Cenovus announces repurchase of 84% of its outstanding warrants

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) has reached separate agreements with each of Hutchison Whampoa Europe Investments S.à r.l. (HWEI) and L.F. Investments S.à r.l. (LFI) to purchase for cancellation all of the warrants held by HWEI and LFI, respectively, representing an aggregate of 45,484,672 warrants (CVE.WT), for $711 million in the aggregate (the Warrant Repurchase Transactions). As part of Cenovus's combination with Husky Energy Inc., each Husky shareholder received 0.7845 of a Cenovus common share plus 0.0651 of a Cenovus common share purchase warrant in exchange for each Husky common share, with each whole warrant having an exercise price of $6.54 per common share, expiring January 1, 2026.

The price to be paid for each warrant pursuant to each Warrant Repurchase Transaction represents a price of $22.18 per common share, less the warrant exercise price of $6.54 per common share. The warrants will be cancelled at close, which is expected to occur later today. The company has negotiated payment terms that provide flexibility to work within its shareholder returns framework, with no expected impact to Cenovus's ability to achieve its $4.0 billion net debt target. At its discretion, Cenovus has the option to pay the aggregate warrant purchase price of $711 million for the combined Warrant Repurchase Transactions through the remainder of 2023, within each quarter's excess free funds flow, with full payment being made no later than January 5, 2024.

The 45,484,672 warrants cancelled as part of the Warrant Repurchase Transactions would, if exercised, represent approximately 2.4% of Cenovus's total common shares outstanding. This transaction represents a repurchase of 84.1% of the warrants that remain outstanding. HWEI and LFI will continue to own 316,927,051 common shares (16.7%) and 231,194,699 common shares (12.2%), respectively, of Cenovus's issued and outstanding common shares.

"This is a unique opportunity for Cenovus to continue to enhance shareholder returns by acquiring these warrants at a discount to the market price," said Jon McKenzie, Cenovus President & Chief Executive Officer. "The agreements reached separately with HWEI and LFI benefit all Cenovus shareholders. Both HWEI and LFI are committed, long-term Cenovus shareholders and we continue to value each entity's support and confidence in our company."

Board review process
The Warrant Repurchase Transactions were overseen by Cenovus's Board of Directors, other than certain directors who recused themselves from Board meetings, or portions thereof, as applicable, at which the Warrant Repurchase Transactions were considered, due to past and/or ongoing relationships with CK Hutchison Holdings Limited and its affiliates, of which HWEI is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary. The Board undertook a deliberate and full consideration of the Warrant Repurchase Transactions with the assistance of its advisors outlined below, and determined that the Warrant Repurchase Transactions are in the best interests of Cenovus.

Advisors
RBC Capital Markets provided an opinion to the Board stating that, subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications therein, as of the date thereof, the consideration to be paid under each of the Warrant Repurchase Transactions is fair, from a financial point of view, to the company. RBC Capital Markets was paid a fixed fee for its services. Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP is acting as Cenovus's legal advisor.

Advisory
Forward-looking information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to as "forward-looking information") about Cenovus's current expectations, estimates and projections about the future, based on certain assumptions made in light of experience and perception of historical trends. Forward-looking information in this news release is identified by words such as "expect", "will" or similar expressions, including, but not limited to, statements about: the Warrant Repurchase Transactions, including the timing and anticipated benefits of each, the anticipated closing date of each and the effects of such transactions on Cenovus, including on Cenovus's shareholder returns framework and its ability to achieve its net debt target.

Although Cenovus believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking information are reasonable, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. This forward-looking information is current only as of the date indicated above. Cenovus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by law. Developing forward-looking information involves reliance on a number of assumptions and consideration of certain risks and uncertainties, including those assumptions stated and inherent in Cenovus's 2023 Corporate Guidance available on cenovus.com , some of which are specific to Cenovus and others that apply to the industry generally.

Additional information about risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that could cause Cenovus's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking information is contained under "Risk Management and Risk Factors" in Cenovus's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2022 , as supplemented by updates in our most recent quarterly MD&A , each of which is available on SEDAR at sedar.com , on EDGAR at sec.gov and at cenovus.com .

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company's preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com .

Cenovus Energy updates production impact of Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) has safely restarted approximately 62,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEd) of production, from the 85,000 BOEd impacted in May due to wildfires. Assuming the current wildfire conditions continue, Rainbow Lake operations are expected to return to production within seven to 10 days, which represents approximately 20,000 BOEd. About 3,000 BOEd remains offline awaiting power infrastructure to be rebuilt in various remote locations.

As staff have been able to access sites, to date no significant damage has been identified. The overall wildfire situation continues to be closely monitored and other assets, including the company's oil sands operations and Lloydminster complex, have not been impacted.

Cenovus Energy supports communities impacted by Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy supports communities impacted by Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) today announced a $200,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal to help support immediate relief efforts for the people and communities impacted by the ongoing wildfire situation in the province. In addition, the company is matching employees' individual donations to fire relief efforts made through Cenovus Cares, its giving and volunteering program.

Cenovus's donation will assist the Canadian Red Cross in its ongoing relief efforts for people who have been evacuated from their homes, as well as recovery and resilience measures to respond to fires over the longer term. Cenovus is a significant operator of conventional oil and natural gas assets in the affected regions in north-central Alberta and the wildfires have forced many Cenovus staff from their homes, as well as other residents.

