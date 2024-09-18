Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Sarama Resources

Sarama Completes Issue of Shares for Debt and ASX Cleansing Notice

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to report that on 18 September 2024, it had completed the issue of shares in part settlement of deferred executive salaries and director fees (the “Compensation Shares” or the “Shares for Debt”) as previously announced in a news release dated 17 July 2024.

The Shares for Debt arrangement comprised the issue of 22,348,980 Chess Depository Instruments (“CDIs”) at a deemed issue price of A$0.02 per CDI, equivalent to A$446,979.60 as detailed in Table 1 below. Each new CDI issued under the Placement will rank equally with existing CDIs on issue and each CDI will represent a beneficial interest in one common share of the Company. The issuance of the Shares for Debt was subject to TSXV and shareholder approval which was obtained at the annual general meeting held on 11 September 2024 (the “Meeting”).

Table 1

The Compensation Shares and Shares for Debt were issued upon receipt of shareholder approval, as required by the Australian Securities Exchange Listing Rules, at the Meeting. An Appendix 2A was announced to the ASX on 18 September 2024 and provides further detail on the issue of the Compensation Shares and Shares for Debt.

The Share for Debt arrangement will reduce the Company’s liabilities.

The CDIs issued under the Placement are subject to a TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) “hold period” of 4 months and one day from the date of issue of the CDIs.

The Securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from registration is available. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Securities within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined under Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act), nor shall there be any sale of these Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Sarama Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.

SRR:AU
Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Gold Hits Fresh All-time High, Then Pulls Back After Fed Cuts Rates

The US Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate for the first time in four years on Wednesday (September 18), beginning its cutting cycle with a sizeable 50 basis point reduction.

The Federal Open Market Committee has held rates steady since July 2023 after starting to hike in March 2022.

Speaking at a press conference after the decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the US economy has come into balance, which means the time has come to cut rates. He added that the cut puts the central bank in a good position to respond quickly with changes should inflation begin to reverse or should the labor market deteriorate.

Sierra Nevada Gold

SNX Returns 1,880g/t Silver, 31.2g/t Gold and 4.94% Copper at New High-Grade Silver, Gold, Copper and Antimony Prospects

Sierra Nevada Gold (ASX: SNX) is pleased to announce it has staked two additional projects prospective for high-grade silver-gold-copper near existing projects in Nevada, USA. The new projects are 10km west of SNX’s large-scale Blackhawk Porphyry and Epithermal Projects in Mineral County, SW Nevada (see figure 1).

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU)

Antilles Gold Raises $1.58 Million for Projects in Cuba

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) confirms that it has placed 394,315,000 Shortfall Shares from its recent Entitlement Offer at $0.004 per share and raised $1,577,260 before costs, and issued 197,157,493 free attaching AAUO options exercisable at $0.01 each on or before 31 December 2026. No additional Shortfall Shares will be issued.

Aurum Resources

Aurum Hits 11.46m at 6.67 g/t Gold at Boundiali BM Target 1

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX:AUE) (Aurum) is pleased to report wide high-grade gold intercepts from second round exploration diamond drilling at BM Target 1 on the BM Tenement, part of its 1037km2 Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.

Metal Hawk Limited

Geophysical Survey Completed as Exploration Advances at Siberian Tiger

Metal Hawk Limited (ASX: MHK, “Metal Hawk” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an exploration update for its 100% owned Leinster South project, located 30km south of Leinster in the Western Australian goldfields.

John Reade, gold bars.

John Reade: Gold Price Drivers Shifting, What Will Fuel Next Leg Up?

Speaking ahead of the US Federal Reserve's much-anticipated September meeting, John Reade, senior market strategist at the World Gold Council, shared his thoughts on where gold is in the current cycle.

"Coming up to what is widely expected to be the start of a US rate-cutting cycle, ironically you could actually say that gold is early in the cycle. Gold typically performs pretty well when rates are cut, and if those rate cuts lead to weakness in the US dollar, which they certainly might, that could be a double tailwind helping the metal from here," he explained.

Reade added, "So this cycle's been quite different, and that makes answering (the) question quite tricky."

