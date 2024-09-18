- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Sarama Completes Issue of Shares for Debt and ASX Cleansing Notice
Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to report that on 18 September 2024, it had completed the issue of shares in part settlement of deferred executive salaries and director fees (the “Compensation Shares” or the “Shares for Debt”) as previously announced in a news release dated 17 July 2024.
The Shares for Debt arrangement comprised the issue of 22,348,980 Chess Depository Instruments (“CDIs”) at a deemed issue price of A$0.02 per CDI, equivalent to A$446,979.60 as detailed in Table 1 below. Each new CDI issued under the Placement will rank equally with existing CDIs on issue and each CDI will represent a beneficial interest in one common share of the Company. The issuance of the Shares for Debt was subject to TSXV and shareholder approval which was obtained at the annual general meeting held on 11 September 2024 (the “Meeting”).
Table 1
The Compensation Shares and Shares for Debt were issued upon receipt of shareholder approval, as required by the Australian Securities Exchange Listing Rules, at the Meeting. An Appendix 2A was announced to the ASX on 18 September 2024 and provides further detail on the issue of the Compensation Shares and Shares for Debt.
The Share for Debt arrangement will reduce the Company’s liabilities.
The CDIs issued under the Placement are subject to a TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) “hold period” of 4 months and one day from the date of issue of the CDIs.
The Securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from registration is available. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Securities within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined under Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act), nor shall there be any sale of these Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Sarama Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Gold Hits Fresh All-time High, Then Pulls Back After Fed Cuts Rates
The US Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate for the first time in four years on Wednesday (September 18), beginning its cutting cycle with a sizeable 50 basis point reduction.
The Federal Open Market Committee has held rates steady since July 2023 after starting to hike in March 2022.
Speaking at a press conference after the decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the US economy has come into balance, which means the time has come to cut rates. He added that the cut puts the central bank in a good position to respond quickly with changes should inflation begin to reverse or should the labor market deteriorate.
When asked if the Fed made a larger cut because it's trying to catch up, Powell said the central bank hasn't fallen behind — instead it's taking strong measures to avoid falling behind. He suggested that the committee has been patient in making its policy decisions and said he believes that keeping rates higher for longer has benefited the US economy.
Powell added that while the upside risk to inflation has decreased, the downside risk to employment markets has increased. He also indicated that he is encouraged by inflation coming closer to the Fed's 2 percent target, but said more data will be needed to demonstrate inflation is sustainably within the target range before declaring victory.
The 12 Federal Open Market Committee members were not unanimous in their decision, with Fed Governor Michelle Bowman casting the sole dissenting vote, indicating that she would have preferred a 25 point reduction.
It marks the first time since 2005 that a governor has voted against a policy change. Powell said there was good discussion at the meeting, suggesting that despite the difference of opinion there was also much common ground.
In remarks provided to the Investing News Network (INN), Lauren Saidel-Baker, an economist with ITR Economics, said the cut marks a shift away from a focus on inflation and toward the labor side of the Fed's dual mandate. In addition, she suggested viewing the cut with an understanding that data from the labor market is a lagging, not a leading indicator.
Dr. Stephen R. Foerster, professor of finance at the Ivey School of Business, said a 50 point cut will provide a more stimulative effect on the American economy, but highlighted the impact won’t be known immediately.
Though some may see a 50 point cut as the Fed scrambling to catch up, Foerster was more pragmatic, telling INN via email that “it would only be in hindsight that we might look back and say the Fed waited too long.”
Ultimately, the cut could be a boon for commodities investors. “Rate cuts often make commodities more attractive on a relative basis. Lower rates lower the cost of carrying inventories which should increase commodity prices,” Foerster said.
In the longer term, Saidel-Baker sees up to 100 points of total cuts between now and the first half of 2025, a viewpoint that's at odds with the broader market expectation of 200 points.
