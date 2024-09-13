Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Brightstar Resources

Increased Lion Participation in Brightstar Placement

Lion Selection Group Limited (Lion, the Company) is pleased to announce it has been able to increase its participation in the $24M equity fundraising announced by Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar, ASX:BTR) on 2 August 20241. Lion announced its commitment to invest $4.3M in this fundraising on 2 August 20242 and has recently provided an increased commitment for a further $1.5M, taking Lion’s total investment via the deal to $5.8M.

  • Lion to invest a further $1.5M in Brightstar in tranche two of the placement announced on 2 August 2024.
  • This will take Lion’s total participation in the placement to $5.8M.
  • Assuming the completion of all the transactions announced on 2 August, Lion to become 6.1% shareholder in the enlarged Brightstar.

Lion’s increased participation is to be settled in tranche two of the placement, expected to take place in mid-September following a general meeting of Brightstar shareholders.

Lion Chief Executive Officer Hedley Widdup said: “Brightstar is already one of our largest investments; Lion strongly grew its holding via the placement announced in August and is pleased to add to this position. The market is valuing gold producers at a large premium versus gold explorers and developers. Brightstar is a company that, in our eyes, has a genuine proposition to bridge that gap; to become a gold producer without taking on excessive finance or hedging, with a strong organic growth pipeline.”

Brightstar Resources – short pathway to production, and strategy to apply cash flow to fund growth

Brightstar has established gold resources at Laverton and Menzies, which are the subject of a feasibility study at present and feature a combined Mineral Resource of 1.46Moz of gold grading 1.6g/t3. A scoping study released in September 20234 contemplated gold production commencing via processing of Brightstar ores at regional process facilities, and the resultant cash flow enabling the rejuvenation of Brightstar’s own process plant near Laverton.

Consolidation and acquisition of Sandstone project

Consolidation and acquisition of ground containing established gold Resources via the Alto and Gateway projects at Sandstone introduces an additional established Resource position of 1.5Moz grading 1.5g/t5. Brightstar intends to undertake an aggressive drilling effort at Sandstone where there is scope to materially increase the resource estimate with focussed exploration.

Result – large gold inventory with a strong growth pathway

The resultant Brightstar will have a pro-forma combined gold resource of 3.0Moz5, between three key projects at Menzies, Laverton and Sandstone. The announced capital raising1 positions Brightstar to be strongly funded, and the strategy to commence production via ore sales or toll treatment is expected to generate cash flows that can support growth. The combination of this strategy and newly consolidated large mineral resource inventory presents the potential to go on to become a large gold producer.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:btrgold explorationgold mininggold stocksgold investingGold Investing
BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
B2Gold Announces Goose Project Update; Project Construction and Development on Track for First Gold Production in Q2 2025; Total Construction and Mine Development Cash Expenditure Estimate Before First Gold Production Revised to Reflect Current Timeline

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") announces an update for the Goose Project in Nunavut, Canada. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Goose Project Update

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ora Gold Limited

Analyst Report Touts Ora Gold’s Crown Prince Project’s Compelling Economics

Description

Positive progress on the development of Ora Gold’s (ASX:OAU) Crown Prince project is a key factor in Argonaut Securities’ recent equity research report issuing a speculative buy recommendation for Ora Gold.

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bars on price chart showing new gold all-time high with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the gold price often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security. And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Gold market gurus from Lynette Zang to Chris Blasi to Jordan Roy-Byrne have shared eye-popping predictions on the gold price that would intrigue any investor — gold bug or not.

While some have posited that the gold price may break US$3,000 per ounce and carry on as high as US$4,000 or US$5,000, there are those with hopes that US$10,000 gold or even US$40,000 gold could become a reality.

Keep reading...Show less
Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU)

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX: AAU) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Antilles Gold Limited (‘AAU’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AAU, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 16 September 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Far Northern Resources (ASX:FNR)

The Empire Projects / Chillagoe North Queensland

Far Northern Resources (ASX:FNR) (FNR or the Company) is pleased to report that a recent targeted drilling program at the Empire Mining Lease confirmed the presence of a zone in the primary vein at the northern end of the Empire Stockworks consisting of a high-grade gold zone (>3 g/t Au refer to Figure 1). The zone is within the greater Empire Stockworks gold system, with mineralisation open at depth and along strike.

Keep reading...Show less

×