Cenovus Energy provides update on production impact of Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy provides update on production impact of Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) is providing an update on its Conventional production operations following ongoing wildfire activity in northern Alberta. Fires in the north-central region of the province have led the Government of Alberta to declare a state of emergency and a number of communities are under evacuation orders. With a focus on the safety of its people and integrity of its assets, on May 4, as a precaution, Cenovus began safely and methodically shutting in a number of producing Conventional fields and bringing down processing plants.

Approximately 85,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d) of production, primarily dry gas, has been impacted in the company's Rainbow Lake, Kaybob-Edson, Elmworth-Wapiti and Clearwater operating areas. The overall wildfire situation is being closely monitored and the company's other assets, including its oil sands assets and Lloydminster complex, have not been impacted. The company isn't aware of any significant damage to date and will resume operations as soon as it's safe and permitted to do so. Cenovus's annual guidance range for 2023 is between 790,000 BOE/d and 810,000 BOE/d. The company is maintaining that guidance range and will continue to assess the duration of the production impact from the fires.

Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors

Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 26, 2023, each of the 13 nominees proposed as Directors and listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 1, 2023 were elected as Directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee Votes for Votes against
Number Percent Number Percent
Keith M. Casey 1,559,229,713 99.70 4,734,069 0.30
Canning K.N. Fok 1,231,407,696 78.74 332,556,083 21.26
Jane E. Kinney 1,559,102,298 99.69 4,861,482 0.31
Harold N. Kvisle 1,410,669,559 90.20 153,294,217 9.80
Eva L. Kwok 1,553,966,263 99.36 9,997,515 0.64
Melanie A. Little 1,562,443,606 99.90 1,520,175 0.10
Richard J. Marcogliese 1,545,933,492 98.85 18,030,287 1.15
Jonathan M. McKenzie 1,562,909,239 99.93 1,054,542 0.07
Claude Mongeau 1,552,494,272 99.27 11,469,509 0.73
Alexander J. Pourbaix 1,542,293,220 98.61 21,670,561 1.39
Wayne E. Shaw 1,558,024,607 99.62 5,939,174 0.38
Frank J. Sixt 1,234,147,174 78.91 329,816,606 21.09
Rhonda I. Zygocki 1,551,968,485 99.23 11,995,296 0.77

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus announces 2023 first-quarter results, dividend increase

Cenovus announces 2023 first-quarter results, dividend increase

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) delivered upstream production in the first quarter of 779,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEd) 1 and downstream throughput of 457,900 barrels per day (bblsd). The company generated $1.4 billion in adjusted funds flow and cash used in operating activities was $286 million. First-quarter results reflect lower commodity prices, reduced production in the upstream business and lower operating throughput in the downstream compared with the fourth quarter. Consistent with Cenovus's commitment to shareholders, the Board of Directors approved a 33% increase in the company's base dividend, to $0.56 per share annually starting in the second quarter of 2023.

Ovintiv Announces Closing of Midland and Bakken Transactions & Inclusion in S&P 400 Index

Company Updates 2023 Guidance for Early Close

 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) ("Ovintiv" or the "Company") today closed the previously announced acquisition of core Midland Basin assets, adding approximately 1,050 net 10,000 foot well locations and approximately 65,000 net acres of largely undeveloped land adjacent to Ovintiv's existing Permian operations. The Company has acquired substantially all the leasehold interest and related assets of Black Swan Oil & Gas, PetroLegacy Energy and Piedra Resources, which are portfolio companies of funds managed by EnCap Investments L.P. ("EnCap"), in a cash and stock transaction valued at $4.275 billion .

Blue Star Helium

Three Well Helium Development OGDP Approved Galactica/Pegasus

Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL, OTCQB:BSNLF) (Blue Star or the Company) provides an update on helium development well permitting at its Galactica/Pegasus helium project in Las Animas County, Colorado.

oil rigs in fields

Top 5 Canadian Oil and Gas Dividend Stocks in 2023

Canadian oil and gas stocks have faced a rollercoaster ride over the past few years.

However, analysts remain optimistic about the sector, and there are signs that oil and gas companies in Canada may be in a multi-year bull market. The top oil and gas stocks on the TSX and TSXV have been posting gains despite volatile market conditions, and many companies offer strong payouts for dividend investors.

Canadian energy stocks that pay dividends — a portion of corporate profits shared on a specific timeline — are attractive to those who prefer a long-term approach to wealth creation. Dividend investing allows for a steady flow of income and the opportunity to increase equity holdings, and requires stocks with high dividend yields.

Global Oil and Gas

Global Offered Rights To Massive 4,858km2 Highly Prospective Oil And Gas Block In Peru

Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) (Company) is pleased to announce that is has been offered a Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA) for a 4,858km2 oil and gas exploration block offshore Peru. The Company will hold 80% of the TEA with project partner, US based oil and gas exploration company Jaguar Exploration, Inc. (Jaguar), holding the remaining 20%.

hydrogen pipes

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Hydrogen stocks are benefiting from cleantech sector momentum as the world moves closer to a green energy future.

The most abundant element on Earth, hydrogen is a colorless gas. It can be produced in liquid form and burned to generate electricity, or combined with oxygen atoms in fuel cells. In this way, hydrogen — which produces no carbon emissions — can replace fossil fuels in household heating, transportation and industrial manufacturing processes such as steel manufacturing.

Rising demand for carbon-free energy sources alongside significant new government policies are driving growth in the hydrogen market. Grand View Research projects that the global hydrogen-generation market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.3 percent from 2023 to 2030, reaching US$317.39 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Global Oil and Gas

Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Global Oil & Gas Limited (‘GLV’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of GLV, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 7 June 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

×