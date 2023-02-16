Lithium Investing News

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (CSE: FAT) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

Jason Barnard will be presenting on March 2nd at 9:30AM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2023/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology

Foremost Lithium is a hard-rock exploration company with over 43,300 acres located in Snow Lake, Manitoba. Its 5 Lithium Lane Projects, Zoro, Jean Lake, Grass River, Peg North and Jol, are strategically located to capitalize on the world's growing EV appetite and is perfectly positioned to become a premier supplier of North America's lithium feedstock. As the world transitions towards decarbonization, the Company's objective is the extraction of lithium oxide (Li₂O), and to subsequently play a role in the production of high-quality lithium hydroxide (LiOH), to help power lithium-based batteries, critical in developing a clean-energy economy. Foremost Lithium also has the Winston Gold/Silver Property in New Mexico USA. Learn More at www.foremostlithium.com

For further information:
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology
Jason Barnard
President & CEO
604 330-8067
jason.barnard@foremostlithium.com
info@foremostlithium.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Foremost LithiumCSE:FATBattery Metals Investing
FAT:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Foremost Lithium

Foremost Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Announces Termination of the PSU Plan

Foremost Lithium Announces Termination of the PSU Plan

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost Lithium", "Foremost" or the "Company") As previously disclosed, on January 17, 2022 the Company adopted a performance and restricted share unit plan, which was subsequently amended on September 7, 2022, (the "PSU Plan"). The terms of the PSU Plan required that the Plan be submitted to shareholders for ratification and approval within three years of its implementation and thereafter within three years after the anniversary of the immediately preceding shareholder approval. At the Company's ASGM held on December 02, 2022, (the "Meeting") the shareholders voted against ratification of the PSU Plan, with 98.2% shares voted at the Meeting cast against the motion to approve.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Announces Receipt of Its Second $300,000 Grant from The Manitoba Mineral Development Fund

Foremost Lithium Announces Receipt of Its Second $300,000 Grant from The Manitoba Mineral Development Fund

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium", "Foremost" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has been approved for a $300,000 grant for the second time in just over two years (see the Company's news release dated September 30, 2021) from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund ("MMDF"). The funds will help support and advance the ongoing 202223 3,000-meter diamond drill program (see the Company's news release dated November 21, 2022) on its Jean Lake Lithium Project located in the Snow Lake area of the province of Manitoba.

The drill targets at the Jean Lake Lithium property include the high-grade spodumene-bearing B1 and B2 pegmatite dykes and Mobile Metal Ion lithium-anomalous magnetic trends defined by a UAV-assisted geophysical survey completed earlier in 2022. The Jean Lake Property is adjacent to Snow Lake Resources Project which includes the Sherritt Gordon and Grass River pegmatites and the Thompson Brothers lithium-bearing pegmatite with a recently announced historic (SEC in S-K 1300) indicated mineral resource of 9.08 million tonnes @ 1% lithium oxide and an inferred resource of 1.96 million tonnes @ 0.98% Li2O based on a 0.3% cut-off.1

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4689/150229_b2b9ca1a64161a85_001.jpg

Drill Rig at B1 Pegmatite Dyke next to drill shack at the Jean Lake Lithium Project in Snow Lake, Manitoba

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4689/150229_b2b9ca1a64161a85_001full.jpg

It is intended that ongoing exploration in 2023 on the Lithium Lane's Snow Lake properties will include focused prospecting and surficial geochemical surveys designed to follow-up drone-assisted magnetic and LIDAR surveys on the Grass River, Zoro and Peg North properties. Recent and historical geoscientific databases will be integrated to provide targets on the properties.

The MMDF was launched by the Government of Manitoba in August 2020 with the stated goal of jump-starting mineral and economic development initiatives throughout the province. The MMDF is administered through the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce and aims to support new economic development opportunities that capitalize on existing assets and infrastructure across Manitoba.

