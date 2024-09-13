Increased Lion Participation in Brightstar Placement

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") announces an update for the Goose Project in Nunavut, Canada. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Goose Project Update
Lion Selection Group Limited (Lion, the Company) is pleased to announce it has been able to increase its participation in the $24M equity fundraising announced by Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar, ASX:BTR) on 2 August 20241. Lion announced its commitment to invest $4.3M in this fundraising on 2 August 20242 and has recently provided an increased commitment for a further $1.5M, taking Lion’s total investment via the deal to $5.8M.
Lion’s increased participation is to be settled in tranche two of the placement, expected to take place in mid-September following a general meeting of Brightstar shareholders.
Lion Chief Executive Officer Hedley Widdup said: “Brightstar is already one of our largest investments; Lion strongly grew its holding via the placement announced in August and is pleased to add to this position. The market is valuing gold producers at a large premium versus gold explorers and developers. Brightstar is a company that, in our eyes, has a genuine proposition to bridge that gap; to become a gold producer without taking on excessive finance or hedging, with a strong organic growth pipeline.”
Brightstar Resources – short pathway to production, and strategy to apply cash flow to fund growth
Brightstar has established gold resources at Laverton and Menzies, which are the subject of a feasibility study at present and feature a combined Mineral Resource of 1.46Moz of gold grading 1.6g/t3. A scoping study released in September 20234 contemplated gold production commencing via processing of Brightstar ores at regional process facilities, and the resultant cash flow enabling the rejuvenation of Brightstar’s own process plant near Laverton.
Consolidation and acquisition of Sandstone project
Consolidation and acquisition of ground containing established gold Resources via the Alto and Gateway projects at Sandstone introduces an additional established Resource position of 1.5Moz grading 1.5g/t5. Brightstar intends to undertake an aggressive drilling effort at Sandstone where there is scope to materially increase the resource estimate with focussed exploration.
Result – large gold inventory with a strong growth pathway
The resultant Brightstar will have a pro-forma combined gold resource of 3.0Moz5, between three key projects at Menzies, Laverton and Sandstone. The announced capital raising1 positions Brightstar to be strongly funded, and the strategy to commence production via ore sales or toll treatment is expected to generate cash flows that can support growth. The combination of this strategy and newly consolidated large mineral resource inventory presents the potential to go on to become a large gold producer.
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
The price of gold stays strong. In April 2024, the yellow metal’s price passed US$2,400 per ounce for the first time. The reason is multifaceted. The world teeters on the brink of a severe recession while some markets attribute the increase to safe haven rush. Amidst ballooning interest rates, bank failures and falling bond yields, demand for gold continues to rise. At this precise moment, gold is simultaneously an excellent portfolio diversifier and a compelling hedge against ongoing inflation — particularly if one invests in the right company.Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) aims to be that company. An emerging mining and development company, Brightstar occupies a strategic land position of roughly 300 square kilometers in the Laverton Tectonic Belt and 80 square kilometers of the Menzies Shear Zone.
The company also owns an existing processing facility that can potentially provide tremendous shareholder value in a low-capital cost restart scenario.
That plant, once fully refurbished and operational, could prove a key differentiator for the company, enabling fast gold production at a low capital cost. This is especially noteworthy given that many other gold companies trading on the ASX are largely focused on greenfield exploration and development. Even once those companies discover a promising resource, mining and processing facilities would still need to be built, undertakings which can incur significant upfront capital costs and take several years.
Brightstar's Laverton gold assets are all centered on a 100 percent-owned 300-square-kilometer tenure in the Laverton Tectonic Zone and all within 70 kilometers of the Laverton Processing Plant. Additionally, all resources within this zone are open along strike and at depth. Only minor drilling programs have been conducted in recent years, paving the way for significant exploration upside with the potential for further regional and greenfields discoveries.
Brightstar also owns 100 percent of the Menzies Gold Project, a contiguous land package of granted mining leases over a strike length of roughly 20 kilometers along the Menzies Shear Zone and adjacent to the Goldfields Highway.
