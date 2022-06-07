Nickel Investing News

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Grid Metals Corp. ("Grid") (TSXV: GRDM; OTCQB: MSMGF) on June 6, 2022 to acquire a 100% interest in the Bannockburn Nickel Property located near Matachewan Ontario and to provide further details on other recently acquired properties.

Mark Selby , Chair and Chief Executive Officer said, "The acquisition of Bannockburn is highly complementary to our southern cluster of properties at Sothman, Midlothian, and Powell.
The Bannockburn "B" zone has already been successfully tested for 600 metres of its total 1.3 kilometre strike length with multiple intervals in excess of 0.3% nickel and has smaller, higher grade potential at other zones on the property. Historical mineral processing work confirmed presence of heazlewoodite, similar to Crawford, and the ability to generate a 35% nickel concentrate."

Mr. Selby continued "This transaction, in combination with our acquisition of the Newmarket property – another very large ultramafic target adjacent to our Mann properties, conclude our consolidation of large Crawford-type targets in the Timmins region.  We have been very pleased with our ongoing regional drilling program and look forward to sharing results on these regional properties through the year as assays become available."

Bannockburn Property

The Bannockburn Property is located 100 kilometres south of Timmins and consists of 125 contiguous unpatented mining claims totaling 2,700 hectares. Bannockburn is in close proximity to the Company's Sothman, Midlothian, and Powell properties.   The property contains at least two ultramafic units with the larger one representing the "B" Zone, a large, lower-grade mineralized ultramafic measuring 1.3 kilometres along strike by up to 700 metres across strike (based on its magnetic response) that had yielded similar intervals to Canada Nickel's Crawford Deposit.

The "B" Zone was drilled in 2021 by Grid to a depth of 340 metres, with the best hole, GBN21-03, intersecting 342 metres of 0.28% nickel. Previous drilling by Outokumpu Oyj ("Outokumpu") intersected 203 metres of 0.33% nickel in MBB4-09 and 25 metres of 0.46% nickel in BN-19-98.   Preliminary mineral processing testing in 2005 on the "B" Zone showed that a 0.33% nickel grade sample indicated a recovery of 52% to a 35% nickel concentrate.

Previous drilling within the high-grade zones intersected up to 5% nickel in the "C" Zone, which averages 2.5 metres in true thickness, 0.85% nickel over 4.27 metres in the "D" Zone, which remains open and up to 4.54% nickel in the "F" Zone with widths ranging from 0.25 metres to 17.6 metres.

Canada Nickel is acquiring a 100% interest in Bannockburn , which is subject to an existing 2.0% net smelter return royalty with Outokumpu, in exchange for two million common shares of the Company. Closing of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of certain customary conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Table 1 – Grid Metals Historical Drilling – Bannockburn Property

Hole ID

From

To

Length

Ni

(m)

(m)

(m)

(%)

GBN21-01

71.5

232.4

160.9

0.24

including

103.0

125.6

22.6

0.30

with

118.0

125.6

7.6

0.38

GBN21-02

40.5

337.0

296.5

0.28

including

98.0

210.0

112.0

0.32

with

147.0

195.0

48.0

0.34

GBN21-03

39.3

381.0

341.7

0.28

including

256.5

321.0

64.5

0.30

GBN21-04

115.5

309.0

193.5

0.31

including

133.5

162.0

28.5

0.40

and

225.0

247.5

22.5

0.41

GBN21-05

49.7

219.0

169.3

0.20

including

79.5

105.0

25.5

0.27

GBN21-06

60.0

247.5

189.0

0.27

including

133.5

174.0

40.5

0.30

and

210.0

235.5

25.5

0.31

GBN21-07

36.0

405.0

369.0

0.24

including

160.5

273.0

112.5

0.27

with

231.0

273.0

42.0

0.29

GBN21-08

72.0

303.0

231.0

0.24

including

132.0

258.0

126.0

0.28

*True thicknesses are estimated to be approximately 70% of the reported interval lengths.


Figure 1a – Bannockburn "B Zone" – Historical Drillholes Over Total Magnetic Intensity.

Figure 1b – Bannockburn Property with Nickel Sulphide Zones (yellow star) Discovered to Date.

