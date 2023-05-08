Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2023 Results, Including Net Income of $114.26 million, $143.61 million of Working Capital, $19.34 million of Uranium and Vanadium sales and Commencement of Development of Rare Earth Separation Capabilities in Utah

Cenovus Energy provides update on production impact of Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) is providing an update on its Conventional production operations following ongoing wildfire activity in northern Alberta. Fires in the north-central region of the province have led the Government of Alberta to declare a state of emergency and a number of communities are under evacuation orders. With a focus on the safety of its people and integrity of its assets, on May 4, as a precaution, Cenovus began safely and methodically shutting in a number of producing Conventional fields and bringing down processing plants.

Approximately 85,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d) of production, primarily dry gas, has been impacted in the company's Rainbow Lake, Kaybob-Edson, Elmworth-Wapiti and Clearwater operating areas. The overall wildfire situation is being closely monitored and the company's other assets, including its oil sands assets and Lloydminster complex, have not been impacted. The company isn't aware of any significant damage to date and will resume operations as soon as it's safe and permitted to do so. Cenovus's annual guidance range for 2023 is between 790,000 BOE/d and 810,000 BOE/d. The company is maintaining that guidance range and will continue to assess the duration of the production impact from the fires.

Cenovus is grateful for the efforts of its teams who have worked tirelessly to keep the company's people and assets safe, as well as the support of provincial emergency management teams and firefighters to keep our communities safe.

Advisory
Barrels of Oil Equivalent
Natural gas volumes have been converted to barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) on the basis of six thousand cubic feet (Mcf) to one barrel (bbl). BOE may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A conversion ratio of one bbl to six Mcf is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil compared with natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency conversion ratio of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis is not an accurate reflection of value.

Forward-looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to as "forward-looking information") about Cenovus's current expectations, estimates and projections about the future, based on certain assumptions made in light of experience and perception of historical trends. Forward-looking information in this news release is identified by words such as "focus" and "will" or similar expressions, including, but not limited to, statements about: safety; asset integrity; shutting in production and bringing down processing plants; impact on production; maintaining 2023 Corporate Guidance; and resumption of operations.

Although Cenovus believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking information are reasonable, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. This forward-looking information is current only as of the date indicated above. Cenovus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by law. Developing forward-looking information involves reliance on a number of assumptions and consideration of certain risks and uncertainties, including those assumptions stated and inherent in Cenovus's 2023 Corporate Guidance available on cenovus.com , some of which are specific to Cenovus and others that apply to the industry generally.

Additional information about risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that could cause Cenovus's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking information is contained under "Risk Management and Risk Factors" in Cenovus's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2022 , as supplemented by updates in our most recent quarterly MD&A , each of which is available on SEDAR at sedar.com , on EDGAR at sec.gov and at cenovus.com .

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company's preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com .

Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 26, 2023, each of the 13 nominees proposed as Directors and listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 1, 2023 were elected as Directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee Votes for Votes against
Number Percent Number Percent
Keith M. Casey 1,559,229,713 99.70 4,734,069 0.30
Canning K.N. Fok 1,231,407,696 78.74 332,556,083 21.26
Jane E. Kinney 1,559,102,298 99.69 4,861,482 0.31
Harold N. Kvisle 1,410,669,559 90.20 153,294,217 9.80
Eva L. Kwok 1,553,966,263 99.36 9,997,515 0.64
Melanie A. Little 1,562,443,606 99.90 1,520,175 0.10
Richard J. Marcogliese 1,545,933,492 98.85 18,030,287 1.15
Jonathan M. McKenzie 1,562,909,239 99.93 1,054,542 0.07
Claude Mongeau 1,552,494,272 99.27 11,469,509 0.73
Alexander J. Pourbaix 1,542,293,220 98.61 21,670,561 1.39
Wayne E. Shaw 1,558,024,607 99.62 5,939,174 0.38
Frank J. Sixt 1,234,147,174 78.91 329,816,606 21.09
Rhonda I. Zygocki 1,551,968,485 99.23 11,995,296 0.77

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus announces 2023 first-quarter results, dividend increase

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) delivered upstream production in the first quarter of 779,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEd) 1 and downstream throughput of 457,900 barrels per day (bblsd). The company generated $1.4 billion in adjusted funds flow and cash used in operating activities was $286 million. First-quarter results reflect lower commodity prices, reduced production in the upstream business and lower operating throughput in the downstream compared with the fourth quarter. Consistent with Cenovus's commitment to shareholders, the Board of Directors approved a 33% increase in the company's base dividend, to $0.56 per share annually starting in the second quarter of 2023.

325.31 m of 1.96% TREO, and 90.38 m of 2.21% TREO Intersected at the Ashram Deposit, Northern Quebec

Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) (the "Company") today announced that the following matters, as further described in the Company's Proxy Statement filed on March 23, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement"), were voted upon at its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 3, 2023 .

Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting (CNW Group/Ovintiv Inc.)

