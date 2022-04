Fabled Copper Corp. announces the results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property and the Toro Property in British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below Figure 1 - Location Map Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; A total of 19 specific areas were mapped and prospected during the 2021 field season and we have previously ...

FABL:CC