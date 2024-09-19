Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Drilling Confirms New High-Grade Gold Zone at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

International Lithium Corp. to Receive CAD$2.2m plus a 2% Net Smelter Royalty Following Reduction of Interest in Its Non-Core Avalonia Project

Drilling Success Expands Mineralised Trends at Lo Herma

Jindalee Secures Strategic Agreement with US Department of Energy

Testing Confirms Potential for Significant Antimony Production from the La Demajagua Gold-Silver-Antimony Mine, Cuba

Increased Lion Participation in Brightstar Placement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC

Altech Batteries

ATC:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
CleanTech Lithium

Low Cost Technology to be Trialed in DLE Pilot Plant Conversion Stage, Aiming to Lower Energy Use and CO​2 Emissions

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces it has completed due diligence on the use of industrial forward osmosis (iFO) as an alternative to using a standard thermal evaporator for eluate concentration in it´s pilot plant conversion stage. iFO provides several benefits to optimise the downstream process to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate.

Highlights:

  • CTL has investigated utilising iFO for eluate concentration, the first step in the downstream conversion process, with the method achieving higher water recovery and up to 60% lower energy consumption and CO2 emissions compared to using conventional thermal evaporators
  • iFO also has high efficiency when utilising solar thermal for power supply
  • An iFO demonstration unit, provided by Forward Water Technology based in Canada, is preparing for shipment from Toronto to the facilities of Conductive Energy in Chicago, USA
  • Conductive Energy will convert the eluate produced from our DLE pilot plant in Copiapó, Chile, using feed brine from Laguna Verde, into battery grade lithium carbonate
  • The Company is assessing both iFO and conventional thermal evaporators for the concentration stage for the Laguna Verde PFS, which is currently underway
  • An initial volume of 88m3 of concentrated eluate, equal to approximately one tonne of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE), is at Conductive Energy´s facility, with transport and commissioning of the iFO unit expected to take approximately two weeks
  • This progress continues to make CleanTech Lithium a leader in exploration and development of a DLE-based project in Chile and will provide the ability to produce large test samples of lithium carbonate to potential offtake partners seeking product qualification

Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, of CleanTech Lithium PLC, said:

"Our team has undertaken a tremendous amount of work on selecting and optimising the DLE process for the Laguna Verde project, and this has extended to the downstream conversion process where we are working with Conductive Energy. Previous test-work confirmed that a downstream process has been developed that will efficiently produce battery-grade lithium carbonate for the Laguna Verde project at pilot scale, including use of Forward Osmosis which we are investigating as an alternative for eluate concentration. This has the potential to lower energy consumption, CO2 emissions and both capital and operating costs."

Further Information

CleanTech Lithium has engaged Conductive Energy for the conversion of lithium chloride eluate, produced using feed brine from Laguna Verde at our DLE pilot plant in Copiapó, Chile, into battery-grade lithium carbonate. Four containers of eluate with a total volume of 88m3 have been received by Conductive Energy at its Chicago, USA, facility with conversion to begin in October 2024. Conductive Energy´s conversion process is shown in Figure 1 which is based on standard industry process steps, other than the trialing of Forward Osmosis in the eluate concentration stage as an alternative to using a relatively more energy intensive thermal evaporator.

A diagram of a process Description automatically generated

Figure 1: Conductive Energy Conversion Process

As due diligence in investigating alternative technologies capable of improving process performance, iFO was trialed in process test-work on a 200L sample of eluate undertaken at Conductive Energy´s facilities in Q2 2024. The full results of this test-work, which produced a sample of battery grade lithium with a purity of 99.75% lithium carbonate, was reported to the market on July 22, 2024. Results of the iFO stage of the test work achieved very good performance supporting the replacement of a thermal evaporator in concentrating eluate, with the key parameters and results provided in Table 1:

Parameter

Unit

Concentrated Eluate

R/O Concentrate

iFO Concentrate

Lithium (Li)

mg/L

2,194

5,700

18,000

Total Dissolve Solids (TDS)

mg/L

19,260

62,000

190,000

Laboratory

ALS Chile

Lambton.Scientific

Lambton.Scientific

Volume

L

215.5

66.3

13.9

Reduction in Volume

%

69.3%

94%

Table 1: Results from concentration of Laguna Verde eluate through R/O followed by iFO

A concentration of 18,000mg/L Li was set as the target concentration during iFO testing, representative of a typical lithium concentration used in the carbonation conversion process. Based on the Laguna Verde eluate, iFO can concentrate lithium up to 50,000 mg/L Li. Total water recovery of 94% was achieved during the eluate concentration, with the remaining 6% recycled or returned in the process. The DLE adsorbent used to produce the concentrated eluate achieved very high impurity rejection rates, except for boron, as previously reported (RNS July 22, 2024).

iFO testing was optimised for boron removal resulting in a 55% reduction based on weight. The achieved boron reduction is significant enabling improved process efficiency and product quality, while reducing energy consumption and operating costs associated with removal of boron using Ion Exchange (IX), which is the last process step prior to carbonation. In the Laguna Verde PFS currently underway, recovering this boron as a saleable by-product is being investigated.