In 2023 and 2024, the company announced a mineral resource upgrade to the Cork Tree Well deposit (Laverton gold project) and also delivered two maiden mineral resource estimates at the Link Zone and Aspacia deposits (Menzies gold project). This has grown the total group MRE by approximately 150 koz gold through organic exploration.The company has also acquired a relevant interest in 96.75 percent shares and 96.81 percent option
shares and 96.81 percent option of Linden Gold Alliance, a gold producer, developer and explorer with existing mineral resources of 350 koz @ 2.1 g/t gold near Brightstar in the Laverton district. Brightstar’s MRE has reached 1.1 Moz gold across the Menzies and Laverton projects, with an additional 0.35 Moz gold in resources added after the successful acquisition of Linden Gold Alliance. Brightstar has commenced the compulsory acquisition process for the remaining Linden shares and options in respect of which it has not received acceptances under the agreement.
In August 2024, Brightstar entered into a scheme implementation deed to acquire 100 percent of Alto Metals. At the same time, Brightstar through its wholly owned subsidiary SPV Montague Gold Project entered into a tenement sale agreement with Gateway Mining to acquire 100 percent of the gold mineral rights for Gateway's Montague East Gold Project. All other mineral rights to the project will be retained by Gateway. These transactions, once complete, will make Brightstar a significant junior West Australian explorer, developer and producer, consolidating a highly prospective exploration ground in the Sandstone region.
Situated close to Brightstar's existing mineral assets at Laverton, the Brightstar Processing Plant provides the company with a considerable operational head start over its peers.
Gold doré bars (BTR005 – BTR016) poured on 9 March 2024
Cork Tree Well is a formerly operating mine, producing 45 koz of gold over its lifespan. Located roughly 35 kilometers north of Laverton on Bandya Station Road, the project’s JORC 2012-compliant mineral resource of 6.4 Mt at 1.4 g/t for 303 koz of gold.
Second Fortune is an operating underground gold mine owned and run by Linden Gold, which is the subject of an off-market takeover by Brightstar announced in March 2024. Second Fortune has produced +14,000oz gold in FY24 year to date and is run under an ‘owner operator’ model.
Second Fortune has a high-grade MRE of 165kt @ 10.9 g/t gold for 58 koz. Limited modern and systematic exploration has occurred across the ~20km of strike length of prospective geology at Second Fortune. This presents a superb opportunity to leverage existing team, camp & related infrastructure to rapidly assess targets and conduct efficient drilling programs to further grow the MRE and extend the mine life at Second Fortune.
Situated 130 kilometers north of the globally significant Kalgoorlie gold deposit, Menzies represents one of Western Australia's leading historic gold fields. The project, fully owned and operated by Kingwest before its merger with Brightstar, consists of a contiguous land package of a strike length above 20 kilometers. All deposits are now 100 percent owned by Brightstar and lie within granted mining leases.
Brightstar intends to leverage existing processing infrastructure in the district to monetise the high-grade open pit ounces produced by this mine.
Located immediately adjacent to the Brightstar Plant, the Beta Project includes a 60-person camp. It contains a combined JORC 2012-compliant mineral resource of 1,882 kt at 1.7 g/t for 102 koz of gold. The deposit occurs along the Eastern Margin of the Laverton Tectonic Zone, notable for hosting multiple major gold occurrences including Granny Smith, Keringal, Red October and Sunrise Dam.
Hosting a combined JORC 2012-compliant mineral resource of 1,452 gold at 2.3 g/t for 106 koz, the Alpha Project. Future exploration programs and feasibility studies will seek to potentially capitalize on Alpha's close proximity to Beta.
Alex Rovira is a qualified geologist and an experienced investment banker having focused on the metals and mining sector since 2013. Rovira has experience in ASX equity capital markets activities, including capital raisings, IPOs and merger and acquisitions.
Richard Crookes has over 35 years’ experience in the resources and investments industries. He is a geologist by training having previously worked as the chief geologist and mining manager of Ernest Henry Mining in Australia.
Crookes is managing partner of Lionhead Resources, a critical minerals investment fund and formerly an investment director at EMR Capital. Prior to that he was an executive director in Macquarie Bank’s Metals Energy Capital (MEC) division where he managed all aspects of the bank’s principal investments in mining and metals companies.
Andrew Rich is a degree qualified mining engineer from the WA School of Mines and has obtained a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate. Rich has a strong background in underground gold mining with experience predominantly in the development of underground mines at Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) and Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX).
Ashley Fraser is an accomplished mining professional with over 30 years experience across gold and bulk commodities. Fraser was a founder of Orionstone (which merged with Emeco in a $660-million consolidation) and is a founder/owner of Blue Cap Mining and Blue Cap Equities.
Jonathan Downes has over 30 years’ experience in the minerals industry and has worked in various geological and corporate capacities. Experienced with gold and base metals, he has been intimately involved with the exploration process through to production. Downes is currently the managing director of Kaiser Reef, a high grade gold producer, and non-executive director of Cazaly Resources.
