early phase exploration. However, preliminary geology and initial exploration discoveries suggest significant potential for securing millions of tons of lithium oxide.
The objectives of its business activities are to initially target the extraction of lithium oxide (Li2O) from the project sites and to subsequently play a role in the production of high-quality lithium hydroxide (LiOH). Foremost Lithium aims to seek out strategic partnerships with lithium-battery manufacturers or suppliers to fuel the ever-growing global electric vehicle and battery storage market. Together with their Winston Gold/Silver Project in New Mexico, US – the company has a diversified portfolio.
Foremost Lithium is the second largest lithium exploration company in Snow Lake, Manitoba, with a business model that strives to use best-in-class methods to produce lithium in accordance with Canadian mining and exploration standards, while reducing environmental impact, wherever possible.
Foremost’s Manitoba projects are strategically located at the tip of the NAFTA “superhighway” with easy access to North American battery and EV manufacturing sites Stellantis and LG Chem's LG Energy Solution (LGES) officially announced an over C$5 billion (US$4.1 billion) investment into the creation of a battery gigafactory joint venture in Ontario, Canada, with production expected to start in 2024. Foremost’s land position connects with Snow Lake Lithium (NASDAQ:LITM) and 1911 Gold (TSXV: AUMB) and is geographically close to “Auto Alley,” which contains the strategic infrastructure needed to streamline production and logistics. On September 23, 2022, Snow Lake Lithium announced a memorandum of understanding with LG Energy Solution to develop a domestic supply chain for the North American electric vehicle market. The partnership seeks that Snow Lake Lithium will provide lithium hydroxide to LG Energy Solution in 2025.
Foremost Lithium currently manages five lithium properties: Zoro, Peg North, Jol, Jean Lake and Grass River which are adjacent to the mining-friendly town of Snow Lake, Manitoba. In December, it sold its 60 percent ownership of its Hidden Lake property, located in the Northwest Territories, for $3.5 million, adding cash without dilution to the company's treasury.
Foremost Lithium's current ground position totals 43,031 acres (17,414 hectares) and is ideal for current and future exploration with over 95 percent of the land coverage remaining to be explored. The company is in its early stages of focused and ongoing exploration in Manitoba, with 39 discovered spodumene-lithium bearing pegmatite dykes, and 30 follow-up drill targets with massive upside potential.
Company and Industry Highlights
- Foremost Lithium is ready to accelerate operations at an ideal time when lithium demand will skyrocket thanks to the growing electric vehicle market. A recent report by the IEA states that to meet global net carbon emission goals by 2030, the world will require an additional 50 lithium mines.
- Lithium carbonate prices have risen from US$5,000 per ton in July 2020 to US$70,000 per ton two years later, citing rapid demand with supply shortfalls as the primary price driver --Kwasi Ampofo, BNEF.
- Foremost holds five lithium properties: Jean Lake, Peg North, Jol, Grass River and Zoro, located in Snow Lake, Manitoba.
- The company has increased its land portfolio in Snow Lake by nearly 500 percent, growing from 8,900 acres to more than 43,000 acres, and has uncovered 39 spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes for future exploration and resource potential.
- Foremost also owns the Winston Gold and Silver Project, located in New Mexico, which had sampling results that included 66.5 g/t gold and 4,619 g/t silver. It comprises 2,780 acres and showcases the company’s prudent diversification strategy.
Key Projects
Zoro Lithium Project
The Zoro lithium project is 20 kilometres east of Snow Lake, has an area of over 8,900 acres and has had over $6.0 million in exploration activity invested to date, leading to the discovery of 16 spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes from 72 drill holes. Zoro Dyke 1 offers an inferred resource of 1.07 million tonnes at 0.91 percent lithium. Metallurgical testing on the site also verified a high-grade lithium concentrate of 6 percent lithium hydroxide that can be extracted using industry-standard methods.
In July 2022, Foremost received assay results from the 10-hole, 1,509-meter drill program at its Zoro property. The assay results included 1.33 percent lithium oxide on the newly discovered Dyke 16. The program tested geological and Mobile Metal Ion soil geochemical targets and assessed previously discovered Dyke 8 at its deeper levels.