Markets saw increased volatility following the Fed's announcement. The S&P 500 (INDEXSP:INX) was down by 0.29 percent to 5,618.25 points, while the Nasdaq-100 (INDEXNASDAQ:NDX) fell 0.45 percent to 19,344.49 points and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) closed just 0.25 percent lower to 41,503.11 points.
Precious metals were volatile, with gold peaking during afternoon trading at US$2,599 per ounce; it ultimately retracted and at 4:00 p.m. EDT was down 0.48 percent to US$2,557.16. Likewise, silver saw a sharp gain following the announcement to trade above the US$31 per ounce mark, but ultimately shed 2.04 percent to US$30.05.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
SNX Returns 1,880g/t Silver, 31.2g/t Gold and 4.94% Copper at New High-Grade Silver, Gold, Copper and Antimony Prospects
Sierra Nevada Gold (ASX: SNX) is pleased to announce it has staked two additional projects prospective for high-grade silver-gold-copper near existing projects in Nevada, USA. The new projects are 10km west of SNX’s large-scale Blackhawk Porphyry and Epithermal Projects in Mineral County, SW Nevada (see figure 1).
Highlights
- In conjunction with ongoing work at its nearby Blackhawk Project, Nevada USA, SNX stakes two additional areas prospective for high-grade silver-gold-copper-antimony (see figure 1).
- Initial sampling returns 1,880g/t Ag from a quartz stockwork zone at Crystal Peak and 31.2g/t Au from G Mine area associated with copper up to 4.94% (see figure 2).
- Outcropping quartz stockwork zone at Crystal Peak returned high-grade silver results of 1,880 g/t Ag, 752g/t Ag, 485g/t Ag, 427g/t Ag, 142g/t Ag & 141g/t Ag within a 60m x 30m densely quartz veined (stockwork) area (see figure 3).
- Elevated copper and antimony at Crystal Peak stockwork, up to 0.64% Cu and 0.38% Sb.
- No drilling or modern exploration at either Crystal Peak or G Mine; last recorded activity in early 1980s.
- SNX has completed a soil sampling program covering extensions to the Crystal Peak and G Mine areas, with assays due in early October 2024.
- Building on existing reconnaissance mapping and sampling, SNX will aim to deliver drill targets for the 2025 field season.
SNX Executive Chairman Peter Moore said: “These new prospects near the Blackhawk Project in Nevada, have returned exciting high-grade results from the initial mapping and sampling work. Results demonstrate potential for high-grade silver, gold, copper and antimony mineralisation with results up to 1,880g/t silver with associated copper and antimony at Crystal Peak and up to 31.2g/t gold at G Mine. We are excited to be the first explorer to implement modern exploration techniques across this ground, and we are planning additional exploration to follow up these initial results. Preparations for the upcoming RC drilling program at the Endowment high-grade silver mine located 10kms east of Crystal Peak continue with drilling expected to commence in early October”.
At Crystal Peak, SNX identified a high-grade silver-copper-antimony quartz stockwork zone outcropping over an area of 60m x 30m. The stockwork zone forms a prominent ridge with outbound dispersed quartz float zones suggesting potential for extensions to currently mapped zone.
SNX’s initial mapping and sampling at Crystal Peak returned peak silver assays of up to 1,880g/t Ag, 752g/t Ag, 485g/t Ag and 427g/t Ag, all with strong copper and antimony association.
Figure 1: Plan view of newly staked Crystal Peak and G Mine prospects located 10km west of SNX’s large- scale Blackhawk Porphyry and Epithermal Projects.
Figure 2: Plan view of the newly staked Crystal Peak and G Mine showing structure, alteration and main prospect areas and G Mine rock chips locations.
Crystal Peak
The Crystal Peak stockwork zone is hosted within a coarse-grained quartz monzonite which in turn forms part of a larger composite intrusion complex ranging in composition of granodiorite to quartz monzonite. Locally, minor diorite intrusions are observed although account for only a small portion of the composite intrusion.