Dean Vallve holds technical qualifications in geology & mining engineering from the WA School of Mines, an MBA, and a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate. Vallve was previously in senior mining and study roles at ASX listed mid-cap resources companies Hot Chili (ASX:HCH) and Calidus Resources (ASX:CAI).
Brightstar Resources Ltd (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce it has executed a significant drill-for-equity agreement with Topdrill Pty Ltd (Topdrill) which complements the existing arrangement and underpins the strong working relationship between Brightstar and Topdrill.
HIGHLIGHTS
Brightstar’s Managing Director, Alex Rovira, commented
“We are pleased to expand materially upon the strong relationship with Topdrill and the existing drill-for-equity agreement, which aligns with our strategic ambition of partnering with tier 1 industry partners as we seek to genuinely build a WA-focused gold exploration, development and production business in a rising gold price environment.
The significant investment offers a cost-effective approach to enhance our aggressive exploration plans across Brightstar’s growing gold project portfolio and demonstrates Topdrill's confidence in Brightstar’s team, Brightstar’s assets and development plan of organically growing gold production to become a material, multi-asset producer in Western Australia.
It is fantastic to see Topdrill’s commitment to not only Brightstar, but a number of emerging ASX-listed WA gold exploration companies with promising projects. This funding assistance, against the backdrop of continuing challenging equity capital markets, to effectively enable companies to drill more holes and discover more gold, is great to see and has a meaningful benefit to the junior exploration sector. Brightstar applauds Tim Topham and the team for this approach to working with the junior resources sector to enable more exploration and potential discoveries in WA.
Figure 1- Brightstar Board of Director in front of two Topdrill drilling rigs at the Fish deposit (Jasper Hills) in August. Board (L-R): Richard Crookes, Andrew Rich, Alex Rovira, Jonathan Downes, Ashley Fraser
Brightstar is currently completing a +30,000m RC and DD drilling program across the Company’s Menzies and Laverton asset base, with the drilling expected to complete in September. Results from these programs, both infill and extensional in nature, will be used in future Mineral Resource Estimate upgrades and will feed into Brightstar’s definitive feasibility study underway.
Subject to the successful completion of the Gateway Mining Ltd and Alto Metals Ltd transactions, expected for completion in September and November respectively, Brightstar anticipates mobilising a drill rig for infill and extensional drilling programs across the Gum Creek and Sandstone properties to advance the projects meaningfully towards mining studies and ultimate commercialisation of the significant mineral resource endowment.
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Goose Project Development
B2Gold recognizes that respect and collaboration with the Kitikmeot Inuit Association ("KIA") is central to the license to operate in the Back River Gold District and will continue to prioritize developing the project in a manner that recognizes Inuit priorities, addresses concerns, and brings long-term socio-economic benefits to the Kitikmeot Region. B2Gold looks forward to continuing to build on its strong collaboration with the KIA and Kitikmeot Communities.
As previously announced, an additional three months of mining was added to the schedule to ensure that the Umwelt open pit, underground development and crown pillar activities align and that there is significant tailings storage capacity in the Echo open pit. With the schedule change, the mill is expected to start wet commissioning in the second quarter of 2025 with ramp up to full production in the third quarter of 2025. The Company continues to estimate that gold production in calendar year 2025 will be between 120,000 ounces and 150,000 ounces. Importantly, the updated mining schedule does not impact the total number of gold ounces the Company expects to produce over the life of mine of the Goose Project. The updated production profile has resulted in the Company estimating that average annual gold production from 2026 to 2030 will be approximately 310,000 ounces per year.
B2Gold successfully completed the 2024 WIR campaign and has delivered all necessary materials from the MLA to complete the construction of the Goose Project. All planned construction that is necessary to produce gold by the end of the second quarter of 2025 has been completed and project development remains on schedule. The key construction items that were completed this summer include:
Development of the open pit and underground remain the Company's primary focus to ensure that adequate material is available for mill startup and that the Echo pit is available for tailings placement. Mining of the Echo pit is meeting production targets and is anticipated to be ready to receive tailings when the mill starts. The underground mine remains on schedule for commencement of production by the end of the second quarter of 2025.
