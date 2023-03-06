Pampa Metals Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement and Finalises Preparations for Maiden Drill Testing of the Buenavista Target and the Block 4 Project

Foremost Lithium Reports 81.6% Recovery Rate in Dense Media Separation Program at Dyke 1, Zoro Lithium Project

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost Lithium", "Foremost" or the "Company") is pleased to announce receipt of the phase two of its metallurgical report from XPS Expert Process Solutions, A Glencore Company (XPS) for Dyke 1 on its Zoro Lithium Property located in the mining friendly province of Manitoba. Final test results confirm The Dense Media Separation ("DMS") and flotation of DMS Middlings together, achieved a global lithium recovery of 81.6% at a spodumene concentrate grade of 5.88% Li2O. Pyrometallurgical and hydrometallurgical testing on the DMS spodumene concentrate have shown that the final product is amenable to a flowsheet, capable of producing both battery grade lithium products, Lithium Carbonate (Li2CO3) and Lithium Hydroxide (LiOH).

Jason Barnard, Foremost's President and CEO, comments, "Phase two of our metallurgical program at Dyke 1 confirms the ability to produce a near 6% Li2Oconcentrate while maximizing lithium recovery with significant CAPEX and OPEX savings. This was a critical milestone for our company which highlights the quality of our ore to prospective battery manufacturers and other strategic partners while our lithium is still in the ground. We recognize that the world is transitioning towards electrification with unprecedented speed, and we are positioning our lithium projects to capitalize on these opportunities."

Dyke 1 Metallurgy

The Dyke 1 metallurgical program was initiated in June of 2022 after receipt of a permit from the Manitoba government and the collection of a 489 kg of spodumene-mineralized pegmatite from historic trenches exposing Dyke 1 on the Zoro property (c.f. December 7, 2022, news release). After sample preparation, test work on this Master Composite sample included heavy liquid separation (HLS), dense media separation (DMS, see fig 1), and dry magnetic separation at SGS Lakefield. Dr. Sunil Koppalkar of XPS, oversaw the metallurgical work on behalf of Foremost Lithium.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4689/157277_5f9f8e461442ca3e_001.jpg

Fig. 1 Dense media separation pilot plant, SGS Lakefield

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4689/157277_5f9f8e461442ca3e_001full.jpg

Results of Test Work

The Zoro Dyke 1 metallurgical program investigated the feasibility of lithium beneficiation by dense media and dry magnetic separation with the goal of producing a 6% Li2O concentrate from a Master Composite, at a fairly coarse particle size of -12.7/+0.5 mm. Completed HLS, DMS, and dry magnetic separation test work confirms that heavy liquid separation (HLS) demonstrates excellent potential for the recovery of an on-spec lithium concentrate from the Master Composite by dense media separation. The global lithium recovery to a cumulative HLS non-magnetic sink product at an interpolated 6% Li2O grade was high at 73.5%, at a projected SG cut-point of 2.88. Results from HLS testing were confirmed in the DMS pilot plant. DMS processing followed by dry magnetic separation produced a 5.93% Li2O spodumene concentrate, at a global lithium recovery of 66.9%, in approximately 27% of the mass which is in good agreement with the HLS results. The iron contents in the final lithium concentrates from both HLS and DMS were slightly above the 1% Fe2O3 requirement, but still acceptable for subsequent hydrometallurgical lab testing. Further improvements on the recovery of lithium can be realized by incorporating flotation and wet high-intensity magnetic separation (WHIMS) in the flowsheet to treat the DMS middlings and -0.5 mm fines.

Vice President of Exploration, Dr. Mark Fedikow, notes, "Favourable metallurgical characteristics and processing of the Dyke 1 mineralogically representative bulk sample have been confirmed by this two-phase program. The result provides confidence in the metallurgical character of spodumene-bearing pegmatite as exploration proceeds on the Zoro lithium property."

Foremost would like to announce the Board of Directors (the "Board") unanimously voted on January 24, 2023, to appoint Jason Barnard to the role of President and CEO, thereby removing the interim President and CEO designation previously in place. Mr. Barnard's extensive knowledge of the company, capital markets and the base metals space make him ideally suited to build investor confidence and enhance shareholder value for Foremost and all its stakeholders.