Project Highlights:
- Ideal Environment: In addition to Snow Lake’s mining-friendly history and Manitoba’s affinity for mining investment, the area has excellent infrastructure, such as mines, rail, abundant hydro-power and a skilled workforce.
- Comprehensive Exploration: Prospecting efforts combined with soil geochemical surveys and five diamond drill programs have added up to over C$6.0 million in exploration expenditures and the discovery of 16 new pegmatite dykes.
- Mobile Metal Ions (MMI) Technology: To augment geophysical surveys in overburden-covered terrain, MMI soil geochemical analysis has pinpointed the geochemical signatures of pegmatite dykes, specifically leading to the drill discovery of Dyke 8, a 36.5-meter-wide high-grade spodumene-bearing pegmatite dike.
- Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide: Permitted 500 KG metallurgical bulk sample has been sent to SGS to generate 6 percent Li2O spodumene concentrate. XPS Labs will then convert the concentrate into battery-grade lithium hydroxide thereby proving the viability to market lithium to strategic partners prior to development.
It appears that Dyke 3 and Dyke 8 may be connected. Further infield drilling is required to see the potential connection between these two developing dykes and what this signifies for future development.Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide:
Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide:
In May 2022, Foremost contracted XPS Expert Process Solutions to develop a process to refine spodumene concentrate into a saleable battery-grade lithium hydroxide product. Phase 1 results were received in December 2022, and confirmed that ore from Dyke 1 was amenable for production. Phase 2 of the project, which has begun, will confirm the feasibility of battery-grade lithium hydroxide. Upon success, it will be viable for Foremost to market its lithium to strategic partners prior to development, such as electric vehicle battery makers or other suppliers.
Jean Lake Lithium Project
The 2,500 hectare Jean Lake Lithium-Gold Project, located in the Snow Lake District of Manitoba contains five claims and lies on the eastern portion of the Proterozoic Flin-Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt of the Canadian Shield, an area known for hosting world-class gold, and gold-rich base-metal deposits and for the development of lithium resources. Jean Lake had remained unexplored since 1942 until Foremost Lithium began exploration efforts in the late Summer of 2021. The Manitoba Mineral Development Fund (MMDF) provided support with funds by way of a grant of C$300,000, thereby stimulating the exploration of the property.
Foremost Lithium’s prospecting team confirmed the presence of this gold mineralization with assay results of up to 20.9 g/t gold. Of 15 assay samples, only one was less than 1 g/t gold. This confirmation of notable gold potential brings significant value to the property in combination with lithium.
In August 2021, the re-discovery of the historic beryl lithium pegmatite from rock samples from two separate pegmatite dykes along the Beryl Pegmatite Lithium Trend (BLT) assayed high-grade lithium. Magnetic interpretation seems to indicate that the Jean Lake Lithium beryl pegmatites, which assayed at 3.89 percent and 5.17 percent lithium oxide, are trending along Snow Lake Lithium's high-grade SG and GRP spodumene and GRP pegmatites. In June 2022, Foremost Lithium commenced exploration to lay the groundwork for a diamond drill program, mobilizing field crews to its 1,002-hectare property, where the beryl high-grade spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes with assays of 3.89 percent and 5.17 percent Li2O were uncovered in August 2021.
