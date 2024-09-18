Wheaton Precious Metals Dedicates US$1 Million Prize to Drive Cleantech Innovation

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Drilling Confirms New High-Grade Gold Zone at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

International Lithium Corp. to Receive CAD$2.2m plus a 2% Net Smelter Royalty Following Reduction of Interest in Its Non-Core Avalonia Project

Drilling Success Expands Mineralised Trends at Lo Herma

Jindalee Secures Strategic Agreement with US Department of Energy

Testing Confirms Potential for Significant Antimony Production from the La Demajagua Gold-Silver-Antimony Mine, Cuba

Increased Lion Participation in Brightstar Placement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC

Altech Batteries

ATC:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Gold Investing

Wheaton Precious Metals Dedicates US$1 Million Prize to Drive Cleantech Innovation

The Future of Mining Challenge, launched by Wheaton and Foresight Canada, is geared at identifying scalable solutions that can be applied to mining operations across the globe.

Cleantech concept with globe overlaid on city.
metamorworks / Shutterstock

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM)announced the launch of the Future of Mining Challenge, a global competition aimed at advancing technological innovation in the mining sector.

The initiative, developed in collaboration with Foresight Canada, seeks to foster solutions that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve overall efficiency in mining operations.

The focus is on technology that can reduce the environmental impact of base and precious metals mining, in line with Wheaton’s commitment to addressing challenges revolving around carbon emissions and efficiency.

Cleantech companies and innovators from around the world are invited to participate. The goal is to identify scalable solutions that can be applied to mining operations across the globe.

A US$1 million prize will be awarded to the winner, with applications opening on Wednesday (September 18).

Randy Smallwood, president and CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals, emphasized the critical role that mining plays in the global economy. “It is critical that we foster innovation and collaboration to improve the future of mining, with a goal of making current practices more efficient and sustainable,” he said in a press release.

Foresight Canada specializes in fostering clean technology innovation, and CEO Jeanette Jackson echoed the dual objective of the competition: reducing emissions while enhancing productivity and profitability in the mining sector.

"By working together, we will seek to identify solutions whose goal is to not only reduce emissions but enhance the productivity and profitability of the global mining sector. We are excited to see the innovations that emerge," she noted.

A panel of industry experts will review the proposals, and the winner will be announced at next year's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention, scheduled to run from March 2 to 5, 2025, in Toronto, Canada.

The deadline for Future of Mining Challenge applications will be at the end of the year.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
TSX:WPM
silver investingcleantech investinggold stockssilver stocksgold investingGold Investing
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Learn about our editorial policies.