Election of Director Nominees Listed in the Proxy Statement

Each director nominee listed in the Proxy Statement was elected as a director of the Company.  The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:


Shares For

Shares Against

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

Peter A. Dea

168,404,785

5,047,161

130,316

19,755,443

Meg A. Gentle

169,689,545

3,737,410

155,307

19,755,443

Ralph Izzo

171,659,752

1,696,254

226,256

19,755,443

Howard J. Mayson

170,339,842

3,107,225

135,195

19,755,443

Brendan M. McCracken

172,605,556

825,099

151,607

19,755,443

Lee A. McIntire

166,563,086

6,842,816

176,360

19,755,443

Katherine L. Minyard

171,973,771

1,444,588

163,903

19,755,443

Steven W. Nance

172,011,222

1,397,006

174,034

19,755,443

Suzanne P. Nimocks

157,900,679

15,424,515

257,068

19,755,443

George L. Pita

172,022,482

1,389,605

170,175

19,755,443

Thomas G. Ricks

165,904,949

7,505,652

171,661

19,755,443

Brian G. Shaw

170,658,576

2,792,006

131,680

19,755,443


Advisory Vote to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers

The results of the non-binding advisory vote for the compensation of the Company's named executive officers were as follows:

Shares For

Shares Against

Abstain

Broker Non- vote

167,308,173

5,820,963

453,126

19,755,443


Advisory Vote on Frequency of Future Advisory Votes to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers

The results of the non-binding advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes to approve the compensation of named executive officers, were as follows:

One-Year

Two-Years

Three-Years

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

170,568,567

127,026

2,498,008

388,661

19,755,443


Ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors

The results for the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors were as follows:

Shares For

Shares Against

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

186,757,581

6,435,087

145,037

0

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available on the Company's website, www.ovintiv.com , or by contacting:

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-announces-results-of-annual-meeting-301818635.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/08/c3605.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

ALTAGAS Announces Vern Yu As President and Chief Executive Officer

AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) today announced the appointment of Vern Yu as the company's next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2023 . Mr. Yu will also join AltaGas' Board of Directors at the same time. The announcement follows an extensive global search process conducted by the Transition Committee of the Board, which included the evaluation of highly qualified internal and external candidates and was aided with the support of a global executive search firm.

"Vern is a highly capable and seasoned leader with three decades of experience across the energy infrastructure value chain, including the Utilities and Midstream markets, and we are excited to have him join the AltaGas team," said Pentti Karkkainen , Board Chair at AltaGas. "Known as a strong and engaged leader that empowers people, Vern is well-regarded for his strategic mindset, commercial acumen, and intimate knowledge of the North American energy infrastructure markets. The Board believes Vern's strong experience across a wide range of commercial, operational, and financial leadership roles, including lower-carbon ventures, will be instrumental in advancing AltaGas' corporate strategy of operating long-life infrastructure assets that connect customers and markets and are positioned to provide resilient and durable value for AltaGas' stakeholders. Vern shares AltaGas' core values, has strong character, and will complement the Company's deep bench strength of senior leaders that have been internally developed and externally added in recent years to deliver strong and compounding stakeholder value creation in the years ahead."

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

Commenting on the Company's first quarter 2023 results, Tim McKay, President of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ), stated, "Canadian Natural delivered strong results in Q123 with effective and efficient operations on our balanced and diverse portfolio of high quality assets. Our culture of continuous improvement, focus on cost control and disciplined capital allocation continues to drive strong financial results and maximize value for our shareholders. In Q123, we delivered total quarterly production of approximately 1,319 MBOE‍‍d, including record natural gas production of 2,139 MMcfd and liquids production of 962,908 bbl‍d. We generated strong quarterly free cash flow of approximately $1.4 billion, after dividends of approximately $0.9 billion and net base capital expenditures of approximately $1.1 billion. In addition, our strategic growth capital expenditures of approximately $0.28 billion in the quarter was targeted to provide mid-term growth across our asset base as we unlock value from our projects with strong capital efficiencies. With ample liquidity on our balance sheet, we can add production with minimal capital while generating significant returns on capital and maximizing shareholder value.

silhouette of drilling rigs and oil derricks with canadian flag in background

Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2023

Oil and gas prices had a strong year in 2022 as demand for the energy fuels returned to pre-COVID-19 levels and Russia's invasion of Ukraine impacted commodities markets around the world. Will that strength continue in 2023?

Despite policy changes by governments looking to transition to cleaner energy sources, oil and gas are expected to continue to play an important role in the world’s energy mix far into the future. Geopolitical uncertainty will continue to weigh on oil and gas prices in 2023, but analysts anticipate healthy demand levels for both of the commodities.

The five top oil and gas stocks on the TSX and TSXV outlined below have displayed significant growth in 2023 so far on stronger oil and gas prices. All year-to-date performance and share price data was obtained on April 28, 2023, using TradingView’s stock screener, and the top oil and gas stocks listed had market caps above C$10 million at that time.

Petro-Canada and Canadian Tire Corporation Announce New Partnership

Two of Canada's trusted brands come together to offer more value and convenience for Canadians

  • Partnership between Triangle Rewards and Petro-PointsTM will increase value for customers
  • 200 + Canadian Tire Gas+ retail fuel sites to be rebranded to Petro-Canada
  • Suncor to become primary fuel provider to the Canadian Tire network -resulting in a 17% increase in retail fuel sales volume for Petro-Canada

Petro-Canada, a Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) business, and Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (TSX: CTC) (TSX: CTC.A) ("CTC") today announced a new partnership that will enhance the customer experience at their fuel stations across the country. The partnership will drive additional value for millions of loyalty members, establish a competitive fuel source for CTC and long-term fuel supply arrangement for Suncor, and increase the presence of Petro-Canada branded stations across the country.

Alberta's Oldest Plesiosaur Fossil Found at Suncor Operated Mine Site

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, Press release picture

It was an eagle-eye view from the cab of her hydraulic shovel that allowed operator Jenna Plamondon to notice the fossil remains of a plesiosaur at the Mildred Lake site on March 12.

