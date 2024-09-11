Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

GTI Energy

Drilling Success Expands Mineralised Trends at Lo Herma

GTI Energy Limited (ASX: GTR) (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that a total of 66 mud rotary drill holes have now been completed at its 100% owned Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project (Lo Herma), located in Wyoming’s prolific Powder River Basin (Figures 1 & 2). GTI has now completed 13,405m (43,980 ft) of drilling at Lo Herma this summer representing ~87% of the planned 76-hole program.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • GTI has now completed 66 resource estimate development drill holes of 76 planned at the Lo Herma ISR uranium project during the 2024 drill program
  • Drilling to date confirms that uranium mineralisation continues north from the current mineral resource area with strong mineralised intercepts over good thicknesses encountered stretching at least 2km north along projected trends
  • Best mineralised intercepts reported include 6.0ft at 0.123% (1,230ppm) eU308 in drill hole LH-24-028, and 11.0 ft at 0.054% (540ppm) eU308 in drill hole LH-24-063

This news release follows on from the Company’s 31 July 2024 news release which reported results from the first ten (10) drill holes of the 2024 drill program. The results from the next fifty- six (56) drill holes (Table 2) include several highlights:

  • Drill hole LH-24-028 returned the highest-grade intercept at 6.0ft of 0.123% eU3O8, and a total hole grade thickness (GT) of 0.903*.
  • 45 of 56 drill holes have intercepted on trend mineralisation.
  • Mineralisation continues across multiple sandstone units as GTI expands the mineralised trends to the north, as demonstrated by drill hole LH-24-03 which encountered 11ft of 0.054% eU3O8 (0.594 GT) and 6.5ft of 0.043% eU3O8 (0.280 GT) from different sand units.

* Typical economically viable ISR grade and GT cut-offs are: 0.02% (200ppm) U3O8and 0.2GT i.e., 10 ft (3 m) @ .02% (200ppm) U3O8.

GTI Executive Director & CEO Bruce Lane commented“Drilling to date at Lo Herma has been very successful in demonstrating extensions of mineralisation, with strong GT numbers to the north of the project area and at depth in the sands of the lower Wasatch formation. Results so far give us great confidence that we can grow the global uranium resource estimate and upgrade a material portion to the indicated category. Drilling is currently running to schedule with operations now moved to the east of the project area to test for deeper mineralisation in the Fort Union formation. The sand units of the lower Wasatch formations are showing reliable continuity and mineralisation far along trend to the north so we are now excited to see what the deeper Fort Union formation sands may hold as we move to our final exploration area for this phase of drilling.”

LO HERMA URANIUM PROJECT – LOCATION & BACKGROUND

The Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project (Lo Herma) is located in Converse County, Powder River Basin (PRB), Wyoming (WY). The Project lies approximately 15 miles north of the town of Glenrock and close to seven (7) permitted ISR uranium production facilities. These facilities include UEC’s producing Willow Creek (Irigaray & Christensen Ranch) & idled Reno Creek ISR plants, Cameco’s idled Smith Ranch-Highland ISR facilities and Energy Fuels idled Nichols Ranch ISR plant (Figure 1).

The Powder River Basin has extensive ISR uranium production history with numerous defined ISR uranium resources, central processing plants (CPP) & satellite deposits (Figure 1). The Powder River Basin has been the backbone of Wyoming U3O8 production since the 1970s.

FIGURE 1. WYOMING IS URANIUM PROCESSING PLANTS & GTI PROJECT LOCATIONS1

As reported to ASX on 14 March 2023, a comprehensive historical data package, with an estimated replacement value of ~$15m, was purchased for Lo Herma in March of 2023. The data package includes original drill data for roughly 1,771 drill holes, from the 1970’s and 1980’s, pertaining to the Lo Herma region. A total of 1,391 original drill hole logs were digitised for gamma count per second (CPS) data and converted to eU3O8% grades.

833 of these historical drill holes are located on GTI’s land position and were used to prepare the maiden MRE. 21 additional drill holes are located in an expanded area of additional claims that were subsequently staked across Section 4 of Township 36N, Range 75W. Along with the 26 drill holes completed in the initial 2023 drill program, GTI holds data from 880 drill holes within the current Lo Herma mineral holdings prior to the current 76 hole drill campaign.