Assay Results
Notable Fall 2021 assay results included 3.89 percent and 5.17 percent Li2O
Jean Lake Property Highlights
- Mining-Friendly Location: The town of Snow Lake is accepting of mining operations, having been an exploration and precious metal production base throughout its history. This surrounding area is also well-known for gold-rich deposits and lithium resource developments
- Pre-Existing Infrastructure: Foremost Lithium will have year-round access to property-wide power, airstrip, highway access, and a rail system all within close proximity
- High-Quality Drill Targets: Trends of drill targets correspond with the locations of the Beryl pegmatites and are on trend with the Sherritt Gordon and Grass River pegmatites on Snow Lake Lithium’s property (immediately north of Jean Lake)
- Thompson Brothers Lithium Trend: This area has been estimated to host 11,000,000 tonnes of lithium-bearing ore with Li2O concentrates ranging from 0.98 percent to 1 percent It also contains the Snow Lake Resources Sherritt Gordon and Grass River pegmatites. The Jean Lake property is situated directly south of Snow Lake Lithium’s claims which connect known pegmatite dykes and interpreted common lineaments
- Future Potential: Snow Lake Resources Ltd. claims eight to ten years of potential production totaling 160,000 tonnes per annum of 6 percent lithium concentrate
Current Developments - 2022 Winter Drill Program
In early March of 2022, Foremost Lithium contracted EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. (EarthEx) to perform an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV or drone) magnetic survey on the property. The technology is utilized to aid with new prospective drill targets by producing high-resolution images, to define the 3D location, shape, size and distribution of potential spodumene-rich pegmatite dykes. The follow-up of the magnetic data identified 14 high-priority structural targets for further exploration in the northern portion of the Jean Lake property.
As a result, Foremost Lithium announced in November 2022 that the company had received a work permit to begin a 3,000-metre, 24-hole drill program on the Jean Lake Lithium Property commencing in December the same year. The focal point of the drill program will be to investigate Beryl Dyke B1, which sampled 3.89 and 5.17 percent Li2O, and Beryl Dyke B2 which sampled 3.81, 4.09 and 4.74 percent Li2O. Results of the program are expected to be received in the first half of 2023.
The Peg North Lithium Project
Foremost Lithium acquired Peg North Claims in July 2022. The property consists of 16,697 acres or approximately 26.4 square miles. These 28 claims host 5 known pegmatite dykes and extend northeast of the Foremost property, along strike of the northern extension of the Crowduck Bay Fault, known for its lithium-enriched pegmatite dyke clusters. The Peg North claims cover the northeast extension of The Thompson Brothers Lithium trend.
Foremost Lithium initial exploration plans on the Peg North Claims include:
- Lidar survey to aid in the prospecting and surveying of the claims
- UAV-assisted high-definition magnetic survey
- Mobile Metal Ions soil geochemistry ground-proofing of high-priority magnetic anomalies, to define quality drill targets
Upon completion, the company intends to have drill targets for a potential 2023 drill program on the Peg North Lithium Property.
Jol Lithium Property
Foremost completed the acquisition of this 1 claim, 62-acre land parcel due north from Jean Lake and due west of Zoro in July of 2022. The company plans future exploration for lithium-bearing pegmatites and additional battery metals.
Grass River Lithium Property
The Grass River Claims (GRC) span 27 total individual claims and 4,873 acres in the Snow Lake, Manitoba mining district. The region was originally a site of mineral exploration for base metal massive sulphides, gold, uranium, and lithium in the 1950s. Today, Foremost Lithium aims to bring modern geophysical and geochemical technologies as well as strong working capital to the exploration of the GRC. The intention will be to take advantage of these lithium assets and respond to market opportunities promptly to generate significant shareholder value.
Project Highlights:
- Drilling Potential: Various pegmatites are present in the region, and seven spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes have been intersected by drilling, with an additional 10 underexplored pegmatites exposed at surface outcrop
- Promising Geology: These numerous pegmatites trend similarly to The Thompson Brothers lithium deposit which closely follows the trend of the regionally extensive Crowduck Bay Fault and related adjacent faults which are the focus for lithium-rich pegmatite dykes and dyke clusters
- Historical Interest: The office of the Manitoba Mining Recorder hosts assessment reports dating back 60 years that are based on the exploration undertaken in the region by various companies. These cancelled assessment files served as the basis for determining the locations of drill-indicated pegmatites on the GRC.
- Combining Old and New: Foremost Lithium will drill historic and recently explored targets on the property that demonstrate excellent potential for the discovery of pegmatite-hosted lithium deposits.
- Favourable Market Conditions: Despite lingering supply deficits, the worldwide demand for lithium is skyrocketing, reaching 641,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent in 2022 despite a supply of only 636,000 tonnes.