Jason Barnard, Foremost's President and CEO, states, "We are pleased to once again receive this support from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund. Historic as well as current base and precious metal mining and developing battery metal projects have provided employment and economic development opportunities in the Snow Lake region. With this assistance from the MMDF and the Government of Manitoba, Foremost Lithium plans to contribute to the growth and prosperity to Snow Lake and nearby communities. The top 10 battery manufacturing plants are currently in China2. Europe and North America are looking to reduce their reliance to Asia, and are seeking domestic supply chains, to which they can procure their critical minerals locally, as well as secure partnerships with local battery metal suppliers and manufacturers. As we advance our Lithium Lane Projects in Snow Lake, we envision that we will be forming great strategic partnerships and are thankful to have contributions from the MMDF assisting our company."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Jason Barnard, President and CEO
Email: info@foremostlithium.com
Phone: +1 (604) 330-8067

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd.
Foremost Lithium is a hard-rock exploration company strategically located to capitalize on the world's growing EV appetite and is committed to being a premier supplier of North America's lithium feedstock. As the world transitions towards decarbonization, the Company is focused on exploration and growth on its 5 Lithium Lane Projects in Snow Lake Manitoba. Foremost Lithium also has the Winston Gold/Silver Property in New Mexico USA.

Follow us or contact us on social media:
Twitter: @foremostlithium
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/foremost-lithium-resourcetechnology/mycompany
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForemostLithium

Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward looking information" (as defined under applicable securities laws), based on management's best estimates, assumptions, and current expectations. Such statements include but are not limited to, statements with respect to the plans for future exploration and development of the Company's properties and the acquisition of additional exploration projects. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", "anticipates" "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and third party approvals for the proposed operations of the Company's business and exploration activities, completion of the Company's recently announced financing, risks related to the Company's exploration properties; risks related to international operations; risks related to general economic conditions, actual results of current exploration activities, unanticipated reclamation expenses; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of commodities including lithium and gold; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, increases in market prices of mining consumables, possible variations in reserves; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; delays in the completion of exploration, development or construction activities, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments in jurisdictions in which the Company operates. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as require by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. Please refer to the Company's most recent filings under its profile at www.sedar.com for further information respecting the risks affecting the Company and its business.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Completes Acquisition of The Little Granite Mine in the Winston Group of Properties, New Mexico, USA, Announces Chairman, Executive and Adviser Appointments

Foremost Lithium Completes Acquisition of The Little Granite Mine in the Winston Group of Properties, New Mexico, USA, Announces Chairman, Executive and Adviser Appointments

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium", "Foremost" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further to its news release of March 31, 2015, that it has entered into an amended property acquisition agreement pursuant to which it has acquired 100% interest of the Little Granite Claims in the Winston Group of Properties GoldSilver Project (the "Property").

Under the amended terms, Foremost successfully negotiated the final cash payment required to exercise its option on the Property from $380,000USD to $75,000USD which has been satisfied through the issuance a non-interest-bearing promissory note to the arm's length Vendor (the "Note"). The Note is due and payable by October 15, 2023, of which an initial $25,000 payment has been made. Following these amendments, the Company has acquired the Property for aggregate consideration of $186,000USD, versus aggregate consideration of $434,000USD under the original terms.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Receives Positive Preliminary Results from its Bulk Sample Program at Dyke 1, Zoro Lithium Property

Foremost Lithium Receives Positive Preliminary Results from its Bulk Sample Program at Dyke 1, Zoro Lithium Property

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium", "Foremost" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first phase is complete from its Zoro Lithium property bulk sampling and metallurgical program to determine whether the Dyke 1 pegmatite can produce a 6% battery-grade lithium (Li2O) concentrate. Test work confirms spodumene-bearing pegmatite from Zoro Dyke 1 is amenable for production.

Jason Barnard, Foremost's President and CEO, comments, "I'm extremely pleased that the first phase of our bulk sample program demonstrated such positive results. This project has been our company's focus for some months as we recognized the significance of favourable results. Our goal for this project is to be able to market our lithium while still in the ground directly to battery suppliers and vehicle manufactures. We are well on our way to reaching our objective."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Announces Results of AGM and Executive Changes Including Jason Barnard as New Interim President & CEO

Foremost Lithium Announces Results of AGM and Executive Changes Including Jason Barnard as New Interim President & CEO

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium", "Foremost" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held in Vancouver on Friday, December 02, 2022. All resolutions presented to shareholders were approved apart from the Company's Fixed Performance Unit Plan ("PSUs"), which shareholders overwhelmingly rejected with 98.2% voting against. The new Board of Directors ("the Board") acknowledges that shareholders have not ratified the PSU plan. The Board accepted Andrew Lyon's PSU forfeiture of 3,000,000 PSUs and to enter into an agreement with Mr. Lyons formalizing the forfeiture.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