An initial Exploration Target for the Lo Herma project was previously announced to the ASX on 4 April 2023. An additional data package, containing previously unavailable drill maps with geologically interpreted redox trends, was subsequently secured by GTI, as announced to the ASX on 27 June 2023 (refer to Table 1).

Whilst additional redox trends were interpolated based on the 2023 drilling and acquisition of the newly located mineral claims, the Exploration Target has not yet been updated. GTI plans to update the mineral resource and exploration target estimates following completion of the current 2024 drilling campaign.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from GTI Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Grounded Lithium Announces Robust $4.5 Million Budget Funded by Denison Mines for the Kindersley Lithium Project

 (TSXV: GRD) (OTCQB: GRDAF) Grounded Lithium Corp. (" GLC " or the " Company ") announces an approved budget (the " Budget ") for the Kindersley Lithium Project (" KLP ") developed in collaboration with Denison Mines Corp (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) (" Denison ") which advances various activities to June 2025 . The Budget reflects the estimated costs associated with the next stage of rigorous technical de-risking of the KLP expected to conclude with the completion and filing of a pre-feasibility study (" PFS ") for a commercial battery grade lithium operation.

Grounded Lithium Logo (CNW Group/Grounded Lithium Corp.)

The Budget totals CAD$4.5 million . Pursuant to the Earn-in Agreement dated January 15, 2024 (the " Agreement ") entered into with Denison earlier this year, the full cost of the Budget will be funded by Denison and is comprised of the following major components:

  • Development of NI-43-101 compliant PFS report;

  • Further delineation of the resource base through additional drilling and sampling of multiple reservoir layers within the Leduc /Duperow sequence;

  • Additional brine production for secure storage and extensive testing in various pre-filtering and extraction technologies to assess the optimal technology and metallurgical process for application at the KLP. Planned trade-off studies will determine the optimum integration of technologies for the production of battery grade lithium, and will include:

    • Analysis of direct lithium extraction either by adsorption or ion-exchange; and

    • Processes for concentrating the eluate to a final product

  • Creation of an extensive depletion and recovery model to support economic analysis and optimize reservoir development.

The majority of the Budget's cost supports the geological and engineering activities that advance the commercial potential of the KLP. Minor amounts are allocated to certain regulatory matters, internal administration and compliance costs.

Denison and the Company have commenced a request for proposal (" RFP ") process with leading engineering service firms to author an independent PFS in accordance with National Instrument 43-101. The PFS will further de-risk and analyze the technical and economic feasibility of the KLP and builds on the preliminary economic assessment (" PEA ") completed in 2023. As part of the RFP process, leading candidates recommended the completion of extensive metallurgical lab pilot test work to facilitate a comparison between several different extraction technologies as a necessary step to complete a PFS. Based on this process and the recommendations contained within the PFS, a future field pilot test may be designed, constructed, and operated for a sufficient period of time to support the further advancement of the KLP.

"These exciting next steps with our technical and financial partner, Denison, represent a significant step in the advancement of the KLP, focusing on developing a deeper understanding of the resource and its potential economics," commented Gregg Smith , President & CEO. "The KLP benefits from a comparatively shallow position to access such high-quality resource in a relatively clean brine with few hydrocarbons and other deleterious minerals which is expected to support cost savings due to our minimal prefiltering. Our collaborative stepwise budget developed over the last eight months creates value for both respective shareholder bases as we progress forward with our next field efforts and reservoir analysis initiatives towards a thoroughly considered and rigorous PFS."

Earn In Agreement Impact

Pursuant to the Agreement, Denison holds an option to earn a working interest (" WI ") in the KLP by sole funding project expenditures. Should Denison fund CAD$2.2 million of project expenditures, it will have fulfilled its Phase 1 conditions and earned a 30% in the KLP. Upon completion of this Budget, Denison will have incurred in excess of CAD$5.0 million , inclusive of pre-Budget expenditures to date, of the CAD$6.0 million cumulative project expenditures required to complete Phase 2 of the Agreement. Should additional expenditures follow post this Budget, subsequent phases may be 'earned' into by Denison. As disclosed in our press release dated January 16, 2024 , the Agreement is comprised of the following phases/stages:

(all amounts in CAD$000's except as stated)


Earn-in Option Phase















Phase 1


Phase 2


Phase 3




Investment

WI% at End
of Phase


Investment

WI% at End
of Phase


Investment

WI% at End
of Phase













Royalty Financing Payment


800









Cash Payments to GLC


-



850



1,500



Cumulative Cash Payments


800



1,650



3,150














Project Expenditures


2,200



3,800



6,000



Cumulative Project Expenditures


2,200



6,000



12,000














Total Contributions per Option Phase


3,000



4,650



7,500



Cumulative Total Contributions


3,000



7,650



15,150














Denison Working Interest in the KLP (%)



30 %



55 %



75 %













In order to complete Phase 2, Denison is required to remit a cash payment of CAD$850,000 to the Company, which would enhance our liquidity and financial flexibility through 2025.