Current Developments
Exploration focus has been ongoing in 2022. Foremost Lithium’s multi-step approach began exploration in the spring of 2022, prospecting the outcrop areas for pegmatites. The company completed preliminary drone-assisted magnetics, geochemistry and prospecting on the Grass River Property. LiDAR surveys are currently underway with plans to have drill targets outlined for a potential 2023 drill program.
Foremost Lithium Exploration Approach
The company follows a scientific exploration approach currently underway at different stages on each of its lithium projects in Snow Lake, Manitoba. The company follows the same methodical steps to ensure the highest probability of a successful drill program and to de-risk any targets.
These steps include:
- First pass prospecting of outcrop areas on the claim block focusing on known pegmatites as well as additional lithium-bearing pegmatites
- EarthEx Drone-Assisted Magnetic Survey. This technology aids the Company by utilizing 3D technology to define the extent and magnetic signature of the spodumene pegmatite dykes and enclosing geologic environment
- Surficial geochemical surveys including Mobile Metal Ions. (MMI Technology) is utilized to help delineate new targets and is integrated with other geoscientific databases.
- Ground truthing – boots on the ground, visual reference
- Determine targets and follow up with drill program
- Drilling; discovery of resource
Foremost’s Exploration Status of Manitoba Lithium Projects
Foremost Lithium’s Manitoba Lithium Project Timelines
Winston Gold and Silver Project
While not part of the lithium market, the Winston Gold and Silver Project exemplifies Foremost Lithium’s flexibility and diversification when it comes to fulfilling shareholder value. Initial sampling shows high-grade findings such as 41.5 g/t gold and 4610 g/t silver, which were later expanded upon.
Project Highlights:
- Proven Potential: Historic drilling from the 1980s has shown that high-grade ore shoots are possible, making this region a low-risk opportunity.
- Expanding Claims: As Foremost Lithium boosted its claims from 415 acres to 2,980 acres in the region, sampling rates rose significantly with grades of up to 66.5 g/t gold and 4,619 g/t silver.
Current Developments
On December 14, 2022, the company announced that they had successfully negotiated the final cash payments required to exercise the option from US$380,000 to US$75,000. Additionally, the company has finished acquiring the Little Granite Claims in the Winston Group of Properties. The Little Granite Mine has been worked during several periods since discovery in the 1870s; workings consist of three shafts, a 470-foot decline, and several underground levels. A sampling program last year returned results ranging from 0.10 to 66.50 g/t gold and 7.6 to 2,940 g/t silver.
Management Team
Jason Barnard - President and CEO
Jason Barnard brings more than 31 years of experience in capital markets, focused on Canadian base metal companies, helping raise over $500 million for mining and exploration companies. He holds a bachelor of arts degree with a major in economics and has passed the Canadian securities course. Barnard has helped finance Foremost Lithium since 2016 and currently holds over 10 percent of the company's outstanding shares.
Michael McLeod - Chairman of the Board
Mike McLeod has over 40 years of experience in the corporate financial services industry with a strong network in the capital markets. He has been a long-term member of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute and Governance Professionals of Canada. McLeod has served as a global advisor and counseled many boards of directors and management teams on a wide range of topics including corporate governance, capital markets intelligence, M&A transactions, and shareholder engagement and communications. McLeod currently serves as a senior director at Morrow Sodali.
Andrew Lyons - Director
Andrew Lyons has over 30 years of experience in program and project management in the public markets, financial and technology sectors. He holds a BSc (CS) and BBA from the University of New Brunswick, and an MBA from the University of Ottawa. Lyons is well-versed in corporate governance of organizations in the private, public and non-profit, and has worked with private, public companies and governments, involving scope, budgeting, capital funding, and project management. He brings proven leadership working at C-suite senior management level with corporate experience in the mining sector, utilizing his over 35 years experience as an independent consultant.