Alpha Lithium Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company (the " Board ") has approved the adoption of a shareholder rights plan (the " Rights Plan ") pursuant to a shareholder rights plan agreement entered into with Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as rights agent (the " Rights Agent ") dated February 14, 2023 (the " Effective Date ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Intercepts up to 29.90 Meters of Massive and Semi-Massive Sulphides near Surface During Phase 2 of Drilling at Graal

Canada Silver Cobalt Intercepts up to 29.90 Meters of Massive and Semi-Massive Sulphides near Surface During Phase 2 of Drilling at Graal

The near-surface mineralization has been intercepted as shallow as 50.50m downhole.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that it has received data from its Phase 2 drill program at Graal showing a visual estimate of up to 29.90 meters of massive and semi-massive sulphides near the surface.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Provides Update on Spin-Out of Graal Nickel Property into Coniagas Battery Metals and Appoints Coniagas Directors and Officers

Canada Silver Cobalt Provides Update on Spin-Out of Graal Nickel Property into Coniagas Battery Metals and Appoints Coniagas Directors and Officers

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - February 15, 2023 Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company", "Canada Silver Cobalt" or "CCW") is pleased to provide an update on the previously-announced spin-out of the Graal property in Quebec into a separate public company called Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas"), currently a wholly-owned subsidiary of CCW (see CCW press release October 4, 2022). The Board of Directors of CCW has approved proceeding with the spin-out by way of plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act. In connection with the plan of arrangement, approximately 37% of the shares of Coniagas will be distributed to the shareholders of CCW by way of special dividend, consisting of approximately 11.7 million shares, each accompanied by one-half of a common share purchase warrant.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Completes Sale of Alta Mesa Property to enCore Energy for Total Gross Proceeds of $120 Million

Energy Fuels Completes Sale of Alta Mesa Property to enCore Energy for Total Gross Proceeds of $120 Million

Sale provides Energy Fuels with significant non-dilutive funding for expansion of industry-leading US uranium production and completion of 'Phase 1' rare earth separation circuit.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ( "Energy Fuels" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale (the " Closing ") of three (3) wholly-owned subsidiaries that together hold Energy Fuels' Alta Mesa ISR Project (" Alta Mesa ") to enCore Energy Corp. (" enCore ") for total consideration of $120 million (the " Transaction "). Unless otherwise indicated, all references to dollar amounts in this press release are references to US$.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Drilling at the Emily Manganese Project, Minnesota, USA

Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Drilling at the Emily Manganese Project, Minnesota, USA

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC)(OTCQB:NVDSF) a US-based mineral development company with manganese and silver projects geared to supporting the transition to clean energy, is pleased to announce that the Company's Minnesota subsidiary, North Star Manganese Inc ("NSM") has received all necessary approvals and has commenced drilling at its Emily Manganese Project ("Emily" or the "Project"), Minnesota, USA

The Emily Project is located in the Cuyuna Iron Range of central Minnesota, USA (Figure 1), an area with a rich mining history and supported by well-established local infrastructure, a skilled mining workforce and abundant power and gas.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Commences Phase 2 Sampling Program at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada Utilizing ASTERRA's Satellite-Based Technology

ACME Lithium Commences Phase 2 Sampling Program at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada Utilizing ASTERRA's Satellite-Based Technology

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce the commencement of a Phase 2 geochemistry sampling program to develop further knowledge of lithium occurrences at ACME Lithium's FLV claim group in Fish Lake Valley, Nevada.

As stated in the Company's news release dated January 19, 2023, a recent geological field review and sampling program at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada resulted in the highest surface lithium values to date with up to 1325 ppm lithium. As a pilot project, identification of this particular high grade lithium target utilized ASTERRA's satellite-based technology, as part of the teaming agreement announced on January 26, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Komo Plant Based Foods Reports Impressive Revenue Growth with a 160% Increase in Q2

Appia Acquires More Prospective Mineral Claims at Alces Lake and Reports Their 2023 Exploration Plans for Northern Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Appoints Darren Morgans Chief Financial Officer

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Red Pine Continues to Intersect Gold Mineralization in the Hanging Wall of the Surluga Deposit: 1.65 g/t gold over 29.17m including 6.64 g/t gold over 5.87m

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Applies to Expand Highly Prospective Nuevo Tintillo Exploration Property, Andalusia Region Spain

Resource Investing

Arch Resources Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources Drone Magnetics Final Interpretation Received for Shining Tree Block Near Gowganda West

Gold Investing

One Of 7 Companies Selected Globally Out Of 249 To Be The First Cohort Of The BHP Xplor Programme1