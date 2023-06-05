Oil and Gas Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Cenovus Energy updates production impact of Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) has safely restarted approximately 62,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEd) of production, from the 85,000 BOEd impacted in May due to wildfires. Assuming the current wildfire conditions continue, Rainbow Lake operations are expected to return to production within seven to 10 days, which represents approximately 20,000 BOEd. About 3,000 BOEd remains offline awaiting power infrastructure to be rebuilt in various remote locations.

As staff have been able to access sites, to date no significant damage has been identified. The overall wildfire situation continues to be closely monitored and other assets, including the company's oil sands operations and Lloydminster complex, have not been impacted.

Cenovus is grateful for the efforts of its teams who worked tirelessly to keep the company's people and assets safe, as well as the continued support of provincial emergency management teams and firefighters. Cenovus's $200,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal helped support immediate relief efforts in the province.

Advisory
Barrels of Oil Equivalent
Natural gas volumes have been converted to barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) on the basis of six thousand cubic feet (Mcf) to one barrel (bbl). BOE may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A conversion ratio of one bbl to six Mcf is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil compared with natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency conversion ratio of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis is not an accurate reflection of value.

Forward-looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to as "forward-looking information") about Cenovus's current expectations, estimates and projections about the future, based on certain assumptions made in light of experience and perception of historical trends. Forward-looking information in this news release is identified by words such as "expect" or similar expressions, including, but not limited to, statements about: production at Rainbow Lake.

Although Cenovus believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking information are reasonable, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. This forward-looking information is current only as of the date indicated above. Cenovus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by law. Developing forward-looking information involves reliance on a number of assumptions and consideration of certain risks and uncertainties, including those assumptions stated and inherent in Cenovus's 2023 Corporate Guidance available on cenovus.com , some of which are specific to Cenovus and others that apply to the industry generally.

Additional information about risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that could cause Cenovus's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking information is contained under "Risk Management and Risk Factors" in Cenovus's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2022 , as supplemented by updates in our most recent quarterly MD&A , each of which is available on SEDAR at sedar.com , on EDGAR at sec.gov and at cenovus.com .

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company's preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com .

Find Cenovus on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube and Instagram .

Cenovus contacts:

Investors Media
Investor Relations general line

403-766-7711 		Media Relations general line

403-766-7751



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cenovus EnergyCVE:CCTSX:CVEOil and Gas Investing
CVE:CC
The Conversation (0)
Cenovus Energy supports communities impacted by Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy supports communities impacted by Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) today announced a $200,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal to help support immediate relief efforts for the people and communities impacted by the ongoing wildfire situation in the province. In addition, the company is matching employees' individual donations to fire relief efforts made through Cenovus Cares, its giving and volunteering program.

Cenovus's donation will assist the Canadian Red Cross in its ongoing relief efforts for people who have been evacuated from their homes, as well as recovery and resilience measures to respond to fires over the longer term. Cenovus is a significant operator of conventional oil and natural gas assets in the affected regions in north-central Alberta and the wildfires have forced many Cenovus staff from their homes, as well as other residents.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cenovus Energy provides update on production impact of Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy provides update on production impact of Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) is providing an update on its Conventional production operations following ongoing wildfire activity in northern Alberta. Fires in the north-central region of the province have led the Government of Alberta to declare a state of emergency and a number of communities are under evacuation orders. With a focus on the safety of its people and integrity of its assets, on May 4, as a precaution, Cenovus began safely and methodically shutting in a number of producing Conventional fields and bringing down processing plants.

Approximately 85,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d) of production, primarily dry gas, has been impacted in the company's Rainbow Lake, Kaybob-Edson, Elmworth-Wapiti and Clearwater operating areas. The overall wildfire situation is being closely monitored and the company's other assets, including its oil sands assets and Lloydminster complex, have not been impacted. The company isn't aware of any significant damage to date and will resume operations as soon as it's safe and permitted to do so. Cenovus's annual guidance range for 2023 is between 790,000 BOE/d and 810,000 BOE/d. The company is maintaining that guidance range and will continue to assess the duration of the production impact from the fires.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors

Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 26, 2023, each of the 13 nominees proposed as Directors and listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 1, 2023 were elected as Directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee Votes for Votes against
Number Percent Number Percent
Keith M. Casey 1,559,229,713 99.70 4,734,069 0.30
Canning K.N. Fok 1,231,407,696 78.74 332,556,083 21.26
Jane E. Kinney 1,559,102,298 99.69 4,861,482 0.31
Harold N. Kvisle 1,410,669,559 90.20 153,294,217 9.80
Eva L. Kwok 1,553,966,263 99.36 9,997,515 0.64
Melanie A. Little 1,562,443,606 99.90 1,520,175 0.10
Richard J. Marcogliese 1,545,933,492 98.85 18,030,287 1.15
Jonathan M. McKenzie 1,562,909,239 99.93 1,054,542 0.07
Claude Mongeau 1,552,494,272 99.27 11,469,509 0.73
Alexander J. Pourbaix 1,542,293,220 98.61 21,670,561 1.39
Wayne E. Shaw 1,558,024,607 99.62 5,939,174 0.38
Frank J. Sixt 1,234,147,174 78.91 329,816,606 21.09
Rhonda I. Zygocki 1,551,968,485 99.23 11,995,296 0.77

Cenovus Energy Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cenovus announces 2023 first-quarter results, dividend increase

Cenovus announces 2023 first-quarter results, dividend increase

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) delivered upstream production in the first quarter of 779,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEd) 1 and downstream throughput of 457,900 barrels per day (bblsd). The company generated $1.4 billion in adjusted funds flow and cash used in operating activities was $286 million. First-quarter results reflect lower commodity prices, reduced production in the upstream business and lower operating throughput in the downstream compared with the fourth quarter. Consistent with Cenovus's commitment to shareholders, the Board of Directors approved a 33% increase in the company's base dividend, to $0.56 per share annually starting in the second quarter of 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

325.31 m of 1.96% TREO, and 90.38 m of 2.21% TREO Intersected at the Ashram Deposit, Northern Quebec

Keep reading...Show less
Global Oil and Gas

Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Global Oil & Gas Limited (‘GLV’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of GLV, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 7 June 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gas stove and world map

Top 10 Natural Gas Producers by Country (Updated 2023)

Natural gas is an important energy fuel, even as the world transitions to a carbon-free economy. When investing in this market, it's key to know the ins and outs of natural gas production by country.

Global natural gas production increased by nearly 5 percent to reach a record 4.04 trillion cubic meters in 2021, according to data from Statista. Russia currently ranks as the world’s second largest natural gas producer and is the leading exporter of the fuel.

That year, Russia’s natural gas exports came in at 202 billion cubic meters of gas via pipelines and 39.6 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG). But the war in Ukraine may change that — Russia has significantly cut natural gas exports to Europe, which previously relied on the country for 40 percent of its supply, resulting in skyrocketing energy prices in the region and abroad. The European Union has laid out a plan to phase out Russia-sourced natural gas by 2027.

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Voting Results From Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders

Helium Evolution Announces Voting Results From Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to report that all matters presented for approval at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 24, 2023 (the " Meeting ") were approved. A total of 31,971,801 common shares representing 33.3% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares were voted in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

The shareholders voted in favour of all matters set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 25, 2023 (the " Circular "), including the election of all seven director nominees of HEVI for the ensuing year or until his or her successor is elected or appointed. Each nominee received greater than 96% of votes in favour.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Oil and Gas

Offshore Petroleum Application

Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) (Company) has entered into a non- binding term sheet (Term Sheet) with Jaguar Exploration, Inc. (a US based oil and gas exploration company) (Jaguar) for the application and potential interest in an offshore exploration block in Peruvian waters (Figure A).

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution

Helium Evolution


Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pampa Metals Drilling Confirms Porphyry System at the Buenavista Target, Chile

Emerita Resources Announces Concurrent Offering

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Completes High Resolution Airborne MAG Survey at Its Sill Lake Lead-Silver Property, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

Related News

Gold Investing

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Gold Stocks?

Gold Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gold Investing

Gold Price Hike Helped Luminex Resources Raise C$12.5 Million to Fund Drill Program, CEO Says

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Resources Announces Concurrent Offering

Silver Investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Completes High Resolution Airborne MAG Survey at Its Sill Lake Lead-Silver Property, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Files Amended and Restated Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements and MD&A

×