Alteration about the stockwork zone and along through-going structures is characterised as proximal quartz- sericite-pyrite within a larger argillic alteration halo (see figure 2). Typically, the quartz stockwork is made up of continuous to semi-continuous linear veins up to 10cm wide at various attitudes to each other (see photo 1). While there are some prominent low angle veins many of the veins are sub-vertical, suggesting good potential at depth. Within the stockwork, vein density ranges from 3 veins per meter up to 15 veins per meter where veins account for up to 85% of the rock by volume. Within the larger stockwork area some consistently more sheeted quartz vein zones are observed.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Sierra Nevada Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Antilles Gold Raises $1.58 Million for Projects in Cuba
Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) confirms that it has placed 394,315,000 Shortfall Shares from its recent Entitlement Offer at $0.004 per share and raised $1,577,260 before costs, and issued 197,157,493 free attaching AAUO options exercisable at $0.01 each on or before 31 December 2026. No additional Shortfall Shares will be issued.
The funds will be applied primarily to share capital in the Cuban joint venture mining company, Minera La Victoria SA, which will be used for initial development activities on the joint venture’s Nueva Sabana gold-copper mine, and on pre-development expenditure for the La Demajagua gold-silver-antimony mine.
Contributions to date for the US$15.0 million farm-in to 50% ownership of Minera La Victoria are ~US$14.35 million.
- A revised MRE and mine schedule for the first stage of Nueva Sabana are expected to be completed within 3 to 4 weeks, after which the financial model will be updated, and the focus will shift to negotiating an off-take agreement for the gold, and copper-gold concentrates that will be produced, and construction funding.
- The aim is to complete initial development costs for the Nueva Sabana mine including engineering for the long-lead concentrator, and associated mine infrastructure, and for construction of the 1.6km access road and siteworks, and connection to HT power mains by the end of the year.
- Subject to finalising an acceptable financing Term Sheet in October/November, construction of the mine will commence in December 2024 with commissioning expected 12 months later.
- The only near term expenditure on the La Demajagua mine will be on preliminary engineering for the proposed concentrate processing facility and antimony recovery circuit to allow an offer to be prepared by a Chinese engineering group for the turnkey design and construction of the facility.
- This will allow a Scoping Study to be completed early next year for the expanded project which, based on recently completed metallurgical test work, is expected to reflect the production of ~4,800tpa antimony as an important by-product to gold and silver production over the planned 9 year LoM (refer ASX announcement 13 September 2024).
- Antimony is an in-demand critical metal with a current price of ~US$26,000 per tonne, predicted by traders to increase to ~US$30,000 per tonne by the end of this year
- The La Demajagua project is expected to be development-ready in Q4 2025.
This announcement has been authorised by the Chairman of Antilles Gold Limited.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Aurum Hits 11.46m at 6.67 g/t Gold at Boundiali BM Target 1
Aurum Resources Limited (ASX:AUE) (Aurum) is pleased to report wide high-grade gold intercepts from second round exploration diamond drilling at BM Target 1 on the BM Tenement, part of its 1037km2 Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.
Highlights
- Exploration diamond drilling (five holes for 914.5m) from second diamond program at BM Target 1 on the Boundiali BM tenement returns shallow, wide high-grade gold hits1 including:
- 11.46m @ 6.67 g/t Au from 162.54m incl. 1.46m @ 45.04 g/t Au (MBDD049)
- 45m @ 0.93 g/t Au from 78m incl. 8m @ 1.18 g/t Au from 78m & 25m @ 1.15 g/t Au from 98m (MBDD045)
- 10m @ 2.84 g/t Au from 120m incl. 8m @ 3.40 g/t Au (MBDD043)
- 6.31m @ 2.73 g/t Au from 164.69m incl. 4.31m @ 3.40 g/t Au (MBDD039)
- Gold mineralisation remains open along strike and down dip at BM Target 1
- Aurum recently secured 51% project interest2 in the BM tenement and is working towards 80% project interest through a US$2.5M cumulative exploration spend commitment
- Diamond drilling continues at both Boundiali BD and BM tenements; assay results pending
- Aurum has six self-owned diamond rigs at Boundiali Gold Project with up to ~10,000m per month drilling capacity and is on target to complete 45,000m in CY2024
- Inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate for Boundiali Gold Project targeted for late CY2024
- Aurum is well-funded (~$20M) for continued aggressive exploration.