Back River Gold District Exploration Initiatives
The Back River Gold District, located in Nunavut, Canada, comprises of mining leases and claims covering approximately 58,734 hectares. There are five mineral claims blocks on the 80 kilometer ("km") belt, the most advanced of which is the Goose Project, which is the Company is currently constructing. The Goose Project consists of five known deposits with existing mineral resources, Umwelt, Llama, Goose, Echo and Nuvuyak, which occur along a strike length of 8 km. The Company believes that exploration upside exists on all known deposits that are open at depth, as well as several zones of interest that remain largely untested within the footprint of the favorable host stratigraphy.
A significant goal of the Back River Gold District exploration budget of $28 million in 2024 is enhancing and growing the significant resource base at the Goose Project and surrounding regional targets. A total of 25,000 meters of drilling is ongoing, targeting extensions of the Llama and Umwelt deposits, the largest and highest-grade resources at the Goose Project. In addition to drilling, deep-imaging geophysical methods are ongoing in order to improve the Company's ability to target new underground resources in areas such as Nuvuyak, Goose Neck and Kogoyak. Regional exploration including geophysics and mapping is being undertaken on the George, Boot, Boulder and Del projects.
Goose Project Update - Conference Call Details
B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Friday, September 13, 2024, at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET.
Participants may register for the conference call here: registration link . Upon registering, participants will receive a calendar invitation by email with dial in details and a unique PIN. This will allow participants to bypass the operator queue and connect directly to the conference. Registration will remain open until the end of the conference call. Participants may also dial in using the numbers below:
The conference call will be available for playback for two weeks by dialing toll-free in the U.S. and Canada: +1 (855) 669-9658, replay access code 1237377. All other callers: +1 (412) 317-0088, replay access code 1237377.
About B2Gold
B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, the Goose Project under construction in northern Canada and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia and Finland. B2Gold forecasts total consolidated gold production of between 800,000 and 870,000 ounces in 2024.
Qualified Persons
Bill Lytle, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, a qualified person under NI 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information related to operations matters contained in this news release.
ON BEHALF OF B2GOLD CORP.
"Clive T. Johnson"
President and Chief Executive Officer
This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation, including: projections; outlook; guidance; forecasts; estimates; and other statements regarding future or estimated financial and operational performance, gold production and sales, revenues and cash flows, and capital costs (sustaining and non-sustaining) and operating costs, including projected cash operating costs and AISC, and budgets on a consolidated and mine by mine basis; future or estimated mine life, metal price assumptions, ore grades or sources, gold recovery rates, stripping ratios, throughput, ore processing; statements regarding anticipated exploration, drilling, development, construction, permitting and other activities or achievements of B2Gold; and including, without limitation: remaining well positioned for continued strong operational and financial performance in 2024; projected gold production, cash operating costs and AISC on a consolidated and mine by mine basis in 2024; total consolidated gold production of between 800,000 and 870,000 ounces (including 20,000 attributable ounces from Calibre) in 2024, with cash operating costs of between $835 and $895 per ounce and AISC of between $1,420 and $1,480 per ounce; B2Gold's continued prioritization of developing the Goose Project in a manner that recognizes Indigenous input and concerns and brings long-term socio-economic benefits to the area; the Goose Project capital cost being approximately C$1,190 million and the net cost of open pit and underground development, deferred stripping, and sustaining capital expenditures to be incurred prior to first gold production being approximately C$350 million and the cost for reagents and other working capital items being C$330 million; the Goose Project producing in excess of 310,000 ounces of gold per year from 2026 to 2030; and the potential for first gold production in the second quarter of 2025 from the Goose Project. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made.
Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond B2Gold's control, including risks associated with or related to: the volatility of metal prices and B2Gold's common shares; changes in tax laws; the dangers inherent in exploration, development and mining activities; the uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates; not achieving production, cost or other estimates; actual production, development plans and costs differing materially from the estimates in B2Gold's feasibility and other studies; the ability to obtain and maintain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for mining activities; environmental regulations or hazards and compliance with complex regulations associated with mining activities; climate change and climate change regulations; the ability to replace mineral reserves and identify acquisition opportunities; the unknown liabilities of companies acquired by B2Gold; the ability to successfully integrate new acquisitions; fluctuations in exchange rates; the availability of financing; financing and debt activities, including potential restrictions imposed on B2Gold's operations as a result thereof and the ability to generate sufficient cash flows; operations in foreign and developing countries and the compliance with foreign laws, including those associated with operations in Mali, Namibia, the Philippines and Colombia and including risks related to changes in foreign laws and changing policies related to mining and local ownership requirements or resource nationalization generally; remote operations and the availability of adequate infrastructure; fluctuations in price and availability of energy and other inputs necessary for mining operations; shortages or cost increases in necessary equipment, supplies and labour; regulatory, political and country risks, including local instability or acts of terrorism and the effects thereof; the reliance upon contractors, third parties and joint venture partners; the lack of sole decision-making authority related to Filminera Resources Corporation, which owns the Masbate Project; challenges to title or surface rights; the dependence on key personnel and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel; the risk of an uninsurable or uninsured loss; adverse climate and weather conditions; litigation risk; competition with other mining companies; community support for B2Gold's operations, including risks related to strikes and the halting of such operations from time to time; conflicts with small scale miners; failures of information systems or information security threats; the ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting as required by law, including Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; compliance with anti-corruption laws, and sanctions or other similar measures; social media and B2Gold's reputation; risks affecting Calibre having an impact on the value of the Company's investment in Calibre, and potential dilution of our equity interest in Calibre; as well as other factors identified and as described in more detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in B2Gold's most recent Annual Information Form, B2Gold's current Form 40-F Annual Report and B2Gold's other filings with Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which may be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively (the "Websites"). The list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect B2Gold's forward-looking statements.
B2Gold's forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management at such time. These assumptions and factors include, but are not limited to, assumptions and factors related to B2Gold's ability to carry on current and future operations, including: development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; B2Gold's ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the price and market for outputs, including gold; foreign exchange rates; taxation levels; the timely receipt of necessary approvals or permits; the ability to meet current and future obligations; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.
B2Gold's forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management and reflect their current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. B2Gold does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits or liabilities B2Gold will derive therefrom. For the reasons set forth above, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.
Positive progress on the development of Ora Gold’s (ASX:OAU) Crown Prince project is a key factor in Argonaut Securities’ recent equity research report issuing a speculative buy recommendation for Ora Gold.
“OAU is making steady progress on its Crown Prince development targeting first production towards the middle of next year. Once in production, we expect Crown Prince to be a high-margin, open-pit operation with a ~2-year mine-life,” the report said,
The report also noted the potential for extending the mine life given recent “encouraging exploration results” at Crown Prince.
“We make a slight price target increase to $0.019 ($0.018 prior) and maintain our speculative buy recommendation,” the report said. The valuation is modeled based on Ora Gold entering production in the second quarter of 2026, with a small but high-grade open pit mine returning cash flows.
Crown Prince (JORC 2012) Mineral Resource Estimate
The project’s prospects are further de-risked by the ore purchase agreement with Westgold (ASX:WGX), the report said.
Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the gold price often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.
The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security. And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.
Gold market gurus from Lynette Zang to Chris Blasi to Jordan Roy-Byrne have shared eye-popping predictions on the gold price that would intrigue any investor — gold bug or not.
While some have posited that the gold price may break US$3,000 per ounce and carry on as high as US$4,000 or US$5,000, there are those with hopes that US$10,000 gold or even US$40,000 gold could become a reality.
These impressive price predictions have investors wondering, what was the highest gold price ever? Gold has set multiple fresh all-time highs (ATH) in 2024 alone, and we share the latest one and what has driven it to this level below. We also take a look at how the gold price has moved historically and what has driven its performance in recent years.
Before discovering what the highest gold price ever was, it’s worth looking at how the precious metal is traded. Knowing the mechanics behind gold's historical moves can help illuminate why and how its price changes.
Gold bullion is traded in dollars and cents per ounce, with activity taking place worldwide at all hours, resulting in a live price for the metal. Investors trade gold in major commodities markets such as New York, London, Tokyo and Hong Kong. London is seen as the center of physical precious metals trading, including for silver. The COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange is home to most paper trading.
There are many popular ways to invest in gold. The first is through purchasing gold bullion products such as bullion bars, bullion coins and rounds. Physical gold is sold on the spot market, meaning that buyers pay a specific price per ounce for the metal and then have it delivered. In some parts of the world, such as India, buying gold in the form of jewelry is the largest and most traditional route to investing in gold.
Another path to gold investment is paper trading, which is done through the gold futures market. Participants enter into gold futures contracts for the delivery of gold in the future at an agreed-upon price. In such contracts, two positions can be taken: a long position under which delivery of the metal is accepted or a short position to provide delivery of the metal. Paper trading as a means to invest in gold can provide investors with the flexibility to liquidate assets that aren’t available to those who possess physical gold bullion.
