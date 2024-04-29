Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Elixir Energy

Daydream-2 Operations Update

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an operations update on its 100% owned Grandis project located adjacent to the Wallumbilla gas hub in Queensland.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Lorelle Sandstone successfully stimulated and cleaned up
  • Computer models based on the data acquired during testing indicates the Lorelle Sandstone alone could produce a commercial flow rate1
  • Contractor scheduling and other operational issues have led to a small delay in the rest of the program

Following the recent successful free-flowing test on the Lorelle Sandstone, Elixir advises that this key formation has now been successfully stimulated. The zone was flowed back overnight to clean out the stage, and again flowed gas to surface with slugs of proppant debris and stimulation fluid as expected.

Gas flow from Stage 1 Lorelle Sandstone post stimulation

Data acquired during the Lorelle Sandstone flow periods has been used to predict the initial gas flow rate and ultimate recovery for each well from this lowermost zone. Elixir’s technical and economic modelling1 indicates the Lorelle Sandstone alone could produce a commercial flow rate of gas, with the breakeven commercial initial flowrate being estimated at 2.5 million cubic feet per day1.

This commerciality threshold is strongly underpinned by the location of the Grandis Project only a few tens of kilometres from: gas pipeline infrastructure connecting to domestic and international gas markets; existing and proposed local gas-fired power stations; a commercial gas hub into which spot sales can be made at high gas prices; etc. Accordingly, plans for a staged development are already underway, including engaging with gas offtakers with interests in the region.

Since the stimulation and flow-back of the Lorelle Sandstone, Elixir has sustained a number of logistical and other operational delays. After successfully isolating the Lorelle Sandstone with a bridge plug to proceed with the next stimulation stage, the setting mechanism became lodged in the hole requiring remedial activity. This delay has resulted in the full stimulation program not being able to be completed before the hard deadline for certain equipment to leave the site to meet commitments with another operator.

Stimulation equipment on location at Daydream-2

Accordingly, Elixir has demobilized at Daydream-2 and will re-commence the stimulation program in a month or so. This will ensure that the program can be executed as planned and there are no negatives for the ultimate program except for this time delay. Negotiations with the relevant sub- contractors are in hand and a more precise timetable is expected to be finalized shortly.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

EXR:AU
Elixir Energy
Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Elixir Energy Limited (‘EXR’) will be lifted immediately following the release by EXR of an announcement with respect to the design, timing and intended outcomes of the stimulation program at Daydream-2 that commenced on 19 April 2024.

Oil platform.

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Sintana Energy Jumps 72 Percent on Namibia Deal

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) rose 31.43 points last week to close at 586.55.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released its advance estimate for first quarter GDP growth this past Thursday (April 25). Though still incomplete, the data shows a slowing growth rate for real GDP — it increased 1.6 percent on a year-on-year basis, considerably lower than the fourth quarter of 2023, which saw growth of 3.4 percent.

While analysts had expected slowing growth, the numbers were below analysts' forecasts.

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Annual 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Annual 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today announced the filing of the Company's annual financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the " Annual Report ").

Complete details of the Annual Report are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on HEVI's website .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Elixir Energy Limited (‘EXR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EXR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 29 April 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Global Oil & Gas

March 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Global Oil & Gas Ltd (ASX:GLV) (Global or the Company) which will be renamed Condor Energy Limited (ASX: CND) (Condor) following approval by shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting held on 10 April 2024, is pleased to provide the following activities report for the quarter ending 31 March 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Daydream-2 Stimulation Program Underway

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an operations update on its 100% owned Grandis project located adjacent to the Wallumbilla gas hub in Queensland.

Elixir Energy