Newmarket Property

The Newmarket Property is located 34 kilometres east of Canada Nickel's Crawford Deposit and consists of 93 contiguous mining claims totaling 1,488 hectares. The property is thought to contain the extension of an ultramafic sill located in Mann Township that Canada Nickel previously optioned from Noble Mineral Exploration. The ultramafic in Newmarket Township measures approximately 8.4 kilometres along strike and up to 600 metres across strike (as estimated from its magnetic footprint).

Exploration of the ultramafic within Newmarket dates to 1947 when International Nickel Co. drilled a series of six short holes to a maximum length of 488 feet (149 metres) and intersected serpentinized ultramafic rocks (no assays provided). In 1995, Falconbridge Ltd. conducted ground geophysics and drilling. Hole MAN35-01 drilled just off the edge of Newmarket property intersected serpentinized ultramafic across entire core length to end of hole. Three three-metre assays at 47, 71, and 105 metres yielded nickel intervals in excess of 0.31% nickel. Hole NEW22-01 intersected a coarse-grained peridotite with an assay value of 0.248% nickel over 3 metres reported by the Ontario Geological Survey.

Consideration for the acquisition of the Newmarket property was included in the property transactions press released on November 22, 2021 .

Figure 2 – Newmarket Property – Historical Drillholes Over Total Magnetic Intensity.

Other Property Acquisitions

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into two purchase agreements to acquire certain minor properties located in the Timmins, Ontario nickel-sulphide mining district. Under these agreements, Canada Nickel has agreed, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, to issue a total of 17,000 common shares and has agreed that each of the sellers will retain a net smelter royalty of 2%, with Canada Nickel having the right to re-purchase 50% of the royalty.

Canada Nickel also wishes to clarify, further to the acquisition of certain other properties located in the Timmins, Ontario nickel-sulphide mining district described in its April 20, 2022 news release, that in addition to the share consideration described in such prior release, the Company also agreed to pay $75,000 to the seller and grant the seller a 0.5% net smelter royalty on the property, half of which may be bought back for $500,000 . In addition, in the event gold mineralization is discovered on the properties, the seller has the right to elect to form a 50% joint venture with the Company to join in the exploration and development of the gold mineralization on the properties.

The common shares described in this news release are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of their respective issuances.

Figure 3 – The Timmins Nickel District

Table 2 – Collars

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Length


(m)

(m)

(m)

(⁰)

(⁰)

(m)

GBN21-01

506,785

5,313,730

376

245

(65.0)

250.2

GBN21-02

506,785

5,313,730

376

245

(65.0)

351.3

GBN21-03

506,775

5,313,858

363

245

(65.0)

408.0

GBN21-04

506,704

5,313,991

363

245

(65.0)

349.4

GBN21-05

506,586

5,313,921

362

245

(60.0)

224.0

GBN21-06

506,634

5,313,746

362

65

(65.0)

450.0

GBN21-07

506,980

5,313,536

369

235

(65.0)

402.0

GBN21-08

507,077

5,313,506

364

205

(45.0)

350.0

BN-19-98

506,805

5,313,702

362

250

(50.0)

299.0

MBB4-09

506,755

5,313,920

364

239.9

(45.6)

266.0

MAN35-01

503,615

5,408,390

300

220

(45.0)

149.0

MAN35-02

503,983

5,408,980

300

360

(45.0)

164.0

NEW12-01

506,599

5,405,680

295

90

(45.0)

173.0

Statement Regarding TSX Venture

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The completion of any transactions mentioned in this release is subject to customary closing conditions, including final TSX Venture Exchange approval. The common shares issued pursuant to the above noted acquisitions will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. Some transactions may have been approved prior to this release.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo . (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby
Chair and CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill and exploration results relating to the target properties described herein (the "Properties"), the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project and the Properties, timing of economic studies and mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives.  Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain  regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's  business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-completes-additional-property-acquisitions-301562254.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel TSXV:CNC Base Metals Investing
CNC:CA
Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel

Overview

Canada Nickel (TSXV:CNC, OTC:CNIKF) is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products.

Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘CNC’ and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol ‘CNIKF’. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com

Company Highlights

  • Completed Preliminary Economic Assessment on wholly-owned Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project $US1.2 billion NPV8% and 16%IRR. Feasibility study scheduled for mid 2022.
  • One of the top 10 nickel sulphide resources globally, with significant expansion potential from regional land package
  • Peak production of 42ktpa of nickel – would be one of five largest nickel sulphide operations when in production. 25 year mine life generates 842kt of nickel, 21 Mt of iron, and 1.5 Mt of chrome.
  • First percentile CO2e intensity according to Skarn Associates. Launched wholly-owned NetZero Metals Inc. to develop zero-carbon production of Nickel, Cobalt and Iron and applied for the trademarks NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM and NetZero IronTM across several jurisdiction

Key Projects

Canada Nickel’s Crawford Project

Canada Nickel’s flagship Crawford nickel-sulfide project is located in Ontario’s Timmins mining camp, which is home to nearby mining infrastructure including the Kidd Metallurgical Site. The Timmins mining camp has a 100 year history of mining activity.

Canada Nickel filed its maiden resource at the Crawford project in February 2020, including a measured and indicated resource of approximately 263 million tonnes at 0.31 percent nickel, 0.013 percent cobalt, and 0.038 g/t palladium and platinum. Existing exploration establishes the resource as one of the 12 largest nickel sulfide assets in the world.

The company provided a mineral resource update for the project in October 2020. The update reported that measured resources in the Main Higher Grade Zone measured increased by 162 percent to 153 million tonnes (Mt) at 0.32% nickel and the total measured and indicated resource increased by 9 percent to 657 Mt at 0.26 percent nickel for 1.7 Mt nickel. Lastly, the total inferred resource increased by 121 percent to 646 Mt at 0.24 percent nickel for 1.6 Mt nickel, including an increase of 50 percent in the Main Zone (433 Mt at 0.23 percent nickel) and an initial resource from the East Zone of 213 Mt at 0.24 percent nickel (505,000 tonnes nickel).

The Crawford property was previously explored by Inco in the 1960s in each large anomaly, with minimal exploration conducted in the following decades. The land package was then owned by a forestry company before being acquired by Noble Mineral Exploration for resource purposes again in 2011. In December of 2019 ownership of the Crawford project was transferred from Noble Mineral Exploration to Canada Nickel in exchange for 12 million shares of Canada Nickel and $2 million in cash.

Canada Nickel believes the Crawford nickel-sulfide project shares similarities to the Dumont project. The Dumont deposit contains approximately 6.1 billion pounds of nickel in proven and probable reserves, with another 9.75 billion pounds of nickel resources in the measured and indicated category.

Significant Exploration Potential
>50% Crawford + Multiple New Targets

The 4,909 hectare Crawford Nickel-Sulphide Project and five other option properties ranging in size of 903 to 5,543 hectares give Canada Nickel access to five additional high potential, regional nickel targets.

Fully consolidated properties contain multiple nickel-bearing target structures 30km of total strike length and 150 – 600m wide

  • For reference, the Crawford Main Zone resource
    is 1.7 km long and 225-425 metres wide

Historic drilling yielded nickel-bearing intersections on all of the target structures

  • Kingsmill – 0.30% Ni over 503m from 118m in historic hole KML-12-02 (2012) and 0.31% Ni over 302m from 20m in historic hole 27090 (1966)
  • Nesbitt-North – 0.28% Ni over 163m from 233m in historic hole 27083 (1966)
  • Mahaffy-Aubin – 0.23% Ni over 127m from 82m in historic hole 31901 (1966) and of 276m of serpentinized ultramafic mineralization (similar host mineralization at Crawford) in historic hole T2-80-2 (1980) with no assays provided
  • Dargavel – 0.24% nickel over 173m with local assays up to 0.40% nickel in historic hole 25014

PGM-enriched structures similar to Crawford also identified at Kingsmill

  • 1.0 g/t PGM over 2m from 96m within 0.3 g/t PGM over 30m from 69m in historic hole KML-12-11 (2012), 0.8 g/t PGM over 5m from 523m within 0.5 g/t PGM over 24m in historic hole KML-12-07 (2012)

Airborne magnetic and gravity survey totaling 2,731 km completed.