One significant long-term advantage of trading in the paper market is that investors can benefit from gold’s safe-haven status without needing to store it. Furthermore, gold futures trading can offer more financial leverage in that it requires less capital than trading in the physical market.
Interestingly, investors can also purchase physical gold via the futures market, but the process is complicated and lengthy and comes with a large investment and additional costs.
Aside from those options, market participants can invest in gold through exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Investing in a gold ETF is similar to trading a gold stock on an exchange, and there are numerous gold ETF options to choose from. For instance, some ETFs focus solely on physical gold bullion, while others focus on gold futures contracts. Other gold ETFs center on gold-mining stocks or follow the gold spot price.
It is important to understand that you will not own any physical gold when investing in an ETF — in general, even a gold ETF that tracks physical gold cannot be redeemed for tangible metal.
With regards to the performance of gold versus trading stocks, gold has an interesting relationship with the stock market. The two often move in sync during “risk-on periods” when investors are bullish. On the flip side, they tend to become inversely correlated in times of volatility.
According to the World Gold Council, gold's ability to decouple from the stock market during periods of stress makes it “unique amongst most hedges in the marketplace.” It is often during these times that gold outperforms the stock market. For that reason, it is often used as a portfolio diversifier to hedge against uncertainty.
The gold price hit US$2,531.70, its all time highest price at the time of this writing, on August 20, 2024. What drove it to set this new ATH?
Gold broke through the important psychological level of US$2,000 per ounce in late 2023 on rising expectations that the US Federal Reserve would begin to reverse course on interest rates, and set multiple new all time highs in 2024. Gold climbed throughout Q2 to over US$2,450 in May, and then moved to US$2,483.35 on July 17.
While interest rate cuts have yet to materialize as of mid-September, gold climbed to over US$2,500 in mid-August on a weakening dollar, positive economic data and the news on August 16 that the Chinese government issued new gold import quotas to banks in the country following a two month pause.
Central bank gold buying has been one of the tailwinds for the gold price this year and China's central bank has been one of the strongest buyers. It climbed further the following week to its new all-time high.
Fears of a looming recession — or the strong belief that a recession is already here — are also highly supportive for gold heading as we head deeper into 2024. Read our in-depth breakdown of gold's recent price performance below.
5 year gold price chart, September 9, 2019, to September 10, 2024.
Chart via InvestingNews.
Despite these recent runs, gold has seen its share of both peaks and troughs over the last decade. After remaining rangebound between US$1,100 and US$1,300 from 2014 to early 2019, gold pushed above US$1,500 in the second half of 2019 on a softer US dollar, rising geopolitical issues and a slowdown in economic growth.
Gold’s first breach of the significant US$2,000 price level in mid-2020 was due in large part to economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. To break through that barrier and reach what was then a record high, the yellow metal added more than US$500, or 32 percent, to its value in the first eight months of 2020.
The gold price breached that level again in early 2022 as Russia's invasion of Ukraine collided with rising inflation around the world, increasing the allure of safe-haven assets and pulling the yellow metal up to a price of US$2,074.60 on March 8, 2022. However, it fell throughout the rest of 2022, dropping below US$1,650 in October.
Although it didn't quite reach the level of volatility as the previous year, the gold price experienced drastic price changes in 2023 on the back of banking instability, high interest rates and the breakout of war in the Middle East.
After central bank buying pushed the gold price up to the US$1,950.17 mark by the end of January, the US Federal Reserve’s 0.25 percent rate hike on February 1 sparked a retreat as the dollar and Treasury yields saw gains. The precious metal went on to fall to its lowest price level of the year at US$1,809.87 on February 23.
The banking crisis that hit the US in early March caused a domino effect through the global financial system and led to the mid-March collapse of Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s second-largest bank. The gold price jumped to US$1,989.13 by March 15. The continued fallout in the global banking system throughout the second quarter of the year allowed gold to break above US$2,000 on April 3, and go on to flirt with a near-record high of US$2,049.92 on May 3.
Those gains were tempered by the Fed’s ongoing rate hikes and improvements in the banking sector, resulting in a downward trend in the gold price throughout the remainder of the second quarter and throughout the third quarter. By October 4, gold had fallen to a low of US$1,820.01 and analysts expected the precious metal to be on the path to drop below the US$1,800 level.
That was before the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel ignited legitimate fears of a much larger conflict erupting in the Middle East. Reacting to those fears, the gold price climbed through the month and closed at US$2,007.08 on October 27. As the Israel-Hamas fighting intensified, gold reached a then new high of US$2,152.30 during intraday trading on December 3.
