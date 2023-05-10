Canadian North Resources Begins Trading on OTCQX Under the Symbol "CNRSF"

Cenovus Energy supports communities impacted by Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) today announced a $200,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal to help support immediate relief efforts for the people and communities impacted by the ongoing wildfire situation in the province. In addition, the company is matching employees' individual donations to fire relief efforts made through Cenovus Cares, its giving and volunteering program.

Cenovus's donation will assist the Canadian Red Cross in its ongoing relief efforts for people who have been evacuated from their homes, as well as recovery and resilience measures to respond to fires over the longer term. Cenovus is a significant operator of conventional oil and natural gas assets in the affected regions in north-central Alberta and the wildfires have forced many Cenovus staff from their homes, as well as other residents.

"The safety of our staff and their neighbours during this difficult time is our priority, and we're doing what we can to support them," said Jon McKenzie, Cenovus President & Chief Executive Officer. "Once the wildfire threat has subsided, we'll continue to work with impacted communities in our operating areas to determine how we can best support a resilient recovery."

Cenovus is grateful for the efforts of its teams who have worked tirelessly to keep the company's people and assets safe, as well as the support of provincial emergency management teams, firefighters and other first responders to keep our communities safe.

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company's preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com .

Find Cenovus on

Cenovus contacts:

Investors Media
Investor Relations general line
403-766-7711 		Media Relations general line
403-766-7751


Cenovus Energy provides update on production impact of Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) is providing an update on its Conventional production operations following ongoing wildfire activity in northern Alberta. Fires in the north-central region of the province have led the Government of Alberta to declare a state of emergency and a number of communities are under evacuation orders. With a focus on the safety of its people and integrity of its assets, on May 4, as a precaution, Cenovus began safely and methodically shutting in a number of producing Conventional fields and bringing down processing plants.

Approximately 85,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d) of production, primarily dry gas, has been impacted in the company's Rainbow Lake, Kaybob-Edson, Elmworth-Wapiti and Clearwater operating areas. The overall wildfire situation is being closely monitored and the company's other assets, including its oil sands assets and Lloydminster complex, have not been impacted. The company isn't aware of any significant damage to date and will resume operations as soon as it's safe and permitted to do so. Cenovus's annual guidance range for 2023 is between 790,000 BOE/d and 810,000 BOE/d. The company is maintaining that guidance range and will continue to assess the duration of the production impact from the fires.



Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 26, 2023, each of the 13 nominees proposed as Directors and listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 1, 2023 were elected as Directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee Votes for Votes against
Number Percent Number Percent
Keith M. Casey 1,559,229,713 99.70 4,734,069 0.30
Canning K.N. Fok 1,231,407,696 78.74 332,556,083 21.26
Jane E. Kinney 1,559,102,298 99.69 4,861,482 0.31
Harold N. Kvisle 1,410,669,559 90.20 153,294,217 9.80
Eva L. Kwok 1,553,966,263 99.36 9,997,515 0.64
Melanie A. Little 1,562,443,606 99.90 1,520,175 0.10
Richard J. Marcogliese 1,545,933,492 98.85 18,030,287 1.15
Jonathan M. McKenzie 1,562,909,239 99.93 1,054,542 0.07
Claude Mongeau 1,552,494,272 99.27 11,469,509 0.73
Alexander J. Pourbaix 1,542,293,220 98.61 21,670,561 1.39
Wayne E. Shaw 1,558,024,607 99.62 5,939,174 0.38
Frank J. Sixt 1,234,147,174 78.91 329,816,606 21.09
Rhonda I. Zygocki 1,551,968,485 99.23 11,995,296 0.77

Cenovus Energy Inc.



Cenovus announces 2023 first-quarter results, dividend increase

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) delivered upstream production in the first quarter of 779,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEd) 1 and downstream throughput of 457,900 barrels per day (bblsd). The company generated $1.4 billion in adjusted funds flow and cash used in operating activities was $286 million. First-quarter results reflect lower commodity prices, reduced production in the upstream business and lower operating throughput in the downstream compared with the fourth quarter. Consistent with Cenovus's commitment to shareholders, the Board of Directors approved a 33% increase in the company's base dividend, to $0.56 per share annually starting in the second quarter of 2023.