Foremost would like to announce a resolution to the litigation involving former management, Robert Dinning and John Gammack previously disclosed in Foremost's audited financial statements. Foremost has not found any evidence of wrong-doing by Messrs. Gammack and Dinning. Foremost has agreed to pay $5000 to each individual towards their legal costs and the parties have agreed to dismiss the claim and counterclaim.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Jason Barnard, President and CEO
Email: info@foremostlithium.com
Phone: +1 (604) 330-8067

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd.

Foremost Lithium is a hard-rock exploration company with over 43,300 acres located in Snow Lake, Manitoba. It's 5 Lithium Lane Projects, Zoro, Jean Lake, Grass River, Peg North and Jol, are strategically located to capitalize on the world's growing EV appetite and is perfectly positioned to become a premier supplier of North America's lithium feedstock. As the world transitions towards decarbonization, the Company's objective is the extraction of lithium oxide (Li₂O), and to subsequently play a role in the production of high-quality lithium hydroxide (LiOH), to help power lithium-based batteries, critical in developing a clean-energy economy. Foremost Lithium also has the Winston Gold/Silver Property in New Mexico USA, which has returned assays as high as 66g/t gold and 4,610g/t silver. Learn More at www.foremostlithium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward looking information" (as defined under applicable securities laws), based on management's best estimates, assumptions, and current expectations. Such statements include but are not limited to, statements with respect to the plans for future exploration and development of the Company's properties and the acquisition of additional exploration projects. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", "anticipates" "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and third party approvals for the proposed operations of the Company's business and exploration activities, completion of the Company's recently announced financing, risks related to the Company's exploration properties; risks related to international operations; risks related to general economic conditions, actual results of current exploration activities, unanticipated reclamation expenses; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of commodities including lithium and gold; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, increases in market prices of mining consumables, possible variations in reserves; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; delays in the completion of exploration, development or construction activities, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments in jurisdictions in which the Company operates. . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as require by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. Please refer to the Company's most recent filings under its profile at www.sedar.com for further information respecting the risks affecting the Company and its business.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (CSE: FAT) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

Foremost Lithium Announces Termination of the PSU Plan

Foremost Lithium Announces Termination of the PSU Plan

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost Lithium", "Foremost" or the "Company") As previously disclosed, on January 17, 2022 the Company adopted a performance and restricted share unit plan, which was subsequently amended on September 7, 2022, (the "PSU Plan"). The terms of the PSU Plan required that the Plan be submitted to shareholders for ratification and approval within three years of its implementation and thereafter within three years after the anniversary of the immediately preceding shareholder approval. At the Company's ASGM held on December 02, 2022, (the "Meeting") the shareholders voted against ratification of the PSU Plan, with 98.2% shares voted at the Meeting cast against the motion to approve.

Foremost Lithium Announces Receipt of Its Second $300,000 Grant from The Manitoba Mineral Development Fund

Foremost Lithium Announces Receipt of Its Second $300,000 Grant from The Manitoba Mineral Development Fund

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium", "Foremost" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has been approved for a $300,000 grant for the second time in just over two years (see the Company's news release dated September 30, 2021) from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund ("MMDF"). The funds will help support and advance the ongoing 202223 3,000-meter diamond drill program (see the Company's news release dated November 21, 2022) on its Jean Lake Lithium Project located in the Snow Lake area of the province of Manitoba.

The drill targets at the Jean Lake Lithium property include the high-grade spodumene-bearing B1 and B2 pegmatite dykes and Mobile Metal Ion lithium-anomalous magnetic trends defined by a UAV-assisted geophysical survey completed earlier in 2022. The Jean Lake Property is adjacent to Snow Lake Resources Project which includes the Sherritt Gordon and Grass River pegmatites and the Thompson Brothers lithium-bearing pegmatite with a recently announced historic (SEC in S-K 1300) indicated mineral resource of 9.08 million tonnes @ 1% lithium oxide and an inferred resource of 1.96 million tonnes @ 0.98% Li2O based on a 0.3% cut-off.1

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4689/150229_b2b9ca1a64161a85_001.jpg

Drill Rig at B1 Pegmatite Dyke next to drill shack at the Jean Lake Lithium Project in Snow Lake, Manitoba

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4689/150229_b2b9ca1a64161a85_001full.jpg

It is intended that ongoing exploration in 2023 on the Lithium Lane's Snow Lake properties will include focused prospecting and surficial geochemical surveys designed to follow-up drone-assisted magnetic and LIDAR surveys on the Grass River, Zoro and Peg North properties. Recent and historical geoscientific databases will be integrated to provide targets on the properties.