About Grounded Lithium Corp.

GLC is a publicly traded lithium brine exploration and development company that controls approximately 1.0 million metric tonnes of Measured & Indicated lithium carbonate equivalent mineral resource and approximately 3.2 million metric tonnes of Inferred lithium carbonate equivalent resource over our focused land holdings in Southwest Saskatchewan as per the Company's updated PEA. The updated PEA, titled " NI 43-101 Technical Report: Preliminary Economic Assessment Kindersley Lithium Project – Phase 1 Update " dated November 7, 2023 and effective as of June 30, 2023 , reports a Phase 1 NPV 8 after-tax of US$1.0 billion with an after-tax IRR of 48.5%. GLC's multi-faceted business model involves the consolidation, delineation, exploitation and ultimately development of our opportunity base to fulfill our vision to build a best-in-class, environmentally responsible, Canadian lithium producer supporting the global energy transition shift. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/ .

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Doug Ashton , P.Eng., Alexey Romanov , P. Geo., Meghan Klein , P. Eng., Dean Quirk , P.Eng., Jeffrey Weiss , P.Eng., Chad Hitchings ., P.L. Eng., and Michael Munteanu , P.Eng., each of whom is a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The opinions, forecasts, projections and statements about future events of results, are forward looking information, forward-looking statements or financial outlooks (collectively, " forward-looking statements ") under the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements are made as of the date of this press release and the fact that this press release remains available does not constitute a representation by GLC that the Company believes these forward-looking statements continue to be true as of any subsequent date. Although GLC believes that the assumptions underlying, and expectations reflected in, these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements pertaining to the Budget and estimated costs of activities at the KLP; the completion and filing of a pre-feasibility study in respect of the KLP; the effects of the PFS; the scale of the KLP; delineation of the KLP resource base through additional drilling and sampling; additional brine production from the KLP; the testing of pre-filtering and extraction technologies; the technical committee's assessment of the process flow sheet; the assessment and selection of a lithium extraction technology for the KLP; the creation of a depletion and recovery model and its use in future economic analysis and reservoir production; the commercial potential of the KLP and GLC's understanding thereof; the selection and design of a field pilot; the funding of project expenditures by Denison and the quantum thereof; the fulfillment of Denison's Phase 1 conditions under the Agreement; Denison's election to enter into subsequent phases under the Agreement; additional expenditures arising in respect of the KLP; Denison earning into subsequent phases under the Agreement; Denison remitting cash payments to the Company and the effect thereof on GLC's working capital reserves; GLC's understanding of the KLP resource and the economics thereof; the quality and characteristics of the brine extracted at the KPL and associated cost savings; creating value for shareholders; trends in the lithium market and their affects on economic returns; and GLC's vision of becoming a best-in-class, environmentally responsible, Canadian lithium producer supporting the global energy transition.

Among the important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are: GLC's expectation that our operations will be in Western Canada , unexpected problems can arise due to technical difficulties and operational difficulties which impact the production, transport or sale of our products; geographic and weather conditions can impact the production; the risk that current global economic and credit conditions may impact commodity prices and consumption more than GLC currently predicts; the failure to obtain financing on reasonable terms; the risk that unexpected delays and difficulties in developing currently owned properties may occur; the failure of drilling to result in commercial projects; unexpected delays due to the limited availability of drilling equipment and personnel; Denison electing to fund project expenditures and the other risk factors detailed from time to time in GLC's periodic reports. GLC's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grounded-lithium-announces-robust-4-5-million-budget-funded-by-denison-mines-for-the-kindersley-lithium-project-302243315.html

SOURCE Grounded Lithium Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/10/c1929.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) – Trading Halt

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of AuKing Mining Limited (‘AKN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AKN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 11 September 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