Other benefits of iFO use include a 60% reduction in energy consumption compared to conventional thermal evaporators, and up to 80% if operated using a renewable energy source such as solar thermal as depicted in Figure 2 below. iFO´s low energy use when compared to thermal evaporation enables CO2 emission reduction by up to 60%, underscoring the sustainability benefits of this innovative technology.

A few satellite dishes connected to a tank Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Figure 2: Depiction of commercial scale iFO plant with solar thermal power supply

As a result of iFO performance during testing, CTL requested Conductive Energy to replace the thermal evaporator with iFO during the downstream conversion process for the next stage of conversion test-work, in which additional iFO operating information can be obtained such as energy requirements. A iFO demonstration unit with the capacity to process 35 m3/day of concentrated eluate will be supplied by Forward Water Technologies, which is shown in Figure 3 below, when final commissioning was underway. The unit is now ready for shipment from Toronto, Canada, and is expected to arrive at the Conductive Energy facility in Chicago, USA, in approximately one week. A further one week of on site commissioning is planned before the eluate conversion process will commence.

A person standing in front of a large white container Description automatically generated

Figure 3: iFO demonstration unit with capacity to process 35 m3/day of eluate in final commissioning

Competent Persons

The following professional acts as qualified person, as defined in the AIM Note for Mining, Oil and Gas Companies (June 2009) and JORC Code (2012):

Marcelo Bravo: Chemical Engineer (Universidad Católica del Norte), has a Master's Degree in Engineering Sciences major in Mineral Processing, Universidad de Antofagasta. He currently works as a Senior Process Consulting Engineer at the Ad-Infinitum company. Mr Bravo has relevant experience in researching and developing potassium, lithium carbonate, and solar evapo-concentration design processes in Chile, Argentina, and Bolivia. Mr Bravo, who has reviewed and approved the information contained in the chapters relevant to his expertise contained in this announcement, is registered with No. 412 in the public registry of Competent Persons in Mining Resources and Reserves per the Law of Persons Competent and its Regulations in force in Chile. Mr Bravo has sufficient experience relevant to the metallurgical tests and the type of subsequent processing of the extracted brines under consideration and to the activity being carried out to qualify as a competent person, as defined in the JORC Code. Mr Bravo consents to the inclusion in the press release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Gordon Stein, Director and CFO.

For further information contact:


CleanTech Lithium PLC


Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter

Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321

Chile office: +562-32239222


Or via Celicourt

Celicourt Communications

Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani

+44 (0) 20 7770 6424

cleantech@celicourt.uk

Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak

+44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Daniel Fox-Davies

+44 (0) 20 3884 8450

daniel@fox-davies.com

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)

James Asensio

+44 (0) 20 7523 4680

Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.

Notes

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy. The Company plans to be a leading supplier of 'green' lithium to the EV and battery manufacturing market.

CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and hold licences in Llamara and Salar de Atacama, located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two major projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have direct access to existing infrastructure and renewable power.

CleanTech Lithium is committed to using renewable power for processing and reducing the environmental impact of its lithium production by utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine, with higher recoveries than conventional extraction processes. The method offers short development lead times with no extensive site construction or evaporation pond development so there is minimal water depletion from the aquifer. www.ctlithium.com


Source

Click here to connect with CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, OTCQX:CTLHF, Frankfurt:T2N), to receive an Investor Presentation

aim stockslithium stockslithium explorationaim:ctllithium investing
CTLHF
CleanTech Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

CleanTech Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Community Support for Laguna Verde Project

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Community Support for Laguna Verde Project

Indigenous community leader publicly endorses Laguna Verde project at key mining seminar in Santiago, Chile

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, participated in the Centre for Copper and Mining Studies ("CESCO") seminar in Santiago, a prominent annual seminar for the mining sector in Chile, and received public support from the local indigenous community for its Laguna Verde project. Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Steve Kesler, presented and reinforced the Company is ready to begin project construction by 2026 upon the granting of a Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") by the Chilean Government

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Transfer of Loan Notes at Regal Funds

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Transfer of Loan Notes at Regal Funds

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces the transfer of AUD Loan Notes (Loan Notes) from one Regal Funds1 associate to another Regal Funds associate

On 1 July 2024, the Company announced that Regal Tactical Credit Fund (RTCF), of which Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd (RFM) is a trustee, subscribed for A$3,000,000 of the Loan Notes. The Company has recently received a request by RFM to transfer the beneficial ownership of the Loan Notes and Warrants held by RTCF to Regal Emerging Companies Opportunities Fund Pty Ltd (RECOF), of which RFM is also a trustee, to which it has consented

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Annoucnes DLE Pilot Plant First Stage Production & Results

CleanTech Lithium PLC Annoucnes DLE Pilot Plant First Stage Production & Results

DLE Pilot Plant First Stage Production Completed, Downstream Process Optimised with Sample of Battery-Grade Lithium Produced

CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium", "CTL" or the "Company")(AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces completion of the first stage of production from the Company´s DLE pilot plant operations and results from successful downstream process test work to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate by process partners in North America

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces PFS Plant Location Study Results

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces PFS Plant Location Study Results

PFS Plant Location Study Results in Decision to Locate Carbonation Plant in Mining Centre of Copiapó

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces the results of a plant location study completed as part of the ongoing pre-feasibility study (PFS) for the Laguna Verde Project, which is due to complete later this year. The PFS is being led by Worley, a global professional services company of energy, chemicals and resources experts, from its Santiago office which has high-level experience in the lithium sector. Xi´an Lanshen New Material Technology Company ("Lanshen") has been selected to provide the lithium processing plant design and equipment, and Worley to design the balance of plant and infrastructure

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

CleanTech Lithium to Present at Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference May 1st

CleanTech Lithium (OTCQX:CTLHF, AIM:CTL), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, today announced that Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 1 st .

DATE : May 1 st
TIME: 10:00AM
LINK: https://bit.ly/3ISIVUN
Available for 1x1 meetings: May 1 st /May 2 nd

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Entitlement Offer Booklet

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to share its Entitlement Offer Booklet.
Keep reading...Show less
Electric vehicle with EU flag overlayed.

Italy Endorses Tariffs on Chinese EVs Ahead of EU Vote

Italy has expressed support for the EU's proposed tariffs on electric vehicles (EVs) imported from China.

Reuters reported on Monday (September 16) that Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has confirmed the country’s stance in a recent interview, emphasizing that these measures are essential for protecting the European automotive sector from the competitive pressures created by subsidized Chinese EV production.

"We support the duties that the EU Commission proposes, to protect the competitiveness of our companies," he said.

Keep reading...Show less
Map of West Africa with Ghana flag pinned in Ghana.

Atlantic Lithium Receives Environmental Approval for Ewoyaa Lithium Project

Africa-focused explorer Atlantic Lithium( ASX:A11) has received an environmental permit from Ghana's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its flagship Ewoyaa lithium project in Ghana, West Africa.

In a press release, Atlantic said the permit allows the project to proceed with its proposed activities, as detailed in the company's mine and process environment impact statement (EIS).

The project is currently being advanced to production under an agreement with Piedmont Lithium (ASX:PLL,NASDAQ:PLL).

“The grant of the EPA permit marks a major step towards the construction of Ghana’s first lithium mine and follows a collaborative engagement process with the EPA and the residents of (the) project’s catchment area to ensure their alignment with the Company’s proposed activities at Ewoyaa,” said Neil Herbert, executive chairman of Atlantic Lithium.

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Australia Ltd

MLS Continues to Advance and Expand its Flagship Lac Carheil Graphite Project Towards PFS

– Lac Carheil’s strategic value also stands to be significantly enhanced by Canadian Government moves to potentially impose tariffs on Chinese critical mineral imports

Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) continues to make significant progress advancing its flagship Lac Carheil high-grade flake-graphite development project in the Tier 1 global mining province of Quebec, including:

Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Lithium extends offer period as ASX listing process progresses

Cleantech Lithium extends offer period as ASX listing process progresses


Keep reading...Show less
Lithium periodic symbol.

Australian Lithium Stocks Jump as CATL Confirms Production "Adjustments" at Major Mine

Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) (SZSE:300750) is making changes to lithium production at a mine in Yichun, Jiangxi, the company confirmed on Wednesday (September 11).

Bloomberg quotes UBS (NYSE:UBS) as saying the move could cut China’s monthly lithium carbonate output by 8 percent, helping alleviate the current oversupply in the market, which has weighed heavily on prices over the past year.

In a statement provided to Reuters, CATL said, "Based on recent lithium carbonate market conditions, the company plans to make adjustments to production in Yichun." The news from the company triggered a swift response in the market, with lithium futures prices rising and lithium company share prices seeing notable boosts.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

CleanTech Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

CleanTech Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Sarama Completes Issue of Shares for Debt and ASX Cleansing Notice

Latest Drilling Confirms Deeper Mineralised Trends at Lo Herma

Falcon Commences Drilling At Its Great Burnt Copper Project, NL

Related News

Gold Investing

Sarama Completes Issue of Shares for Debt and ASX Cleansing Notice

Uranium Investing

Latest Drilling Confirms Deeper Mineralised Trends at Lo Herma

Resource Investing

What are Prefeasibility and Feasibility Studies? (Updated 2024)

Gold Investing

Gold Hits Fresh All-time High, Then Pulls Back After Fed Cuts Rates

Base Metals Investing

Falcon Commences Drilling At Its Great Burnt Copper Project, NL

Gold Investing

Wheaton Precious Metals Dedicates US$1 Million Prize to Drive Cleantech Innovation

Gold Investing

Antipa Sells Stake in Citadel Joint Venture to Rio Tinto for AU$17 Million

×