Management Team

Mark Selby — Chairman and CEO

Mark was formally President & CEO of RNC Minerals (Royal Nickel Corporation) where he led a team that successfully raised over $100 million and advanced the Dumont nickel-cobalt project from initial resource to a fully permitted, construction-ready project. He has held a number of senior management roles with Quadra Mining, Inco, and Purolator Courier, and was a partner at Mercer Management Consulting.

Since 2001, Mr. Selby has been recognized as one of the leading authorities on the nickel market. He graduated from Queen’s University with a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) and has also served on the boards of multiple junior mining companies and is currently a Director and Chair of Orford Minerals.

Wendy Kauffman — CFO

Wendy brings more than twenty-five years of experience leading junior and mid-tier publicly-listed mining companies in project financing, capital structuring, capital markets, accounting and internal controls, tax, and financial reporting and public disclosure. Her skills and experience include the completion of a $4 billion finance package for Cobre Panama during her time at Inmet Mining, one of largest finance packages assembled by mid-tier mining company. She was also previously the CFO at Khiron Life Sciences Corporation and held CFO and senior finance positions at Pasinex Resources Limited, Primero Mining Corporation and Inmet Mining Corporation. Wendy holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Wilfrid Laurier University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA).

Steve Balch — VP of Exploration

Steve is an Ontario registered geoscientist with 32 years of experience in geophysics, specializing in the magnetic and electromagnetic methods, but also with experience in large exploration compilations. After working at Inco for six years in the Sudbury Basin and at Voisey’s Bay, Steve joined Aeroquest in 2001 and helped develop the AeroTEM system, focusing on the on-time measurements of the linear triangular waveform. In 2007, Mr. Balch founded Triumph Instruments and developed the AirTEM system, a multi-coil helicopter-borne EM system that is now in use in Mexico, China, Canada, and Eastern Europe. Steve has also been active in borehole geophysics and has worked to develop new technology including north-seeking gyros, temperature compensated induction conductivity probes, UAV-based magnetometers, and high sensitivity magnetic gradiometers.

David Smith — Director

David is Senior Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Agnico Eagle and has held this position since 2012. He has also held the position of Senior Vice-President, Strategic Planning and Investor Relations. Prior to joining the Company’s investor relations team in 2005, Mr. Smith, a Professional Engineer, was a mining analyst and held a variety of mining engineering positions in Canada and abroad. He is a Chartered Director holding a Directorship with Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. and is formerly a Director at eCobalt Solutions Inc. He holds a B.Sc. (Queen’s University) and M.Sc. in Mining Engineering (University of Arizona).

Mike Cox — Director

Mike has over thirty years of experience in Base Metal operations with Inco Ltd and Vale SA. He has held a number of senior leadership positions in Europe, Canada and Asia including the oversight of operations which have delivered nickel products to consumers for use in multiple generations of nickel batteries. Most recently, Mr. Cox was Head of UK and Asian Refineries at Vale with responsibility for a portfolio of precious metal and nickel refineries. He is now a Managing Partner at CoDa Associates, a consultancy that provides a range of advisory services to the corporate and public sectors in Europe and Asia. Mr. Cox holds a BSc (Hons) in Chemistry and an MBA, both from the University of Glamorgan.

Canada Nickel Takes Important Step in Crawford Nickel Project Permitting Process

Canada Nickel Takes Important Step in Crawford Nickel Project Permitting Process

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce submission of the preliminary draft of the Initial Project Description ("IPD") to the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada ("the Agency") following the related signing of ground-breaking Impact Assessment Process Agreements ("Impact Assessment Agreements" or "IA Agreements") with Taykwa Tagamou Nation, Matachewan First Nation, and Mattagami First Nation.

Keep reading... Show less
Canada Nickel Announces New Nickel Discovery at Reid with Larger Footprint than Flagship Crawford Property Main Zone; Provides Update on Regional Exploration

Canada Nickel Announces New Nickel Discovery at Reid with Larger Footprint than Flagship Crawford Property Main Zone; Provides Update on Regional Exploration

Highlights

  • Reid Property – second hole of new discovery intersected dunite across entire 354 metre core length including an 84 metre highly mineralized interval.
  • All 21 holes drilled at Deloro , Reaume, and Nesbitt properties intersected target mineralization.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced a new nickel discovery at its Reid property, where two drill holes have been completed as part of its regional exploration program. Drilling has commenced at Reid, as well as the Company's Deloro and Reaume properties, and assays from earlier drilling at Nesbitt have been received.