Johnathan A. More - Director
Johnathan More brings over 28 years of experience in global capital markets focused primarily on natural resource industries. His distinguished tenure at Canaccord Genuity included many significant achievements and he retired in 2008 as vice-president and advisor at the company. More successfully transitioned from the capital markets to the public company sector where he has been responsible for numerous successful transactions in the Canadian marketplace and continues to identify and create new opportunities. He currently serves as chairman & CEO of Starr Peak mining Ltd, a Canadian company focused on gold exploration. More is also chairman and CEO of Power Metals Corp., a Canadian company focused on lithium, cesium and tantalum exploration.
Christopher MacPherson - Director
Christopher MacPherson has 25 years of experience in finance, banking and entrepreneurial enterprises in the North American markets with extensive experience in the capital markets. MacPherson has been responsible for finance and marketing activities, funding and acquisition opportunities as well as assisting in strategic and tactical matters.
Cyrus Driver - Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Cyrus Driver is a chartered accountant and was founding partner in the firm of Driver Anderson since its inception in 1981. He is a retired partner in the firm Davidson and Company LLP after merging with them in 2002. Whilst providing general public accounting services to a wide range of clients, he specialized in servicing TSX Venture Exchange-listed companies and members of the brokage community. He also serves on the boards of several listed companies.
Mark Fedikow - Vice-president of Exploration
Dr. Mark Fedikow has over 40 years of experience as an exploration geochemist and a mineral deposits geologist working in both private and public sectors. He is a fellow at the Association of Applied Geochemists, where he’s previously worked as a counselor. Fedikow pioneered the application of regional multimedia geochemical and mineralogical surveys in support of base and precious metal and diamond exploration in Manitoba. During his 45-year career, he has worked for a variety of junior and major mining exploration and mining companies and for the Manitoba Geological Survey as chief geologist of the mineral deposits section. In 2001, he received the Provincial Geologists gold medal, a Canadian national award for excellence in geosciences. He is currently registered as P.Eng. and P.Geo. with Engineers Geoscientists Manitoba (EGM), P.Geo. with the Northwest Territories and Nunavut Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists (NAPEG) and as a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists (AIPG), Westminster, Colorado, USA.
Lindsay Bottomer - Geoscientific Advisor
Lindsay Bottomer is a Vancouver-based geological consultant with over 45 years of experience in international mining exploration and development, most recently focused on epithermal gold and porphyry copper-gold exploration in the American Cordillera and Central Asia. He recently retired from Entree Gold after 10 years as VP of acquisitions/corporate development, with major involvement in exploration of the Oyu Tolgoi North and South concessions in Mongolia, leading to the discovery of the Hugo North Extension Cu-Au and Heruga Cu-Au-Mo porphyry deposits. He and company founder Keith Anderson conducted the initial site visit to the Winston Gold/Silver project in New Mexico, USA and recognized the potential for high-grade silver-gold mineralization in the historic mining camp which had been dormant since the early 1980s.
Michael Feinstein - Qualified Person
Dr. Michael Feinstein is an Arizona-based economic geologist and consultant with more than 15 years of experience leading mineral exploration projects for clients in the US, Mexico and Canada. As founder and primary of MineOro Explorations, he has managed the exploration and evaluation of more than 40 properties. He has significant experience with tertiary volcanic and low-sulphidation epithermal vein systems and has worked in applied field geology, ore deposit genetics, and 3D GIS.
Victor Cantore - Advisor
Victor Cantore is currently the president, CEO and director of Amex Exploration. Cantore is a seasoned capital markets professional specializing in the resource and hi-tech sectors. He has more than 20 years of advisory and leadership experience having begun his career in 1992 as an investment advisor and then moving into management roles at both public and private companies. During his career he has organized and structured numerous equity and debt financings, and mergers.
Raymond Strafehl - Advisor
Raymond Strafehl is a current director of Tearlach Resources, recently stepping down as President and CEO. He was a former stock exchange trader, investment advisor and registered Commodity Trading Advisor for more than 20 years. Mr. Strafehl negotiated the $170 million takeover transaction of Valley High Ventures Ltd. He served several public mining companies in roles as president, director, and corporate relations over the past 15 years.