325.31 m of 1.96% TREO, and 90.38 m of 2.21% TREO Intersected at the Ashram Deposit, Northern Quebec

Suncor Energy Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) held its Annual General Meeting in Calgary today. A total of 907,152,053 shares (approximately 68.50% of outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy.

Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting:



Ovintiv Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results

Operational Outperformance Underpins Strong Financial Results

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:



PrairieSky to Host Investor Day

-

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSX: PSK) ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") will host its biannual investor day on May 17, 2023 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto, Canada. The event will be led by PrairieSky's President and CEO, Andrew Phillips.



Suncor Energy Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Unless otherwise noted, all financial figures are unaudited, presented in Canadian dollars (Cdn$), and derived from the company's condensed consolidated financial statements which are based on Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), specifically International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), and are prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 Interim Financial Reporting. Production volumes are presented on a working-interest basis, before royalties, except for production values from the company's Libya operations, which are presented on an economic basis. Certain financial measures referred to in this news release (adjusted funds from operations and adjusted operating earnings) are not prescribed by Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this news release. References to Oil Sands operations exclude Suncor Energy Inc.'s interest in Fort Hills and Syncrude.



Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) (the "Company") today announced that the following matters, as further described in the Company's Proxy Statement filed on March 23, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement"), were voted upon at its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 3, 2023 .

Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting (CNW Group/Ovintiv Inc.)

Election of Director Nominees Listed in the Proxy Statement

Each director nominee listed in the Proxy Statement was elected as a director of the Company.  The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:


Shares For

Shares Against

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

Peter A. Dea

168,404,785

5,047,161

130,316

19,755,443

Meg A. Gentle

169,689,545

3,737,410

155,307

19,755,443

Ralph Izzo

171,659,752

1,696,254

226,256

19,755,443

Howard J. Mayson

170,339,842

3,107,225

135,195

19,755,443

Brendan M. McCracken

172,605,556

825,099

151,607

19,755,443

Lee A. McIntire

166,563,086

6,842,816

176,360

19,755,443

Katherine L. Minyard

171,973,771

1,444,588

163,903

19,755,443

Steven W. Nance

172,011,222

1,397,006

174,034

19,755,443

Suzanne P. Nimocks

157,900,679

15,424,515

257,068

19,755,443

George L. Pita

172,022,482

1,389,605

170,175

19,755,443

Thomas G. Ricks

165,904,949

7,505,652

171,661

19,755,443

Brian G. Shaw

170,658,576

2,792,006

131,680

19,755,443


Advisory Vote to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers

The results of the non-binding advisory vote for the compensation of the Company's named executive officers were as follows:

Shares For

Shares Against

Abstain

Broker Non- vote

167,308,173

5,820,963

453,126

19,755,443


Advisory Vote on Frequency of Future Advisory Votes to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers

The results of the non-binding advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes to approve the compensation of named executive officers, were as follows:

One-Year

Two-Years

Three-Years

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

170,568,567

127,026

2,498,008

388,661

19,755,443


Ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors

The results for the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors were as follows:

Shares For

Shares Against

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

186,757,581

6,435,087

145,037

0

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available on the Company's website, www.ovintiv.com , or by contacting:

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available on the Company's website, www.ovintiv.com







ALTAGAS Announces Vern Yu As President and Chief Executive Officer

AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) today announced the appointment of Vern Yu as the company's next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2023 . Mr. Yu will also join AltaGas' Board of Directors at the same time. The announcement follows an extensive global search process conducted by the Transition Committee of the Board, which included the evaluation of highly qualified internal and external candidates and was aided with the support of a global executive search firm.

"Vern is a highly capable and seasoned leader with three decades of experience across the energy infrastructure value chain, including the Utilities and Midstream markets, and we are excited to have him join the AltaGas team," said Pentti Karkkainen , Board Chair at AltaGas. "Known as a strong and engaged leader that empowers people, Vern is well-regarded for his strategic mindset, commercial acumen, and intimate knowledge of the North American energy infrastructure markets. The Board believes Vern's strong experience across a wide range of commercial, operational, and financial leadership roles, including lower-carbon ventures, will be instrumental in advancing AltaGas' corporate strategy of operating long-life infrastructure assets that connect customers and markets and are positioned to provide resilient and durable value for AltaGas' stakeholders. Vern shares AltaGas' core values, has strong character, and will complement the Company's deep bench strength of senior leaders that have been internally developed and externally added in recent years to deliver strong and compounding stakeholder value creation in the years ahead."