Aurum’s Managing Director Dr. Caigen Wang said: “We're delighted to report shallow, wide high-grade gold from our second round of drilling at BM Target 1 including 11.46m @ 6.67 g/t Au from 162.54m in MBD049, which is the best result to date on the BM tenement. Prior to this round of drilling, our geologists spent time reviewing previous drilling and mapping the prospects, which include some large artisanal pits, and we have been rewarded with these results.
With six rigs on site, we expect to achieve ~10,000m drilling per month, systematically exploring the full potential of the Boundiali gold project. We're well-funded with ~$20 million cash at bank, allowing us to accelerate drilling and build on these encouraging results. We're targeting an inaugural JORC resource for Boundiali by late 2024.”
BM Target 1 - Latest Drill Results
Aurum reports results for five DD holes for 914.5m drilled at BM Target 1 on the BM Tenement, part of the second phase of drilling on the BM Tenement through which Aurum earned 51% project interest3 in the BM Tenement (ASX Announcement 9 September 2024). Best results for these holes4 include:
- 11.46m @ 6.67 g/t Au from 162.54m incl. 1.46m @ 45.04 g/t Au (MBDD049)
- 45m @ 0.93 g/t Au from 78m incl. 8m @ 1.18 g/t Au from 78m & 25m @ 1.15 g/t Au from 98m (MBDD0045)
- 10m @ 2.84 g/t Au from 120m incl. 8m @ 3.40 g/t Au (MBDD043)
- 6.31m @ 2.73 g/t Au from 164.69m incl. 4.31m @ 3.40 g/t Au (MBDD039).
These new results are in addition to diamond holes previously drilled by Aurum at BM Target 1 and reported on 22 January 2024 and 1 March 2024 which included the following significant results:
- 16m @ 1.24 g/t Au from 117m incl. 6m @ 2.44 g/t Au (MBDD0010)
- 7.39m @ 1.94 g/t Au from 139.34m incl. 5.35m @ 2.53 g/t Au (MBDD017)
- 16.3m @ 1.02 g/t Au from 86.7m incl. 8m @ 1.71 g/t Au (MBDD019)
- 16.64m @ 1.45 g/t Au from 56.26m incl. 10.40m @ 2.11 g/t Au (MBDD007)
- 5m @ 4.73 g/t Au from 53.5m incl. 1.10m @ 20.35 g/t Au (MBDD004).
Aurum’s geologists used information from previous drilling and mapped the prospects, which include some large artisanal pits, to design the second round of drilling at BM Target 1. True widths for these shallow wide high-grade gold intercepts at BM Target 1 are estimated at about 70% - 80% of reported downhole lengths.
Details of drill collar location and assay results for the new drilling on BM Target 1 are in Table 1 and Table 2 respectively. Plans showing Boundiali Gold Project location including assay results are presented in (Figure 1 to Figure 3). A cross section showing the latest drill results is presented in Figure 4.
Gold mineralisation remains open along strike and at depth on all prospects, with drilling ongoing and Aurum planning further work to follow up these initial results.
Next steps
Aurum will continue its high-tempo gold exploration drilling at the Boundiali Gold Project. Considering the recent high-grade intercepts reported in this release at BM Target 1, Aurum is planning follow-up drilling of around 1,500m a month to further define the extent of mineralisation. Exploration drilling on the early-stage BM tenement will continue to test for potential new discoveries.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Aurum Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Geophysical Survey Completed as Exploration Advances at Siberian Tiger
Metal Hawk Limited (ASX: MHK, “Metal Hawk” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an exploration update for its 100% owned Leinster South project, located 30km south of Leinster in the Western Australian goldfields.