Keep reading... Show less
Canada Nickel Announces Closing of $51.6 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

Canada Nickel Announces Closing of $51.6 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously-announced "bought deal" offering (the " Offering ") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$51,554,156.70 which includes the exercise of the Underwriters' over-allotment option. Under the Offering, the Company sold the following:

Keep reading... Show less
Canada Nickel Completes Current Phase of Crawford Drilling, Announces Highest Grade Interval to Date

Canada Nickel Completes Current Phase of Crawford Drilling, Announces Highest Grade Interval to Date

Highlights

  • Best Crawford high-grade interval to date; core length of 64.5 metres of 0.71% nickel from 472.5 metres including 6 metres of 1.04% nickel from East Zone High Grade Core
  • Main Zone mineralization successfully drilled to a depth of 1 kilometre
  • East Zone mineralization successfully infilled and extended by a further 33% to strike length of 2.8 kilometres
  • PGM Zone continues to expand – 1.4 g/t PGM over 11.4 metres core length including 2.5 g/t PGM over 3 metres core length

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announced today it had completed its current phase of drilling at the Company's flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project and is reporting assay results from 33 drill holes from the Crawford drilling program including additional assay results from the previously announced East Zone High Grade Core discovery. A further 37 holes have been drilled at Crawford with assays pending.

Keep reading... Show less
Canada Nickel Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Public Offering to C$45.0 Million

Canada Nickel Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Public Offering to C$45.0 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") ( TSXV : CNC ) ( OTCQX : CNIKF ) is pleased to announce that due to significant investor demand, the Company has agreed to amend its agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. (" Red Cloud ") as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters that includes Clarksons Platou Securities AS. (collectively, the " Underwriters "), to increase the size of the Company's previously announced offering from C $25.0 million to C $45.0 million . Under the revised offering, the Underwriters have agreed to purchase for resale the following equity securities of the Company on a bought deal basis to raise aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C $45,000,000 (the " Offering "):

Keep reading... Show less
Metal Energy Starts 10,000 Metre Drill Program on its Manibridge High-Grade Nickel Project

Metal Energy Starts 10,000 Metre Drill Program on its Manibridge High-Grade Nickel Project

Metal Energy Corp. (the " Company " or " Metal Energy ") (TSXV: MERG) is pleased to announce its started its Phase 2 10,000 metre drill program (the " Program ") on the high-grade nickel and copper Manibridge project (the " Project " or " Manibridge ") in the Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba .  Drilling will focus within the shadow of the past-producing mine that produced 1.3 million tonnes at 2.55% nickel and 0.27% copper from 1971 to 1977.

"We're very excited to start this large drill program on Manibridge.  There's a lot of underexplored potential within the shadow of the old mine workings and we intend to prove up the nickel and copper endowment.  Our Phase 1 drill program within the same target area had a 100% drill hole intersection success, indicating that our model is accurate and hinting that a lot of nickel-copper sulphide mineralization remains to be discovered along this trend.  Our current drill program will include a series of drill fans along twelve 50 metre-spaced drill setups.  We believe this drill density will provide sufficient detail to accurately characterize the geology of the mineral system.  We recently received permit approvals for up to 100,000 metres of diamond drilling on the Project; this is Phase 2 of a 2-year plan.  We're committed to advancing Manibridge efficiently and effectively. There's potential for bulk tonnage mineralization within 300 metres of surface and we intend to start defining it with this drill program," said James Sykes , CEO of Metal Energy.

Keep reading... Show less
SKRR Exploration Inc. enters into Definitive Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Nickel Peak Claim Group, Omineca mining district of British Columbia

SKRR Exploration Inc. enters into Definitive Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Nickel Peak Claim Group, Omineca mining district of British Columbia

SKRR Exploration Inc. ("SKRR" or the "Company") (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) is pleased to announce it has entered into a non-arm's length share purchase agreement dated June 6, 2022 (the " Share Purchase Agreement ") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of 1364991 B .C. Ltd., which owns a 100% interest in the Nickel Peak 1 and Nickel Peak 2 claim blocks (the " Nickel Peak Group ") located north of the Decar Nickel project of FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX), an advanced project targeting awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy mineral, hosted by serpentinized ultramafic intrusive rocks of the Trembleur ultramafic unit.

