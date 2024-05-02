Nextech3D.ai Achieves Milestone with 3D AI Modeling Profit Margins Hitting 80% in Q2 2024 Up From 30% in 2023

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Top Stories This Week: Gold Consolidates as Stagflation Risks Rise, Copper Breaks US$10,000

Trending Press Releases

Indicative, Conditional and Non-Binding Proposal Received by American Rare Earths

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Launches Strategic Drill Program at Turnor Lake Project Targeting the La Rocque Structural Corridor

Beyond Lithium and Its Exploration Team Recognized with Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award

Material Sale of VMware Cloud Platform

Falco Resources: Canadian Explorer in the Rouyn-Noranda Mining Camp

CENTURY LITHIUM ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR THE CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Jindalee Lithium

JLL:AU

Rio Silver

RYO:CA

Falco Resources

FPC:CC

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Nextech3D.ai Achieves Milestone with 3D AI Modeling Profit Margins Hitting 80% in Q2 2024 Up From 30% in 2023

Nextech3D.ai Achieves Milestone with 3D AI Modeling Profit Margins Hitting 80% in Q2 2024 Up From 30% in 2023

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, Wesfarmers Group "Bunnings" (Australia's largest listed company) and other major e-commerce retailers is excited to announce a major milestone in its 3D modeling business for ecommerce by hitting 80% gross profit in Q2, 2024 which is up 166% from 30% in 2023. This milestone achievement is only possible through the company's investment in AI and its pivot to Hyderabad India in Q3, 2023

The company believes that it can become profitable in 2024 by scaling revenue with 80% profit margins while operating expenses are going down due to its investment in its patented AI. The strategic shift to Hyderabad India aligns perfectly with Nextech3D.ai's commitment to delivering top-tier 3D modeling and augmented reality solutions while maintaining a keen eye on profitability and fiscal responsibility for its valued shareholders.

Why AI and 3D Modeling, and Why Now?

The e-commerce landscape is evolving rapidly, with consumers demanding more interactive and engaging shopping experiences. This is where AI and 3D modeling technology come into play, offering a dynamic, immersive, and personalized shopping journey. The shift from 2D to 3D modeling for e-commerce is a major multi-decade transformation that is being led by AI. This transformation is evident as major brands and companies are incorporating 3D models and AR shopping, including Amazon, Walmart, CB2, IKEA, Sephora, Target and more.

Amazon (AMZN - Worth $2 Trillion) Amazon is leading this shift, transitioning from traditional 2D images to 3D models for all their products, setting a new standard in online retail. Nextech3D.ai is proud to be a 3D model supplier for Amazon, already creating tens of thousands of 3D models per month.

The Power of 3D Models in E-Commerce

3D models in e-commerce enable customers to visualize products in high detail from every angle, significantly enhancing decision-making confidence. This shift leads to higher conversion rates, as customers are more likely to purchase when they can thoroughly explore a product. Moreover, 3D visualization reduces returns, as buyers have a clearer expectation of what they are purchasing, thus saving costs and improving customer satisfaction. Additionally, interactive 3D models increase customer engagement, keeping them on your site longer, which directly correlates with increased sales.

Timely

As online shopping continues to grow, the demand for more immersive and interactive experiences is growing. Businesses adopting 3D models are setting new benchmarks for customer engagement and satisfaction.

Nextech3D.ai believes it stands at the forefront of this mega-trend, leading the shift from static 2D images to immersive 3D experiences. Its patented AI-powered 3D modeling technology creates photo-realistic 4K 3D models that cater to major e-commerce platforms like Amazon. With years of expertise and a portfolio of high-profile clients including Amazon, P&G, Kohls, Miele and others - Nextech3D.ai is transforming online shopping into an interactive adventure.

Management Changes:

Anum Wagas, CPA, CGA, previously the Director of Finance for Nextech3D.ai has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer. Anum brings over a decade of experience from multinational companies and government sectors, with a strong background in financial reporting under IFRS. She succeeds Andrew Chan, who is taking a new job in different industries. The Board expresses appreciation for his contributions and wishes him success.

Recent News

Nextech3D.ai Announces Formation of AI Incubator and AI Acquisition & Development Division With Potential 2024 IPO Spin Out

Nextech3D.ai Establishes New Business Unit Led by Former META Executive, Targeting Jewelry Industry with GPT AI CAD-3D Models, Blockchain Technology, and NFTs

Nextech3D.ai Expands AI Tech Team and Doubles Office Space As Demand Increases For GPT AI Platform and 3D Model Production In Hyderabad, India

Nextech3D.ai Launches Next Era of GPT AI 3D Solutions Led by Former Microsoft Executive

Nextech3D.ai Lands $1.8 Million 3D Modeling Deal with NASDAQ 100 Technology Company

Nextech3D.ai Reports $5 Million in 2023 Revenue, Growth Up +56% Preliminary Unaudited Results