That robust momentum in the spot gold price has continued into 2024, chasing new highs on fears of a looming US recession, the promise of Fed rate cuts on the horizon, the worsening conflict in the Middle East and the tumultuous US presidential election year. By mid-March, gold was pushing up against the US$2,200 level.
That record-setting momentum continued into the second quarter of 2024 when gold broke through US$2,400 per ounce in mid-April on strong central bank buying, sovereign debt concerns in China and investors expecting the Fed to start cutting interest rates. The precious metal went on to hit US$2,450.05 per ounce on May 20.
Throughout the summer, the hits have just kept on coming. The global macro environment is highly bullish for gold in the lead up to the US election. Following the failed assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump and a statement about coming interest rate cuts by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, the gold spot price hit a new all-time high on July 16 at US$2,469.30 per ounce.
One week later, news that President Joe Biden would not seek re-election and would instead pass the baton to his VP Kamala Harris eased some of the tension in the stock markets and strengthened the US dollar. This also pushed the price of gold down to US$2,387.99 per ounce on July 22.
However, the bullish factors supporting gold over the past year remain in play and the spot price for gold has gone on to breach the US$2,500 level first on August 2 on a less than stellar US jobs report before closing just above the US$2,440 level. A few weeks later, gold pushed past US$2,500 once again on August 16, to close above that level for the first time ever after the US Department of Commerce released data showing a fifth consecutive monthly decrease in a row for homebuilding.
Ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainty had the gold spot price supported above the US$2,500 level to a new high of US$2,525 per ounce on August 20.
What's next for the gold price is never an easy call to make. There are many factors that affect the gold price, but some of the most prevalent long-term drivers include economic expansion, market risk, opportunity cost and momentum.
Economic expansion is one of the primary gold price contributors as it facilitates demand growth in several categories, including jewelry, technology and investment. As the World Gold Council explains, “This is particularly true in developing economies where gold is often used as a luxury item and a means to preserve wealth.” Market risk is also a prime catalyst for gold values as investors view the precious metal as the “ultimate safe haven,” and a hedge against currency depreciation, inflation and other systemic risks.
Going forward, in addition to the Fed, inflation and geopolitical events, experts will be looking for cues from factors like supply and demand. In terms of supply, the world’s five top gold producers are China, Australia, Russia, Canada and the US. The consensus in the gold market is that major miners have not spent enough on gold exploration in recent years. Gold mine production has fallen from around 3,200 to 3,300 metric tons each year between 2018 and 2020 to around 3,000 to 3,100 metric tons each year between 2021 and 2023.
On the demand side, China and India are the biggest buyers of physical gold, and are in a perpetual fight for the title of world’s largest gold consumer. That said, it's worth noting that the last few years have brought a big rebound in central bank gold buying, which dropped to a record low in 2020, but reached a 55 year high of 1,136 metric tons in 2022.
The World Gold Council has reported that central bank gold purchases in 2023 came to 1,037 metric tons, marking the second year in a row above 1,000 MT.
"We think that gold has entered into a new phase of this bull market," Adam Rozencwajg, managing partner at Goehring & Rozencwajg, told the Investing News Network (INN) in a June 2023 interview. "It probably started in the third and fourth quarter of last year, and it really revolves around central banks' behavior as much as anything else. I think it's going to propel gold much much higher in this leg of the bull market."
Joe Cavatoni, North American market strategist at the WGC, told INN in an email at the end of Q1, “As central banks continue to be significant buyers and geopolitical risks and global uncertainties drive investors towards the perceived safety of gold, the current environment underscores gold’s importance as a strategic asset for portfolio diversification and risk mitigation. Therefore, while there may have been a perception of western disinterest in gold, recent developments indicate a sustained and broad-based demand for the precious metal.”
At the beginning of Q3, INN spoke with Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, at the Rule Symposium in Boca Raton, Florida.
"I think clearing US$2,400 for good — trading a few weeks above that level would be key," Lundin said. "Eventually I think we're going to go much higher. The timing of that is always the hard part. Getting back to where I think we're going to be at the end of this cycle, I think the gold price is going to be somewhere between US$6,000 and US$8,000."
In August, INN spoke with Brett Heath, CEO and director of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (TSXV:MTA,NYSEAMERICAN:MTA), who sees gold going to US$2,600 to US$3,000 this year.