The MMDF was launched by the Government of Manitoba in August 2020 with the stated goal of jump-starting mineral and economic development initiatives throughout the province. The MMDF is administered through the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce and aims to support new economic development opportunities that capitalize on existing assets and infrastructure across Manitoba.

Jason Barnard, Foremost's President and CEO, states, "We are pleased to once again receive this support from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund. Historic as well as current base and precious metal mining and developing battery metal projects have provided employment and economic development opportunities in the Snow Lake region. With this assistance from the MMDF and the Government of Manitoba, Foremost Lithium plans to contribute to the growth and prosperity to Snow Lake and nearby communities. The top 10 battery manufacturing plants are currently in China2. Europe and North America are looking to reduce their reliance to Asia, and are seeking domestic supply chains, to which they can procure their critical minerals locally, as well as secure partnerships with local battery metal suppliers and manufacturers. As we advance our Lithium Lane Projects in Snow Lake, we envision that we will be forming great strategic partnerships and are thankful to have contributions from the MMDF assisting our company."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Jason Barnard, President and CEO
Email: info@foremostlithium.com
Phone: +1 (604) 330-8067

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd.
Foremost Lithium is a hard-rock exploration company strategically located to capitalize on the world's growing EV appetite and is committed to being a premier supplier of North America's lithium feedstock. As the world transitions towards decarbonization, the Company is focused on exploration and growth on its 5 Lithium Lane Projects in Snow Lake Manitoba. Foremost Lithium also has the Winston Gold/Silver Property in New Mexico USA.

Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward looking information" (as defined under applicable securities laws), based on management's best estimates, assumptions, and current expectations. Such statements include but are not limited to, statements with respect to the plans for future exploration and development of the Company's properties and the acquisition of additional exploration projects. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", "anticipates" "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and third party approvals for the proposed operations of the Company's business and exploration activities, completion of the Company's recently announced financing, risks related to the Company's exploration properties; risks related to international operations; risks related to general economic conditions, actual results of current exploration activities, unanticipated reclamation expenses; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of commodities including lithium and gold; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, increases in market prices of mining consumables, possible variations in reserves; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; delays in the completion of exploration, development or construction activities, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments in jurisdictions in which the Company operates. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as require by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. Please refer to the Company's most recent filings under its profile at www.sedar.com for further information respecting the risks affecting the Company and its business.

Foremost Lithium Completes Acquisition of The Little Granite Mine in the Winston Group of Properties, New Mexico, USA, Announces Chairman, Executive and Adviser Appointments

Foremost Lithium Completes Acquisition of The Little Granite Mine in the Winston Group of Properties, New Mexico, USA, Announces Chairman, Executive and Adviser Appointments

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium", "Foremost" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further to its news release of March 31, 2015, that it has entered into an amended property acquisition agreement pursuant to which it has acquired 100% interest of the Little Granite Claims in the Winston Group of Properties GoldSilver Project (the "Property").

Under the amended terms, Foremost successfully negotiated the final cash payment required to exercise its option on the Property from $380,000USD to $75,000USD which has been satisfied through the issuance a non-interest-bearing promissory note to the arm's length Vendor (the "Note"). The Note is due and payable by October 15, 2023, of which an initial $25,000 payment has been made. Following these amendments, the Company has acquired the Property for aggregate consideration of $186,000USD, versus aggregate consideration of $434,000USD under the original terms.

Foremost Lithium Receives Positive Preliminary Results from its Bulk Sample Program at Dyke 1, Zoro Lithium Property

Foremost Lithium Receives Positive Preliminary Results from its Bulk Sample Program at Dyke 1, Zoro Lithium Property

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium", "Foremost" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first phase is complete from its Zoro Lithium property bulk sampling and metallurgical program to determine whether the Dyke 1 pegmatite can produce a 6% battery-grade lithium (Li2O) concentrate. Test work confirms spodumene-bearing pegmatite from Zoro Dyke 1 is amenable for production.

Jason Barnard, Foremost's President and CEO, comments, "I'm extremely pleased that the first phase of our bulk sample program demonstrated such positive results. This project has been our company's focus for some months as we recognized the significance of favourable results. Our goal for this project is to be able to market our lithium while still in the ground directly to battery suppliers and vehicle manufactures. We are well on our way to reaching our objective."