Sign up for Investor News and Info - Click Here

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology Company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent Company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB:ARWYF)(CSE:ARWY)(FSE:E65) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public Company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL)(FSE:Q0C) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@nextechar.com

Nextech3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE:Nextech3D.ai



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.aiNTAR:CNXOTCQX:NEXCFEmerging Tech Investing
NTAR:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Reports Fiscal Year 2023 and Fourth Quarter 2023 Audited Financial Results

Nextech3D.ai Reports Fiscal Year 2023 and Fourth Quarter 2023 Audited Financial Results

2023 Annual revenue growth of + 56%

2023 Annual revenue of $5 million

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai is Participating In The Supplier Network of GlassDollar, Which Extends Nextech3D.ai Reach to Large Corporations, Such As Siemens, LG, BSH, Infineon

Nextech3D.ai is Participating In The Supplier Network of GlassDollar, Which Extends Nextech3D.ai Reach to Large Corporations, Such As Siemens, LG, BSH, Infineon

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a leading provider of patented 2D-3D Generative AI-powered 3D modeling technologies to major e-commerce brands like Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, and Wesfarmers Group's "Bunnings", has announced a collaboration with GlassDollar. This collaboration highlights the demand for Nextech3D.ai's innovative solutions from large corporations-including CAD to 3D texturing, 3D photo rendering, data analytics, generative AI, spatial computing, and 3D cloud hosting. Through this collaboration Nextech3D.ai is participating in the supplier network of GlassDollar, which extends Nextech3D.ai reach to large Corporations, such as Siemens, LG, BSH, Infineon and more

Nextech3D.ai, along with its subsidiaries Toggle3D.ai and ARway.ai, is excited to be invited to bring its advanced technologies to this collaboration. This collaboration serves to both enhance GlassDollars product offerings to meet the specific needs of GlassDollar's clients while establishing potential new relationships and revenue streams for Nextech3D.ai.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Selects AWS as its Primary Cloud Provider to Drive Innovation in the 3D Modeling For Ecommerce Industry With Cutting Edge AI

Nextech3D.ai Selects AWS as its Primary Cloud Provider to Drive Innovation in the 3D Modeling For Ecommerce Industry With Cutting Edge AI

Leading 3D Modeling Supplier uses AWS's generative AI and machine learning capabilities to accelerate its technology

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, Wesfarmers Group "Bunnings" and other major e-commerce retailers has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ:AMZN), as its cloud provider for its 3D modeling hosting services and AI service provider. Nextech3D.ai will also host its dozens of AI Machine learning applications to the world's leading cloud. Using Amazon Bedrock, a service that makes multiple foundation models available via an API, Nextech3D.ai can build experimental generative AI applications to improve productivity across all business lines, including customer service, finance, human resources, and sales. The AI factory allows the company to efficiently use analytics and ML to develop and deploy churn prediction and next best-offer systems to drive customer engagement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Receives Notice From USPTO to be Granted Patent for CAD 3D Model Part Assembly & Segmentation

Nextech3D.ai Receives Notice From USPTO to be Granted Patent for CAD 3D Model Part Assembly & Segmentation

Company Expanding its Portfolio of AI Patents for 3D Modeling and CAD

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, Wesfarmers Group "Bunnings" (Australia's largest listed company) and other major e-commerce retailers is excited to announce that U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has informed of their decision to issue a patent for its technology to assemble and segment parts for 3D CAD files so that each 3D part can be textured individually. This technology is currently having success and being used on the Toggle3D.ai Platform. This is another patent which the Company believes is pivotal to Nextech3D.ai's artificial intelligence technology stack as it builds a moat around its 3D model making for ecommerce business with industry expertise and intellectual property; which includes its GPT AI powered 3D model generation. This patent approval reinforces and validates Nextech3D.ai's commitment to increasing shareholder value by investing in 3D-AI & GPT patents and solutions

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Expands Offering to Ecommerce Imagery: Unveils Cutting-Edge 3D Model-AI Photo Rendering Services, Transforming 2D Photos into Dynamic Product Visuals

Nextech3D.ai Expands Offering to Ecommerce Imagery: Unveils Cutting-Edge 3D Model-AI Photo Rendering Services, Transforming 2D Photos into Dynamic Product Visuals

New ecommerce expansion with AI 3D-Photography Tools

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier (Patent #11,948,248) for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, Wesfarmers Group ``Bunnings" (Australia's largest listed company) and other major e-commerce retailers is adding Digital Photography and dynamic product visuals as part of its 3D model offerings. Now every 3D model that Nextech3D.ai creates will have stunning 2K, 4K, or even 8K photos to go with it for its ecommerce customers. This AI tool is expected to drive significant revenue for the company as each product listed for sale on an ecommerce platform requires a minimum of six 2D photos for listing, this offering allows the company to capitalize on this demand for 2D high res images while simultaneously increases the value of its 3D modeling business as it represents the all-in-one solutions for ecommerce sellers that sell on Amazon, Shopify and other platforms. The company has already signed up 10 existing customers for its digital photography offering representing over 6000+digital photos and will be offering it both as part of a 3D model bundle as well as a stand alone product offering for people that already have a 3D model opening up the ecommerce imagery market to the company. The company's analysis shows that creating and rendering 3D models is more cost-effective than traditional product photography, especially for products that are expensive to produce or difficult to photograph in real life. Once a 3D model is created, it can be easily manipulated and rendered from different angles without the need for physical prototypes or multiple photoshoots

