Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - OTEX

Trading resumes in:

Company: Open Text Corporation

TSX Symbol: OTEX

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/29/c1003.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

OpenText to Divest Application Modernization and Connectivity Business to Rocket Software for $2.275B

OpenText to Focus on Cloud and AI Opportunity Within Information Management

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to divest its AMC business to Rocket Software, Inc., a Bain Capital portfolio company ("Rocket Software"), for US$2.275 billion in cash. OpenText's AMC business provides market leading mainframe modernization and connectivity software to more than 10,000 customers enabling them to run mission-critical business applications in hybrid cloud environments. Benefits of the transaction include:

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

sam altman, ousted ceo of chatgpt maker openai

Tech 5: ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Fires CEO Sam Altman

In a surprising turn of events, Sam Altman has been let go from OpenAI, the company he co-founded.

Meanwhile, insiders close to Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) chip development department say that the launch of a house-made chip to replace technology from longtime rival Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is likely to face further delays.

OpenText Named a Leader in Customer Communications Management and Communications Experience Platforms in the 2023 Aspire Leaderboard

Market leadership for sixth consecutive year, strengthened by AI investments and Total Experience vision

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, today announced OpenText Experience Cloud and OpenText Exstream have been named Leaders in the 2023 Aspire Leaderboard™ update, which showcases the best customer communications management (CCM) and customer experience management (CXM) software vendors. OpenText received among the strongest scores in platform strength, software capabilities, market presence, company vision and technical strategy when compared against nine other software vendors in this space.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

OpenText Cybersecurity 2023 Global Ransomware Survey: Companies Still Don't Believe They are Targets for Ransomware Attacks

Even with this disconnect, cybersecurity spending and hiring are on the rise

OpenText™ ( NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today released results of its annual 2023 OpenText Cybersecurity Global Ransomware Survey. Findings show a similarity in how small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprises (more than 1,000 employees) think about ransomware attacks, including a disconnect about who is a target and growing concern about the use of artificial intelligence (AI) by threat actors. While the majority of organizations don't believe they will be attacked, they do understand the business risks as evidenced by increased security spending and plans to expand security teams.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Integrated Cyber Solutions Announces Significant Customer Renewal and Expansion of Services

Integrated Cyber Solutions Announces Significant Customer Renewal and Expansion of Services

(TheNewswire)

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Vancouver, BC - November 15, 2023 - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. ( CSE:ICS ), a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), is pleased to announce the renewal and expansion of services with a longstanding, esteemed client in the power, renewables, infrastructure, and broader energy value chain sector. This collaboration demonstrates the company's dedication to delivering managed cybersecurity services for organizations with specific requirements and strict compliance standards.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Latest Press Releases

The United States Department of Defense Awards Multi-Million-Dollar Grant to South Star Battery Metals to Support the Accelerated Expansion of U.S. Domestic Battery Graphite Production Within the Contiguous United States of America

Nextech3D.ai Investor Livestream Discussing New AI Technology Tomorrow November 30

Nuclear Fuels Confirms Deeper Mineralization at Kaycee Uranium Project

GMV Minerals Receives Helicopter-Borne High Resolution Magnetic and Radiometric Survey Results ---Multiple Priority Targets Identified at Its Daisy Creek Lithium Project

Battery Metals Investing

The United States Department of Defense Awards Multi-Million-Dollar Grant to South Star Battery Metals to Support the Accelerated Expansion of U.S. Domestic Battery Graphite Production Within the Contiguous United States of America

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Confirms Deeper Mineralization at Kaycee Uranium Project

Battery Metals Investing

GMV Minerals Receives Helicopter-Borne High Resolution Magnetic and Radiometric Survey Results ---Multiple Priority Targets Identified at Its Daisy Creek Lithium Project

Precious Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Tech Investing

CORRECTION: Forward Water Technologies Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Copper Investing

TNC Intersects 69.95m @ 1.91% Cu and 16.75m @ 5.30% Cu at Vero Resource, Mt Oxide

Lithium Investing

Lake Johnston South Lithium Project Review Confirms High Prospectivity