Ultra Lithium Invites Shareholders and Investment Community To Visit Booth #2353 at PDAC 2023 Toronto, March 5-8, 2023

Ultra Lithium Invites Shareholders and Investment Community To Visit Booth #2353 at PDAC 2023 Toronto, March 5-8, 2023

Ultra Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ULT) (OTCQB: ULTXF) ("Ultra" or the "Company") is pleased to be exhibiting in Toronto this weekend at Booth #2353 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

ABOUT Ultra Lithium

Ultra Lithium is an exploration and development company with a focus on the acquisition and development of lithium, gold and copper assets. The company holds a brine lithium property in Argentina, hard rock spodumene type lithium properties at the Georgia Lake/Forgan Lake area in Northwestern Ontario, Canada, and a brine lithium property in the Big Smoky Valley, Nev., United States. The company also holds other gold and base metals properties in Argentina.

Additional information about Ultra and its operations can be found on the Company website at https://ultralithium.com/. Follow us on Twitter @Ultra_Lithium and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/ultra-lithium-inc.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Kiki Smith, CFO

Infinity Stone Refines Graphite to 99.73% Purity, Plans Spin Out of Rockstone Graphite Project

Infinity Stone Refines Graphite to 99.73% Purity, Plans Spin Out of Rockstone Graphite Project

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone successfully refines graphite samples from its Rockstone Graphite Project to 99.73% Cg in a Metallurgy Program with SGS Labs.
  • The Company announces its intent to spin out the Rockstone Graphite Project and distribute ownership of the project to current Infinity Stone shareholders.
  • With the recent results of the Fall Drill Program, including an previously announced intersection of 3.36% Cg over 101.0m, including 21.96% Cg over 4.32m, and Metallurgy Program, the Company believes that the spinout of the Rockstone will further unlock shareholder value.
  • All of the drill holes from the Fall Drill Program which returned elevated graphite levels, with significant mineralization and grade comparable with drilling results from other graphite discoveries, including Nouveau Monde Graphite's Matawinie Mine.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), announces that it has successfully refined samples from the Rockstone Graphite Project to 99.73% Cg in its metallurgical program metallurgical program (the "Metallurgy Program") with SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS Labs"). The Company intends to spin out the Rockstone Graphite project which is located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project"), to Infinity Stone shareholders by dividend or plan of arrangement. With the recent results of the fall drill program on Rockstone (the "Fall Drill Program"), the Company believes that Rockstone presents a prospective opportunity warranting an expanded exploration program to build further shareholder value as a stand alone entity. The metallurgical testing at SGS achieved the reported purity of 99.73% Cg through NH4FH2SO4 leach on flotation concentrate.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Basin East MRE Uploaded to SEDAR

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Basin East MRE Uploaded to SEDAR

Basin East Mineral Resource Estimate Uploaded to SEDAR

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSX-V:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, announces that further to its press release of 16 January 2023, it has on 2 March 2023 filed a Technical Report ("Report") on SEDAR for the Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Company's Basin East ("BE") asset in Arizona

ION Energy Resumes Water Well Drilling at Urgakh Naran

ION Energy Resumes Water Well Drilling at Urgakh Naran

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company"), Mongolia's first lithium brine explorer and developer, is very pleased to share that water well drilling has resumed at the 100%-owned Urgakh Naran project, to complete the UNWH-03 program.

Highlights:

International Lithium Announces Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at The Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Announces Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at The Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project ("Raleigh Lake", "The Property", the "Project"), located approximately 25 km west of Ignace, Ontario, Canada. This MRE will be published in a related NI 43-101 Technical Report (the "Report") within 45 days of the release of this press release.

The Project includes MREs for both lithium and rubidium. The two MREs are closely related due to their spatial relationships, but their respective resource estimates are considered separate and unique.

Avalon Appoints Zeeshan Syed as New President

Avalon Appoints Zeeshan Syed as New President

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Zeeshan Syed, as the Company's new President, effective March 1, 2023, while Donald Bubar will continue to serve as CEO until the 2023 calendar year-end.

Mr. Syed has close to 20 years of combined experience in the energy sector in North America providing executive direction on the development, implementation, and communications of major projects and initiatives. He worked for the Government of Canada serving in the Prime Minister's Office from 2001 to 2003 as Executive Advisor to the Director of Communications and prior to that, with the Ministry of Health, as a policy advisor. Before joining Avalon in 2019, he held various executive positions within the Government of Alberta, and in the technology sector, helping start-ups scale their businesses.