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai The Augmented Reality Experience Platform Signs Multiple New Navigation Deals With Global Accounts Riyad Bank & A Museum in the Heart of Washington, D.C.

ARway.ai The Augmented Reality Experience Platform Signs Multiple New Navigation Deals With Global Accounts Riyad Bank & A Museum in the Heart of Washington, D.C.

Demand For Augmented Reality Navigation is Accelerating

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce two new deals with new partners

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Closeup of Amazon logo on the Amazon building in Palo Alto, California.

Amazon Exceeds Expectations with Q1 Earnings

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) exceeded experts' expectations with its Q1 results, which it released on Tuesday (April 30). The tech giant reported net income of US$10.4 billion, a 235 percent increase over Q1 2023's US$3.1 billion.

This works out to US$0.98 per diluted share, much higher than analysts’ average estimate of US$0.83 per share.

The company’s net sales totaled US$143.3 billion during Q1, a 13 percent increase compared to the year-ago period. North American sales accounted for the largest portion at US$86.3 billion, up 12 percent year-on-year.

Keep reading...Show less
XReality Group

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C - 31 Mar 24

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) (xReality) is pleased to provide the following Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C for the quarter ending 31st March 2024 together with an Operational Update.

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications announces fourth quarter and full year results for the period ending on December 31 2023. Chief Executive Officer, Sean Krakiwsky and Chief Financial Officer, Randall McRae will host a conference call at 5 P.M. Eastern Time today to discuss the results. A second call will be held for European investors at 8:30am ET tomorrow, Tuesday, April 30th . All interested parties are invited to join these calls.

"As noted in our previous release dated February 6, 2024 , we are very pleased with how our businesses ramped up in second half of 2023 and we closed out the year with good momentum which has carried into the current year," said Sean Krakiwsky, Founder and CEO of Nanalysis.  "Our benchtop sales have regained stride and the personnel changes that we made earlier in the year are producing good results that we expect to continue going forward.  Our security services segment completed taking over all basic services on the Company's Airport Security Project early in 2024, and this project will continue its expansion and roll-out, building towards full revenue run rate through the year.  Additionally, in 2023 we had significant up-front training costs which contracted our margins.  In 2024, we expect that to be significantly reduced  and look for security services margins to improve throughout the year."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona's Cancer Therapy Creates a Systemic Immune Response in Murine Breast Cancer Model

Sona's Cancer Therapy Creates a Systemic Immune Response in Murine Breast Cancer Model

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") announces further results from the triple negative breast cancer murine model portion of its current research study at Dalhousie University (the "Study") which confirms that the previously reported tumor volume reduction was due to activation of a tumor specific systemic immune response. These data relate to the follow-up biomarker analysis performed on the previously reported cohort of animals that showed a statistically significant synergistic effect in the shrinking of both treated and untreated tumors in animals bearing multiple tumors after treatment with the combination of Sona's targeted hyperthermia therapy ("THT") and interleukin-2 ("IL-2"), an immunotherapy agent widely used to treat human cancer patients.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Nanalysis Scientific Corp./

In the news release, Nanalysis Announces Full Year 2023 Conference Call, issued 11-Apr-2024 by Nanalysis Scientific Corp. over CNW, we are advised by the company that the Hosting Call and European Q&A Session date mentioned should read " Monday, April 29th and Tuesday, April 30th respectively" rather than " Thursday April 25th and Friday April 26th respectively" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Nanalysis Announces Full Year 2023 Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5:00 pm ET on Monday , April 29th

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Fireweed Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

Grid Battery Exploration Team Reports its MT Geophysics Survey Results on the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

ARway.ai The Augmented Reality Experience Platform Signs Multiple New Navigation Deals With Global Accounts Riyad Bank & A Museum in the Heart of Washington, D.C.

Interra Initiates New Exploration Program at Thane Copper-Gold Project

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Engages ICP Securities Inc. for Automated Market Making Services

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Exploration Team Reports its MT Geophysics Survey Results on the Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Base Metals Investing

Interra Initiates New Exploration Program at Thane Copper-Gold Project

Energy Investing

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend

Energy Investing

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

Base Metals Investing

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Paradox Lithium LG Offtake & Green River Update

Base Metals Investing

Trident Royalties PLC Announces 2023 Full Year Results

×