"You've seen such an incredible breakout (in gold), such an incredible setup — and the public's just not in the trade yet," he said. "When they do come back in, I think on the back of some of these capital flows, then that'll be a big driver of not only gold, but the equities, which today we still really have not seen any material inflows."
As a final note on the price of gold and buying gold bullion, it’s important for investors to be aware that gold price manipulation is a hot topic in the industry.
In 2011, when gold hit what was then a record high, it dropped swiftly in just a few short years. This decline after three years of impressive gains led many in the gold sector to cry foul and point to manipulation. Early in 2015, 10 banks were hit in a US probe on precious metals manipulation. Evidence provided by Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) showed “smoking gun” proof that UBS Group (NYSE:UBS), HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC), the Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and other firms were involved in rigging gold and silver rates in the market from 2007 to 2013.
Not long after, the long-running London gold fix was replaced by the LBMA gold price in a bid to increase gold price transparency. The twice-a-day process, operated by the ICE Benchmark Administration, still involves a variety of banks collaborating to set the gold price, but the system is now electronic.
Still, manipulation has by no means been eradicated, as a 2020 fine on JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) shows. The next year, chat logs were released in a spoofing trial for two former precious metals traders from the Bank of America’s (NYSE:BAC) Merrill Lynch unit. They show a trader bragging about how easy it is to manipulate the gold price.
Gold market participants have consistently spoken out about manipulation. In mid-2020, Chris Marcus, founder of Arcadia Economics and author of the book “The Big Silver Short,” said that when gold fell back below the US$2,000 mark after hitting close to US$2,070, he saw similarities to what happened with the gold price in 2011.
Marcus has been following the gold and silver markets with a focus specifically on price manipulation for nearly a decade. His advice? “Trust your gut. I believe we’re witnessing the ultimate ’emperor’s really naked’ moment. This isn’t complex financial analysis. Sometimes I think of it as the greatest hypnotic thought experiment in history.”
While we have the answer to what the highest gold price ever is as of now, it remains to be seen how high gold can climb, and if the precious metal can reach as high as US$5,000, US$10,000 or even US$40,000.
Even so, many market participants believe gold is a must have in any investment profile, and there is little doubt investors will continue to see gold price action making headlines this year and beyond.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2020.
Description
The securities of Antilles Gold Limited (‘AAU’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AAU, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 16 September 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Far Northern Resources (ASX:FNR) (FNR or the Company) is pleased to report that a recent targeted drilling program at the Empire Mining Lease confirmed the presence of a zone in the primary vein at the northern end of the Empire Stockworks consisting of a high-grade gold zone (>3 g/t Au refer to Figure 1). The zone is within the greater Empire Stockworks gold system, with mineralisation open at depth and along strike.
Highlights
4m @ 1.24g/t Au from 28m in FNRRC031
(incl. 1m @ 2.90 g/t Au)
1m @ 1.20g/t Au from 43m in FNRRC031
1m @ 1.01g/t Au from 13m in FNRRC032
3m @ 0.93g/t Au from 50m in FNRRC032
1m @ 14.96g/t Au from 9m in FNRRC033
1m @ 9.05g/t Au from 44m in FNRRC033
1m @ 2.49g/t Au from 11m in FNRRC034
8m @ 3.03g/t Au from 18m in FNRRC034 (incl. 5m @ 4.31 g/t Au)
1m @ 1.32g/t Au from 32m in FNRRC034
1m @ 1.02g/t Au from 41m in FNRRC034
1m @ 2.80g/t Au from 0m in FNRRC035
1m @ 1.45g/t Au from 11m in FNRRC035
1m @ 1.24g/t Au from 14m in FNRRC035
6m @ 1.23g/t Au from 29m in FNRRC035
1m @ 1.30g/t Au from 32m in FNRRC036
Table 1 FNR Mineral Resources (see FNR Prospectus lodged 10 April 2024)All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Totals may not sum due to rounding
Figure 1:3D View of Empire Stockworks Block Model
Commenting on the initial assays results the board of Far Northern Resources Ltd, said.
“We are pleased with the assays from the Mining Lease as it will add critical data to the resource model at Empire that is open at depth and in all directions. FNR has been exploring this area for some time and it is pleasing to release some very exciting new gold results from our 2024 drilling campaign that clearly show there is a much bigger picture at play at our Empire Project. We are excited to now have the funding to continue to drill out and model what has the potential to be FNR’s first mine.”
This article includes content from Far Northern Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