The Nickel Peak Group spans 3874.5 acres (1568 hectares) and is approximately 110 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C. , in the Omineca mining district. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt and chromium with the documented presence of awaruite. Assays by Acme Analytical Laboratories Ltd. in 2005 returned up to 1826 ppm 1734 ppm Nickel with 1113 ppm Chromium.

Keep reading... Show less
Copper Fox Metals Inc. Exhibiting at Booth 2713, PDAC 2022 Convention in Toronto, June 13-15

Copper Fox Metals Inc. Exhibiting at Booth 2713, PDAC 2022 Convention in Toronto, June 13-15

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) invites you to visit them at Booth #2713 at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Monday June 13 to Wednesday June 15, 2022.

About Copper Fox Metals Inc.

Keep reading... Show less
Latin Metals and AngloGold Enter into Definitive Option Agreement Regarding Gold Exploration Projects, Salta Province, Argentina

Latin Metals and AngloGold Enter into Definitive Option Agreement Regarding Gold Exploration Projects, Salta Province, Argentina

TSXV: LMS, OTCQB: LMSQF) announces that it has entered into a binding option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") with AngloGold Argentina Exploraciones S.A. ("AngloGold"), a wholly owned subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. (NYSE: AU, JSE: ANG, ASX: AGG) made as of May 27, 2022. Subsequently, AngloGold provided notice that all conditions precedent have been satisfied, and as a result the Option Agreement's commencement date (the " Commencement Date ") has been established as June 2, 2022. Under the terms of the Option Agreement, Latin Metals granted to AngloGold the option to earn up to an 80% interest in the Company's Organullo, Ana Maria, and Trigal Gold projects (the " Projects ") located in Salta Province, northwestern Argentina ( Figure 1 ).

"We are delighted to welcome AngloGold as an option partner. AngloGold Ashanti is the fourth largest gold producer globally, with operations across four continents," said Keith Henderson, President and CEO of Latin Metals. "AngloGold's investment of up to USD $12.575 million for a 75% ownership interest in the Projects is a significant investment and, if AngloGold were to exercise its top-up right for an aggregate 80% ownership, additional investments by AngloGold would include delivery of a Mineral Resource estimate and further cash payments commensurate with defined ounces to Latin Metals."

Keep reading... Show less
Constantine Announces Palmer Project Manager/Senior Engineer for the Palmer Copper-Zinc-Silver-Gold Project, Southeast Alaska

Constantine Announces Palmer Project Manager/Senior Engineer for the Palmer Copper-Zinc-Silver-Gold Project, Southeast Alaska

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CEM) ("Constantine" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ernst (Ernie) Siemoneit to the position of Palmer Project ManagerSenior Engineer for the Palmer copper-zinc-silver-gold project in Southeast Alaska.

Ernie is based in Fairbanks, Alaska and brings over 30 years of combined experience in management, mining engineering and operations with deep knowledge of underground mine design, engineering support, mine system reporting and continuous improvement processes. His experience includes managing technical and financial teams, contractors for mine engineering, underground development, mine construction, facilities commissioning, pre-production development and production ramp-up. Ernie was most recently the Chief Mining Engineer at the Pogo Gold Mine ("Pogo") located east-southeast of Fairbanks, Alaska with Northern Star Resources. At Pogo, he led a site projects team of four engineers supporting improvements and expansion of the Pogo Mine to a 300,000 ounce per year gold producer.

Keep reading... Show less
Opawica Completes Viewpoint Documentary Filming Hosted by Dennis Quaid

Opawica Completes Viewpoint Documentary Filming Hosted by Dennis Quaid

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 2nd, 2022, (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to announce that it has completed filming for its upcoming educational documentary series "Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid" ( "Viewpoint" ). The long-running award-winning series, hosted by the well-known actor Dennis Quaid produces educational documentaries on a range of topics including business, technology, travel, health, and culture with a focus on highlighting innovation around the world. Viewpoint is distributed nationwide in the United States through public television stations and major networks; including but not limited to CNBC, FOX Business, Bloomberg TV, Discovery Channel, History Channel, National Geographic and HLN and is aired to over 60 million households in the United States.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×