- UAV magnetic survey completed at Leinster South over prospective stratigraphy along the eastern limb of the Lawlers Anticline.
- Detailed geophysical data to assist with drill targeting at the untested Siberian Tiger gold prospect.
- New rock chip gold results extend the surface footprint and strike potential of Siberian Tiger. Further mapping and geochemical sampling continue to identify new drill targets.
- Additional 177 rockchip samples from new prospect areas submitted for gold analysis with results expected in 3-4 weeks.
- Heritage negotiations and drilling approvals progressing.
A high-resolution UAV (drone) magnetic survey has been completed over the majority of Leinster South tenement E36/1068, which includes the Siberian Tiger gold prospect. Recent rock chip sampling at Siberian Tiger identified high grade gold in quartz veining (see ASX announcement 5 August 2024). The detailed magnetic data and imagery (shown in Figure 1) is assisting the Company with geological and structural interpretation leading up to the maiden campaign of RC drilling at Leinster South. These features are now being investigated and field checked by Metal Hawk geologists. Detailed UAV photogrammetry and LIDAR data were also collected to assist in outlining new areas for exploration.
The Siberian Tiger gold discovery is located along the eastern limb of the Lawlers Anticline and only 15km from the Lawlers mining centre (Figure 1). Past production from the Agnew - Lawlers deposits is > 5 million oz @ 5gt Au1.
Figure 1. Leinster South airborne magnetics
Metal Hawk’s Managing Director Will Belbin commented: “The level of detail shown from the geophysical drone survey is excellent. The data clearly maps out the prospective southeastern trending stratigraphy along strike from Siberian Tiger and also highlights a number of key structural features. It is great to see additional high-grade gold rock chip samples in new areas and we will continue to develop more prospects with effective boots-on- ground exploration.”
Following the initial high-grade rock chip results from Siberian Tiger, the second field campaign of mapping and geochemical sampling was carried out in August 2024. Assay results from this second round of rock chip sampling show a number of new gold anomalies at untested locations along the belt, along strike to the southeast from Siberian Tiger (“Tiger Tail”) and also on the other (southwestern) side of the prominent southeast trending mafic and ultramafic belt (“Tiger Stripes”; see Figure 2). There is a subtle magnetic association with the Siberian Tiger as it is currently mapped, suggesting the presence of some pyrrhotite or magnetite below the depth of weathering. Only rarely have sulphides been observed at surface due to surface oxidation. The assay data are also firming the pathfinder elements, with bismuth, tungsten, copper and zinc aligning well with gold-bearing quartz veins in the area.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Metal Hawk Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
John Reade: Gold Price Drivers Shifting, What Will Fuel Next Leg Up?
Speaking ahead of the US Federal Reserve's much-anticipated September meeting, John Reade, senior market strategist at the World Gold Council, shared his thoughts on where gold is in the current cycle.
"Coming up to what is widely expected to be the start of a US rate-cutting cycle, ironically you could actually say that gold is early in the cycle. Gold typically performs pretty well when rates are cut, and if those rate cuts lead to weakness in the US dollar, which they certainly might, that could be a double tailwind helping the metal from here," he explained.
Reade added, "So this cycle's been quite different, and that makes answering (the) question quite tricky."
When asked about gold price drivers, he said emerging markets have been top of mind this year.
"Gold has been able to ignore some of the classic macro drivers — the strength of the dollar, high US interest rates, European interest rates — but that may be changing now," Reade told the Investing News Network.
However, in his view a shift could now be taking place, "As emerging markets are slowing somewhat, and interest rates are starting to come lower in the west, we might see a reversion to what is typically seen as the driver of gold — so slavishly following the US dollar and moves in interest rates and interest rate expectations," he said
"I'll reiterate — I think it's going to be western macroeconomic factors that probably take the lead in determining gold's direction for the balance of this year and into 2025," Reade emphasized.
Watch the interview above for more of his thoughts on gold demand and price factors.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
TOP STOCKS
